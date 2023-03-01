McGill-Toolen boys can’t stop Caleb Holt in 65-57 loss in 6A state semifinals

Staff Report

BIRMINGHAM — Freshman Caleb Holt scored 24 of his 33 points in the second half, including 9 points in the final three minutes, to rally No. 4 Buckhorn to a 65-57 win over McGill-Toolen in the Class 6A state semifinals Wednesday at Legacy Arena.

The 6-5 Holt was unstoppable in the low post, making 8 of 17 field goals and 16 of 19 free throws while grabbing 14 rebounds, as the Bucks (26-8) snapped the Yellow Jackets’ 19-game winning streak and moved into Saturday’s state finals.

Holt, who helped Buckhorn outscore McGill-Toolen 28-12 in the paint, closed the third period by scoring the Bucks’ final 11 points, then made two free throws with 5:32 to go to give them the lead for good at 50-49. He made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 2:58.

“He’s going to be a pro one day,” Jackets coach Phillip Murphy said of the 15-year-old phenom.

McGill-Toolen (28-7) built up a 12-point lead at 41-29 in the third period but got outscored 16-9 in the final 5:58 after taking their last lead at 49-48.

The Jackets cut the lead to 60-57 on Alex Heim’s two free throws with 1:29 to go but Holt and Jerimiah Wilson combined to make 5 of 6 foul shots in the final minute.

Bennett Russ scored 20 points and Devin McCaine added 14 for McGill-Toolen, which shot 33% and got outscored 25-14 at the free-throw line. The Jackets stayed in contention with 9-of-28 three-point shooting.

Murphy said his players gave everything they had to make the state final four for the fifth time in the last eight seasons.