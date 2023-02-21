Hillcrest-Evergreen stuns No. 1 Cottage Hill 72-71 on missed free throw in overtime

By JIMMY WIGFIELD

MONTGOMERY — When Cottage Hill Christian Academy’s staggered players left locker room 7 in the bowels of Garrett Coliseum late Tuesday night, they were told morning and the sunrise will still come.

But the mourning will stay for a while.

The No. 1-ranked Warriors had their mostly unchallenged expedition toward a state championship end abruptly when Tyler Thomas missed a free throw with 0.7 seconds left in overtime and Hillcrest-Evergreen dug its last fingernail into a 72-71 victory in the 3A South Regional finals.

It was all Cottage Hill could have hoped for in the last second of overtime when Thomas — its leading scorer and an unruffled senior who could handle nitroglycerin astride a wild mustang — calmly collected his brother’s missed three-pointer when it banged off the front of the rim, put it where it counted and got fouled.

Trailing by a point, Thomas went to the free-throw line to tie it and force a second overtime. But with the Jaguars’ fans jeering, the basket spat out Thomas’ free throw to the left like a soggy sunflower seed.

The Warriors, who finished 22-4, led by as many as 15 points late in the second period before Hillcrest started to solve Cottage Hill’s ever-changing zone defenses and threaded seven 3-pointers in a huge comeback.

While the Warriors led for 23:15 of the game’s 32 regulation minutes, they were 0 of 10 from three-point range, including Tonereo Rowser’s miss at the end of regulation, and made only 21 of 40 free throws. Cottage Hill struggled to 63% shooting at the line this season, one of its few weaknesses, but Tyler Thomas was the best among the starters at 75%.

After missing the foul shot, Thomas was disconsolate, falling to his knees and pressing his face to the floor. His father, Cottage Hill coach Adam Thomas, gently escorted his son off the court, a towel over his head, but he sobbed all the way to the locker room, his father’s arm around him.

“That’s the tough part,” coach Thomas said after a lengthy, emotionally wrenching postgame meeting with his players. “It’s about family. I’ve got two boys on this team but this team is my family. It’s hard to see them hurting, to see everything they worked for come to an end like that.

“Tyler’s got the weight of the world on him right now. He’s not thinking about what he did good, he’s thinking about what he could have done better.”

Tyler Thomas, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds. His twin 6-6 brother Trent Thomas added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who had won 11 of their last 12 games.

Tyler Thomas had made a pair of free throws with 1:05 to go in overtime to tie it 69-69 but Cottage Hill was just 2 of 9 from the field in the fourth period and 2 of 6 in overtime.

Leading 31-16 late in the second period, there was no indication the Warriors would break off an axle before reaching Birmingham and maybe not even then. Cottage Hill had lost only to ranked 7A powers McGill-Toolen and Baker and to 5A LeFlore while winning 12 games by 15 or more points, nine of them by at least 20.

“From top to bottom, this team was definitely built to go all the way but you’ve got to have everything go right,” coach Thomas said.

It didn’t. The Warriors got outscored by 21 points from three-point range and missing 19 free throws was too much to overcome, even after outscoring the Jaguars 48-28 in the paint, 26-16 on second-chance points and 18-8 on the fast break.

“Up 15, we might have had a little letdown but they made some good plays and they knocked down some outside shots,” coach Thomas said of Hillcrest (20-5). “The free throws plagued us in the first half. We made some the second half but not enough. We’ve played in open-air floors before. It wasn’t a depth-perception thing. We just didn’t have it tonight from the line.”

Region MVP Christian Locke led the Jaguars with 19 points and Robert Simpson added 15 for Hillcrest, which will make its sixth trip to the state final four.

Meanwhile, Cottage Hill loses seven cherished seniors.

“I’ll go to war with these guys any day,” coach Thomas said. “They’ll forever be my guys. All these guys are gold and they’ve all got a bright future ahead of them.”