Justin Hannah named new head football coach at Murphy High

By ARTHUR L. MACK
The Mobile County School Board on Monday approved Justin Hannah as Murphy’s new head football coach, filling a vacancy which had lasted several months.
The Murphy position is the first head coach’s job for Hannah, 35, who spent the 2022 season as defensive coordinator at Jackson-Olin. He has also served as an assistant at Shades Valley and his alma mater, Tuskegee University.
Hannah succeeds John McKenzie, who resigned after one season to take over as head coach at Paul Bryant High in Tuscaloosa.
Hannah played football and basketball and ran track at West End High in Birmingham. He was all-state in football in 2006.
Hannah, an HBCU All-American, intercepted 18 passes during his Tuskegee career and returned three for touchdowns. After leaving Tuskegee, Hannah pursued a pro career with the Cleveland Browns and the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and eventually played in the Arena Football League for six seasons before going into coaching.
Murphy went 2-7 last year under McKenzie and last made the playoffs in 2019, the last time the Panthers had a winning season. Murphy’s last region championship was in 2008.
Murphy plays in the brutal 6A Region 1, which includes reigning state champion Saraland, reigning region champ Theodore, former state champions Blount, McGill-Toolen, St. Paul’s and Spanish Fort, and Baldwin County and Robertsdale.