McGill-Toolen girls edge Theodore 38-34 in overtime to return to AHSAA final four

Staff Report

MONTGOMERY — Lindsey Cox scored both of McGill-Toolen’s baskets in overtime to lead the No. 4 Yellow Jackets past Theodore 38-34 in the 6A South Regional girls finals Thursday.

Cox finished with 13 points to lead McGill (29-5), which reached the state final four for the ninth time, tying Carver-Montgomery for the most appearances without winning a state title. The Jackets will meet No. 1-ranked Hazel Green in the state semifinals March 1 at 9 a.m. at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. McGill has been to the final four seven times in the last eight years and lost in the championship game in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

In a game with nine lead changes, the Bobcats led 28-22 going into the fourth period before the Jackets rallied to lead 33-32 on tournament MVP Anna Reed McNeece’s jumper with 1:32 left in regulation.

But McGill coach Carla Berry was called for a technical foul with 36 seconds left and Theodore’s Jazmyn Bigham made the first technical free throw to tie it but missed the second to send the game to overtime.

Cox had two layups in overtime and Emily Harbaugh added a free throw to seal the win.

McNeece finished with 12 points and had 36 in the two regional wins. Bigham had 18 and Parklyn Floyd 13 for the Bobcats (23-10).