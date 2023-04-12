Stacy Luker steps down as Cottage Hill football coach after a month on the job

Skip to content
By ARTHUR L. MACK
Stacy Luker informed Cottage Hill Christian Academy officials Wednesday he has decided against continuing as the school’s head football coach.
The Alabama High School Hall of Famer was tapped in March to replace Bobby Parrish.
“It was unfortunate for all of us,” CHCA athletic director Adam Thomas said. “But he’s doing the right thing for his family.”
Thomas told the Call News there were no indications early on about Luker having a change of heart.
“It seemed everything was going well,” Thomas said. “There were no indications he was going to resign. We were going through the normal procedures to get ready for football but things transpired that got us to this point.
“It’s just one of those things that you don’t anticipate. If you can only imagine, it’s been a pretty interesting afternoon.”
Luker won six state championships, five at Sweet Water (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010) and another at Clarke County in 2021. Luker was 232-102 in 28 seasons at five schools in Alabama.