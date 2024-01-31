LeFlore High shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said at a Wednesday press conference a resource officer responded quickly to a shooting at the school Tuesday. (Arthur Mack/Call News)
By ARTHUR L. MACK
MOBILE — A 16-year-old LeFlore High female student accused of shooting two students has been put under house arrest with a $180,000 bond and will be tried as an adult, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said Wednesday.
The female suspect was given a $75,000 bond for each of two counts of first-degree assault, $20,000 on one charge of shooting on school grounds and $10,000 on a charge of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. As a condition of the bond, she will not be allowed to have firearms and will be subject to phone monitoring and house arrest and have no contact with either victim or LeFlore High School.
The first-degree assault charge is a Class B felony and carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years; the certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm is a Class C felony and carries a penalty of 8-10 years; and discharging a firearm is a Class B felony and carries a 10- to 20-year sentence.
The students wounded in Tuesday’s shooting were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile police chief Paul Prine.
On Wednesday, Blackwood said he was troubled by the shooting and promised the suspect would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Blackwood believes the suspect used a .45-caliber firearm but added his office has not been able to determine how she obtained it. He said an argument took place in a hallway and she brought the gun into the school as a result.
“We do know a female juvenile entered the school because of a dispute with a particular person and that’s why the shooting took place,” Blackwood said.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed a deputy assigned to LeFlore was at Booker T. Washington, about 1½ miles away, and arrived at the high school within minutes of the shooting.
Burch said it would not have made any difference if the deputy had been at LeFlore unless he was at the exact location of the shooting.
“They’re there for the safety of the students and faculty but obviously they can’t be everywhere at once in the school,” Burch said. “They’re there for an active shooter situation and fortunately this did not turn into that. It was an isolated and quickly contained incident and there was nothing a resource deputy could’ve done to prevent this.”