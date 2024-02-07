MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 02-07-2024 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The City of Citronelle, Alabama is soliciting statements of interest from qualified firms and individuals interested in providing professional inspection, planning, and administrative services related to the implementation of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funded project.

The project, CIT-PW-23-001, Citronelle Woodland Court Road Improvements, will consist of the evaluation and budget for the rehabilitation, repair, and resurfacing of road improvements including gutters and controlling drainage and the addition of storm sewer pipes and inlets in the Woodland Court neighborhood of the City (the Project).

Firms interested in performing the work will be considered on the basis of information noted and submittal of the following in written form:

1. All applicants must submit their qualifications and list any prior experience with Federal and State programs, especially CDBG or HUD funded projects, particularly projects similar in nature and scope to the above services being requested. Include information to demonstrate actual versus target project time and budget.

2. A copy of the Certificate of Authorization in compliance with the Code of Alabama Section 34-2-35, as required by the State of Alabama Board for Registration of Architects, or a copy of the Certificate of Authorization in compliance with the Code of Alabama 34-11-9, as required by the State of Alabama Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors shall be submitted. Also, include the names and registration numbers of individuals involved in this project when performing professional services.

3. A statement of office location where work will be performed and must demonstrate in the proposal the ability to respond to the site within a two (2) hour time frame once notified of the need for assistance.

4. All applicants must furnish proof of enrollment in E-Verify, and an affidavit attesting that they will not knowingly hire, employ or continue to employ an unauthorized aliens in the manner and form available online at www.uscis.gov/everify.

Proposals must include all requested information and will then be rated according to the following criteria:

Prior experience with CDBG and/or HUD funded projects – 25 pts

Professional Qualifications – 25 pts

Experience with inspection, planning, and administration of projects of similar scope – 25 pts

Ability to meet production schedule within budget – 25 pts

These proposals are being requested in accordance under 24 CFR 85.36 (D) 3, issued by the Office of Management and Budgets.

The firm that is selected will be notified and a contract negotiated. The contract will be for a period coinciding with the completion and closeout of the project for which services are being requested. Additional services related to this or other projects of a similar nature may be contracted under this solicitation at the option of the City. The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any irregularities or informalities in the proposal process.

Proposal will be limited to six (6) one-sided printed pages, equal to three (3) pages front and back. Cover and certificates are not included in the page count. three (3) copies of the proposal must be sealed and properly labeled and may be mailed or hand-delivered to Lori Bryan, City of Citronelle, 19135 S. Main Street, Citronelle, Alabama, 36522. Proposals should be labeled “Proposal for Architectural Services related to Project No. CIT-PW-23-001, Citronelle Woodland Court Road Improvements. All proposals shall contain original signatures; facsimile copies will not be accepted. Proposals must be received no later than 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 22, 2024. All proposals will be evaluated, and a selection will be made and approved by the City Council of the City of Citronelle, Alabama. The City of Citronelle, Alabama is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

February 5, 2024.

Call News February 7, 2024

|

INVITATION TO BID

SCHOOL BUS WI-FI EQUIPMENT & INSTALLATION SERVICES E-RATE

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website:

purchasing.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M-4:00 P.M.

Should you have any questions, please

call Julie Morgan at (251) 221-4473.

RFP ON: SCHOOL BUS WI-FI EQUIPMENT & INSTALLATION SERVICES E-RATE

RFP #24-07

RFP DATE: MONDAY, MARCH 4, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News February 7, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

EICHOLD-MERTZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-33, DCM #2023733

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Aabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MARYVALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-36, DCM #2023735

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

GEORGE HALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-35, DCM #2023738

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

OLD SHELL ROAD MAGNET SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-39, DCM #2023737

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MARY W BURROUGHS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-28, DCM #2023734

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Vigor High School CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN No.: 23-43, DCM #2023736

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Forest Hill CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN No.: 23-34, DCM #2023741

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Murphy High School CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN No.: 23-38, DCM #2023740

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CHILLER

REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-31, DCM #2023739

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

D.I.P FORCE MAIN EXTENSION TO DAY SPRINGS ROAD

Project No. 448934

Sealed Proposals, subject to the conditions herein, will be received by MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY (MCWS), 5780 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL., 36582 until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, February 21, 2024 and then publicly opened and read for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work for constructing D.I.P Force Main Extension To Day Springs Road (Project No. 448934). The work consists primarily of the installation of approximately 6,000 LF of 6” HDPE sanitary sewer force main and approximately 40 LF of 12” Steel Encasement by horizontal directional drill and open cut methods.

Plans and specifications may be viewed at the office of MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY and at VOLKERT, INC, 1110 Montlimar Blvd Suite 1050, AL 36609. Also, electronic specifications may be obtained by email for review only from Volkert, Inc. (contact: keturah.doherty@volkert.com). All bids must be submitted on a hard copy numbered set of plans and specifications obtained from Volkert, Inc. as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Plans and Specifications for bidding purposes may be obtained from Volkert, Inc. upon payment of a charge of $50.00 for each set to Volkert, Inc., to cover the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution and will not be refunded. No plans and specifications will be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

An envelope containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to the MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY, 5780 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL., 36582 “Bid for D.I.P Force Main Extension to Day Springs Road (Project No. 448934), to be opened at 2:00 p.m., Local Time, February 21, 2024. The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number shall be included on the envelope containing the submitted proposal.

MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Kushla Water District at 6210 U.S. Highway 45, Eight Mile, Alabama 36613, until 9:30 a.m. local time, February 16, 2024, and then publicly opened for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required by Kushla Water District and described as follows:

Water Line Relocation for Project No. CDP-121-22 – Mausap Road

Twenty (20) consecutive calendar days are allowed for the construction of the project.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder’s Bond, payable to Kushla Water District, for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but in no event more than ten thousand dollars, shall be filed with the proposal, the Bidder’s Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the Water District in an amount not less than the sum bid will be required at the signing of the contract, and in addition, a bond in form and terms approved by the Water District in an amount not less than fifty percent (50%) of the contract price insuring payment for all labor and materials. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the Water District at the time of the signing of the Contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications which will include comprehensive insurance, Contractor’s Automobile Liability Insurance, Owner’s Protective Liability Insurance, or a Comprehensive General and Public Liability policy naming the Kushla Water District, its agents and employees as additionally insured, and where applicable, subcontractor’s Public Liability and Property Damage Insurance. The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said Contract.

Liquidated damages for non‑completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

Specifications are on file and may be seen in the office of the Kushla Water District, and in the office of SPEAKS & ASSOCIATES, CONSULTING ENGINEERS, INC. Plans and Specifications may be obtained by completing a Request for Bid Documents form (which may be obtained by emailing brendah@speaks.cc and requesting it) and depositing fifty ($50) dollars with the Project Engineer for each set. This amount represents the cost of printing and handling and will not be refunded. Contract Documents will not be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non‑resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non‑residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama.

No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Kushla Water District.

KUSHLA WATER DISTRICT

BY: CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

NETWORK EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION SERVICES – E-RATE

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website:

www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked

up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass

Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M-4:00 P.M.

Should you have any questions, please

call Karen Henderson at (251) 221-4473.

BID ON: NETWORK EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION SERVICES – E-RATE

BID #24-06

BID DATE: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00 P.M. CST on Monday, February 26, 2024 for the:

DISTRICT WIDE MDF GENERATORS

BSC #22-08; FPN #22-02; BC #2023011

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of CDC Engineers, 4912 Oak Circle Drive North, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (251) 662-5891; the Facilities Department – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618; F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham; and CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, Georgia 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 A.M. CST on Monday, February 19, 2024 at MCPSS Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F.

Bid documents may be obtained from CDC Engineers by contacting Michelle Davis at mdavis@cdcengineers.com or (251) 662-5891 for a cost of $200.00 per hard copy set or to receive an electronic version in PDF format for $0.00. There are no refunds for hard copy sets.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 1:00 p.m. CST on February 27, 2024 for MARY G. MONTGOMERY CANOPY

DCM#2024036 FPN# 23-15

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 9:00am at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F, on February 20, 2024.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect, the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, February 7 and 14, 2024

|

Notice To Bidders

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), February 09, 2024. On this date, they will be opened and read to the public. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package, with time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. The bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held Friday, February 9, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Hutchens Elementary School

10005 West Lake Road, Mobile, AL 36695

BID ON: HUTCHENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION

BSC #24-01

BID DATE: Friday, February 16, 2024 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed proposals will be received from pre-qualified bidders by Mr. Walker Davis on behalf of Dr. Christopher B. Roberts, President of Auburn University at 1161 West Samford Avenue, Auburn University, AL 36849 until 3:00 PM Central Time, February 29, 2024 for: 23-344 – AU Shellfish Lab (Dauphin Island) – Convert Porch Into Office

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Facilities Management Building One, Training Room A

SCOPE OF WORK:

The general scope of the work includes but is not limited to:

Renovation of existing outdoor porch into offices. Work involves wood framing, insulation, windows, interior finishes, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical work.

The Pre-Bid Conference will be held on February 15, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. CST at AU Shellfish Lab (Dauphin Island), 150 Agassiz Street, Dauphin Island, AL 36528.

In accordance with Code of Alabama, 39-2-2(a), prequalification is required for this project. The prequalification application is available on the Auburn University Public Works Bid Calendar located at: https://fm.auburn.edu/bid-calendar/.

For all questions or inquiries about this project, please contact:

David Northcutt, northjd@auburn.edu; 334-752-2518

DOCUMENTS:

Drawings may be examined at the following locations:

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Owner: Planning, Design & Construction, Facilities Management, Auburn University, AL. See link below.

Auburn University Facilities Management Website:

https://fm.auburn.edu/contractor/

BONDS:

A certified check or bid bond payable to Auburn University in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect.

Dr. Christopher B. Roberts, President

Auburn University

Auburn University, AL 36849

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

At Baker High School

8901 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608

BID ON: BAKER HIGH SCHOOL

FENCING

BSC #24-03

BID DATE: Monday, February 19, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY LOCATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2024, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Description of property offered:

LOT 2 MANCHESTER WOODS UNIT 1 MBK 39 P 53 #SEC 30 T4S R2W #MP28 09 30 3 000

The property is located at or near Lot 2 Hitt Rd, Mobile, AL 36695; Parcel Identification Number: 28-09-30-3-000-001.032; as described in Book: LR7148, Page 496.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by drive-by only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $6,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services Division-Sealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2023

|

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2024-900004

BRANNAN BUILDERS, LLC, Plaintiff

v.

PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002051XXX, KEY NO. 363859

(LOT 105), PARCEL ID. NO. R2405210002050XXX, KEY NO. 363840 (LOT 106), AND PARCEL ID. NO. R2405210002049XXX, KEY NO. 363831 (LOT 107), AND LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOTS 105, 106, AND 107, CHURCHHILL DOWNS, UNIT 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 84 IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

AND FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained, Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2024-900004, BRANNAN BUILDERS, LLC v. PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – LOTS 105, 106 AND 107 CHURCHHILL DOWNS, UNIT 2, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above (PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002051XXX, KEY NO. 363859 (LOT 105); PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002050XXX, KEY NO. 363840 (LOT 106); AND PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002049XXX, KEY NO. 363831 (LOT 107).

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 2nd day of January, 2024, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by March 28th, 2024 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 5th day of February, 2024.

ATTEST, /s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678,

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF

COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-900752

FIRSTBANK, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

BRITTANY D. STEPHENSON, ET AL, DEFENDANTS.

