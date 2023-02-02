Theodore coach Eric Collier resigns to join South Alabama staff

By JIMMY WIGFIELD

Eric Collier, who built Theodore into one of the state’s premier high school football programs, is resigning to become the director of football development on University of South Alabama coach Kane Wommack’s staff, sources told the Call News.

Collier, who turned 54 Tuesday, scheduled a meeting with his players Thursday morning to break the news.

Collier started his head coaching career with six straight losing seasons spread over four years at Alma Bryant and his first two at Theodore but hasn’t had one since and has taken the Bobcats to six straight playoff appearances.

Theodore won three region championships in the last five seasons as Collier entrenched the Bobcats as one the state’s best programs. Their 33-5 record in the last three seasons is the best three-year span in school history.

In 2022, Collier coached Theodore to a school-record 13 wins and into the semifinals for the first time before losing to eventual Class 6A state champion Saraland 21-6. But the Bobcats gave the Spartans their only loss a month earlier, 27-26.

Collier — who was 71-41 in 10 seasons at Theodore — developed 82 college signees and 33 all-state players there, including Alabama All-American linebacker C.J. Mosley, Alabama and Colorado linebacker Demouy Kennedy and Florida running back La’Mical Perine.

Collier served as the Bobcats’ defensive coordinator under his former Alba High teammate Bill Meredith for four years before being named Theodore’s head coach in 2013.

Collier played under R.L. Watson at Alba and has long been influenced by Watson’s brand of discipline and proclivity to run the ball and play strong run defense, which Collier used to push the Bobcats to new heights.

Collier and Watson’s son, Todd, played together at Alba and are now college coaches. Todd Watson is the special assistant to Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Collier was part of the first staff at Alma Bryant which went 12-1 under coach Rush Propst in the program’s first season in 1998. He began his coaching career at Alba before it merged with Mobile County High School in Grand Bay to form Bryant. Collier was 10-30 in four years as the Hurricanes’ coach.

Collier graduated from South Alabama and he and his wife Sanna have four sons.