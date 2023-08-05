Morgan Davis wins bronze in long jump at Pan-Am Games

Morgan Davis leaped 19-8 to win the bronze medal in the Pan-Am Games U20 Championships in Puerto Rico. (Helen Joyce/Call News)
By ARTHUR L. MACK
Saraland’s Morgan Davis finished her high school career by winning the bronze medal in the women’s long jump at the Pan-Am Games U20 Championships Friday in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Davis jumped 19 feet, 8 inches on her final jump to clinch bronze just behind Team USA teammate Avery Lewis (20-5) and Brazil’s Vanessa Sena dos Santos (20-3).
Davis said weather conditions early in the competition frustrated her but she pressed on.
“It was a little tough starting out,” she said. “It was storming after my first jump and it was a little frustrating but I got a pretty good last jump. I knew I had to come up with a big jump in order to place and give it all I got.”
Davis said she got a big boost from her parents and teammates.
“It was really satisfying,” she said. “When I jumped, I was grateful to medal. It was definitely a unique experience, getting to meet many athletes from other countries and different cultures and all of us getting together and competing against each other.”