MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 12-12-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

PRE-NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADVERTISE BIDS FOR WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME, AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

WESTERN FILTER PLANT SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE CONVERSION, LIQUID LIME, AND ELECTRICAL UPGRADES

Project Number: P.03696

Birmingham Water Works (BWW), in Birmingham Alabama intends to advertise for bids seeking qualified construction contractors for the Western Filter Plant Project, hereinafter called the “Project”. The BWW is currently planning on issuing Bids for the Project on or about January 2024.The site location is Western Filter Plant, 1400 Bankhead Hwy W, Birmingham, AL.

We hereby invite prospective contractors for the Project to send a request to be placed on a list of potential bidders for the project and thereby receive notification once the bid is advertised.

The project description is as follows:

1. New Bulk Sodium Hypochlorite Building (3200 sq ft) consisting of the following:

a. Sodium Hypochlorite Storage Area with grated access platforms above containment area.

b. Bulk sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, day tanks and access platforms.

c. Removable skylight access panels for tank removal.

d. Sodium Hypochlorite metering, transfer, and sump pumps.

e. Chemical piping and valves.

f. Electrical Room.

g. Mechanical Room with HVAC equipment for the building.

2. New Liquid Lime Storage and Feed system in new outdoor concrete containment area (1900 sq ft) consisting of the following:

a. Liquid Lime storage tanks.

b. Liquid Lime pump enclosure with transfer pumps, feed pumps, power and control panels, safety shower, and sump pumps.

c. New Liquid Lime Truck Unloading Station with Local Control Station, remote from new outdoor containment area.

3. Electrical improvements including video cameras, back boxes, access control system and installation of new Motor control centers and SCADA equipment.

Plans and specifications for the Project will be available once the project is advertised for bids at the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Interested contractors are encouraged to contact the BWW to be placed on the list of potential bidders for this project. The request shall be made by emailing Julia “Ashlyn” Manzella of BWW Julia.Manzella@bwwb.org & Dhiraj Parekk of Arcadis dhiraj.parekh@arcadis.com. Please include name, address, contact information and the following project reference information in the email.

Contractor Pre-listing for Project Number P.03696

Western Filter Plant – Project Pre-listing

Call News December 13, 2023

|

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

PRE-NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADVERTISE BIDS FOR LAKE PURDY DAM IMPROVEMENTS

BIRMINGHAM WATER WORKS

LAKE PURDY DAM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

Birmingham Water Works (BWW), in Birmingham Alabama intents to advertise for bids seeking qualified construction contractors for the Lake Purdy Dam Improvement Project, hereinafter called the “Project”. The BWW is currently planning on issuing Bids for the Project on or about January 2024.The site location is Lake Purdy Dam, Lake Purdy Dam Road, Birmingham, AL.

We hereby, invite prospective contractors for the Project (project reference number P.01034) to send a request to be placed on a list of potential bidders for the project and thereby receive notification once the bid is advertised.

BWW has already completed subcontractor pre-qualification process and successfully pre-qualified multiple roller compacted concrete (RCC) & grouting subcontractors who will be listed as such in the contract documents.

The project description is as follows:

The project includes widening two miles of Lake Purdy Dam site access roadway, performing roadway improvements within Lake Purdy Dam site area as well as major improvement to the dam itself. These include rock excavation to prepare the foundation as needed for placement of dental concrete, roller compacted concrete and reinforced concrete, construction of an RCC buttress on the downstream face of the existing stone gravity dam (consisting of over 11,000 cubic yards), along the existing masonry spillway and construction of a multi-row grout curtain along the project baseline from the spillway, non-overflow sections, and abutments of the dam (consisting of over 20,000 linear feet of rock drilling and coring). The project also includes additional miscellaneous items such as replacing the existing pedestrian access bridge, replacing existing 30”, 36”, and 16” butterfly valves in the valve house, extending existing 36” diameter low-level outlet pipe within a new concrete encasement.

Plans and specifications for the Project will be available, once the project is advertised for bids, at the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Interested contractors are encouraged to contact the BWW to be placed on the list of potential bidders for this project. The request shall be made by sending an email to BWW’s Engineer Wanda Ervin Wanda.Ervin@bwwb.org & Arcadis dhiraj.parekh@arcadis.com. Please include name, address, contact information and the following project reference information in the email.

Contractor Pre-listing for Project Number P.01034

Lake Purdy Dam Improvement – Project Pre-listing

Call News December 13, 2023

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

B.C. RAIN CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN 21-04, DCM #2020798, PSCA #9124

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Prebid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Watermark Design Group, 2970 Cottage Hill Road, Suite #200, Mobile, Al 36606, (251) 344-5515, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received, opened, and read aloud by Restore Mobile for the Oakdale Cottages on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2:00 pm.

Work will include the construction of four (4) affordable, historically appropriate, cottages on Marine Street in the Oakdale neighborhood of Mobile. Qualified contractors are invited to Bid.

This contract is for the purpose of providing all materials and labor to complete the project in conformance with the Construction Drawings and Contract Documents. Bids will be valid for 90 days.

Hard copies of the plans, specifications, and contract documents may be inspected and/or obtained at the following location:

WATERSHED LLC

302 Magnolia Avenue

Fairhope, AL 36532

251.929.0514

Email requests for electronic copies to info@watershed.pro.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1104 Marine Street, Mobile, Alabama. Bids from Bidders who do not attend this conference will be rejected.

Any contract awarded under this Invitation for Bids may be paid for in whole or in part with grant funding from ARPA with Restore Mobile, and Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. The contract will be between Restore Mobile and the selected Contractor. The contract will be subject to the terms and conditions of the funding award and all other municipal, state, and federal laws or regulations, as applicable, including all applicable federal contract provisions detailed in Appendix II to Part 200.

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material and/or supply needs. All bidders must make positive efforts to use small and minority owned business (MBE) and women business enterprises (WBE) in accordance with 2 CFR 200.321.

The Contractor will be required to obtain a business license from the City of Mobile to operate within the Corporate Limits.

Sealed bids may be mailed or delivered directly to WATERSHED LLC prior to the public opening.

All bidders must use the Bid Form provided in the Contract Documents and show on the envelope “SEALED BID,” the Bidder’s name, the name of the bid/project, and the opening date and time.

Contact Rebecca Dunn Bryant, AIA (251) 929-0514 or info@watershed.pro with any questions.

Sealed Bids must be sent to the following address:

Mail to: WATERSHED 302 Magnolia Avenue Fairhope, AL 36532

The lowest responsive, responsible Bid will be accepted with key consideration based upon the experience and qualifications of the contractor. However, Restore Mobile, reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any irregularity in the Bids received, and to accept or reject any items of the Bid. No conditional Bids will be accepted. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of ninety (90) days after the scheduled closing date and time for the receipt of Bids.