The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Brittany D. Stephenson a monetary judgment in the amount of $82,346.05, attorney’s fees in the amount of $12,351.91 and a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2022 Southern manufactured home, VIN# SRB039485AL.

Defendant Brittany D. Stephenson, who is believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 25, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. CV-2023-900752, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

DONE this the 23rd day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Circuit Court of Mobile County

Jillian L. Guin White

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Parkway

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

(205) 344-5000

gjohnson@rosenharwood.com

Call News January 31, February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF

COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-901361

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF

VS.

JUSTIN COLE HYATT, ET AL, DEFENDANTS

The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2018 Southern Energy manufactured home, VIN# RUS072378AL.

Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt, who are believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 11, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2023-901361, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

DONE this the 12th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk Circuit Court of Mobile County

Jillian L. Guin White

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Parkway

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News January 17, January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

CASE NO 02-DR-2007-500716.03S

Tracie Office, Plaintiff

Vs

Marion K. Office, Defendant

Notice is hereby given to Tracie Office, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion modify child support interest and arrearage filed by Marion K. Office will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile Alabama, on 03/08, 2024, at 09:00 a.m., at which time said plaintiff is to appear.

Done this 29th day of December, 2023.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Renee E. Thiry

1911 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

TELEPHONE {251} 478-8880

Attorney for Defendant

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

QUIET TITLE PETITION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 02-CV-2023-901616

DAVID JOHN STUTZ and LOLA CHARLENE STUTZ, Plaintiffs,

v.

RETHA J. BRANNON; that parcel of real property located in Mobile County, Alabama having parcel identification number R022202102000018 and Key #00181109 and a legal description of IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 8 DRIVERS SUB MBK 5/681 #SEC 10 T3S R1W #MP22 02 10 2 000; and fictitious Defendants A,B,C,D,E and F, being any and all unknown parties, and any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property.

Notice is hereby given that an in rem Quiet Title action has been initiated in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, case number 02-CV-2023-901616, against the following described real property:

IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 8 DRIVERS SUB MBK 5/681 #SEC 10 T3S R1W #MP22 02 10 2 000.

Any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after February 28, 2024, the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in said Complaint; to J. Willis Garrett, III, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 3263 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36606, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of the Court by such date.

Galloway, Wettermark & Rutens, LLP

P.O. Box 16629

Mobile, Alabama 36616

251-476-4493 office

251-479-5566 fax

cgrimes@gallowayllp.com

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902130.00

KEISHA KALTENBACH, individually, Plaintiff,

v.

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northern or Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

BRADLEY ROBERTSON,JOE BRUNSON, AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCE, INC. Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northernor Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly

described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel #R022910380003024

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January , 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902131.00

KEISHA BURKS, individually, Plaintiff

Vs

LOT OF LAND BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF DUNHAM STREET ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NINE (9) INCHES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF DUNHAM AND TEXAS STREETS; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING WESTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH DUNHAM STREET

FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET, THE POINT OF BEGINNING. #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

GEORGE WATTS, JR. CITY OF MOBILE, Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

LOT 8 OF LAND BDED BY A LINE DESC AS BEG AT A PT ON THE W/S OF DUNHAM ST 104 FT 9 IN NLY FROM THE NW COR OF DUNHAM & TEXAS ST TH RUN NWLY ALG THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO PT THE RUN WLY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO A PT TH RUN SLY & PAR WITH DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO APT TH ELY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST THE POB #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

Parcel #R022910380003080

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

Breach of Contract

LEGAL NOTICE

CIRCUIT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. CV-2023-901845

NAVIGATOR CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF

vs.

ELIZABETH KATHRYN DUFFIE, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $18,403.82 FOR Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: January 18th, 2024

S/Sharla Knox

Clerk, Circuit Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

J. Daniel Barlar, Jr.

Barlar Law, LLC

1406 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE SALE BY CLERK

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2018-901926

LARRY TURNER, Plaintiff

v.

ARNOLD PLACE ASSOCIATION, INC., Defendant

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE BY CLERK

Under and by virtue of the provisions of that certain decree made and entered in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, on the 11th day of September, 2023, in the above styled cause, and as amended by the Court’s Order of December 20, 2023, the undersigned will proceed to sell at the Front Door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, in the City of Mobile, Alabama, on the 29th day of February,2024, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m., to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to wit:

Unit 11 of Arnold Place, a condominium, according to that certain declaration and exhibits thereto recorded in Apartment Ownership Book 41, page 1 et seq., in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, together with an undivided percentage of interest in the common areas and facilities declared in said Declaration to be appurtenant to the above-described unit.

For informational purposes only, the real property is commonly known as 6401 Cedar Bend Court, Unit 11, Mobile, Alabama 36608.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, Clerk Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Lawrence J. Seiter

Johnstone, Adams

One Saint Louise Centre

1 Saint Louis St, Ste 4000

Phone: 251-441-9271

E-mail: ceh@johnstoneadams.com

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

district court notices

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF

ALABAMA, MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-23-904980

FARMER CRAB ORCHARD, LLC, PLAINTIFF

Vs

JUDSON LEE SKELTON, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $20,000

FOR: BREACH OF CONTRACT, MONEY LENT AND FRAUD

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THRITY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: January 29, 2024.

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama,

Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Clifford C. (Kip) Sharpe, Esq.

