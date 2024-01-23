Breeze Airways to offer flights from Mobile to Orlando

Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry talks to the media Tuesday about Breeze Airways’ plan to fly to Orlando and Providence, R.I., from Mobile International Airport. Twice-weekly service from Mobile is expected to begin in April. (Arthur Mack/Call News)
By ARTHUR L. MACK
MOBILE — Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announced during a press conference at the Mobile International Airport on Tuesday it will provide non-stop service from Mobile to Orlando and one-stop service from Mobile to Providence, R.I., beginning April 10.
Breeze Airways, headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, has service in major cities, including New York and San Diego and flies out of cities such as Norfolk, Va., Tampa, Fla., and Charleston, S.C.
Breeze Airways will use the Airbus A-220, which has 137 seats and was made in Mobile. Tickets will start at $39 if bought by Jan. 29 for travel before Sept. 3.
“All of us have a lot riding on making sure this works,” Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Bradley Byrne said. “But the cool thing about this is this plane is made in Mobile, so people are able to get on an airplane that I know the people in this area had a hand in making.
“It’s going to supply jobs to a lot of people down here. The more we grow our aviation sector, the better off we all are. We’re getting to be known as one of the centers for aviation excellence.”
Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry said Breeze Airways will provide service from Mobile twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday.
“Even though it’s a continuation of Orlando service, we feel that it is a product that has more opportunity for us,” he said. “The A-220, which is made here in Mobile, is the workhorse of operations. You’ll fly from Mobile to Orlando and those who are going on to Providence will not exit the aircraft. They will load passengers in Orlando who want to go to Providence. It will do that in reverse as well.”
Curry said data taken from Avelo flights going in and out of Mobile was helpful to Breeze officials.
“One of the differences is that the 737 is a 189-seat aircraft; Breeze aircraft is 137 seats,” Curry said. “When they’re looking at that data and it constantly shows that the volume is above 137 seats, it makes the opportunity a no-brainer for them.”
Curry said Avelo may come back to Mobile but doubts it would serve Orlando.