Call News December 6, 13, 2023

|

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 125 water services along 13th Avenue North; 43rd Street North; 12th Avenue North; 44th Street North; and 44th Place North located in the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

Call News December 6, 13, 2023

|

INVITATION TO BID

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham will be accepting bids covering the installation of water mains and appurtenances connected thereto and 86 water services along 52nd Street South; 7th Avenue South; 51st Street South; 8th Avenue South; 53rd Street South; 54th Street South; and 9th Avenue South located in the Crestwood Community of the City of Birmingham, Alabama. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting Douglass W. Stockham, IV via email at doug.stockham@bwwb.org or Janice Acoff at janice.acoff@bwwb.org. Please state the bid name in the subject field when sending plans and specifications request. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. local via conference call Number: 1-888-278-0296 / Access Code: 2875407. Bids will not be accepted from Contractors who do not attend the Pre-Bid Conference. Sealed Bids will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, System Development Department, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Sealed Bids will be opened and read at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 4, 2024, by System Development staff in the System Development Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama via conference call as stated above.

Call News December 6, 13, 2023

|

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2022-901441.00

DARRYL EDWARDS, Plaintiff.

v.

PARCELS 10 02 43 0 000 006.XXX, 10 02 43 0 000 006.01X, 10 02 43 0 000 006.02X,

10 02 43 0 000 006.002, and 09 06 43 0 000 007.XXX, As Said Parcels are described in the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner’s Office, ANDGWENDOLYN EDWARDS LONG, RODNEY EDWARDS, BONITA E. KELLY, BERNARD EDWARDS, SHARON EDWARDS, MICHAEL EDWARDS, AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, Defendants.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS TO APPEAR AND DEFEND

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF ALEX BREECH AND/OR BESSIE BREECH, BOTH DECEASED:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on August 18, 2022, a certain Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court for Mobile County, Alabama seeking an Order of the Court to Quiet Title of certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, in favor of the Petitioner, DARRYL EDWARDS. This notice is given to any party believing they might have an interest in said real property and/or to each and every heir at law and next-of-kin of ALEX BREECH AND/OR BESSIE BREECH, both deceased.

Please take notice that any interested party in this matter is directed to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the complaint in this matter not later than 30 days after the final publication of this notice or a default may be taken against you. Answer or other pleading shall be entered with the Mobile County Circuit Court by contacting the Clerk of Court, 205 Government Street, Room C 936, Mobile, Alabama 36644, or by contacting the attorney for the petitioner at the address provided below.

Name and Address of Attorney for Petitioner: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR., ATTORNEY AT LAW, PO BOX 638, MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054, 334-285-9444

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

In the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Case No. CV-2023-901400.00

STEVEN COX- Plaintiff

BRADLEY TEASLEY- Defendant

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

BRADLEY TEASLEY Notice is hereby given that a Complaint against the Defendant BRADLEY TEASLEY, was filed in the above styled action on October 27,2023 in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and that by reason of an Order for Service by Publication hereinbefore entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of the Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, Steven Cox 10695 Ski Chaste Ln. Axis, Al 36505 an answer to the Complaint with thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgement will be entered against you.

Given under my hand this 17th day of November 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Court Clerk of Mobile County, Alabama:

Plaintiff:

Steven Cox

10695 Ski Chaste Ln.

Axis, Alabama 36505

Phone: 251-391-5027

E-mail: cox4real@gmail.com

Call News Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 & Dec. 13, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 1, 2017 by Ernest L Nettles and Mary L Kimbrough, Joint Tenants, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for American Housing Capital LLC D.B.A. CRM Lending, and recorded in LR7574 at 715 on November 8, 2017, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 13, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot E-65, Magnolia Springs, Phase Four, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 129, page 82 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2461 Driftwood Loop E, Semmes, AL 36575.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-023389

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Anita Johnson and Kyle V. Johnson, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Choice Funding, Inc., its successors and assigns, on May 27, 2005, in the original amount of $91,200.00, said Mortgage being recorded on June 2, 2005 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5787 Page 1464 Inst# 2005040702 and re-recorded at Book 6149, Page 617; and last assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-6 by virtue of that Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama on September 9, 2021, in Inst#2021059270. The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-6, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama on January 16, 2024, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Colonial Terrace, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 74, of the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Known As: 2821 Charmingdale Drive East, Mobile, AL 36618 (address for informational purposes only)

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-6

Robert J. Solomon

Attorney for Holder

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 243-2512

The law firm is acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather L. Chestang and Kenneth Chestang II, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company, Inc., on September 19, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book LR7077, Page 1278; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on January 19, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 41, McRae Trace, according to plat there recorded in Map Book 111, Page 114, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 9537 McRae Place Court, Mobile, AL 36695.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com.

File Number: 23-57833

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Warb J. Morris and Liza Mae Morris nka Liza Mae Pruett, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wilmington Finance, a division of AIG Federal Savings Bank, on January 30, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5533 Page 828; the undersigned THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS INDENTURETRUSTEE FOR THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-SD1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Resubdivision of Lots 5 through 24, Malverne Heights as recorded in Map Book 20, Page 82 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 116 Burtonwood Drive , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS INDENTURETRUSTEE FOR THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-SD1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-01929

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Larry O’Neal Pendleton, unmarried man, originally in favor of PNC Bank, National Association (“PNC Bank, N.A.”), on July 21, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021055750; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2 Edgefield Estates, Unit Three, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 29 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2263 Christopher Dr E , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07053

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas T Brettel and Linda I Brettel, Husband and Wife, originally in favor of RBC Bank (USA), on January 13, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6486 Page-1726; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, formerly known as Centura Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot(s) A, Plat of Survey of a re-subdivision of Lots 15, 16, and 17, River Forest Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, Page 60 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6486 Page 1726.. Property street address for informational purposes: 11340 Ann Rd W , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, formerly known as Centura Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06949

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 26, 2007 by William L Heath Jr and Sadie R Heath, husband and wife, originally in favor of Homeservices Lending, LLC Series a DBA Mortgage South, and recorded in 6296 at 1531 on November 29, 2007, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded January 27, 2011 in Book 6746, Page 179 and further modified by agreement recorded August 22, 2017 in Book 7546, page 605, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 18, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 5, FIELDING PLACE (REVISED PLAT), ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 58, PAGE 80, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 98 Fielding Pl, Mobile, AL 36608.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-022984

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Keith C. Battle, Jr., a married man and Dolores B. Harvey, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hancock Bank of Alabama, dated May 12, 2011, and recorded in Book 6777 at Page 1358 on May 12, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to Hancock Whitney Bank by assignment, recorded on December 8, 2022, Instrument Number 2022075720 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Twenty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Five and 0/100 dollars ($26,625.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 18, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

LOT 10 ACCORDING TO A RE-SURVEY OF SQUARE SIX (6) OF MAYSVILLE AS PER PLAT THEREOF MADE BY DURANT ENGINEERING COMPANY, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 26, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. SAID LOT BEING LOCATED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF LOMEROY STREET BETWEEN WEINACKER AVENUE AND TISDALE STREETS.