307 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157

ksharpe@kiplaw.net

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904172

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

Vs

Linda S. Johnson, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $8,320.39

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904228

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

vs

Carolyn A. Simon, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $16,753.68

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-1114.02

IN THE MATTER OF UNITY WINONA ROSE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Appatchie Spring Lett, the mother of Unity Winona Lett, born 07-02-22, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF UNITY WINONA ROSE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-1114.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Unity Winona Lett, born 07-02-22;

Heretofore/This 1st day of November, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Appatchie Spring Lett, Mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of May, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 02-07-24, 02-14-24, 02-21-24, 02-28-24

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Tartt and Gloria Tartt, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., on September 28, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 6588, Page 563; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10, Block “A” Neese’s Addition to Crichton, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 168-169 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 2804 Josephine Street, Mobile, AL 36607.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 23-58394.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gregg L. Abrams, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns, on January 11, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2021002214; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 54, GLENDALOCKE SUBDIVISION, NOW COMMONLY KNOWN AS DRIFTWOOD WEST, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 31, PAGE 5, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8088 Waterford Court, Irvington, AL 36544

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tiffany Carter, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for American Financial Network, Inc.,, on August 23, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7676 Page 1609; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Beginning at a point located at the Northeast corner of the West 1/2 of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 3 West, thence running West 132 feet, thence running South 330 feet, thence running East 132 feet, thence running North 330 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing one acre more or less. All located in Mobile County, Alabama. Being a part of the property recorded in the Office of the Probate Judge in Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 441, Page 209. Parcel B: Beginning at a point 660 feet East of the Northwest corner of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 3 West, thence running East 72 feet, thence running South 330 feet, thence running West 72 feet, thence running North 330 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 1/2 acre more or less. This being part of the same property recorded in Deed Book 441, Page 209, in the Office of the Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10361 Tom Waller Rd , Grand Bay, AL 36541. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00739-FS-AL

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brian Keith Hudgins aka Brian Hudgins and Krystal G Dunnah aka Krystal G. Dunnam, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on June 15, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7578 Pg: 730; with loan modification agreement(s) recorded in Instrument Number 2020000444 and Instrument Number 2020056260; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16 Ashland Hills Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 114, Page 19 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9820 Ashland Hills Court , Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00593-MT-AL

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Colton A. Rider, aka Colton Rider, and Emily Rider, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, a FSB, on March 31, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2022026847; the undersigned M&T Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 34, Plantation Oaks, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 34, Page 46 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6325 Old Pascagoula Road , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. M&T Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07017

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Marilyn Maureen Sullivan, a single woman, to Paul Smith Powers, FKA Paul L. Smith, Jr., a married man, dated May 7th, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No. 2020028380, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Georgetown Hills Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 69, Page 38 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. – RAW LAND –

SUBJECT:

1. Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor.

2. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision.

3. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

4. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property.

5. Georgetown Hills Estates Restrictive Covenants and Home Owner’s Association Road Maintenance Agreement as shown in Real Property Book 4479 Pages 1955-1959 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

6. A non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress along Georgetown Hills Estates (a private road).

7. Property being conveyed is not the Grantors homestead.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

PAUL SMITH POWERS, FKA

PAUL L. SMITH, JR.

as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

WILLIAM C. POOLE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

William C. Poole

917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Margie Russell, a single woman, originally in favor of Urban Financial Group, on June 13, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6416 Page 1034; the undersigned Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, Block 1, Oak Drive Court, as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 484-486 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 563 Oak Drive Court , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 20-02968

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by TORRY KIDD, JR. and MARTHA ANN KIDD, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 15th day of November, 2011, and recorded in Book 6834, Page 1743, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 4th day of April, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 7 and 8, Block 9, Resubdivision of Bay Division Shore Acres according to the plat recorded in Deed Book 156, Page 510 through 513 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sarah Phelps Wilson, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Advisors Group, its successors and assigns, on August 28, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7553, Page 127; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 30, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That certain real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, thence run North 430 feet along the East line of said Section 21 to the point of beginning; thence run 130 feet in a Northerly direction and along the East boundary of the said Section 21 to a point; thence run West 657 feet and 8 inches parallel to the Southern boundary of the said Section 21 to a point; thence run South a distant of 130 feet, parallel to the Eastern boundary of the said Section 21 to a point;

thence run East 657 feet and 8 inches to the point of beginning.

Excepting therefrom all oil, gas and other minerals in, on and/or under the above described property, which are hereby expressly reserved by the grantors; together with the right of ingress and egress for the purpose of exploring, mining and drilling said land for oil, gas and other minerals and removing the same therefrom;

And

All that certain real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, thence run North 560 feet along the east line of said Section 21 to the point of beginning, thence run 260 feet in a Northerly direction and along the East boundary of the said Section 21 to a point, thence run West 657 feet and Eight inches parallel to the Southern boundary of the said Section 21 to a point, thence run South a distance of 260 feet, parallel to the Eastern boundary of the said Section 21, to a point, thence run East 657 feet and eight inches to the point of beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 4119 Snow Road N Semmes, AL 36575

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John E Spencer A Married Person And Gladys T Franklin-Spencer A Married Person, Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for WILMINGTON FINANCE INC., its successors and assigns dated November 16, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on January 14, 2008, in Book 6318, Page 1600 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Trustee of CIM Trust 2020-R5 in Instrument 2024003568 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Trustee of CIM Trust 2020-R5under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

The East half of Lot 13, Hillview Park Addition, as recorded in Map book 3, page 532 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Excepting therefrom all Oil, Gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith.

Said property is commonly known as 2021 Ormerd Road, Eight Mile, AL 36613.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS TRUSTEE OF CIM TRUST 2020-R5

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05517AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cleopha Pair and Barbara J. Pair, husband and wife, originally in favor of Household Finance Corporation of Alabama, on May 31, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-5169 Page-1844; the undersigned MTGLQ Investors, L.P., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Block E, Terry’s Subdivision of a part of the original Mandeville Tract, as recorded in Deed Book 80, Page 544-545, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1452 D Street , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MTGLQ Investors, L.P., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08536

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by James R Marler And Wife Ruth Marler to Compass Bank dated May 7, 2004; said mortgage being recorded on June 11, 2004, in Book 5606, Page 767 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bankunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Cobblestone, Phase IV, Revised Plat, as recorded in Map Book 38, Page 44 of the records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 31 Old Mill Ct, Mobile, AL 36608.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04735AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher Walsh A Single Person to Compass Bank dated October 9, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on November 4, 2003, in Book 5488, Page 1003, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 6270, Page 692 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bankunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE WEST 20 FEET OF LOT NUMBER 1 AND THE EAST 30 FEET OF LOT NUMBER 2 IN BLOCK NUMBER 5 OF DEMOUY PLACE EXTENSION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING ON THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER 1 AND RUNNING WESTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET A DISTANCE OF 53 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2 A DISTANCE OF 130.3 FEET; THENCE RUNNING WESTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2 A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS NUMBERS 2 AND 3, A DISTANCE OF 130.5 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING; ACCORDING TO MAP MADE BY C. L. STRANGE AND DATED MAY 28, 1921, AND FILED FOR RECORD IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, IN DEED BOOK 156, N.S., PAGES 360-362.

