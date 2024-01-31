MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-31-2024 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

EICHOLD-MERTZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-33, DCM #2023733

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Aabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MARYVALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-36, DCM #2023735

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

GEORGE HALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-35, DCM #2023738

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

OLD SHELL ROAD MAGNET SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-39, DCM #2023737

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MARY W BURROUGHS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-28, DCM #2023734

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Vigor High School CHILLER REPLACEMENT,

FPN No.: 23-43, DCM #2023736

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Forest Hill CHILLER REPLACEMENT,

FPN No.: 23-34, DCM #2023741

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Murphy High School CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN No.: 23-38, DCM #2023740

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-31, DCM #2023739

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

D.I.P FORCE MAIN EXTENSION TO DAY SPRINGS ROAD

Project No. 448934

Sealed Proposals, subject to the conditions herein, will be received by MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY (MCWS), 5780 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL., 36582 until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, February 21, 2024 and then publicly opened and read for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work for constructing D.I.P Force Main Extension To Day Springs Road (Project No. 448934). The work consists primarily of the installation of approximately 6,000 LF of 6” HDPE sanitary sewer force main and approximately 40 LF of 12” Steel Encasement by horizontal directional drill and open cut methods.

Plans and specifications may be viewed at the office of MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY and at VOLKERT, INC, 1110 Montlimar Blvd Suite 1050, AL 36609. Also, electronic specifications may be obtained by email for review only from Volkert, Inc. (contact: keturah.doherty@volkert.com). All bids must be submitted on a hard copy numbered set of plans and specifications obtained from Volkert, Inc. as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Plans and Specifications for bidding purposes may be obtained from Volkert, Inc. upon payment of a charge of $50.00 for each set to Volkert, Inc., to cover the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution and will not be refunded. No plans and specifications will be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

An envelope containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to the MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY, 5780 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL., 36582 “Bid for D.I.P Force Main Extension to Day Springs Road (Project No. 448934), to be opened at 2:00 p.m., Local Time, February 21, 2024. The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number shall be included on the envelope containing the submitted proposal.

MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Kushla Water District at 6210 U.S. Highway 45, Eight Mile, Alabama 36613, until 9:30 a.m. local time, February 16, 2024, and then publicly opened for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required by Kushla Water District and described as follows:

Water Line Relocation for Project No. CDP-121-22 – Mausap Road

Twenty (20) consecutive calendar days are allowed for the construction of the project.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder’s Bond, payable to Kushla Water District, for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but in no event more than ten thousand dollars, shall be filed with the proposal, the Bidder’s Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the Water District in an amount not less than the sum bid will be required at the signing of the contract, and in addition, a bond in form and terms approved by the Water District in an amount not less than fifty percent (50%) of the contract price insuring payment for all labor and materials. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the Water District at the time of the signing of the Contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications which will include comprehensive insurance, Contractor’s Automobile Liability Insurance, Owner’s Protective Liability Insurance, or a Comprehensive General and Public Liability policy naming the Kushla Water District, its agents and employees as additionally insured, and where applicable, subcontractor’s Public Liability and Property Damage Insurance. The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said Contract.

Liquidated damages for non‑completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

Specifications are on file and may be seen in the office of the Kushla Water District, and in the office of SPEAKS & ASSOCIATES, CONSULTING ENGINEERS, INC. Plans and Specifications may be obtained by completing a Request for Bid Documents form (which may be obtained by emailing brendah@speaks.cc and requesting it) and depositing fifty ($50) dollars with the Project Engineer for each set. This amount represents the cost of printing and handling and will not be refunded. Contract Documents will not be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

|

No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non‑resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non‑residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama.

No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Kushla Water District.

KUSHLA WATER DISTRICT

BY: CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

NETWORK EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION SERVICES – E-RATE

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board

of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at

its offices located in the Purchasing Department,

1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., then

publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the

Mobile County School System’s website:

www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked

up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass

Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M-4:00 P.M.

Should you have any questions, please

call Karen Henderson at (251) 221-4473.

BID ON: NETWORK EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION SERVICES – E-RATE

BID #24-06

BID DATE: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00 P.M. CST on Monday, February 26, 2024 for the:

DISTRICT WIDE MDF GENERATORS

BSC #22-08; FPN #22-02; BC #2023011

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of CDC Engineers, 4912 Oak Circle Drive North, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (251) 662-5891; the Facilities Department – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618; F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham; and CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, Georgia 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 A.M. CST on Monday, February 19, 2024 at MCPSS Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F.

Bid documents may be obtained from CDC Engineers by contacting Michelle Davis at mdavis@cdcengineers.com or (251) 662-5891 for a cost of $200.00 per hard copy set or to receive an electronic version in PDF format for $0.00. There are no refunds for hard copy sets.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 1:00 p.m. CST on February 27, 2024 for MARY G. MONTGOMERY CANOPY

DCM#2024036 FPN# 23-15

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 9:00am at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F, on February 20, 2024.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect, the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, February 7 and 14, 2024

|

Notice To Bidders

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), February 09, 2024. On this date, they will be opened and read to the public. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package, with time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. The bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held Friday, February 9, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Hutchens Elementary School

10005 West Lake Road

Mobile, AL 36695

BID ON: HUTCHENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION

BSC #24-01

BID DATE: Friday, February 16, 2024 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed proposals will be received from pre-qualified bidders by Mr. Walker Davis on behalf of Dr. Christopher B. Roberts, President of Auburn University at 1161 West Samford Avenue, Auburn University, AL 36849 until 3:00 PM Central Time, February 29, 2024 for:

23-344 – AU Shellfish Lab (Dauphin Island) – Convert Porch Into Office

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Facilities Management Building One, Training Room A

SCOPE OF WORK:

The general scope of the work includes but is not limited to:

Renovation of existing outdoor porch into offices. Work involves wood framing, insulation, windows, interior finishes, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical work.

The Pre-Bid Conference will be held on February 15, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. CST at AU Shellfish Lab (Dauphin Island), 150 Agassiz Street, Dauphin Island, AL 36528.

In accordance with Code of Alabama, 39-2-2(a), prequalification is required for this project. The prequalification application is available on the Auburn University Public Works Bid Calendar located at: https://fm.auburn.edu/bid-calendar/.

For all questions or inquiries about this project, please contact:

David Northcutt, northjd@auburn.edu; 334-752-2518

DOCUMENTS:

Drawings may be examined at the following locations:

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Owner: Planning, Design & Construction, Facilities Management, Auburn University, AL. See link below.

Auburn University Facilities Management Website:

https://fm.auburn.edu/contractor/

BONDS:

A certified check or bid bond payable to Auburn University in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect.

Dr. Christopher B. Roberts, President

Auburn University

Auburn University, AL 36849

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference

will be held Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

At Baker High School

8901 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36608

BID ON: BAKER HIGH SCHOOL

FENCING

BSC #24-03

BID DATE: Monday, February 19, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

SALE OF TIMBER

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL, at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day

of Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud for the sale of designated timber situated on the following described land owned by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL

Portions of Section 16, Township 3 South, Range 2 West (Indian Springs)

Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 2 West (Scoutshire)

Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 3 West (Russell Road)

said sale areas being pine plantation thinning operations approximately 116,100 and 97 acres in size respectively.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website: www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Mon-Fri. Should you have any questions please call Melody Roh @ (251) 221-4473.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference

will be held Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

at Pillans Middle School

2051 Military Road

Mobile, AL 36605

BID ON: PILLANS MIDDLE SCHOOL

GYM FLOOR REPLACEMENT

BSC #24-02

BID DATE: Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN MOBILE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2024, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Description of property offered:

LOT 2 MANCHESTER WOODS UNIT 1 MBK 39 P 53 #SEC 30 T4S R2W #MP28 09 30 3 000

The property is located at or near Lot 2 Hitt Rd, Mobile, AL 36695;

Parcel Identification Number: 28-09-30-3-000-001.032; as described in Book: LR7148, Page 496.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by drive-by only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $6,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services Division-Sealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2023

|

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901252.00S

LaTisha Byrd, Plaintiff

Vs

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., Defendant

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: William C. Poole

917 Western American Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

TELEPHONE (251) 344-5015

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901153.00S

Reginald O’Neal Smith, Plaintiff

Vs

Florence Smith, Defendant

Florence Smith (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

Reginald Smith (Pro-Se)

6774 View Point Road

Eight Mile, Alabama 36613

TELEPHONE (251) 520-2326

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

Complaint

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-900752

FIRSTBANK, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

BRITTANY D. STEPHENSON, ET AL, DEFENDANTS.