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Keith C. Battle, Jr. and Dolores B. Harvey or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 1706 Lomeroy St, Mobile, AL 36604.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(205) 988-4202

B&S File No.: 22-17772

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tony D Mcgrew An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns dated August 18, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on August 25, 2010, in Book 6691, Page 1384, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 7002, Page 1692 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to MORGAN STANLEY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-RPL1 in Instrument 2021045771 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, MORGAN STANLEY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-RPL1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 38, Brookstone, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 38, Page 87 in the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 6500 Victoria Place South, Mobile, AL 36608.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

MORGAN STANLEY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-RPL1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05473AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/13/2023,12/20/2023,12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Virginia W Hicks, unmarried aka Virginia Waggoner Hicks aka Virginia Hicks, originally in favor of PNC Bank, National Association, on November 7, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2018066033; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 19 and 20 Woodard Estates Subdivision according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 17, Page 49 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3400 Woodard Dr , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08520

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 20, 2019 by Marshalene Casher, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC, and recorded in 2019056792 on September 25, 2019, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to ALLIED FIRST BANK, SB DBA SERVBANK as reflected by instrument recorded in 2023007975 and 2023038658 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 11, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 1, Bellingrath Road Country Club Estates, Third Unit Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 71, Page 26 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7750 Heaton Drive, Theodore, AL 36582.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ALLIED FIRST BANK, SB DBA SERVBANK, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-022407

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 19, 2003 by Wayne F. Thomas and Joyce F. Thomas husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MIT Lending, and recorded in 5396 at 23 on June 25, 2003, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded September 8, 2017 in Book LR7552, Page 1671, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 18, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at the Northeast corner of Section 13, Township 2 South, Range I West, St. Stephens Meridian and run thence South 0 degrees 35’ West along the East boundary of said Section 13 a distance of 4443.46 feet to a point; which point is the Southeast corner of property now of formerly owned by Frisbee; run thence North 89 degrees 11’ 37” West along the South boundary line of the Frisbee Tract, 1370.51 feet to a point; run thence South 0 degrees 48’ 23” West a distance of 204.35 feet, which point is on the West line of the right of way of a road; continue thence along the West line of the right of way of said road and along a curve to the right, with a radius of 100 feet, a distance of 51.97 feet to a point; continue thence along the West line of the right of way of said road South 30 degrees 34’ 53” West a distance of 34.53 feet to a point which is the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property herein described; run thence continuing along the West line of said right of way of said road 30 degrees 34’ 53” West a distance of 105.59 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 11’ 37” West, 199.0 feet, more or less, to a point on the East bank of Gunnison Creek; run thence Northwardly along the meanderings of the East bank of Gunnison Creek to a point, which point is formed by running from the Southwest corner of the property herein described North 25 degrees 13’ 59” East a distance of 100 feet to a point; from the East bank of Gunnison Creek; run thence South 89 degrees 11’ 37” East a distance of 211.14 feet to a point on the West line of the right of way of a road, which said point is the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property herein described.

ALSO KNOWN AS Lot 4, GUNNISON PLACE as recorded in Map Book 13, page 105. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County. Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8499 Guthrie Lane, Creola, AL 36525.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-023137

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lothario Goldsby, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Mason Dixon Funding, Inc., on January 20, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6489 Page 199 and modified in Book LR7666 Page 1036; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 18, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Woodland Hills, Unit Three, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 78, Page 110 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1789 Woodmont Drive, Semmes, AL 36575

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, “Mortgagee/Transferee”

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

2501 20th Place South

Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08724

Call News December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Meagan Seale Tirado, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd, on February 24, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2022014805; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 82, Briargrove, Phase Four, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Instrument 2021013127 of records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2552 Thornbury Loop, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08795

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 15, 2013 by David M Scott, An Unmarried Man, originally in favor of Synovus Mortgage Corp, and recorded in Book LR7052 at Page 71 on July 18, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 8, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at a point at the Northeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township One South, Range Three West; thence run South 330 feet to a point; thence run West 275 to a point; thence run North 330 feet to a point; thence run East 275 to the Point of Beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12211 McFarland Road, Chunchula, AL 36521.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 17-014611

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND

FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 19, 2007, a certain Security Deed was executed by Warren C. Nelson, an unmarried man, as mortgagor in favor of Live Well Financial, Inc, its successors and assigns, as mortgagee and was recorded on May 14, 2007, in Book 6183, Page 851, Instrument No. 2007036320 in Mobile County, Alabama Probate Court; and

WHEREAS, the Security Deed was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and

WHEREAS, the Security Deed is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 3, 2017, and recorded on April 3, 2017, in Book LR7493, Page 1291, Instrument No. 2017018221, Mobile County, Alabama Probate Court; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Security Deed in that a Borrower has died and the Property is not the principal residence of at least one surviving borrower, and the outstanding balance remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of November 28, 2023 is $140,000.00 and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Security Deed to be immediately due and payable;

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on September 30, 2021 in Instrument No. 2021064811, notice is hereby given that on December 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

The following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama:

Lot 58, Lansdowne Subdivision, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of the County of Mobile, Alabama in Map Book 21, Page 90.

Tax ID#: R023305151000105

By fee simple deed from Kerr-McGee Corporation as set forth in Deed Book 2545, Page 393 and recorded on 11/23/1983, Mobile County Records.

The source deed as stated above is the last record of vesting filed for this property. There have been no vesting changes since the date of the above referenced source.

The sale will be held at the courthouse door of Mobile County, Alabama, 151 Government Street, Mobile AL 36602.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $142,754.90

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $14,275.49 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $14,275.49 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.

The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $140,000.00 as of November 28, 2023, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.