Said property is commonly known as 1809 Clearmont St, Mobile, AL 36606.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04736AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by FLOYD E. KILLBREATH and SHIRLEY A. KILLBREATH, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 17th day of April, 2017, and recorded in Book LR7503, Page 417, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 7th day of March, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST 1074.90 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF LOTT ROAD; THENCE NORTH 75 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 148.43 FEET;, THENCE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF RAINBOW DRIVE 304.80 TO POINT OF BEGINNING· THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 38 SECONDS EAST 79.67 FEET· THENCE SOUTH 05 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST 117.36 FEET; THENCE NORTH 82 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 73.98 FEET; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 32 EAST ALONG EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF RAINBOW DRIVE 115.63 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Paul McDow and Tanya McDow, a married couple, to Mary Collins, a widow, dated February 4, 2020, and recorded in Instrument # 2021068562 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on March 19, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 44, Robinwood Subdivision, (Formerly Known as Golden Acres, Second Addition), according to the Plat Thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

SUBJECT TO:

All building and setback lines, restrictions, and conditions of record.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorneys fee.

Mary Collins as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

Charles H. Jones, Jr.

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 2022

Mobile, Alabama 36652

(251) 423-3378

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News January 31, February 7, February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kiyante Jamel Russell, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, on December 28, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019000264; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 26, Hunters Cove, Unit One, Phase One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 18, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5329 Cimaron Ct, Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09846

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert J Davidson, Jr. and Patricia Davidson, originally in favor of Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on February 14, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5733 Page 277; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for ABFC 2005-AQ1 Trust, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-AQ1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 65, Maryknoll, First Unit as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 2 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2016 Marian Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for ABFC 2005-AQ1 Trust, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-AQ1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00529-PH-AL

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 10/17/2007, by Monthong Southammavong and Thongphan Southammavong, husband and wife, as Mortgagors, to Habitat for Humanity in Mobile County, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6278, Page 1932 in Instrument # 2007083337 on 10/24/2007, and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama f/k/a Habitat for Humanity in Mobile County, Inc. is currently the holder of the Mortgage, and underlying promissory note secured thereby, and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note; and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 3/6/2024

Lot 25, Magnolia Crest Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 116, Page 16 in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024 and 2/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 9, 2020 executed by Wayne M. Eslava Jr. an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded January 14, 2020, in Inst. No. 2020002485, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. No. 2024004182, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 03/06/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 26, Emmie’s Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 593-594 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4751 Bit And Spur Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01026

Call News February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024 and February 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leonard Odell Hughen A/K/A Leonard O Hughen And Cary M Hughen Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, its successors and assigns dated October 31, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on November 2, 2017, in Book 7572, Page 669 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC in Instrument 2023050018 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10 Summerfield, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 84, page 100, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 10168 Summerfield Way, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

AMERIHOME MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05423AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cartez Horton and Katina Horton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, its successors and assigns, on January 14, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 6484, Page 317, as modified at Instrument Number 2020068804, and further modified at Instrument Number 2022027459; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 28, BAKERFIELD, UNIT ONE, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 67, PAGE 49 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL ID: R022708270000004.810

Property street address for informational purposes: 9595 Hanford Ct Mobile, AL 36695

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 1//31/2024, 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kayla Lakin Winstanley, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on October 18, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Inst. # 2021069410; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, Grant Park, as recorded in Map Book 94, Page 55, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 899 Grant Park Drive, Mobile, AL 36606.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 23-58456.

Call News 1/31, 2/7 and 2/14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amber D. Clark, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns, on October 30, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020067348; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Carl Maddox Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 114 in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9230 Stone Rd , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09822

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed executed by SAMUEL HOWELL, JR. and HEATHER HOWELL, dated December 3, 2020 and recorded as Instrument No. 2020076752, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to COMBO PROPERTIES II, L.L.C., and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 20th day of February, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Two and the North 70 feet of the West 45.8 feet of Lot Three of what is known as the Sweetie Jones lands in the South half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 2 South, Range 1 West of Mobile County, Alabama, according to map or plat thereof of record in Map Book 17, Page 61, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property known as: 57 Willie Crook Avenue).

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Combo Properties II, L.L.C.

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601

(251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Deanna H Morgan And David W Morgan Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc,, its successors and assigns dated June 7, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on June 19, 2022, in Book 5990, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trustee in Instrument 2022036778 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trusteeunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Hickory Ridge, Unit Seven as recorded in Map Book 34, Page 62 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1820 East Timberly Rd, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FIRSTKEY MASTER FUNDING 2021-A COLLATERAL TRUST, U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS COLLATERAL TRUST TRUSTEE

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03121AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/31/2024,02/07/2024,02/14/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by DONNIE NORWOOD, dated November 30, 2023 and recorded as Instrument No. 2023070144, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Mobile Capital Company, LLC, and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 20th day of February, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 7, Township 2 South, Range 1 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run East 50 feet to a point; thence run North along the East line of Celeste Road 2217 feet to a point of beginning; thence continue North along said East line of Celeste Road 160 feet to a point; thence run East 350 feet to a point; thence run South 160 feet to a point; thence run West 350 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

MOBILE CAPITAL COMPANY, L.L.C.