The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Brittany D. Stephenson a monetary judgment in the amount of $82,346.05, attorney’s fees in the amount of $12,351.91 and a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2022 Southern manufactured home, VIN# SRB039485AL.

Defendant Brittany D. Stephenson, who is believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 25, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. CV-2023-900752, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

DONE this the 23rd day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Circuit Court of Mobile County

Jillian L. Guin White

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Parkway

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

(205) 344-5000

gjohnson@rosenharwood.com

Call News January 31, February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF

COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-901361

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF

VS.

JUSTIN COLE HYATT, ET AL, DEFENDANTS

The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2018 Southern Energy manufactured home, VIN# RUS072378AL.

Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt, who are believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 11, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2023-901361, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

DONE this the 12th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk Circuit Court of Mobile County

Jillian L. Guin White

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Parkway

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News January 17, January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: CV-2023-902113.00

LUKE NELSON TAYLOR, JR., Plaintiff

VS.

SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE, Defendant

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking a judgment against the Defendant, Savonya Taylor Lee, was filed against you in said court on October 6, 2023, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court on December 21, 2023, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Ron Pearman, Esquire, whose address is 555-A Iroquois Street, Chickasaw, Alabama 36611, an answer to the complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, to-wit:

By the 1st day of March, 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Clerk of Court

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Ron Pearman

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

(251) 382-6025

Email: icando3012@comcast.net

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

CASE NO 02-DR-2007-500716.03S

Tracie Office, Plaintiff

Vs

Marion K. Office, Defendant

Notice is hereby given to Tracie Office, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion modify child support interest and arrearage filed by Marion K. Office will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile Alabama, on 03/08, 2024, at 09:00 a.m., at which time said plaintiff is to appear.

Done this 29th day of December, 2023.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Renee E. Thiry

1911 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

TELEPHONE {251} 478-8880

Attorney for Defendant

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902130.00

KEISHA KALTENBACH, individually, Plaintiff,

v.

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northern or Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

BRADLEY ROBERTSON,JOE BRUNSON, AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCE, INC. Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northernor Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly

described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel #R022910380003024

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January , 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902131.00

KEISHA BURKS, individually, Plaintiff

Vs

LOT OF LAND BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF DUNHAM STREET ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NINE (9) INCHES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF DUNHAM AND TEXAS STREETS; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING WESTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH DUNHAM STREET

FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET, THE POINT OF BEGINNING. #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

GEORGE WATTS, JR. CITY OF MOBILE, Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

LOT 8 OF LAND BDED BY A LINE DESC AS BEG AT A PT ON THE W/S OF DUNHAM ST 104 FT 9 IN NLY FROM THE NW COR OF DUNHAM & TEXAS ST TH RUN NWLY ALG THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO PT THE RUN WLY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO A PT TH RUN SLY & PAR WITH DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO APT TH ELY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST THE POB #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

Parcel #R022910380003080

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

Breach of Contract

LEGAL NOTICE

CIRCUIT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. CV-2023-901845

NAVIGATOR CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF

vs.

ELIZABETH KATHRYN DUFFIE, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $18,403.82 FOR Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: January 18th, 2024

S/Sharla Knox

Clerk, Circuit Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

J. Daniel Barlar, Jr.

Barlar Law, LLC

1406 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE SALE BY CLERK

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2018-901926

LARRY TURNER, Plaintiff

v.

ARNOLD PLACE ASSOCIATION, INC., Defendant

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE BY CLERK

Under and by virtue of the provisions of that certain decree made and entered in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, on the 11th day of September, 2023, in the above styled cause, and as amended by the Court’s Order of December 20, 2023, the undersigned will proceed to sell at the Front Door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, in the City of Mobile, Alabama, on the 29th day of February,2024, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m., to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to wit:

Unit 11 of Arnold Place, a condominium, according to that certain declaration and exhibits thereto recorded in Apartment Ownership Book 41, page 1 et seq., in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, together with an undivided percentage of interest in the common areas and facilities declared in said Declaration to be appurtenant to the above-described unit.

For informational purposes only, the real property is commonly known as 6401 Cedar Bend Court, Unit 11, Mobile, Alabama 36608.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, Clerk Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Lawrence J. Seiter

Johnstone, Adams

One Saint Louise Centre

1 Saint Louis St, Ste 4000

Phone: 251-441-9271

E-mail: ceh@johnstoneadams.com

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

district court notices

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904172

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

Vs

Linda S. Johnson, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $8,320.39

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904228

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

vs

Carolyn A. Simon, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $16,753.68

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Paul McDow and Tanya McDow, a married couple, to Mary Collins, a widow, dated February 4, 2020, and recorded in Instrument # 2021068562 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on March 19, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 44, Robinwood Subdivision, (Formerly Known as Golden Acres, Second Addition), according to the Plat Thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

SUBJECT TO:

All building and setback lines, restrictions, and conditions of record.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorneys fee.

Mary Collins as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

Charles H. Jones, Jr.

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 2022

Mobile, Alabama 36652

(251) 423-3378

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News January 31, February 7, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cartez Horton and Katina Horton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, its successors and assigns, on January 14, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 6484, Page 317, as modified at Instrument Number 2020068804, and further modified at Instrument Number 2022027459; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 28, BAKERFIELD, UNIT ONE, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 67, PAGE 49 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL ID: R022708270000004.810

Property street address for informational purposes: 9595 Hanford Ct Mobile, AL 36695

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 1//31/2024, 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kayla Lakin Winstanley, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on October 18, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Inst. # 2021069410; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, Grant Park, as recorded in Map Book 94, Page 55, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 899 Grant Park Drive, Mobile, AL 36606.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 23-58456.

Call News 1/31, 2/7 and 2/14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amber D. Clark, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns, on October 30, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020067348; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Carl Maddox Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 114 in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9230 Stone Rd , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09822

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed executed by SAMUEL HOWELL, JR. and HEATHER HOWELL, dated December 3, 2020 and recorded as Instrument No. 2020076752, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to COMBO PROPERTIES II, L.L.C., and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 20th day of February, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Two and the North 70 feet of the West 45.8 feet of Lot Three of what is known as the Sweetie Jones lands in the South half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 2 South, Range 1 West of Mobile County, Alabama, according to map or plat thereof of record in Map Book 17, Page 61, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property known as: 57 Willie Crook Avenue).

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Combo Properties II, L.L.C.

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601

(251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Deanna H Morgan And David W Morgan Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc,, its successors and assigns dated June 7, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on June 19, 2022, in Book 5990, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trustee in Instrument 2022036778 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trusteeunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Hickory Ridge, Unit Seven as recorded in Map Book 34, Page 62 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1820 East Timberly Rd, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FIRSTKEY MASTER FUNDING 2021-A COLLATERAL TRUST, U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS COLLATERAL TRUST TRUSTEE

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03121AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/31/2024,02/07/2024,02/14/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by DONNIE NORWOOD, dated November 30, 2023 and recorded as Instrument No. 2023070144, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Mobile Capital Company, LLC, and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 20th day of February, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 7, Township 2 South, Range 1 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run East 50 feet to a point; thence run North along the East line of Celeste Road 2217 feet to a point of beginning; thence continue North along said East line of Celeste Road 160 feet to a point; thence run East 350 feet to a point; thence run South 160 feet to a point; thence run West 350 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

MOBILE CAPITAL COMPANY, L.L.C.

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness JIMMY B. McMILLAN dated December 20, 2018 and recorded as Instrument No. 2018072322, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to GUS B. THAMES, JR. and MARGARET S. THAMES, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the FEBRUARY 20, 2024 at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 38, Gentilly Woods, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 30, Page 59, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property Address: 1636 Gentilly Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36618)

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

GUS B. THAMES, JR. AND MARGARET S. THAMES

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 23, 2013 by Dewitt T. Willingham and Kathryn C. Willingham, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in LR7043 at 976 on June 27, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for Freddie Mac SLST 2022-1 Participation Interest Trust. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 14, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 48, WILLIAMSBURG, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 12, PAGE 46 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5505 Richmond Rd, Mobile, AL 36608.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for Freddie Mac SLST 2022-1 Participation Interest Trust, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023525

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 17, 2015 executed by Susan Kirkland, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded July 28, 2015, in Book LR7286, Page 1199, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. No. 2020014253, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/03/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Kings Branch Subdivision Phase Two, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page(s) 84, of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6489 Meadow Lane N, Mobile, AL 36618. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01020

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 09/23/2006, by Ursula A. Stallworth, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6057, Page 1087 on 10/06/2006, and subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 06/29/2022 in Instrument No. 2022043996, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 2/29/2024

