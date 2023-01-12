Saraland’s Ryan Williams makes history as Alabama’s Mr. Football

By JIMMY WIGFIELD

MONTGOMERY — Incomparable Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams became the first sophomore in state history to be named Mr. Football on Thursday in a ceremony honoring the top players in Alabama at the Renaissance Hotel.

Williams joined an exclusive club as only 15 of 37 Gatorade Alabama Players of the Year have also won Mr. Football. The first to do it was Vigor running back Darrell “Lectron” Williams in 1988 and the other Mobile-area players to win both include Leroy quarterback Clint Moseley (2008), Foley wide receiver Julio Jones (2007) and Williamson quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2002).

Williams (6-1, 175) — a five-star prospect and Alabama commitment who is rated the nation’s No. 25 recruit in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.com — finished with 2,387 yards of total offense and 40 touchdowns in 2022, scoring every three times he touched the ball, averaging 16 yards per play and making 18 TDs in the playoffs as the Spartans swept to the Class 6A state championship.

Williams led the state with 87 catches for 1,641 yards and 24 TDs, ran for 700 yards and 15 TDs, returned two punts for scores and threw a touchdown pass.

“By the time he graduates — and there are a lot of unknowns — he’s definitely on track to be one of the best players to come out of our state in a long time,” Saraland coach Jeff Kelly said.

If Williams continues performing at his 2022 levels for the next two years, he is on a pace to set state records for career yards per carry, receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Kelly began touting Williams as the state’s top player after he wrecked Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa’s defense with six touchdowns in a 56-31 quarterfinal playoff victory during which Williams caught touchdown passes of 68 and 84 yards from quarterback K.J. Lacey, scored on runs of 45, 3 and 4 yards and threw a TD pass. He finished with 8 catches for 240 yards.

“If there is a better player than Ryan Williams in the state and maybe the country, I’d like to see it,” Kelly said afterward. “If there is a better Mr. Football candidate, I’d like to see it. Let the Mr. Football campaign begin. He put on a show tonight.”

After Williams was established as primarily a receiving threat through most of the regular season, Kelly began moving him around the formations more often during the playoffs to make it harder to align pass coverage and involve him more in the running game. As a result, Williams became more well-rounded with more runs (42 for 492 yards and 10 touchdowns) than receptions (34 for 689 yards and 7 TDs) in the postseason.

(This post will be updated later Thursday.)