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOHN H. THOMPSON ALSO KNOWN AS JOHN H. THOMPSON, JR., A SINGLE MAN AND LISA T. COCHRAN, A SINGLE WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR MAGNOLIA MORTGAGE COMPANY,LLC, on the 30th day of June, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on July 12, 2005, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5809, Page 121, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF2 ACQUISITION TRUST, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF2 ACQUISITION TRUST, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 45-D, ACCORDING TO THE LAND DISPOSAL MAP, RESUBDIVISION OF UNITS 2, 3 AND 20, CENTRAL TEXAS STREET AREA, PROJECT ALA. R- 38; ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 48 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 607 TEXAS STREET, MOBILE, AL 36603.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF2 ACQUISITION TRUST, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SEF-22-02797-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness JIMMY B. McMILLAN dated December 20, 2018 and recorded as Instrument No. 2018072322, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to GUS B. THAMES, JR. and MARGARET S. THAMES, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the FEBRUARY 20, 2024 at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 38, Gentilly Woods, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 30, Page 59, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property Address: 1636 Gentilly Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36618)

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

GUS B. THAMES, JR. AND MARGARET S. THAMES

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janna Kaye Frenkel, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Company, LLC, its successors and assigns, on March 9, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 14, 2022, as Document Number 2022019118. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on April 3, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, Golden Acres, Second Addition, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 24, Page 49 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Together with the North half of Ruby Drive (vacated) adjacent to and contiguous with the South line of Lot 11. .

More commonly known as: 4724 Emerald Dr W, Mobile, AL 36619

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024, February 21, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 23, 2013 by Dewitt T. Willingham and Kathryn C. Willingham, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in LR7043 at 976 on June 27, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for Freddie Mac SLST 2022-1 Participation Interest Trust. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 14, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 48, WILLIAMSBURG, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 12, PAGE 46 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5505 Richmond Rd, Mobile, AL 36608.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for Freddie Mac SLST 2022-1 Participation Interest Trust, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023525

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 17, 2015 executed by Susan Kirkland, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded July 28, 2015, in Book LR7286, Page 1199, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. No. 2020014253, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/03/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Kings Branch Subdivision Phase Two, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page(s) 84, of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6489 Meadow Lane N, Mobile, AL 36618. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01020

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 09/23/2006, by Ursula A. Stallworth, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6057, Page 1087 on 10/06/2006, and subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 06/29/2022 in Instrument No. 2022043996, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 2/29/2024

LOT 1, ZIEGLER BOULEVARD ESTATES, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 213, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED TO URSULA A. STALLWORTH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN IN A WARRANTY DEED DATED 2/20/2001 AND FILED FOR RECORD ON 2/23/2001 IN BOOK 4936 AT PAGE 1737 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/31/2024, 2/7/2024 and 2/14/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 26, 2021 executed by Mason N. Anderson, an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded April 6, 2021, in Inst. #2021020960, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2024002235, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/03/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 3 Grant Place Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 58, Page 27, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 303 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36606. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01347

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 14, 2021 executed by Nakila Hall Ellis an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded May 25, 2021, in Inst. #2021033500, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2024003182, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 03/06/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 29, Block E, Resubdivision of Westlawn, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Page 516-520 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2653 Ralston Road, Mobile, AL 36606. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01001

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald G Weaver Sr and Joan H Weaver, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on March 17, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6762 Page 1260; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Carden Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 32 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5912 Cansler Drive , Mobile, AL 36609-7004. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-40020-WF-AL

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dorothy M Walther, a married woman, Pamela M Hardin, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, on September 20, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6146 Page-1064; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association As Trustee For J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 30, Block P, a subdivision of Lot 20, Block 5; Lot 3, Block U; Lot 9, Block P; Lot 14 Block O; resubdivision of Berkshire Hills Part D, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 26 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6146 Page 1064 and deed recorded in Book 5037 Page 0723.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4113 Yorkshire Lane , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association As Trustee For J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates , (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00045-PH-AL

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 16, 2007 by Jack E. Fleming, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Compass Bank, and recorded in 6173 at 94 on April 30, 2007, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded November 15, 2021 at Instrument Number 2021075260, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 12, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 5, STOUT SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 77, PAGE 23 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2001 Ostrom Dr, Mobile, AL 36605.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023529

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sadie Gamble, un unmarried woman a/k/a Sadie Blount Sullivan, to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, on April 20, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on April 27, 2004 at Book 5579, at Page 0566, as Document Number 2004030399. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-6, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 20, 21 and 24, Block Number Four, in Lincoln Park Subdivision Number One, being the Resubdivision of Lots 5 and 6, Range 4 West, of the Owen Division of the St. Louis Tract, Township 4, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 260-261, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1704 Butler St, Mobile, AL 36617

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-6 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert H. Logan, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on February 20, 1998, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 3, 1998 at Book 4556, at Page 709, as Document Number 98014618. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 1998-AQ1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 30 of Gulf Dale Fourth Unit, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11 Page 56 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 2903 Alston Ct, Mobile, AL 36605

