Mobile Christian moves to 4A, Gulf Shores joins Saraland in 6A Region 1

Mobile Christian players lift the Blue Map after winning the Class 3A state championship on Dec. 7 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Leopards have moved up to Class 4A for the next two seasons. (Helen Joyce/Call News)

Staff Report

Defending state champions Mobile Christian and Gulf Shores moved up in class for football in the 2024-2026 cycle, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Monday.

The Leopards moved up from Class 3A Region 1 to 4A Region 1 and the Dolphins moved from 5A Region 1 to 6A Region 1, where they joined what might be the toughest football region in the state with six other state champs, including Saraland, Spanish Fort, Blount, McGill-Toolen, Murphy and St. Paul’s.

Mobile Christian will compete with perennial power Jackson in 4A Region 1.

The biggest development in Class 1A was 11-time state champion Sweet Water moving into Region 1 to compete with seven-time state champion Leroy and Millry. Sweet Water was in Region 3.

“We feel confident where we’re at,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said. “Competitive balance did everything it was supposed to do. We got it as close to perfect as we could get it, just as fair as we could get it.”

The AHSAA’s Central Board reclassifies schools every two years based on the average daily enrollment from grades 9-11 for the first 20 school days after Labor Day.

All football regions include a minimum of seven teams in the 2024-26 reclassification.

The winter and spring sports reclassifications will be announced at the conclusion of those seasons.

Hoover High is the state’s largest school for classification purposes with 2,222 students. Baker is fourth at 1,809.20 and Mary G. Montgomery 13th at 1,453.70, according to the AHSAA.

In 6A, Murphy is 15th (942.85), Theodore 17th (927.2) and Saraland 21st(884.45).

Satsuma is the largest 4A school (377.3) and Clarke County is the biggest 2A school (208.5).

The new regions for football announced Monday are as follows:

 

1A REGION 1

Leroy

Sweet Water

Southern Choctaw

Millry

Fruitdale

McIntosh

Marengo

J.F. Shields

 

2A REGION 1

Chickasaw

St. Luke’s

Clarke County

Washington County

Bayshore Christian

Central-Hayneville

J.U. Blacksher

 

3A REGION 1

Cottage Hill Christian

T.R. Miller

Hillcrest-Evergreen

Monroe County

Bayside Academy

Excel

Flomaton

 

3A REGION 3

Thomasville

Dallas County

Greensboro

Prattville Christian

Southside

Sumter-Central

Thorsby

Wilcox-Central

 

4A REGION 1

Mobile Christian

Jackson

St. Michael

Orange Beach

Satsuma

Escambia County

W.S. Neal

 

5A REGION 1

Citronelle

B.C. Rain

Elberta

Faith Academy

LeFlore

UMS-Wright

Vigor

Williamson

 

6A REGION 1

Saraland

Spanish Fort

Baldwin County

Gulf Shores

Blount

McGill-Toolen

Murphy

St. Paul’s

Theodore

 

7A REGION 1

Mary G. Montgomery

Alma Bryant

Baker

Daphne

Davidson

Fairhope

Foley

Robertsdale