By: /s/ Toni B. Smoke

AL Bar #: 5664-H30V

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Foreclosure Commissioner

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Telephone: 404-474-7149

Facsimile: 404-745-8121

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry Earl Moe, single, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Citibank, N.A., on July 26, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7060 Page 1409; the undersigned NewRez LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18, Block 8, Greenwich Hills – Part “A” as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 53 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 654 Wilshire Blvd , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-08370

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Noris L Westry, an unmarried male and Carla Lang, an unmarried female, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on August 26, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7420 Page 1671; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Princeton Woods, Unit Six, as recorded in Map Book 41, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6508 Shieldsway Ct, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08771

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Ward aka Vicki Logan, a single woman and Regina Moose, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on December 24, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019076049; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16 Block 6 Devonshire First Unit as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 128 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6634 Three Notch Rd , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08613

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by ANTONIA R. MITCHELL AND INGRID D. MITCHELL, husband and wife, to New Century Mortgage Corporation, on March 11, 2005, in the original amount of $78,800.00, said Mortgage being recorded on April 22, 2005 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5764 Page 523 and last assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-2 by virtue of that Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama on May 20, 2021, in Inst# 2021032158. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-2, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, 205 Government St, Mobile, Alabama on January 9, 2024, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1, Bowers Lane Estates as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 94, Page 38, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Known As: 7298 BOWERS LN, THEODORE, AL 36582 (address for informational purposes only)

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust

2005-2

Robert J. Solomon

Attorney for Holder

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 243-2512

The law firm is acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Call News 12/13/23, 12/20/23, 12/27/23

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 11/28/2022, by TARA DUHE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Mortgagor, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument # 2022074081 on 11/29/2022, and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 9/26/2023 in Instrument # 2023057982 and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 01/24/2024.

LOT 5, BLOCK “A”, ELLINOR PLACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGES 43-44 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, and 12/27/2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by James Kyle Presnall An Unmarried Man And Clayton Pierre An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for GMFS LLC, its successors and assigns dated September 6, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on September 18, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019055336 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to GMFS LLC in Instrument 2021015112 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, GMFS LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

From the Northwest Corner of Farm 434, Carol Plantation, Second Unit, as per plat recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 272-274, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, run thence North 75 degrees 00 minutes East and along the South line of Old Pascagoula Road 100.00 feet to a point; thence South 21 degrees 06 minutes 36 seconds East 260.33 feet to a point; thence South 74 degrees 02 minutes 17 seconds West 100.00 feet to the point; thence North 21 degrees 04 minutes 27 seconds West 262.00 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 6681 Old Pascagoula Road, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GMFS LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05413AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/06/2023,12/13/2023,12/20/2023

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from DESMA E. SMITH, AN UNMARRIED PERSON to MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of November, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 8, 2009, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6607, Page 169, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 14 AND 15, BLOCK 59, PINEHURST, DELANEY`S ADDITION TO SPRING HILL, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 138, PAGES 118-121 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 957 Pinemont Drive, Mobile, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. RMU-22-04620-7

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carl Davidson And Tammy M Davidson Joined By Her Husband to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. dated February 9, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on February 26, 2007, in Book 6134, Page 1813 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-1 in Instrument 2020001645 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, Unit Four, Amberly according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 29, Page 62, In the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1712 Pine Forest Ct, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE FREDDIE MAC SEASONED LOANS STRUCTURED TRANSACTION TRUST, SERIES 2019-1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05011AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/06/2023,12/13/2023,12/20/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Trithenia W. Davenport and Rod Ferrell, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Accredited Home Lenders, Inc., on March 26, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6157 Page-336; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, 2007-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 132, Fourth Unit, Beau Terra Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 290 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4156 Chambord Lane , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, 2007-1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06233

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keandra Henderson A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns dated September 6, 2022; said mortgage being recorded on September 9, 2022, as Instrument No. 2022059265 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC in Instrument 2023009505 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, United Wholesale Mortgage, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 21, COLLETON PLACE, PHASE 3 SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED AT MAP BOOK 136, PAGE 68, IN THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1307 Fairlawn Dr, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04450AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/06/2023,12/13/2023,12/20/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesse Ray Gilmore and Telisha Nicole Gilmore, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for DAS Acquisition Company, LLC, on December 7, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7587 Pg: 1110; the undersigned Gateway Mortgage, A Division of Gateway First Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, Woodbridge Place, as recorded in Map Book 82, Page 46 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7420 Mallard Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Gateway Mortgage, A Division of Gateway First Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-05055

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that Mortgage from Christopher L. Presley and Jettie M. Presley to THE FIRST BANK, successor by merger to FIRST COMMUNITY BANK, dated December 21, 2017 and recorded in Real Property Book 7590, Page 1223 in the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama; and the undersigned holder of said Mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable in accordance with the terms and conditions of said Mortgage, notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said Mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 19th day of December, 2023, at the front entrance of Government Plaza, Mobile County Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 24, Buck Run, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 70, Page 8 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property address: 19105 Joan Harris Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

THE FIRST BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601

(251) 433-0738

Call News November 29, 2023, December 6, 2023 and December 13, 2023.

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 31, 2005 by Dawn S. Driskell aka Dawn Driskell, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Coats & Co., Inc., and recorded in Book 5868 at Page 1741 on November 2, 2005, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, NA. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 25, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lots 50 and 51, in Block 3, according to map of West Village Chickasaw, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 327-334 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, excepting, however, the East 27.5 feet of said lot conveyed by Rachel Noonan to Viola C. Johnston by deed dated August 21, 1950 and recorded in Deed Book 510, Page 332 of the aforesaid court records.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 305 Jefferson Street, Chickasaw, AL 36611.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 17-012184

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News November 29, 2023 and December 6, 2023 and December 13, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Aaron Casey Rice and Shelby Lynn Holley Rice, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Cardinal Financial Company, on September 21, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020058531; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 21, Theodore Highlands, Seventh Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 25, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6850 Highmont Dr, Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08728

Call News 11/29/2023, 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed by PHX Investment Group, LLC dated February 7, 2019 and recorded as Instrument 2019007181, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Thames, Jackson, Harris Company, Inc.; said Mortgage was thereafter assigned to WILLIAM CURTIS WILSON, JR., by instrument dated February 7, 2019 and recorded as Instrument No. 2019007190 of the aforesaid probate court records; and the undersigned holder of said Mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said Mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 19th day of December, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL A:

Lot A, Resubdivision of Lots 1 and 2, Block 2, Smith’s Highlands, according to plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 136, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property Address: 5451 Moffett Road, Mobile, AL 36618).

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

WILLIAM CURTIS WILSON, JR.

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News November 29, December 6 and December 13, 2023.

