| logout
Saraland No. 1 in preseason poll; Mary Montgomery No. 9, UMS-Wright No. 3, Mobile Christian No. 5
Staff Report
Defending Class 6A state champion Saraland is the overwhelming choice for No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason football poll released Wednesday.
The Spartans are joined by 6A Region 1 rivals Theodore at No. 5 and Spanish Fort at No. 9.
Mary Montgomery, coming off its first winning season and first playoff berth in 20 years, is the only ranked Mobile-area team in Class 7A at No. 9.
In Class 5A, perennial power UMS-Wright is No. 3 and Faith Academy No. 5.
Jackson is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, Mobile Christian is No. 5 in Class 3A, defending Class 1A state champion Leroy is ranked No. 1 and Washington County rival Millry is No. 10 in Class 1A and Jackson Academy is No. 7 in the AISA.
The 2023 preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses and last year’s record:
CLASS 7A
-
Thompson (21), 11-3
-
Auburn (1), 12-2
-
Hoover, 11-2
-
Central-Phenix City, 10-3
-
Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4
-
Vestavia Hills, 7-5
-
Enterprise, 8-4
-
Dothan, 8-4
-
Mary Montgomery, 6-5
-
Prattville, 6-4
CLASS 6A
-
Saraland (21), 14-1
-
Clay-Chalkville (1), 8-2
-
Hartselle, 12-1
-
Mountain Brook, 12-3
-
Theodore, 13-1
-
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 11-1
-
Parker, 7-5
-
Muscle Shoals, 11-2
-
Spanish Fort, 7-4
-
Pelham, 6-6
CLASS 5A
-
Ramsay (18), 13-2
-
Charles Henderson (2), 12-2
-
UMS-Wright (1), 12-1
-
Pleasant Grove (1), 11-2
-
Faith Academy, 11-3
-
Leeds, 11-1
-
Moody, 10-2
-
Beauregard, 10-2
-
Gulf Shores, 11-2
-
Demopolis, 10-2
CLASS 4A
-
Andalusia (19), 14-1
-
Cherokee Co. (1), 12-3
-
Catholic-Montgomery, 13-1
-
Jackson (1), 8-3
-
Oneonta, 11-2
-
Jacksonville, 8-4
-
Anniston,11-1
-
Westminster, 6-5
-
Handley, 11-2
-
T.R. Miller, 10-2
CLASS 3A
-
St. James (20), 13-2
-
Piedmont (1), 12-3
-
Gordo (1), 11-2
-
Mars Hill Bible, 10-2
-
Mobile Christian, 6-8
-
Madison Academy, 9-3
-
Houston Academy 10-1
-
Sylvania, 10-4
-
Pike Co., 8-4
-
Hillcrest-Evergreen, 4-6
CLASS 2A
-
Fyffe (22), 15-0
-
B.B. Comer, 12-3
-
Pisgah, 11-3
-
Highland Home, 12-2
-
Tuscaloosa Academy, 10-3
-
Ariton, 10-2
-
Reeltown, 10-2
-
Vincent, 10-2
-
Goshen, 6-4
-
Aliceville, 11-2
CLASS 1A
-
Leroy (14), 13-1
-
Elba (4), 11-1
-
Pickens Co. (1), 11-4
-
Brantley (1), 10-3
-
Meek (1), 11-1
-
Sweet Water (1), 8-3
-
Spring Garden, 10-2
-
Lynn, 11-2
-
Coosa Christian, 9-5
-
Millry, 12-2
AISA
-
Glenwood (10), 8-4
-
Patrician (10), 13-0
-
Lee-Scott, 12-0
-
Lowndes Academy (2), 11-2
-
Chambers Academy, 8-4
-
Clarke Prep, 9-4
-
Jackson Academy, 12-1
-
Autauga Academy, 3-7
-
Southern Academy, 5-6
-
Banks Academy, 6-5