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 1998-AQ1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by ALVIN J. BOLDEN, and dated December 21, 2021 and recorded as Instrument No. 2021084892, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to STEPHEN V. MORGAN and DIANA M. DEUPREE, and the undersigned holders of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of February, 2024 at the front or main door of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 25, Township 1 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run South 88˚-46’-39” West, along the North line of said Section 25, a distance of 1323.12 feet; thence South 00º-10’-56” East, 1323.46 feet; thence South 88º-45’-48” West 662.25 feet; thence South 00º-10’-56” East, 1323.60 feet; thence North 88º-44’-57” East, 420.40 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 88º-44’-57” East, 526.33 feet to the centerline of a 60 foot ingress and egress easement; thence along said centerline as follows: South 19º-15’-55” West, 108.17 feet; South 00º-41’-12” East , 403.63 feet; thence leaving said centerline, run North 81º-32’-57” West, 499.44 feet; thence North 00º-10’-56” West, 420.87 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with and subject to a non-exclusive 60 foot easement for ingress, egress and utilities herein and hereby reserved by Grantors, for themselves, their heirs and assigns, for use with the Grantees, their heirs and assigns over and across that portion of the aforegranted property and being 30 feet each side of the following described centerline: Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 42, Chunchula Estates, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 97, Page 123, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, run North 01º-15’-39” East, along said centerline, 623.73 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 42; thence continue along said centerline as follows: North 00º-41’-12” West, 403.67 feet; North 19º-15’-55” East 280.19 feet; North 35º-46’-57” East, 293.92 feet; North 11º-13’-46” East, 215.47 feet; North 12º-39’-44” West, 382.17 feet; North 13º-00’-07” East, 684.14 feet; North 24º-43’-02” East, 352.14 feet; North 52º-35’-17” West, 147.19 feet to the West line of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 1 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama and the Point of Ending of said centerline.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

STEPHEN V. MORGAN and DIANA M. DEUPREE

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 04/20/2018, by Jeremy C. Booker and Tara Michelle Lee, joint tenants, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7628, Page 548 on 04/24/2018, and Modified in Inst.# 2023000309 recorded 1/3/2023 and subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 6/16/2021 in Inst.# 2021039101 and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 03/20/2024.

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, RUN SOUTH AND ALONG THE SECTION LINE A DISTANCE OF 2,640 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 429 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN 429 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, and 02/07/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Linda D. Smee a married woman and Rocky Smee, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company, its successors and assigns , on August 27, 2012, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 7, 2012 at Book 6931, at Page 1486, as Document Number 2012051910. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 14, Cottage Crest according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 36, Page 116 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed by others.

More commonly known as: 6273 Cottage Crest Ln, Mobile, AL 36609

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 10, 2005 by Denise T. Grier, a/k/a Denise Grier, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wachovia Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in 5742 at 1255 on March 15, 2005, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded October 26, 2015 in Book 7316, Page 131 and further modified by agreement recorded October 31, 2019 in Instrument Number 2019063866, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 14, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL A:

LOT 1, SQUARED 25, DUBROCA TRACT, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 103, PAGE 39 OFFICE OF PROBATE COURT, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET WHERE IT INTERSECTS THE EAST LINE OF MOHAWK STREET; THENCE RUN EASTWARDLY ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET A DISTANCE OF 159 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE RIGHT RUN SOUTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 148.01 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 53.58 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 91 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 04 SECONDS RUN NORTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 139.32 FEET TO A POINT ON SAID SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 98 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN WESTERLY ALONG THE AFOREMENTIONED SOUTH LINE A DISTANCE OF 54.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL B:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 5, BLOCK 25 OF GOVERNMENT STREET TERRACE, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 141, PAGE 39; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 74 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 91 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 04 SECONDS RUN NORTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN WESTERLY A DISTANCE 74.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2067 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023524

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from WILLIAM D DUBUISSON, JR AND LYNN S DUBUISSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AND TO THE SURVIVOR OF THEM to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS BANK, on the 17th day of September, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on October 4, 2013, in Deed/Mortgage Book LR7081, Page 1575, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Situate in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama:

Lot 44, Wildwood Heights, formerly Malibar Heights, 4th Unit, as recorded in Map Book 13, pages 110A and 110 B in the

Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama;

Excepting Therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in

connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others; it being the intentional of the grantors

to convey to grantees only the interest grantors own therein

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1874 PANORAMA BLVD W, MOBILE, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. PNY-23-06173-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L. Watt, Jr. and Bessie B. Watt, Husband and Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Finance America, LLC, its successors and assigns, on November 1, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 2, 2005 at Book 5868, at Page 1801, as Document Number 2005080945; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on September 26, 2010, and said modification being recorded on December 14, 2010 at Book 6731, at Page 110. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 5, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23, 24, and 25, Block 70, North Mobile, according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 252, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 467 6th Ave, Chickasaw, AL 36611-2317

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Isadore Williams and Annie Williams, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Meritage Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on September 11, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 17, 2003 at Book 5458, at Page 1148, as Document Number 2003083646; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on January 2, 2007, and said modification being recorded on March 30, 2007 at Book 6155, at Page 554. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage 2003-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That certain parcel of land bounded by a line beginning at a point on the West side of Iris Avenue, a distance of 707.5 feet North of Howell Avenue, thence continue North along the West line of Iris Avenue a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at the exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes run Westwardly along a fence line a distance of 150 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at an exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes thence run Southwardly and parallel with Iris Avenue a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at an exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes run Eastwardly a distance of 150 feet to the point of beginning of the property described, being a portion of Lots 7 and 8 of Shannon Heights as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 307 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama now known as Iris Place, Lot 1, Map Book 24, Page 97

More commonly known as: 712 Iris Ave, Mobile, AL 36606

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage 2003-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Valerie Reed, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on June 21, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 30, 2006 at Book 5997, at Page 789, as Document Number 2006048907. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-12, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 19, Palmer Woods Phase II recorded in Map Book 108, Page 107 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 8611 Palmer Woods Drive, Semmes, AL 36575

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-12 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from ERNEST R. WEAVER, A MARRIED MAN, JOINED BY HIS WIFE, LEESA W. WEAVER to J. THOMAS & ASSOCIATES, INC., on the 27th day of August, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 30, 2002, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5215, Page 1342, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 55, MCDONALD ROAD ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 32, PAGE 47 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 8550 MCADAMS DR S, THEODORE, AL 36582.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-05837-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from FRANDEE J. LEWIS, UNMARRIED to HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION OF ALABAMA, on the 9th day of March, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 12, 2009, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6504, Page 1705, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 28 AND THE WEST 35 FEET OF LOT 29, BLOCK 6, OLLINGER AND STEIN SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 128, PAGE 101 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1562 POLK ST, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SNS-23-04734-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

|

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William Dickens, an unmarried man and Bailey Felps, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on December 28, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7591 Page 1816 and modified in Instrument No. 2022058964; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on December 28, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number 24, Rayjul Estates, First Unit, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 288 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6900 Red Lane Circle , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 28, 2023 until February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 1, 2024 until April 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07917