LOT 1, ZIEGLER BOULEVARD ESTATES, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 213, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED TO URSULA A. STALLWORTH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN IN A WARRANTY DEED DATED 2/20/2001 AND FILED FOR RECORD ON 2/23/2001 IN BOOK 4936 AT PAGE 1737 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/31/2024, 2/7/2024 and 2/14/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 26, 2021 executed by Mason N. Anderson, an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded April 6, 2021, in Inst. #2021020960, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2024002235, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/03/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 3 Grant Place Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 58, Page 27, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 303 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36606. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01347

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 14, 2021 executed by Nakila Hall Ellis an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded May 25, 2021, in Inst. #2021033500, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2024003182, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 03/06/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 29, Block E, Resubdivision of Westlawn, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Page 516-520 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2653 Ralston Road, Mobile, AL 36606. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01001

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald G Weaver Sr and Joan H Weaver, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on March 17, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6762 Page 1260; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Carden Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 32 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5912 Cansler Drive , Mobile, AL 36609-7004. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-40020-WF-AL

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by PATRICK L. MURPHY and JOY C. MURPHY, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 9th day of June, 2008, and recorded in Book 6395, Page 615, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 27th day of February, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL A

Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 2, Tyler Place, as recorded in Map Book 19, Page 37 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama, run South 02 degrees 08 minutes 30 seconds West along the Eastern boundary of said Lot 2, a distance of 113.10 feet; thence continue along said Eastern boundary of Lot 2, run South 08 degrees 32 minutes 54 seconds West 113.02 feet to the Southeast corner of said Lot 2, thence along the Eastern boundary of Lot 4 of said Tyler Place, run South 09 degrees 22 minutes 29 seconds West 50.58 feet; thence run North 89 degrees 19 minutes 30 seconds West 109.07 feet to a point on the West line of said Lot 4; thence along said West line of Lot 4, run North 05 degrees 55 minutes 22 seconds East 50.21 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 4; thence along the South line of Lot 1 of said Tyler Place, run North 89 degrees 19 minutes 30 seconds West 23.6 feet; thence run North 02 degrees 34 minutes 33 seconds East 225.14 feet to a point on the North line of said Lot 1; thence along the North line of Lots 1 and 2, run South 89 degrees 19 minutes 30 seconds East 146.59 feet to the point of beginning. Being all of Lot 2 and a portion of Lots 1 and 4 of Tyler Place.

PARCEL B

Parcel A of Resubdivision of Lot 3, Longview Place, as per map recorded in Map Book 51, Page 95, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dorothy M Walther, a married woman, Pamela M Hardin, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, on September 20, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6146 Page-1064; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association As Trustee For J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 30, Block P, a subdivision of Lot 20, Block 5; Lot 3, Block U; Lot 9, Block P; Lot 14 Block O; resubdivision of Berkshire Hills Part D, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 26 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6146 Page 1064 and deed recorded in Book 5037 Page 0723.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4113 Yorkshire Lane , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association As Trustee For J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates , (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00045-PH-AL

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 16, 2007 by Jack E. Fleming, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Compass Bank, and recorded in 6173 at 94 on April 30, 2007, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded November 15, 2021 at Instrument Number 2021075260, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 12, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 5, STOUT SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 77, PAGE 23 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2001 Ostrom Dr, Mobile, AL 36605.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023529

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sadie Gamble, un unmarried woman a/k/a Sadie Blount Sullivan, to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, on April 20, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on April 27, 2004 at Book 5579, at Page 0566, as Document Number 2004030399. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-6, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 20, 21 and 24, Block Number Four, in Lincoln Park Subdivision Number One, being the Resubdivision of Lots 5 and 6, Range 4 West, of the Owen Division of the St. Louis Tract, Township 4, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 260-261, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1704 Butler St, Mobile, AL 36617

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-6 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert H. Logan, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on February 20, 1998, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 3, 1998 at Book 4556, at Page 709, as Document Number 98014618. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 1998-AQ1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 30 of Gulf Dale Fourth Unit, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11 Page 56 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 2903 Alston Ct, Mobile, AL 36605

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 1998-AQ1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by ALVIN J. BOLDEN, and dated December 21, 2021 and recorded as Instrument No. 2021084892, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to STEPHEN V. MORGAN and DIANA M. DEUPREE, and the undersigned holders of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of February, 2024 at the front or main door of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 25, Township 1 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run South 88˚-46’-39” West, along the North line of said Section 25, a distance of 1323.12 feet; thence South 00º-10’-56” East, 1323.46 feet; thence South 88º-45’-48” West 662.25 feet; thence South 00º-10’-56” East, 1323.60 feet; thence North 88º-44’-57” East, 420.40 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 88º-44’-57” East, 526.33 feet to the centerline of a 60 foot ingress and egress easement; thence along said centerline as follows: South 19º-15’-55” West, 108.17 feet; South 00º-41’-12” East , 403.63 feet; thence leaving said centerline, run North 81º-32’-57” West, 499.44 feet; thence North 00º-10’-56” West, 420.87 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with and subject to a non-exclusive 60 foot easement for ingress, egress and utilities herein and hereby reserved by Grantors, for themselves, their heirs and assigns, for use with the Grantees, their heirs and assigns over and across that portion of the aforegranted property and being 30 feet each side of the following described centerline: Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 42, Chunchula Estates, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 97, Page 123, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, run North 01º-15’-39” East, along said centerline, 623.73 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 42; thence continue along said centerline as follows: North 00º-41’-12” West, 403.67 feet; North 19º-15’-55” East 280.19 feet; North 35º-46’-57” East, 293.92 feet; North 11º-13’-46” East, 215.47 feet; North 12º-39’-44” West, 382.17 feet; North 13º-00’-07” East, 684.14 feet; North 24º-43’-02” East, 352.14 feet; North 52º-35’-17” West, 147.19 feet to the West line of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 1 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama and the Point of Ending of said centerline.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

STEPHEN V. MORGAN and DIANA M. DEUPREE

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 04/20/2018, by Jeremy C. Booker and Tara Michelle Lee, joint tenants, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7628, Page 548 on 04/24/2018, and Modified in Inst.# 2023000309 recorded 1/3/2023 and subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 6/16/2021 in Inst.# 2021039101 and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 03/20/2024.

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, RUN SOUTH AND ALONG THE SECTION LINE A DISTANCE OF 2,640 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 429 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN 429 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, and 02/07/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Linda D. Smee a married woman and Rocky Smee, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company, its successors and assigns , on August 27, 2012, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 7, 2012 at Book 6931, at Page 1486, as Document Number 2012051910. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 14, Cottage Crest according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 36, Page 116 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed by others.

More commonly known as: 6273 Cottage Crest Ln, Mobile, AL 36609

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 10, 2005 by Denise T. Grier, a/k/a Denise Grier, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wachovia Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in 5742 at 1255 on March 15, 2005, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded October 26, 2015 in Book 7316, Page 131 and further modified by agreement recorded October 31, 2019 in Instrument Number 2019063866, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 14, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL A:

LOT 1, SQUARED 25, DUBROCA TRACT, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 103, PAGE 39 OFFICE OF PROBATE COURT, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET WHERE IT INTERSECTS THE EAST LINE OF MOHAWK STREET; THENCE RUN EASTWARDLY ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET A DISTANCE OF 159 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE RIGHT RUN SOUTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 148.01 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 53.58 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 91 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 04 SECONDS RUN NORTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 139.32 FEET TO A POINT ON SAID SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 98 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN WESTERLY ALONG THE AFOREMENTIONED SOUTH LINE A DISTANCE OF 54.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL B:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 5, BLOCK 25 OF GOVERNMENT STREET TERRACE, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 141, PAGE 39; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 74 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 91 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 04 SECONDS RUN NORTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN WESTERLY A DISTANCE 74.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2067 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023524

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from WILLIAM D DUBUISSON, JR AND LYNN S DUBUISSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AND TO THE SURVIVOR OF THEM to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS BANK, on the 17th day of September, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on October 4, 2013, in Deed/Mortgage Book LR7081, Page 1575, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Situate in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama:

Lot 44, Wildwood Heights, formerly Malibar Heights, 4th Unit, as recorded in Map Book 13, pages 110A and 110 B in the

Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama;

Excepting Therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in

connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others; it being the intentional of the grantors

to convey to grantees only the interest grantors own therein

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1874 PANORAMA BLVD W, MOBILE, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. PNY-23-06173-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L. Watt, Jr. and Bessie B. Watt, Husband and Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Finance America, LLC, its successors and assigns, on November 1, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 2, 2005 at Book 5868, at Page 1801, as Document Number 2005080945; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on September 26, 2010, and said modification being recorded on December 14, 2010 at Book 6731, at Page 110. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 5, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23, 24, and 25, Block 70, North Mobile, according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 252, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 467 6th Ave, Chickasaw, AL 36611-2317

