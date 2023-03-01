Hall of Fame Steve Mask to take Theodore High School head football coach’s job

By JIMMY WIGFIELD

Hall of Fame coach Steve Mask, who led St. Paul’s to four state championships, has agreed to take the head coach’s job at Theodore, multiple sources told the Call News.

Mask will leave Pell City after going 1-9 in his only season there and will succeed Eric Collier, who resigned in February to become the director of football development at the University of South Alabama.

Mask said Wednesday morning he could not comment but his hiring must be approved by the Mobile County School Board.

Mask was 110-25 in 10 seasons with St. Paul’s and won the Class 5A state championship in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020. The Saints finished 15-0 in 2014 and 2020.

Mask, a native of Muscle Shoals, is 211-107 overall in 27 years as a head coach in Alabama, including jobs at Bradshaw, Buckhorn and Colbert County. He was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2020.

Collier built Theodore into one of the state’s top Class 7A and 6A programs, taking the Bobcats to six straight playoff appearances, including the best season in school history when they finished 13-1 and lost to eventual Class 6A state champion Saraland in the 6A semifinals last November. Theodore was 33-5 in the last three seasons under Collier.