Saraland No. 1 in preseason poll; Mary Montgomery No. 9, UMS-Wright No. 3, Mobile Christian No. 5

Saraland coach Jeff Kelly talks with his team after a summer 7-on-7. The defending Class 6A state champs are No. 1 in the ASWA preseason poll. (Todd Stacey/Call News)

Staff Report

Defending Class 6A state champion Saraland is the overwhelming choice for No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason football poll released Wednesday.

The Spartans are joined by 6A Region 1 rivals Theodore at No. 5 and Spanish Fort at No. 9.

Mary Montgomery, coming off its first winning season and first playoff berth in 20 years, is the only ranked Mobile-area team in Class 7A at No. 9.

In Class 5A, perennial power UMS-Wright is No. 3 and Faith Academy No. 5.

Jackson is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Mobile Christian is No. 5 in Class 3A, defending Class 1A state champion Leroy is ranked No. 1 and Washington County rival Millry is No. 10 in Class 1A and Jackson Academy is No. 7 in the AISA.

The 2023 preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses and last year’s record:

CLASS 7A

  1. Thompson (21), 11-3

  2. Auburn (1), 12-2

  3. Hoover, 11-2

  4. Central-Phenix City, 10-3

  5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4

  6. Vestavia Hills, 7-5

  7. Enterprise, 8-4

  8. Dothan, 8-4

  9. Mary Montgomery, 6-5

  10. Prattville, 6-4

CLASS 6A

  1. Saraland (21), 14-1

  2. Clay-Chalkville (1), 8-2

  3. Hartselle, 12-1

  4. Mountain Brook, 12-3

  5. Theodore, 13-1

  6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 11-1

  7. Parker, 7-5

  8. Muscle Shoals, 11-2

  9. Spanish Fort, 7-4

  10. Pelham, 6-6

 CLASS 5A

  1. Ramsay (18), 13-2

  2. Charles Henderson (2), 12-2

  3. UMS-Wright (1), 12-1

  4. Pleasant Grove (1), 11-2

  5. Faith Academy, 11-3

  6. Leeds, 11-1

  7. Moody, 10-2

  8. Beauregard, 10-2

  9. Gulf Shores, 11-2

  10. Demopolis, 10-2

CLASS 4A

  1. Andalusia (19), 14-1

  2. Cherokee Co. (1), 12-3

  3. Catholic-Montgomery, 13-1

  4. Jackson (1), 8-3

  5. Oneonta, 11-2

  6. Jacksonville, 8-4

  7. Anniston,11-1

  8. Westminster, 6-5

  9. Handley, 11-2

  10. T.R. Miller, 10-2

CLASS 3A

  1. St. James (20), 13-2

  2. Piedmont (1), 12-3

  3. Gordo (1), 11-2

  4. Mars Hill Bible, 10-2

  5. Mobile Christian, 6-8

  6. Madison Academy, 9-3

  7. Houston Academy 10-1

  8. Sylvania, 10-4

  9. Pike Co., 8-4

  10. Hillcrest-Evergreen, 4-6

CLASS 2A

  1. Fyffe (22), 15-0

  2. B.B. Comer, 12-3

  3. Pisgah, 11-3

  4. Highland Home, 12-2

  5. Tuscaloosa Academy, 10-3

  6. Ariton, 10-2

  7. Reeltown, 10-2

  8. Vincent, 10-2

  9. Goshen, 6-4

  10. Aliceville, 11-2

 CLASS 1A

  1. Leroy (14), 13-1

  2. Elba (4), 11-1

  3. Pickens Co. (1), 11-4

  4. Brantley (1), 10-3

  5. Meek (1), 11-1

  6. Sweet Water (1), 8-3

  7. Spring Garden, 10-2

  8. Lynn, 11-2

  9. Coosa Christian, 9-5

  10. Millry, 12-2

AISA

  1. Glenwood (10), 8-4

  2. Patrician (10), 13-0

  3. Lee-Scott, 12-0

  4. Lowndes Academy (2), 11-2

  5. Chambers Academy, 8-4

  6. Clarke Prep, 9-4

  7. Jackson Academy, 12-1

  8. Autauga Academy, 3-7

  9. Southern Academy, 5-6

  10. Banks Academy, 6-5