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Isadore Williams and Annie Williams, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Meritage Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on September 11, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 17, 2003 at Book 5458, at Page 1148, as Document Number 2003083646; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on January 2, 2007, and said modification being recorded on March 30, 2007 at Book 6155, at Page 554. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage 2003-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That certain parcel of land bounded by a line beginning at a point on the West side of Iris Avenue, a distance of 707.5 feet North of Howell Avenue, thence continue North along the West line of Iris Avenue a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at the exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes run Westwardly along a fence line a distance of 150 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at an exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes thence run Southwardly and parallel with Iris Avenue a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at an exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes run Eastwardly a distance of 150 feet to the point of beginning of the property described, being a portion of Lots 7 and 8 of Shannon Heights as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 307 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama now known as Iris Place, Lot 1, Map Book 24, Page 97

More commonly known as: 712 Iris Ave, Mobile, AL 36606

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage 2003-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

State of Alabama

County of Mobile

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Anthony Trainer and Carolyn Witherspoon, to Oscar C. Anez on the 22nd day of July, 2011, said vendor’s lien deed recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Book 6805, Page 1245; with said vendor’s lien deed and note subsequently assigned to CSA Investments, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Instrument 2012043828 said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the front entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse in City of Mobile, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 78, First Addition to Brierwood, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page122, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and all expenses incident to this sale.

This is sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CSA Investments, LLC

P. O. Box 7718

Mobile, AL 36670

251-623-0660

Call News January 17, 24, 31 of 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Valerie Reed, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on June 21, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 30, 2006 at Book 5997, at Page 789, as Document Number 2006048907. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-12, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 19, Palmer Woods Phase II recorded in Map Book 108, Page 107 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 8611 Palmer Woods Drive, Semmes, AL 36575

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-12 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from ERNEST R. WEAVER, A MARRIED MAN, JOINED BY HIS WIFE, LEESA W. WEAVER to J. THOMAS & ASSOCIATES, INC., on the 27th day of August, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 30, 2002, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5215, Page 1342, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 55, MCDONALD ROAD ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 32, PAGE 47 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 8550 MCADAMS DR S, THEODORE, AL 36582.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-05837-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 6, 2015 by Randall Mason Baria, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, and recorded in LR7280 at 537 on July 9, 2015, and modified in and corrected by Affidavit recorded September 2, 2022 in Instrument 2022057921, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 12, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel 1:

Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition, as recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama; LESS AND EXCEPT A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A Portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right of way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds West 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00 degrees 17 minutes 59 seconds West 165.55, feet to a point; thence N 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds East 263.95 feet to the said West right of way; thence S 00 degrees 27 minutes 35 seconds West 153.27 feet to a point; thence S 27 degrees 44 minutes 55 seconds East 13.85 feet to the point of beginning.

Parcel 2:

A portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama , described as follows: beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right-of-way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89°42’01” W 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00°17’59”W 165.55 feet to a point; thence N 89°42’01”E 263.95 feet to the said West right-of way; thence S 00°27’35”W 153.27 feet to a point; then S 27°44’55” E 13.85 feet to the Point of Beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 19335 Robert Walker Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 22-021080

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 12/15/2015, by Paul Albert Turppa and Gayle Johnson Turppa Husband and Wife, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7330 at Page 983 on 12/16/2015 and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 6/5/2023 in Instrument # 2023034348, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 2/21/2024.

LOT 62, CAMELLIA PLACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 120 OF THE RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from FRANDEE J. LEWIS, UNMARRIED to HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION OF ALABAMA, on the 9th day of March, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 12, 2009, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6504, Page 1705, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 28 AND THE WEST 35 FEET OF LOT 29, BLOCK 6, OLLINGER AND STEIN SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 128, PAGE 101 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1562 POLK ST, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SNS-23-04734-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Powe a/k/a Marcus D. Powe, a married man joined by his spouse, Corina B. Powe, to Resource Bancshares Mortgage Group, Inc.

, on August 28, 1997, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 2, 1997 at Book RP 4500, at Page 0602; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on April 9, 2018, and said modification being recorded on May 16, 2018 at Book LR7636, at Page 1886. Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Summer Place, Unit Two, According to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, page 46 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1848 Summer Pl Dr E, Mobile, AL 36618

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF VENDOR’S LIEN FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on the 1st day of August, 2019, by MARK C. CAGLE and BRANDY CAGLE in favor of JARED KEITH as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2018047589, and said default continuing,

WHEREAS, Jared Keith assigned his interest and rights to the Vendor’s Lien Deed to Wiggins 6, LLC as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2024001051.

The lienholder, under power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Mobile County Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on February 13, 2024, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 42 INVERNESS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 9 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing on said vendor’s lien, paying the debt secured therein, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE VENDOR’S LIEN DEED AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXITS THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The lienholder reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Joshua B. Sullivan at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

/s/Joshua B. Sullivan Joshua B. Sullivan

Attorney for Lienholder, Wiggins 6,LLC

KNOWLES & SULLIVAN, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robbin Henderson, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on October 13, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020063581; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Douglas Hills, Formerly McAnally Addition to Wilmer according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5120 Wilmer Rd, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09423

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry L Walker Jr and Keri L. Armentrout a/k/a Keri Armentrout husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on October 30, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019063728; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Greenview Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 15, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7041 Cambridge Drive , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09533

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phelan Hodge and Nadia Fields, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on December 27, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2018071861; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 21, Pecan Terrace, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 42, Page 97 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7130 Pecan Terrace Dr , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09527

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 08/09/2019, by Timothy Marquis Barnes, a single man, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument # 2019048710 on 08/20/2019, and subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/08/2021 in Instrument # 2021080648, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 3/20/2024.

LOT 36, PARK PLACE OF SATSUMA (REVISED), AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 85, PAGE 110 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024

|

POSTPONEMENT

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Noah Edeker, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD , its successors and assigns, on October 11, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2019062295, as modified at Instrument Number 2023051596; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on January 18, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 4 & 5, CLEMMIE R MCGALLAGHER ESTATE DIVISION, AS PER PLAT RECORDED JULY 24, 1992, IN MAP BOOK 55, PAGE 40 OF THE RECORDS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8621 Mitchell Dr Irvington, AL 36544

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Call News

Publication Dates: 11/22/2023, 11/29/2023, 12/6/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 29, 2024 and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 1/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mattie W. Rander joined by her husband, Walter J. Rander a/k/a Walter James Rander, originally in favor of Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on January 14, 1994, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4131 Page 1872 and modified in Book 6110 Page 278; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Carsten Court, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 18, Page 88, and revised in Map Book 18, Page 111, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2000 Carstens Ct , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 16, 2023 until May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 11, 2023 until July 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 13, 2023 until August 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 24, 2023 until October 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 19, 2023 until November 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 20, 2023 until January 25, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 25, 2024 until February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-40400

Call News January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, March 22, 2023, May 17, 2023, July 19, 2023, August 30, 2023, November 1, 2023, November 29, 2023, January 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Wesley Shane Pitts and Kayleigh McKinney, Both Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Trulend Mortgage, LLC, dated June 21, 2022, and recorded at Instrument # 2022043272 on June 27, 2022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to Union Home Mortgage Corporation by assignment, recorded on November 21, 2023, Instrument Number 2023068553 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Two Hundred Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($200,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 24, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

The land referred to in this Commitment is described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 30, Churchhill Downs, 2nd Unit, as per plat recorded in Map Book 24, Page 84, Office of the Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 89 degrees 09 minutes 33 seconds East along the North right of way line of Downing Street, 90 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence run North 210.12 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 44 minutes 12 seconds East, 90.0 feet to a point; thence run South 209.21 feet to a point on said North line of Downing Street; thence run South 89 degrees 09 minutes 33 seconds West along said North line of Downing Street, 90.0 feet to the point of beginning.

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Wesley Shane Pitts and Kayleigh McKinney or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 9968 Downing Street, Semmes, AL 36575.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until February 28, 2024 during the legal hours of sale at the main entrance of the courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(205) 988-4202

B&S File No.: 23-27933

Call News January 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marietta V. Demming, an unmarried female, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on November 7, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7448, Page 1797; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on December 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 9, Franklin Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 104, Page 82 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 3272 Franklin Ct Mobile, AL 36618

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Call News

Publication Dates: 10/25/2023, 11/1/2023, 11/8/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 22, 2024, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Call News

Publication Dates: 1/31/2024

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News January 31, 2024

|

POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tracey R. Johnson Whatley and Bryan Lee Whatley, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on October 27, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 16, 2005 at Book 5891, at Page 756.Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R11, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on October 5, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Hearthstone, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 21, Page 50 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama..

