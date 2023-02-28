Priceville defense shuts down UMS-Wright girls 56-36 in 4A state semifinals

Staff Report

BIRMINGHAM — Unranked Priceville held the No. 7-ranked UMS-Wright girls to 26% shooting and led wire to wire in a 56-36 victory in the Class 4A state semifinals Tuesday at Legacy Arena.

The Bulldogs were outscored 25-4 off their 22 turnovers in only the fourth game this season they were held under 40 points. Priceville also dominated in the paint (28-6) and on fast-break points (10-0).

The victory sent Priceville (23-9) to its first state championship game while ending UMS-Wright’s season at 30-6.

Priceville built a 29-14 halftime lead by challenging the Bulldogs’ passing lanes and amassing as much as a 23-point lead in the second half. The closest UMS-Wright got was in the opening minutes when Elizabeth Meador’s 3-pointer cut Priceville’s lead to 4-3.

Noel Freeman and Meador led the Bulldogs with 13 and 12 points, respectively, although Meador fouled out. Freeman also had 13 rebounds and Ellie Mostellar 12.

Gracin Prater had 12 points and 7 steals and Leslie Hames had 15 points for Priceville, which lost to No. 1 Good Hope in the area finals, then reeled off four straight wins, including a 68-64 upset of No. 2 Deshler in the regional finals.