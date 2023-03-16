Stacy Luker named head football coach at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Staff Report

Six-time state championship coach Stacy Luker has been named the new head football coach at Cottage Hill Christian Academy, the school announced Thursday.

Luker, who was inducted into the AHSAA Hall of Fame in 2022, directed Clarke County High to the Class 2A state title in 2021 and won five Blue Maps at Sweet Water in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010.

Luker is 11th all-time in wins among active coaches in Alabama with a record of 232-102 at Clarke County, Sweet Water, Demopolis, Thomasville and Washington County.

In his 28 years as a head coach, Luker has been named coach of the year 12 times.

Luker will also serve as CHCA’s assistant athletic director.

Luker graduated from Livingston University and later earned his master’s degree in education from the University of West Alabama. He has been married to his wife Donna for 36 years, and they have three sons and eight grandchildren.

Luker succeeds Bobby Parrish, who recently retired from coaching.