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO February 15, 2024 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R11 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News August 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, September 13, 2023, January 31, 2024

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SUSAN ZACKRISON BROWN, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0077

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JULIAN RILEY BROWN JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of SUSAN ZACKRISON BROWN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAPHNE ANNE FOSTER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0080

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHANNON MARIA JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAPHNE ANNE FOSTER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jean M. Powers, Esq.

P. O. Box 161051

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAYNE D. DAVIS, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0078

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES DAWSON DYESS as Executor under the last will and testament of JAYNE D. DAVIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of INELL BROWN CRAIG, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2115

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA J. JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of INELL BROWN CRAIG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael S. McNair, Esq.

2151 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT STANLEY

Case No. 2023-2328

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA ADAMS STANLEY as Administratrix of the estate of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT STANLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Page Stanley Ellis, Esq.

169 Dauphin Street, Ste. 304

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN ROBERT GREEN

Case No. 2023-2367

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN CLIFTON GREEN SR as Administrator of the estate of JOHN ROBERT GREEN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES DORGAN, Esq.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THEODORE H. TIMS SR

Case No. 2023-2097

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY TIMS as Administratrix of the estate of THEODORE H. TIMS SR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT F. OTERI, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0009

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MYRTLE JUNE TOLBERT as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT F. OTERI, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R. J. Perloff, Esq.

75 St. Michael Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JENNIFER ANN KEARLEY

Case No. 2023-2094

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELVIN KEARLEY as Administrator of the estate of JENNIFER ANN KEARLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HORACE E. HICKS

Case No. 2023-2353

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA J. HICKS as Administratrix of the estate of HORACE E. HICKS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUTH R LICHTENFELD, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON

Case No. 2023-1978

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES ORRIE WASHINGTON as Administrator of the estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

THOMAS BOLLER, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EDWIN KING CAMPBELL

Case No. 2023-2414

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of EDWIN KING CAMPBELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SETSU H. KNIGHT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2057

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA KNIGHT PETERSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of SETSU H. KNIGHT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jean M. Powers, Esq.

P. O. Box 161051

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUTH R. WELLS AKA EDITH RUTH WELLS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2424

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA GRACE WELLS as Executrix under the last will and testament of RUTH R. WELLS AKA EDITH RUTH WELLS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael S. McNair, Esq.

2151 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAURICE VAIL DISMUKES JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2508

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARVIN BEN DISMUKES as Executor under the last will and testament of MAURICE VAIL DISMUKES JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

J. Michael Newton, Esq.

605 Bel Air Blvd, Suite 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY NAPIER

Case No. 2023-2211

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MARY NAPIER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RAYMOND DGLEN EDWARDS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1456

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of RAYMOND DGLEN EDWARDS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Anthony M. Hoffman, Esq.

P. O. Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROOSEVELT TURNER

Case No. 2023-2091

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA JAMES as Administratrix of the estate of ROOSEVELT TURNER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

THERESA N. WILLIAMSON, Esq.

952 GOVERNMENT ST.

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2276

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MICHAEL HOLLAND as Executor under the last will and testament of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ronald P. Davis, Esq.

11 North Water Street, Suite 24290

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2479

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRIAN D. JORDAN as Executor under the last will and testament of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD

Case No. 2023-1555

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SIDNEY WAYNE WINGARD as Executor of the estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

John M. Lassiter, Esq.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36603

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2484

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA ANN HARRIS as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

BARBARA ANN HARRIS, PRO SE

306 WINGFIELD DRIVE

MOBILE. AL 36607

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2430

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN B KYNES as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael D. Langan, Esq.

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH. Deceased

Case No. 2023-1396

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

IRMA MCCLAURIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Anthony M. Hoffman. Esq.

P. O. Box 11

Mobile. AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALONZO GEORGE

Case No. 2023-2355

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANICE E. CHANEY BOLDEN as Administratrix of the estate of ALONZO GEORGE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P.O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2432

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GREGORY DONALD OVERSTREET as Executor under the last will and testament of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Lonnie E. Weaver, Esq.

P. O. Box 1050

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2482

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County

Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILEY R. HAYES JR as Executor under the last will and testament of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

William Daniel Calhoun, Esq.

319 Magnolia Avenue

Fairhope, AL 36532

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 19, 2024

Case No. 2016-1578-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of OSCAR SIGLER JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the SALE OF REAL PROPERTY as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically MARTHA SIGLER LEE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2021-2045-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSE JESUS HURTADO CARMONA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

P. O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 10, 2024

Case No. 2020-1101-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHERYL POWERS BOND, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 18, 2024

Case No. 2020-0736-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CALVIN L JENKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 22, 2023

Case No. 2023-2060

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIE FLORENCE GILES, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by BARBARA GILES PORTER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LEFREDERICK ROWE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 22, 2024

Case No. 2015-1040-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LOUISE BRIGHT, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 19, 2024

Case No. 2021-1962-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY B WILLIAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 18, 2024

Case No. 2020-0736-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CALVIN L JENKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 09, 2024

Case No. 2023-2081-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAURI LYNN KRAHN, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 10:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

RICHARD E. SHIELDS

209 N. JOACHUM ST.

MOBILE, AL 36603

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 11, 2024

Case No. 2023-2523

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, Deceased

On to-wit the 4th day of March, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF LOST WILL as filed by CAROL JANE MASON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JEAN M. POWERS

PO BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 11, 2024

Case No. 2019-0320-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of AUGUSTA D. BRADLEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 15, 2023

Case No. 2020-1442-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ARTHUR LEE EMANUEL SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by NATASHA E SMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

LARRY C. MOORER

107 N JACKSON ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 10, 2024

Case No. 2021-2103-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GREGORY A TEAGUE, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2022-1757-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARITY SIMMONS, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2022-1756-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM SIMMONS SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 17, 24, and 31, 2024

|

Adoption

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0461

To: TaMarcus Gales, the alleged father of A.W.A, a minor.

Please take note that a petition for the adoption of the above named minor child who was born to J.C. on or about the 30th day of December 2021 has been filed in said Court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, P. O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

The trial in this matter is March 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Probate Courthouse 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Donna Ames

P. O. Box 82232

Mobile, AL 36689

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

Completion Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. NH-HSIP-0042(542) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/24/2024 and ending on 2/7/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. NH-HSIP-0016(532) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/24/2024 and ending on 2/7/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. CRSAMB-49821(251) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/18/2024 and ending on 2/1/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Saraland Second Avenue Drainage Improvements, Phase 2 Neel-Schaffer’s Project No. 14605.015. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Saraland Building Department, 933 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL 36571.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF

CONTRACT

Playworld Preferred, Inc. has completed the work, turnkey playground project at N Mobile Middle School, BCS #23-14, in Mobile County, AL. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY Playworld Preferred, Inc. 11515 Vanstory Drive, Suite 100, Huntersville NC 28262. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the final publication of this notice.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that TRP Construction Group, has completed the contract for replacement of existing traffic markings inside the limits of the City of Mobile indicated by the plans of Project No. 2022-2060-06 Roadway striping and markings for various city streets, City of Mobile and have made request for financial settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project• should immediately notify TRP Construction Group, 8164 US HWY 431, Waverly, AL 36582, 334-663-9685.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

ORDINANCES

RESOLUTION NO. 2024- 3529

A RESOLUTION AND NOTICE

REGARDING THE

REDUCTION OF CERTAIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

AND ANY OTHER CITY SPONSORED SERVICES

IN THE POLICE JURISDICTION OF THE CITY OF CITRONELLE

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Citronelle possesses the legislative discretion to determine the type and level of services the City will provide in its statutory police jurisdiction; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Citronelle has determined that the public health, and welfare and protection of the citizens and property owners of the City of Citronelle requires the discontinuation of the provision of certain Police Department and other city sponsored services in the City’s police jurisdiction in order to avoid the dilution of the availability of such services to persons and property within the corporate limits of the City and the costs; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Citronelle has determined that the amount of business license revenues received by the city from businesses located in the police jurisdiction is and will remain less than the costs to the City of Citronelle of providing the remaining city services in the police jurisdiction even following this reduction in services; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Citronelle desires to memorialize and give notice of its discontinuation of certain Police Department Services in the City’s police jurisdiction in order to allow time for an orderly transition and for the potential assumption of the provision of such services by other governmental entities; and

WHEREAS, this Resolution and Notice is in supplement to City of Citronelle Resolution Number 2023-3525, passed on September 28, 2023, which gave previous notice of the intent of the city to discontinue certain municipal services in its police jurisdiction, including police protection services;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CITRONELLE, ALABAMA IN REGULAR SESSION ON THE 25TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2024 AS FOLLOWS:

1. On or about February 29, 2024, effective 12:01a.m., the Police Department of the City of Citronelle will not respond to any calls for police assistance in the police jurisdiction of the City of Citronelle except for mutual aid requested for assistance by other police agencies as manning allows; nor will there be any other city sponsored services provided in the police jurisdiction of the City of Citronelle.

