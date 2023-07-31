Sterling Dixon transferring to Spanish Fort, his father says

Sterling Dixon, seen in action for Mobile Christian at a recent 7-on-7, is transferring to Spanish Fort for his senior year, his father said Monday. (Helen Joyce/Call News)
By JIMMY WIGFIELD
Four-star linebacker and Alabama commitment Sterling Dixon is transferring from Mobile Christian to Spanish Fort for his senior season, his father told the Call News Monday.
Dixon’s decision comes one week before AHSAA teams open formal preseason practice. The Toros begin the season Aug. 24 at home against Fairhope.
Dixon’s entry into 6A Region 1 — the home of defending Class 6A state champion Saraland and five other schools which have won Blue Maps, including Spanish Fort — is designed to test him against tougher competition and improve his brand and NIL value, Sterling Dixon Sr. said.
“6A Region 1 is like the SEC West,” his father said. “This will help him with branding, which is so important now. We want the opportunity to create as much value for him as possible before going to Alabama.”
The three-time MaxPreps All-American told his shocked Mobile Christian teammates of his decision after a workout last Monday morning.
Dixon (6-3, 215) — the state’s Class 3A Lineman of the Year — led the state in tackles (172) and sacks (18) last season, unusual numbers for a down lineman who was either double teamed or saw opponents run to the opposite side.
Dixon committed to Alabama last December and recently shut down his recruiting.
Dixon has only one semester remaining before graduating and can enroll early at Alabama.
(This story will be updated.)