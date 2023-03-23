Dru Powell named new head boys basketball coach at Saraland

Skip to content
Staff Report
Assistant coach Dru Powell was promoted as the head boys basketball coach at Saraland High School, the school announced Thursday.
Powell succeeds Andy Ryan, who served as the Spartans’ head coach from 2012-23 and led them to area titles in 2017 and 2021. Ryan was 104-166 with nine losing seasons in 11 years. Saraland’s best finish under Ryan was 19-8 in 2021.
Powell previously served as the head coach at Thompson High (2018-22), Spanish Fort (2011-18) and Gulf Shores (2009-11). In his first year at Thompson, Powell inherited a program that went 1-25 the year before and led the Warriors to a 21-12 finish. Powell led Spanish Fort to its first state final four appearance in 2017 and was 27-30 at Gulf Shores.