2. A copy of this resolution shall be posted and maintained at the following locations within the City for a period of no less than six (6) months: Citronelle Public Library, Citronelle City Hall and Citronelle Post Office.

3. A copy of this resolution shall be published once in the Call News.

4. A copy of this resolution shall be sent to the Mobile County Sheriff.

5. A copy of this resolution shall be sent to the local E911 office along with a current map depicting the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle.

6. All ordinances or resolutions in conflict with this resolution are hereby repealed, but only to the extent of any such conflict.

PASSED, ADOPTED AND APPROVED on this the 25th day of January, 2024.

Jason T. Stringer, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lori H. Bryan, CMC

City Clerk

Call News January 31, 2024

|

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-1340

ORDINANCE ANNEXING CERTAIN PROPERTY INTO THE CORPORATE LIMITS

OF THE CITY OF CITRONELLE

WHEREAS, Charles Anthony Williams and Brenda Morgan-Williams (hereinafter referred to as the “Petitioners”) being the owners of the property hereinafter described, heretofore filed a Petition for Annexation (the “Petition”) with the City of Citronelle, Alabama, a municipal corporation, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, requesting the annexation of certain property owned by the Petitioners as more particularly described below; and

WHEREAS, the Petitioners are the owners of all of the land described in their Petition;

and

WHEREAS, the territory to be annexed is contiguous to the existing corporate limits of the City of Citronelle (substantially surrounded by the City limits) and does not embrace any territory within the corporate limits of another municipality, and when annexed into the City of Citronelle will form a homogenous part of the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Citronelle did find and determine that it is in the best interest of the public that said property be annexed into the City of Citronelle and it did further determine that all legal requirements for annexing said real property have been met pursuant to Sections 11-42-20 through 11-42-24, Code of Alabama (1975).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Citronelle, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. The City Council of the City of Citronelle, finds and declares, as the legislative body of the City of Citronelle, that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Citronelle, to bring the territory described in Section 2 of this Ordinance into the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle.

Section 2. The following described property be, and the same is hereby annexed into the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle, Alabama, and the boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Citronelle, Alabama shall be extended, altered and rearranged to include within the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle, in addition to the territory now included therein, all the following territory, to wit:

Lot 1, of Spring Run, according to the Plat Thereof recorded in Map Book 83, Page 64, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Together with an undivided 1/10th interest in and to the private road known as Spring Run Court, as shown on said plat. Section 24, Township 1N, Range 3W, MP07 06 24 0 000 018.001.

The above-described property contains 1.81 acres, more or less, and is located on the east side of Highway 45 on Spring Run Court.

Section 3. A map or plat of a survey describing the territory annexed and showing its relation to the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle shall be attached to this ordinance, marked Exhibit “B” and made a part hereof.

Section 4. The Clerk of the City of Citronelle is hereby authorized and directed to file with the Probate Judge of Mobile, Alabama, a certified copy of this ordinance, together with a certified copy of the petition of the property owners and the Clerk is further directed to take all necessary and proper steps to perfect the annexation of said territory herein described.

Section 5. This ordinance shall be published as provided by law in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Citronelle, Alabama.

Section 6. The territory described in this ordinance shall become a part of the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle upon publication of this ordinance as set forth in Section 5 above.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 25th day of January, 2024.

/s/ Jason T. Stringer, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF CITRONELLE, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Lori H. Bryan, CMC, CITY CLERK

Call News January 31, 2024

|

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-1339

ORDINANCE ANNEXING CERTAIN PROPERTY

INTO THE CORPORATE LIMITS

OF THE CITY OF CITRONELLE

WHEREAS, Robert E. Reynolds and Deveina A. Reynolds (hereinafter referred to as the “Petitioners”) being the owners of the property hereinafter described, heretofore filed a Petition for Annexation (the “Petition”) with the City of Citronelle, Alabama, a municipal corporation, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, requesting the annexation of certain property owned by the Petitioners as more particularly described below; and

WHEREAS, the Petitioners are the owners of all of the land described in their Petition;

and

WHEREAS, the territory to be annexed is contiguous to the existing corporate limits of the City of Citronelle (substantially surrounded by the City limits) and does not embrace any territory within the corporate limits of another municipality, and when annexed into the City of Citronelle will form a homogenous part of the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Citronelle did find and determine that it is in the best interest of the public that said property be annexed into the City of Citronelle and it did further determine that all legal requirements for annexing said real property have been met pursuant to Sections 11-42-20 through 11-42-24, Code of Alabama (1975).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Citronelle, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. The City Council of the City of Citronelle, finds and declares, as the legislative body of the City of Citronelle, that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Citronelle, to bring the territory described in Section 2 of this Ordinance into the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle.

Section 2. The following described property be, and the same is hereby annexed into the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle, Alabama, and the boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Citronelle, Alabama shall be extended, altered and rearranged to include within the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle, in addition to the territory now included therein, all the following territory, to wit:

Lot 5, of Spring Run, according to the Plat Thereof recorded in Map Book 83, Page 64, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Together with an undivided 1/10th interest in and to the private road known as Spring Run Court, as shown on said plat. Section 24, Township 1N, Range 3W, MP07 06 24 0 000 018.005.

The above-described property contains 1.82 acres, more or less, and is located on the east side of Highway 45 on Spring Run Court.

Section 3. A map or plat of a survey describing the territory annexed and showing its relation to the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle shall be attached to this ordinance, marked Exhibit “B” and made a part hereof.

Section 4. The Clerk of the City of Citronelle is hereby authorized and directed to file with the Probate Judge of Mobile, Alabama, a certified copy of this ordinance, together with a certified copy of the petition of the property owners and the Clerk is further directed to take all necessary and proper steps to perfect the annexation of said territory herein described.

Section 5. This ordinance shall be published as provided by law in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Citronelle, Alabama.

Section 6. The territory described in this ordinance shall become a part of the corporate limits of the City of Citronelle upon publication of this ordinance as set forth in Section 5 above.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 25th day of January, 2024.

/s/Jason T. Stringer, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF CITRONELLE, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/Lori H. Bryan, CMC, CITY CLERK

Call News January 31, 2024

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is given that at its meeting of February 8, 2024 to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Saraland High School Performing Arts Center, 1115 Industrial Parkway the City of Saraland, through its Mayor and Council, proposes to expend public funds by entering into a Project Development Agreement with Saraland 158 Partners, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company (the “Developer”), for the purpose of facilitating the location of a quick service restaurant, a full service restaurant, and a hotel located on property adjacent to Alabama Highway 158 in the City of Saraland.

Because the project will require extensive improvements to public infrastructure required by the Alabama Department of Transportation, said improvements will benefit not just the project but the public at large. The City, under the Project Agreement, will reimburse the Developer solely for costs actually incurred by the Developer associated with the design, development and construction of adjoining public infrastructure on Highway 158 in an amount of $800,000.00 subject to possible additional $200,000.00 as set out more fully in the Project Agreement.

In addition, to assist in the construction of the public infrastructure and to construct and facilitate operation of the quick service restaurant, the full service restaurant and the hotel, the City agrees to pay the Developer over time an amount not in excess of $1,000,000.00 derived from one half of the sales tax collected by the City from the quick service restaurant and to pay to the Developer one half of the sales tax collected by the City from the full service restaurant over time in an amount not to exceed $500,000.00. Any sales tax dedicated to the City School System are exempt from these provisions. In addition, the City agrees to pay the Developer over time 25% of the City’s lodging tax revenue received from the hotel in an amount not to exceed $500,000.00 all of which is more specifically set out in the Project Agreement. The allocation of the amounts are subject to change as set out in the Project Agreement.

The public benefits to be achieved by the Project Agreement include the creation of direct and indirect jobs during construction of the quick service restaurant, the full service restaurant and the hotel, the creation of jobs at the quick service restaurant, the full service restaurant and the hotel, and the generation of sales tax and lodging tax for the City and Saraland City School System from the quick service restaurant, the full service restaurant and the hotel. In addition, the quick service restaurant, the full service restaurant and the hotel will generate annual ad valorem taxes for the City as well as the school system.

The City of Saraland, through its Mayor and Council proposes that the expenditure of these public funds will further its goals to promote greater diversification of the local economy and to create jobs with associated wages and benefits for citizens of Saraland.