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Peter Dais, Jr And Spouse Mildred Kearney Dais to Compass Bank dated March 4, 2009; said mortgage being recorded on March 24, 2009, in Book 6509, Page 641 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bankunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 28th day of December, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 9, LYNNWOOD SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE 127, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 301 E Indian Creek Dr, Mobile, AL 36607.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05408AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 11/29/2023,12/06/2023,12/13/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Emanuel C Denaro and Mary Denaro, husband and wife, originally in favor of Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, on June 24, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5803 Page 685; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2005-OP2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-OP2, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 3, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Camelot Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 20, Page 3 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 307 Camelot Dr , Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2005-OP2, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-OP2, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04297

Call News 11/29/2023, 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Frederick A. Marshall and Brenda L. Marshall, husband and wife, to First Franklin Financial Corp., subsidiary of National City Bank of Indiana, on October 1, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on October 14, 2003 at Book 5475, at Page 0957, as Document Number 2003092280. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, Block A, Grimes and Winbush Subdivision according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11 Page 192 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 854 Grimes Street, Mobile, AL 36610

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News December 6, 2023, December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from DONNA L LEBOUEF AND HANSEN JOSEPH LEBOEUF, WIFE AND HUSBAND to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEEE, AS NOMINEE FOR ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, on the 19th day of December, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on January 9, 2006, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5901, Page 396, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CSMC 2021-JR1 Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CSMC 2021-JR1 Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL A COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER OF NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE QUARTER LINE FOR 153.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH ALONG THE QUARTER LINE FOR 210.0 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF THE EARLVILLE ROAD, BEING MOBILE COUNTY HIGHWAY NO. 21, THENCE WESTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY FOR 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER FOR 210.00 FEET THENCE EASTERLY FOR 410.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL B BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OFF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 12 MINUTES, 42 SECONDS EAST 152.33 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF PROPERTY HERETOFORE CONVEYED TO PHILLIP PLATT, ET US; THENCE SOUTH 79 DEGREES, 42 MINUTES, 48 SECONDS WEST 414.73 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID PROPERTY OF PHILLIP PLATT, ET UX TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 01 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS EAST 209.92 FEET(210 FEET RECORD) TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF EARLVILLE ROAD (80 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT AN ARC DISTANCED OF 671.90 FEET HAVING A RADIUS OF 875.10 FEET, TO A POINT OF TANGENCY; THENCE SOUTH 53 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 41 SECONDS WEST 87.97 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 16 MINUTES 51 SECONDS EAST 550.90 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 05 MINUTES, 41 SECONDS EAST 272.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 18 MINUTES, 20 SECONDS EAST 330.04 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 06 MINUTES, 10 SECONDS EAST 695.81 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO: EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS GRANTED BY CARVIN ALLEN TURNER AND TAMMY J. TURNER TO DANIEL J. PHILIPS AND KIMBERLY S. PHILLIPS RECORDED IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4297, PAGE 1608, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A 25 FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, THE CENTERLINE OF THE SAID EASEMENT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 02 SECONDS WEST 696.10 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES, 25 MINUTES, 20 SECONDS WEST 330 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 02 SECONDS WEST 38.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LINE HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE RUN SOUTH 60 DEGREES, 37 MINUTES, 51 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF AN EXISTING DIRT DRIVE 31.88 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID DRIVE SOUTH 71 DEGREES, 12 MINUTES, 55 SECONDS EAST 226.57 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID DRIVE SOUTH 52 DEGREES, 42 MINUTES, 56 SECONDS EAST 53.0 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF EARLVILLE ROAD TO THE POINT OF TERMINUS.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 15375 EARLVILLE ROAD, CITRONELLE, AL 36522.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CSMC 2021-JR1 Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SPS-23-02331-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dexter Lott aka Dexter O’Neil Lott to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Change Lending, LLC., dated December 10, 2021 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021082307. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Sailfish Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Sailfish Servicing, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on December 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 25, HUNTLEIGH WOODS, UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 10 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 6666 N Hounds Run Mobile AL 36608 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Sailfish Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-013318 A-4802026

Call News 11/29/2023, 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from SYLVESTER SURVILLION AND IRMA SURVILLION, HUSBAND AND WIFE, FOR AND DURING THEIR JOINT LIVES AND UPON THE DEATH OF EITHER OF THEM, THEN TO THE SURVIVOR OF THEM to FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. , on the 13th day of March, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on May 30, 2008, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6387, Page 1170, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB1, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 3, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 15, SUMMER PLACE, UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 39, PAGE 46 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1872 SUMMER PLACE DR EAST, MOBILE, AL 36618.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB1, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. RMU-23-04761-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 11/29/2023, 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023

|

POSTPONEMENT

POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patricia Talley and Dietrich Talley, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Meritage Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on October 4, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on October 21, 2004 at Book 5675, at Page 766. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on October 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2, of the Tom Waller Subdivision, recorded in Map Book 61, Page 81 of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama .

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO January 17, 2024 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News August 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, September 13, 2023, December 13, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Herbert E Cumpton Jr. aka Herbert E Cumpton, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Resource Financial Services, Inc., on March 29, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019017521; with Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Instrument No. 2022063594; the undersigned First Federal Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 29, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 109, Vaughan’s Palisades as recorded in Map Book 23, Page 35 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 562 Vaughn Dr N , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 29, 2023 until January 3, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. First Federal Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05060

Call News September 27, 2023, October 4, 2023, October 11, 2023, December 13, 2023

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

Notice is hereby given to Dazja Keyshay LeBeaux, the mother of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20;

Heretofore/This 31st day of August, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Dazja Keyshay LeBeaux, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of February, 2024, at 8 :00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23, 01-03-24

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Onesuis Rodriquez Reed, the father of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20;

Heretofore/This 31st day of August, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Onesuis Rodriquez Reed, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of February, 2024, at 8 :00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23, 01-03-24

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF AMYA CARLY HARRIS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0257.06

Notice is hereby given to Jeremiah Tywon Harris, the father of AMYA CARLY HARRIS, born 10-24-19, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF

AMYA CARLY HARRIS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0257.06

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of AMYA CARLY HARRIS, born 10-24-19;

Heretofore/This 26th day of April 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Jeremiah Tywon Harris, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 26th day of January 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-19-1760.05

IN THE MATTER OF AMIR ZAKEE MAHDI JR, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Amir Zakee Mahdi, Jr., born 4-4-19, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF AMIR ZAKEE MAHDI JR, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-19-1760.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Amir Zakee Mahdi, Jr., born 4-4-19;

Heretofore/This 19th day of September, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0134.04

IN THE MATTER OF TARICQ KENYATTA ALLEN JR, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Taricq Kenyatta Allen, Jr., born 7-28-19, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF TARICQ KENYATTA ALLEN JR, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0134.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Taricq Kenyatta Allen Jr., born 7-28-19:

Heretofore/This 19th day of September, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 20th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0135.04

IN THE MATTER OF CAMILL TAMARA ALLEN, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Camill Tamara Allen, born 10-18-17, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CAMILL TAMARA ALLEN, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0135.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Camill Tamara Allen., born 10-18-17:

Heretofore/This 19th day of September, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 20th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HEIN MY PHAM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2044

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TUONG CONG PHAM as Executor under the last will and testament of HEIN MY PHAM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

THOMAS BOLLER

150 Government Street, Suite 1001

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON,

Case No. 2023-1978

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of November 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Corut of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES ORRIE WASHINGTON, As

Administrator of the Estate of Jeane Payne Washington, deceased.

