Baker’s Labaron Philon commits to Auburn

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Baker High junior basketball phenom Labaron Philon announced Friday he has committed to Auburn University.

Philon (6-4, 185) — one of the nation’s leading scorers at 36 points per game — made his announcement before a large crowd at Daniel Bumpers Gymnasium. He plans to play the two guard at the Plains under coach Bruce Pearl.

Philon chose the Tigers over Alabama, Kansas, Arkansas, Houston, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

“I feel like the Tigers can help me to go to the next level,” Philon said. “Coach Pearl kept his word throughout the entire process.”

Hornets coach David Armstrong said nearly every SEC school offered Philon, who has led Baker to a 22-6 record, the 7A Area 1 title and a No. 6 statewide ranking.

Philon is averaging 36.3 points per game, shooting 51% from the field and 83% from the free-throw line this season. He is also averaging 3.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game and shooting 35% from 3-point range.

In his 86-game high school career, Philon has scored 2,202 points, made 34% of his three-pointers, shot 76% from the free-throw line and 55% from the field.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Philon wrote: “First, I want to thank God for putting me in this position to be one of the best players and the highest recruited player in the United States. Also, I want to thank my Mom Alicia Robinson and my Dad Labarron Philon for putting all their time into me and giving me the powers to be great.

“Thanks to Baker for keeping me in track throughout the process and Coach Armstrong for pushing me to my best. To Rashad Red Lewis (and) johnny Mayhane, thanks for being with me in the gym at 12:00 o’clock at night, crying, sweating and pushing me to be great.”