The City of Saraland, through its Mayor and Council, specifically finds that the expenditure of public funds for the purpose specified herein will serve a valid and sufficient public purpose, notwithstanding any incidental benefit accruing to any private entity or entities.

CITY OF SARALAND, ALABAMA

Call News January 31, 2024

|

REGISTRATION OF FICTITIOUS NAMES AFFIDAVIT

I, the undersigned, being duly sworn, do hereby declare under oath that the names of all persons interested in the business or profession carried on under the names of EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FAMILY OF FRASE ESTATE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE and EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE at 7272 Theodore Dawes Rd -Ste C Theodore, AL 36582. Mobile, County Alabama has complied with Alabama Statute § 6-8-60 (Publication of legal notices). As per attached affidavit of Publication and the extent of the interest of each, is as follows: Name Extent of Interest

Bryan D. Frase, (Co-Trustee), 100%

On this 16th day of January, 2024, by Glenda Gibbons, Notary Public Alabama State at Large.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

STORAGE SALE

Tenant’s Personal Property will be disposed or sold to satisfy landlord’s lien FEBRUARY 1, 2024 at Noon.

Community Storage 3958 Snow Rd N Semmes, AL 36575

Units D8 Thomas B20 Stokley A36 Riggins A9 McAdams B22 Francis

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

Notice is hereby given by Econo Storage Mini Warehouses, LLC of Grand Bay Alabama to the following persons that Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., location: 12435 Hwy 90 Grand Bay, AL 36541, your goods will be sold at a private sale in order to satisfy lien as set forth under Alabama Code Title 8, Chapter 15, Article 2A.

Ruben Bannister

4022 Tulsa Dr

Mobile AL 36605

Noble Taylor

10238 Padgett Switch Rd

Irvington, AL 36544

Timothy Smith

8630 Grand Farms Rd E

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Willie Nixon

7120 Roy E Ray Airport Rd Lot 2

Irvington, AL 36544

Alexandria Enich

2616 East Rd

Mobile, AL 36693

Alexandria Enich

2616 East Rd

Mobile, AL 36693

Jeremy Bowman

11141 Loyd Lane

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News January 31, 2024

|

OTHER LEGALS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following are due Bonds restitution money on deposit with the Saraland Municipal Court and have failed to collect it, such that one year from prior notices, and on last publication of this notice, said funds shall revert to the General Fund of the Municipality of Saraland, as authorized by City Council Ordinance #925 Section 18-8

AUSTIN, MILLARD RAY

AZBELL, LATASHA PERRLYNE

BARDEAUX, SIMON

BUCKLES, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL

DIXON, SHANE RANDALL

DUFFIE, KATHRYN E.

FOSTER, YVETTE A.

GALLOWAY, BILLY DUSTIN

GUY, DUSTIN/ELLISON, CHARLES SURETY

HERRING, DAN T./BRIDGES, JAMES SURETY

HOLLAND, JESSIE DEWAYNE

MORRIS, MICHAEL KEITH

MORRIS, VALENCIA SHONTRA

REED, CYNTHIA HUGHES

RESENDIC, MARTIN ESCALANTE

RILEY, CLINTON LESHAY

ROBERTSON, STEVEN WILLIAM/SMITH, GREG SURETY

SCOTT, JOSEPH WILLARD

SMITH, JUANITA MARIE

THOMAS, KASHONNA LACHELLE

TURNER, RON DANIEL

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission; to authorize certain usage of maritime data in pilotage of vessels.

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024, February 21, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12771

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Michael P. Williams aka Michael Williams

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 26, 2024 at the hour of 12:10 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Michael P. Williams aka Michael Williams, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

COMM AT SW COR OF SEC 12 T8S R2W RUN TH E 28.61 CHAINS TO POB OF PPTY DESC TH RUN N 3.16 CHAINS TH RUN E 3.16 CHAINS TH RUN S 3.16 CHAINS TO S/L OF SEC 12 T8S R2W TH RUN W W 3.16 CHAINS TO PL OF BEG HERON BAY LOOP RD #SEC 12 T8S R2W #MP48 01 12 3 000 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12771

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Richard Corrigan aka Richard E. Corrigan

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Alabama Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 26, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Richard Corrigan aka Richard E Corrigan, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 37 Llanfair 1st Unit MBK 10 P 89 #SEC 23 T4S R2W #MP28 06 23 4 002 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. SM 2023 900291

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Clay Eugene Campbell Jr

VS

Lonnie Campbell

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Small Claims Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 19, 2024 at the hour of 12:10 P.M., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Lonnie Campbell, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

N 1/2 of Lot 20 Blk 32 Fisher Trt DBK 22 N S P 332 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2011 900926

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Teal Holdings LLC

VS

Jesse C Powe, Sharon H Powe

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 19, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Jesse C Powe; Sharon H Powe, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Parcel 1: All that certain real property located in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Lot 22, Henry Road Estates as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 77, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. The improvements thereon being known as 4615 Pineridge Drive South, Eight Mile, Alabama, 36613. Parcel 2: Lot 2, Henry Road Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 25 Page 77 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, MOBILE County, ALABAMA. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO any and all covenants, restrictions, easements, rights-of-way and oil, gas and mineral reservations of record in Mobile County, Alabama. The improvements thereon being known as 4615 Pineridge Drive S Eight Mile, Alabama – 36613. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Saraland

There will be a public hearing held by the Saraland City Council located; in the City of Saraland Municipal Annex at 937 Saraland Blvd. S., Saraland, Alabama, during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Saraland City Council on February 22, 2024 following the 6:00 p.m. premeeting. The purpose of the hearing is:

THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE

FLOODPLAIN DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE

The hearing is open to the public.

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

PUBLIC MEETING

Joint MOBILE METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (MPO) POLICY BOARD

TECHNICAL COORDINATING COMMITTEE (TCC)/

CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE (CAC)

MEETING

The Mobile MPO Policy Board will have a joint meeting with the TCC/CAC on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 at 10:00 am at the GM&O Building at 110 Beauregard St, Mobile, AL 36602.

The MPO will consider for adoption the following projects to add to the Fiscal Years 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program:

· 100077357; SP; Gopher Tortoise Mitigation, Monitoring, and Maintenance for US-98/SR-158 Project Sites FY-2024 through FY-2027; 10/1/2023; $303,000.00

· 100075354; FM; Resurfacing on SR-16 (US-90) from East Abutment of Fowl River Bridge to Halls Mill Creek Bridge; 1/26/20247; $3,805,390.00

· 100076869; CN; ADA Sidewalk Improvements along Vaughn Drive W. Vaughn Drive S, Creek Circle, Gilbert Drive W, Jeanette Drive, and Powers Road in Satsuma; FY 2024: 2/15/2024; $504,650.00

· CN; City of Semmes – Sidewalk Improvements along Moffett Road from McCrary Road to Kensington Place; FY 2024; $572,750.00

· CN; City of Chickasaw – Sidewalk Improvements on US 43 at Jefferson Street, Sutherland Drive, and Jackson Street; FY 2024; $499,820.00

· CN; City of Mobile – Installing ADA Compliant Curb Ramps in Downtown Mobile; FY 2025; 10/1/2024; $1,250,000.00

· 100072733; CN; Construction of ADA Compliant Curb Ramps at various locations within the Unincorporated Areas of Mobile County; FY 2024; Cost increase of $400,000.00

· 100072735; CN; Construction of ADA Compliant Curb Ramps at various locations within the Unincorporated Areas of Mobile County; FY 2024; Cost increase of $400,000.00

The MPO will also consider for adoption the following Statewide Highway Safety Improvement Program Performance Measure Targets (PM1) for Calendar Year 2024:

Number of Fatalities: 1000

Rate of Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled: 1.400

Number of Serious Injuries: 6400

Rate of Serious Injuries per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled: 9.800

Number of Combined Non-Motorized Fatalities and Serious Injuries: 400

Physically challenged persons who need special accommodations should contact SARPC in advance so arrangements can be made to meet their needs. Additional information may be obtained from the Transportation Planning Coordinator at the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, (251)433-6541 or transporation@sarpc.org.

Call News January 24 and January 31, 2024

|

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

(Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 350

Choctaw County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Ala. Code §§22-22A-1 to 22-22A-17, as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Georgia-Pacific Naheola LLC, the owner/operator of a pulp and paper facility currently operating in Pennington, Choctaw County, Alabama.