Attorney of Record:

Thomas R. Boller, Esq.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLES FRANKLIN WORRELL JR

Case No. 2023-1961

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of CHARLES FRANKLIN WORRELL JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEATRICE DAVIDA WEINDEL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2271

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDY ELIZABETH HARRISON as Executrix under the last will and testament of LEATRICE DAVIDA WEINDEL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUNE RAMSEY VAUGHN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2223

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NANCY SMITH HOLLY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JUNE RAMSEY VAUGHN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON HADLEY

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY KATHLEEN SHERER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1568

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FLORENCE L LADD as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY KATHLEEN SHERER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAX BARRETT NORTHCUTT

Case No. 2023-1495

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN NORTHCUTT as Executrix of the estate of MAX BARRETT NORTHCUTT, deceased.

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL A. GURCHIE

Case No. 2023-1984

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MICHAEL A. GURCHIE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY HOFFMAN, ESQ.

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EDITH CAROLYN FALANA AKA CAROLYN EDITH FALANA, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2261

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KENDALL MARK FALANA SR. as Executor under the last will and testament of EDITH CAROLYN FALANA AKA CAROLYN EDITH FALANA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

LONNIE E. WEAVER

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN WAYNE DENNIS

Case No. 2023-1986

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN DENNIS as Administrator of the estate of JOHN WAYNE DENNIS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE, Esq.

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHERRY CLABAUGH DANIELS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2270

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KRISTIN DANIELS DUKES as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHERRY CLABAUGH DANIELS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLES WESLEY CLEMENTS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2181

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MELISSA CLEMENTS as Executrix under the last will and testament of CHARLES WESLEY CLEMENTS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES BYRD JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-1566

Take notice that’ Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROCHELLE B. ABRAMS as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES BYRD JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROCHELLE B. ABRAMS, PRO SE

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA JEAN PETTAWAY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1573

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHANITA LASHAY PETTAWAY as Executrix under the last will and testament of BARBARA JEAN PETTAWAY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GLORIA C. PEARSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2224

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CARLA ASMAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of GLORIA C. PEARSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GLORIA JEAN PATTON

Case No. 2023-2079

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge, of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHASITY MASON as Administratrix of the estate of GLORIA JEAN PATTON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CREOLA G. RUFFIN, Esq.

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALICE MILLER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2259

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CORETTA ELAINE PITTERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALICE MILLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID VAUGHN

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VESTA POLLARD MCDUFFIE

Case No. 2023-0055

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of November, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LORI MCDUFFIE, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of VESTA POLLARD MCDUFFIE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R J PERLOFF

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT EDWARD LEE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1936

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PATRICIA ANN ROGERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT EDWARD LEE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT HAROLD HORN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1463

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICKI HORN GRAY as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT HAROLD HORN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

VICKI HORN GRAY, PRO SE

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BONNIE R. GRAUPMANN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2228

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 22nd day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ARIEL GRAUPMANN CRABTREE, WILLIAM T. GRAUPMANN and THOMAS C STENDER as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of BONNIE R. GRAUPMANN,

Attorney of Record:

AMANDA J MILLER

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM WRIGHT ENTREKIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1296

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES MICHAEL QUINN as Executor under the last will and testament of WILLIAM WRIGHT ENTREKIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SIMON DOSS JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1935

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CEDRIC L GAMBLE as Executor under the last will and testament of SIMON DOSS JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CATHERINE BELL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2225

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TERRI B. CUNNINGHAM as Executrix under the last will and testament of CATHERINE BELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL JACK HARBIN

Call News November 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2021-0060-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

Estate of YOLANDA HOLT LUCAS Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JOHN A LUCAS who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-2356

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Susan A. Love, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by John Vega on December 7, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Camille R. Ford, Esq.

Post Office Box 2925

Daphne, AL 36526

Call News December 13, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2021-1760-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

Estate of BERNIE PURVIS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by TRAVELERS CASUALTY AND SURETY COMPANY OF AMERICA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ALYSON ELIZABETH RIOS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2022-0076-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DELORIS ANN DILLARD ADAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF LOST WILL as filed by PATRICIA ANN CLEMON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically CHANNEL ADAVENOIXX who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: CREOLA G. RUFFIN

P.O. BOX 40404

Mobile, AL 36640

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2018-1175-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SYTHONH KEOMANIVONG, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by BOMBEE KEOMANIVONG. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRENT T. DAY

1610 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-1609

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Barbara Ring, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by James Ring on August 15, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court Shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Petitioner: James Ring

10401-C Lockwood Dr.

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News December 13, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 05, 2023

Case No. 2023-2176

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN H. SEELING, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by REGINA G SEELING. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF JOHN H SEELING, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: LONNIE E. WEAVER

PO BOX 1050

GRAND BAY, AL 36541

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-2343

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Paul Douglas Andrews, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Richard Alan Andrews, Sr., on December 6, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Steven C. Pearson, Esq.

Post Office Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 13, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 28, 2023

Case No. 2010-1382-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLARENCE LEROY WATERS JR., Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ASHLEY WATERS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: VICTORIA LEIGH SHOOTS

PO BOX 1986

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 30, 2023

Case No. 2019-1828-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOTTIE M. RIVERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by

Frank H. Kruse. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

DUANE A. GRAHAM

P. O. Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

FRANK H. KRUSE

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 04, 2023

Case No. 2022-0935-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DARRIN LEE O’SHEA, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Motion to Sell Real Property as filed by SHAWN LEE O’SHEA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: NATHAN P. FRIEDLANDER

P. O. Box 352

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 29, 2023

Case No. 2023-1584

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAURA L. MATTHEWS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by DEBRA MCCASKILL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF LAURA L. MATTHEWS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

DEBRA ANN MCCASKILL, PRO SE

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 29, 2023

Case No. 2013-2225-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTOPHER THOMAS SMITH, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 29, 2023

Case No. 2019-2043-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANDREW F BEARD, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

Completion Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Mobile county commission for construction of Project MCR-2020-007 in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 12/13/2023 and ending on 12/27/2023 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Ben M. Radcliff Contractor, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for a New Mack Truck Service Center at 1000 Bay Bridge Road, Mobile, AL 36610 for Gulf Coast Truck & Equipment Company, Inc., Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Clark, Geer, Latham and Associates, Inc., 3901 Spring Hill Ave., Mobile, AL 36608.

Ben M. Radcliff Contractor, Inc.

P. O. Box 8368

Mobile, AL 36689-0368

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC has completed the contract with the State of Alabama, Alabama State Port Authority for the International Trade Center Renovations 4th Floor Windows project at the Alabama State Port Authority site in Mobile, AL. Project 11091 Task 3. Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Engineer of the Alabama State Port Authority at his office within the time and manner required by law, or same will be barred.

ALABAMA STATE DOCKS

P.O. BOX 1588

MOBILE, AL 36633-1588

Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC

5482 Todd Acres Drive Mobile, AL 36619

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Baird Contracting Co., Inc. has completed the AMI Meter System for LeMoyne Water System, Inc. and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons, having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Speaks & Assoc., 732 Oak Circle Dr W, Mobile, AL 36609.

Call News November 22, 29 and December 6, 13, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Release

Chickasaw City Schools is announcing its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. For School Year [2023-2024] Chickasaw City Schools [will continue participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). No further action is required of you. This USDA provision allows your child(ren) to participate in the school meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.

CEP is a key provision of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to eliminate school meal applications and serve breakfast and lunch at no charge to all enrolled students. CEP gives food service professionals more time to focus on preparing nutritious meals that their students will enjoy and gives students more time to eat those meals by cutting down on time spent in the lunch line. More importantly, by offering all students a nutritious breakfast and lunch at no cost, CEP helps ensure more students come to class well-nourished and ready to learn.

Children need healthy meals to learn. Chickasaw City Schools offers healthy meals every school day. Breakfast and lunch meals will follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals, so please encourage students to participate. “In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age or disability.”

Parents or guardians who need further information may contact Renee Reaves, Child Nutrition Program Director 251-380-8122 and/or rreaves@chickasawschools.com

USDA NONDISCRIMINATION STATEMENT

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity* and sexual orientation*), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue,

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

*The enclosed “non discrimination” language herein was added pursuant to the May 5, 2022, USDA memorandum. However, although included as currently required for audit compliance by the USDA, the State of Alabama objects to its inclusion, applicability and the application of this language due to currently pending legal challenges in the matter of The State of Tennessee, et al. v. USDA, et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-00257, and may be subject to change or removal.

Call News December 13, 2023

STORAGE SALE

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at The Storage Center location(s) listed below.

The Storage Center #8059

3641 Government Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36693

Unit 2057 Edwin Dozier 7014 Nicklaus Dr S Mobile, AL 36618

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at public auction to be held at www.storagetreasure.com, which will end Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 10 A.M. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Auction Date: 12/27/2023 at 12:00 PM

Units: 214, 217, 1003, 1286

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News December 13, 2023

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7997: 5441 Hwy 90 West, Mobile, AL 36619

Auction Date: 12/27/2023 at 1:15 PM

Unit: 1327

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News December 13, 2023

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 12/27/2023 at 12:30 PM

Units: 1001, 2023, 2033, 2041, 2050, 2202

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News December 13, 2023

Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3259: 8781 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 12/27/2023 at 11:30 AM

Units: A30, B77, C136, C156, C165, C195, E249, E290, F360, G397, H489, I526, K729, K735, K739

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News December 13, 2023

Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3259: 8781 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 12/27/2023 at 11:30 AM

Units: A30, B77, C136, C156, C165, C195, E249, E290, F360, G397, H489, I526, K729, K735, K739

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News December 13, 2023

OTHER LEGALS

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant, parent, legal guardian, entitled to receive records of court order, the registrant, known as HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE, resides in the City of Mobile, County of Mobile, State of ALABAMA, which she is maintained, protected and under legal guardianship of the affiant declaring that she also maintains a residence at 312-T Schillinger Rd S #324 Mobile, AL 36608 , and that her abode in ALABAMA constitutes her predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that she affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he/she is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. As of this day the registrant is under legal disability (under eighteen years of age) being born on September 2nd, A.D. 2010, and Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No.23058700-2, dated October 04, 2023, via a county recorded public finance transaction and lease agreement; until the registrant has attained the age of majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares that she is an actual bona fide authorized person, as defined in ALABAMA VITAL STATISTICS CHAPTER 9A SECTION 22-9A-7_ to receive a certified copy of the birth, death, or marriage certificate of the above stated registrant and legal resident of the State of ALABAMA, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant, parent, legal guardian, entitled to receive records of court order, the registrant, known as KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE, resides in the City of Mobile, County of Mobile, State of ALABAMA, which she is maintained, protected and under legal guardianship of the affiant declaring that she also maintains a residence at 312-T Schillinger Rd S #324 Mobile, AL 36608 , and that her abode in ALABAMA constitutes her predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that she affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he/she is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. As of this day the registrant is under legal disability (under eighteen years of age) being born on February 23rd, A.D. 2009, and Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No.23058700-1, dated October 04, 2023, via a county recorded public finance transaction and lease agreement; until the registrant has attained the age of majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares that she is an actual bona fide authorized person, as defined in ALABAMA VITAL STATISTICS Chapter 9A Section 22-9A-7_to receive a certified copy of the birth, death, or marriage certificate of the above stated registrant and legal resident of the State of ALABAMA, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

November 30, 2023

MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians

1080 West Red Fox Road

Mt. Vernon, AL 36560

251-829-5000

These notices shall satisfy a procedural requirement for activities to be undertaken by the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about November 30, the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians will submit a request to HUD for the release of Indian Housing block Grant funds under Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act 1996, as amended, to undertake a project known as 24 residential rental houses at the McIntosh and Mt. Vernon sites of the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians Reservation. The project is bounded by MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians, 1080 W Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560. The total estimated cost of the project is $5,483,862.00.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority Office, 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560, and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Director of MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority. All comments received by December 15, 2023, 0will be considered by the Tribe prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Commentators should specify which part of this Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority certifies to HUD/Alabama that Dr. Lebaron Byrd, in his capacity as Chief consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s Illinois approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the NAHASDA funds to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD/Illinois will accept objections to its release of funds and the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer or other officer of the Tribe approved by HUD; (b) the Tribe has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the project have committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76)) and shall be addressed to Mark Butterfield, Administrator, U.S. Department of HUD Office of Native American Programs, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604.