The violation consisted of failing to meet the particulate matter emission limit as specified in Proviso No. 5 of the Emission Standards section for the Chemi-Washer.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $30,000. The Order, if issued, would require Georgia-Pacific Naheola LLC to pay the Alabama Department of Environmental Management within 45 days of the effective date, and operate in compliance with ADEM Admin. Code 335-3 and all conditions and requirements of the Major Source Operating Permit.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Ronald W. Gore

Chief, Air Division

PO Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-1463

airmail@adem.alabama.gov

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed Order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt, or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 31st day of January, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News January 31, 2024

|

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE PROPOSED SECTION 303(D) LIST OF IMPAIRED WATERS FOR 2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

PUBLIC NOTICE – 214

Section 303(d) of the Clean Water Act requires that each state identify those waters within its boundaries for which controls of pollutant sources are not stringent enough to implement water quality standards applicable to such waters. In addition, each State shall establish a priority ranking for such waters, taking into account the severity of the pollution and the uses to be made of such waters. For each waterbody identified on the list, the state is required to establish a total maximum daily load (TMDL) for each pollutant at a level necessary to implement applicable water quality standards.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has developed the Draft 2024 Section 303(d) List and is now making it available for public review and comment. Electronic copies of the Draft List and Fact Sheet are available on the ADEM web site at the following address: http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt. Copies of the Draft List and Fact Sheet may also be obtained by contacting ADEM at the address or e-mail address below.

Written submissions and new information regarding the Draft 2024 Section 303(d) List should be directed to Joseph Roy, Water Division, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463 (street address: 1400 Coliseum Boulevard, Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2059) or by email at jtr@adem.alabama.gov. Comments must be received by the Department prior to 5:00 P.M. on March 1, 2024.

Notice is hereby given this 31st day of January, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News January 31, 2024

|

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Notice of Sale: The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 7877 Murray Hill Rd Irvington, AL 36544 on March 11, 2024 at 8 a.m.

1999 Chevy Silverado

VIN: 1G1ZE5ST6HF200671

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

|

This abandoned vehicle will be sold on March 6, 2024 at 5781 Three Notch Rd., Mobile AL 36619 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then.

TOY JT2BF22K6Y0252440

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

|

This car will be auctioned on Feb. 25, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 131 N Williams Ave, Prichard, AL.

2010 CHEVY CAMERO

2G1FC1EV6A9108277

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

|

These cars will be auctioned on Feb. 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., at Spectrum Collision, 7060 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608

2020 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4BV7LN312958

2000 CHEVY SILVERADO

1GCEK19T3YE429523

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 6, 2024a t 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582

1987 FORD F-150 1FTDF15Y2HLA23603

2013 KIA OPTIMA 5XXGM4A76DG246187

2014 TOYOTARAV4

2T3WFREV1EW093227

2007 TOYOTA 4RUNNER JT

ZU14R578082891

2010 MAZDAMAZDA3

JM1BL1SF1A1293457

2021 KAWASAKI Z125

JKABRRJ1XMDA19256

2004 ACURA MDX 2HNYD18964H545146

2001 CHEV S10 1GCCS14541K127679

2007 CHEV COBALT 1G1AK55F377382639

2010 MAZDA MAZDA3

JM1BL1S50A1265060

2009 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHDU46D59U741866

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

|

Abandoned Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned off on March 13,2024 at 8:00 a.m. Location is 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPLM4AG8MH040601

2004 DODGE NEON SRT4

1B3ES66S44D534601

1991 GMC CUTAWAY

2GDHG31K9M4512246

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE46K77U649478

2002 TOYOTA SEQUOIA

5TDZT34A12S092190

2010 FORD EXPLORER

1FMEU6DE1AUA91823

2007 LEXUS ES 350

JTHBJ46G672024379

2003 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEC13Z83J323179

2009 FORD F150

1FTRW12W19KC17488

2011 DODGE CALIBER

1B3CB3HA5BD111615

2007 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56137A088658

2013 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7AP7DL764930

2015 KIA SOUL

KNDJN2A25F7186006

2019 GMC SAVANA

7GZ37TCG0KN003458

2016 HONDA CIVIC

19XFC2F50GE030617

2018 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

1C4RJFAGXJC405317

Call News January 31 and February 7, 2024

|

The following car has been abandoned at 2800 First Ave Mobile, AL 36617 and will be sold at public auction on March 14, 2024 @ 8 a.m.

1GKEC13Z54R184130

04 GMC Yukon

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

|

The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on March 8, 2024 at 7 a.m. if not claimed at 10801 Hamilton Farm Rd., Grand Bay, Ala.

2005 Chrysler Pacifica

vin 2C4GM48L25R578509

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604. https://www.mobilepd.org/auction

1993 BUICK ROADMASTER

1G4BN5372PR408422

2012 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMHK7D90CGA07195

1995 MITSUBISHI 3000 GT

JA3AM54J3SY018973

2005 CHEVROLET CLASSIC

1G1ND52F25M237445

MERCEDES BENZ C250

WDDGF4HB4EG213533

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E78C254723

2000 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO

2G1WK12K779266040

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP1HC192361

2002 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU60E12UD73853

2007 FORD FUSION

3FAHP08107R101695

2012 KIA FORTE

KNAFU4A21C5552620

2009 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE46K79U919098

2019 KIA SORENTO

5XYPGDA33KG552678

2015 CHRYSLER 200

1C3CCCAB6FN714477

2007 GMC YUKON

1GKS1AE04BR171647

2009 TOYOTA RAV 4

JTMZK33VX9D002838

2019 FORD FUSION HYBRID

3FA6P0LU3KR180944

2003 HUMMER H2

5GRGN23U53H119547

2008 MERCURY MARINER

4M2CU87178KJ18748

2011 HONDA CRV

JHLRE4H75BC016085

2020 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXCT7LH106742

2015 LEXUS IS 250

JTHBF1D21F5069914

2006 FORD F-150

1FTRX12W16KD98052

2000 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMRU15L0YLB31701

2013 KIA RIO

KNADM4A35D6274588

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following abandoned travel trailer will be held for public auction on 2-26-24 at 10:00 a.m. at 10860 Pauls Lane Citronelle, AL 36522.

2000 RVISION TRALITE

VIN: 4WY300L23Y1009605

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following car has been abandoned at 3267 Schillinger Rd N Semmes, AL 36575 and will be sold at public auction on March 7, 2024 @ 9 a.m.

06 MAZDA

JM1BK12F561428966

17 NISSAN ALTIMA

3 1N4AL3APXHC154028 –

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following car has been abandoned at 417 Ninth Ave Chickasaw AL 36611 and will be sold at public auction on March 7, 2024 @ 9 a.m.

05 HONDA CIVIC

2HGES16525H579442

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following vehicles will be auctioned March 8th, 2024 at 5385 Barry Dr. Theodore, AL 36582 at 10:00 a.m.

2013 Nissan Murano

JN8AZ1MU7DW200846

2013 CHEVY EQUINOX

1GNALPEK7DZ122779

2013 Chevy Silverado

1GCRCSE06DZ124925

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4AC9DH735164

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 3/7/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 427 SARALAND BLVD S SARALAND, AL 36571

2005 NISSAN TITAN

1N6BA06A65N527604

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

Abandoned Mobile Home

Abandoned vehicle auction on March 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 5685 Joyce Ave Eight Mile, AL 36613.

1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Green

2GCEC19M5T1170372

1999 Ford Mustang Silver

1FAFP4441XF167121

1999 Toyota Camry Gold

4T1BF22K5XU931173

2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Gold

2GCEC19V8Y1389214

2002 Chevrolet Malibu

1G1ND52J32M540119

2002 Honda Accord Gold

1HGCG165X2A037590

2003 GMC Yukon Gray

1GKEK63U83J328707

2005 Peterbilt 379 Red

1XP5DB9X05D832636

2005 Toyota Corolla Blue

1NXBR32E55Z360157

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer white

1GNDS13S862171789

2006 Pontiac G6 White

1G2ZG558064273086

2007 Honda Accord Silver

1HGCM56417A218043

2008 Chevrolet Impala Black

2G1WC583889201880

2008 Infiniti G37 White

JNKCV64EX8M121919

2009 Nissan Maxima Silver

1N4AA51E79C823163

2010 Infiniti G37 Sedan Silver

JN1CV6AP2AM204423

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Silver

WDDHF5GB1AA071280

2010 Nissan Altima White

1N4AL2AP3AN417688

2012 Honda Odyssey

5FNRL5H93CB122968

2012 Volkswagen Passat Black

1VWBP7A34CC016031

2013 Toyota Camry White

4T1BF1FK8DU652431

2016 BMW 6 Series Black

WBA6D0C57GD927504

2016 Ram Ram Pickup 1500 Blue

1C6RR7LT6GS401134

2017 Chevrolet Malibu Black

1G1ZE5ST0HF204036

2017 Nissan Sentra Gray

3N1AB7AP6HY291143

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Gold

1GNSCNKD3NR120351

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024