Dr. Lebaron Byrd, Tribal Chief MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians

Lillie Steiner, Executive Director

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

Call News December 6, 13, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2018 901950

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

John Mcginley Et Al

VS

Sk8land Extreme, LLC Et Al

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on January 8, 2024 at the hour of 12:30 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of PCH Enterprises, Inc. Rambo’s Skateland, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 3, Township 3 South, Range 1 West, Mobile County, Alabama; Thence North 00° 18’ West a distance of 360 feet to a point; Thence North 89° 23’ East a distance of 250 feet to a point marked by an iron rod (rebar), said point being the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 89° 23’ 00” East a distance of 249.18 feet to a point marked by a capped iron rod (rebar), said point being on the West margin of the U.S. Highway No. 43; thence with an interior angle of 93° 27’ 48” (N 02°50’48” E) and along said West margin run a distance of 270.06 feet to a point marked by a capped iron rod (rebar); thence with an interior angle of 86° 32’ 12” (S 89° 23’ 00” W) and departing said West margin run a distance of 249.18 feet to a point marked by a crimped top iron pipe; thence with an interior angle of 93° 27’ 48” (S 02° 50’ 48” W) run a distance of 270.06 feet to the point of beginning. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2023 900053

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Thames Jackson Harris Company Inc

VS

Dexter L; April T Beard

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on January 8, 2024 at the hour of 12:20 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of April T Beard, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 32, Morleigh Terrace, Formerly Joyland, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 13, Page 14, as amended by instrument recorded in Real Property Book 265, Page 452, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD 12767

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Timothy Williams

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on

January 8, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street Entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Timothy Williams, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lots 61 & 62 Brighton Estates Phase Two MBK 98/17 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

ABANDONED BOAT

Legal Notice

District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Case NO. CV-2023-902003.00

Luke Ball 5590 Diamond Ln., Theodore, AL 36582

Abandoned Boat Petition

Make & Style of Boat: Striper Seaswirl 2101

Alabama Registration Number:

Hull ID #: GS55F058B606

Decal Year and Control Number: AL-0745-LW 2015 Jun

Last Registered owner: Richard Wayne Isler

Last Known Address: 6023 Idle Moore CT., Theodore, AL 36582

This boat was purchased by Petitioner. Petitioner has been unable to locate the last registered owner in order to secure current registration. Said party is commanded within thirty days after the last publication hereof to plead to the said petition.

Issued: 11/14/2023

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama,

Mobile County

Call News November 22, 29, and December 6, 13, 2023

Legal Notice

District Court of Alabama,

Mobile County

Case NO. CV-2023-902004.00

Luke Ball 5590 Diamond Ln., Theodore, AL 36582

Abandoned Boat Petition

Make & Style of Boat: G3 Boats- MODV 1710 Sportsman

Alabama Registration Number:

Hull ID #: GEN56830G920

Decal Year and Control Number: AL-0281-VF

Last Registered owner: Richard Wayne Isler

Last Known Address: 6023 Idle Moore CT., Theodore, AL 36582

This boat was purchased by Petitioner. Petitioner has been unable to locate the last registered owner in order to secure current registration. Said party is commanded within thirty days after the last publication hereof to plead to the said petition.

Issued: 11/14/2023

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Call News November 22, 29, and December 6, 13, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Reliable Towing will auction the following abandoned vehicles on January 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

2018 Dodge Challenger White

2C3CDZAG1JH321693

2009 Honda Accord White

1HGCP26399A096127

2015 Hyundai SANTA FE Sport Burgundy

5XYZT3LB4FG234173

2009 Chevrolet Impala Gray

2G1WT57K591259356

2023 Kia Rio White

3KPA24AD7PE554726

2011 Chevrolet Equinox Blue

2CNALFEC8B6270763

2011 Chrysler 200 Gold

1C3BC1FBXBN500532

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Blue

1G1AB5F53A7130032

2010 Ford Mustang White

1ZVBP8CH3A5151324

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Red

JA4APVAU9MU012851

2010 Ford Fusion White

3FAHP0HG0AR259420

2013 Chevrolet Cruze Red

1G1PC5SB5D7133506

2013 Nissan Rogue White

JN8AS5MTXDW508077

2020 Nissan Altima White

1N4BL4BV7LN316430

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Blue

1G1AF5F58A7113277

2017 Nissan Sentra Silver

3N1AB7AP2HY349295

2009 Subaru Forester Silver

JF2SH646X9H711076

2013 Toyota Camry Silver

4T1BF1FK4DU254567

2016 Infiniti Q50 Silver

JN1CV7AP1GM201219

2014 Peterbilt 579 White

1XPBDP9X2ED252479

2012 Hyundai ELANTRA Black

KMHDH4AE9CU338498

2014 Scion FR-S Red

JF1ZNAA16E8706779

2012 Nissan Maxima Black

1N4AA5AP2CC826383

2018 Ford Fiesta Black

3FADP4EJ3JM144832

2016 Nissan Maxima White

1N4AA6AP7GC437508

2013 Hyundai Elantra Blue

KMHDH4AE6DU504400

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Notice of Sale in accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code Alabama 1975 notice is given to any and all partied that following describe as 2007 Nissan Sentra 3N1CB51D35L51595 located at 2059 Victory Ave Mobile, Alabama will be auction at 8am December 20 at 2758 Emogene Street Mobile, Alabama.

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

Abandoned Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned off on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Location is 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNALDEK2C1139799

2015 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0HD5FR148642

2020 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB8CV5LY276529

2011 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP3F89BA019538

2005 FORD FOCUS

1FAP36N05W138951

2009 FORD FUSION

3FAHP08159R127955

2013 KIA SOUL

KNDJT2A53D7490187

2009 TOYOTA AVALON

4T1BK36B09U347116

Call News 12-13-23 and 12-20-23

These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 1-17-24 at 5781 Three Notch Rd Mobile, AL 36619 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then

CHEV 1GNDS13SX62177030

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

Notice of Sale

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lien holders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder on 02/05/2024 at 12 p.m. Location Copart Auto Auctions 4763 Lott Rd Eight Mile, AL 36613.

2006 HONDA CIVIC GRAY

1HGFA16506L063673

2007 BUICK TERRAZA MAROON

5GADV331X7D212126

2013 NISSAN ALTIMA BLUE

1N4AL3AP3DN426496

2022 KIA FORTE BLACK

3KPF24AD9NE447437

2018 NISSAN ALTIMA BLUE

1N4AL3AP4JC104148

2001 CHEVROLET IMPALA BLUE

2G1WF52E219336120

2007 DODGE RAM 2500 BLUE

3D7KS28A97G813313

2015 CHRYSLER 200 GRAY

1C3CCCAB6FN502887

2006 MERCURY MILAN SILVER

3MEFM07166R605015

1994 DODGE RAM WAGON WHITE

2B5WB35Y0RK156273

2020 HEARTLAND PROWLER BLACK

5SFPB3329LE419461

2021 HONDA ACCORD BLUE

1HGCV1F39MA122184

Call News December 6, 13, 2023

THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE WILL BE AUCTIONED ON DEC 28 AT 7060 AIRPORT BLVD, MOBILE, AL 236608 AT 9:00 AM

2018 HONDA CIVIC LX

19XFC2F52JE024065

Call News December 6, 13, 2023