Call New November 1, 2023, November 8, 2023, November 15, 2023, January 3, 2024, February 7, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles E. Osborne an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, on June 12, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2020036211; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 36, Theodore Highlands, Sixth Addition according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 126, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6851 Sandra Drive , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 31, 2024 until March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08786

Call News January 3, 2024, January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, February 7, 2024

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARRA MONIQUE RYAN AKA CARRA M. RYAN; FKA CARRA MONIQUE STEELE; FKA CARRA M. STEELE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2126

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RICKY L. TAYLOR as Executor under the last will and testament of CARRA MONIQUE RYAN AKA CARRA M. RYAN; FKA CARRA MONIQUE STEELE; FKA CARRA M. STEELE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

William C. Poole, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Suite 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LITTLE JR, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0046

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ELIZABETH LITTLE BAKER as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT LITTLE JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

P. O. BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KEITH ALLEN RYDZYNSKI

Case No. 2023-1983

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY D BISHOP as Administratrix of the estate of KEITH ALLEN RYDZYNSKI, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FAIRE JACOBUS FEAZ, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0089

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WENDY FEAZ SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of FAIRE JACOBUS FEAZ, Deceased

Attorney of Record

Eucellis Sullivan, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORMA JEAN RESPESS, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0125

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT EDWARD RESPESS JR as Executor under the last will and testament of NORMA JEAN RESPESS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL SETH MAZEY

Case No. 2023-2491

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RICHARD M. MAZEY as Administrator of the estate of MICHAEL SETH MAZEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

BRITTEN LESLIE BRITT, Esq.

CHRISTOPHER LUKE NIXON, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY W GILES

Case No. 2023-1903

Take notice that Ancillary Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2024, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DARRYL H DENNIS as Administrator of the Ancillary Estate of ANTHONY W GILES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CHRISTOPHER LUKE NIXON, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JASON SCOTT CLARK

Case No. 2023-2352

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHASITY WELBORN CLARK as Administratrix of the estate of JASON SCOTT CLARK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES KNOX BOTELER III, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHYRHON RAJEAN ALLEN A/K/A SHYRHON RAYJEAN ALLEN

Case No. 2023-2413

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHIRON ALLEN as Administrator of the estate of SHYRHON RAJEAN ALLEN A/K/A SHYRHON RAYJEAN ALLEN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PATRICIA ELLEN GILGER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0131

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY H. DALTON as Executrix under the last will and testament of PATRICIA ELLEN GILGER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Camille R. Ford, Esq.

27180 Pollard Road

Daphne, AL 36526

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELIZABETH SUTTON KAISER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0060

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOROTHY SUTTON KAUFFMAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELIZABETH SUTTON KAISER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Steven D. Sciple, Esq.

Johnstone Adams, LLC

1 St. Louis St., Ste. 4000

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORMA GEORGE, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0134

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACK ROGER GEORGE as Executor under the last will and testament of NORMA GEORGE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

A Evans Crowe, Esq.

Post Office Box 655

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ORA DEE AUTRY

Case No. 2023-0922

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MONICA MUNNERLYN HUNT, as

Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of ORA DEE AUTRY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA A. JACKSON

Case No. 2023-0986

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANGELA R. SCOTT, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of BARBARA A. JACKSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GORDON LEE ORR

Case No. 2023-2409

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TIMOTHY ORR as Administrator of the estate of GORDON LEE ORR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RON PEARMAN, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EVELYN JEAN BRUYN, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0052

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CORNELIUS H. BRUYN JR as Executor under the last will and testament of EVELYN JEAN BRUYN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Robert M. Galloway, Esq.

P. O. Box 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ARTHUR W CASH

Case No. 2023-2144

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred

REBECCA C. ROOT as Administratrix of the estate of ARTHUR W CASH, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLOTTE FAYE SCARBROUGH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1939

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 25th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DINA SCARBROUGH WEST and TAMMY DENISE SCARBROUGH as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of CHARLOTTE FAYE SCARBROUGH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R. J. Perloff, Esq.

75 St. Michael Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MELVINA NANCY HESTER

Case No. 2023-1728

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENNIFER BROWN as Administratrix of the estate of MELVINA NANCY HESTER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Wesley H. Blacksher, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SUSAN ZACKRISON BROWN, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0077

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JULIAN RILEY BROWN JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of SUSAN ZACKRISON BROWN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAPHNE ANNE FOSTER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0080

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHANNON MARIA JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAPHNE ANNE FOSTER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jean M. Powers, Esq.

P. O. Box 161051

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAYNE D. DAVIS, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0078

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES DAWSON DYESS as Executor under the last will and testament of JAYNE D. DAVIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of INELL BROWN CRAIG, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2115

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA J. JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of INELL BROWN CRAIG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael S. McNair, Esq.

2151 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT STANLEY

Case No. 2023-2328

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA ADAMS STANLEY as Administratrix of the estate of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT STANLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Page Stanley Ellis, Esq.

169 Dauphin Street, Ste. 304

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN ROBERT GREEN

Case No. 2023-2367

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN CLIFTON GREEN SR as Administrator of the estate of JOHN ROBERT GREEN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES DORGAN, Esq.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THEODORE H. TIMS SR

Case No. 2023-2097

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY TIMS as Administratrix of the estate of THEODORE H. TIMS SR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT F. OTERI, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0009

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MYRTLE JUNE TOLBERT as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT F. OTERI, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R. J. Perloff, Esq.

75 St. Michael Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JENNIFER ANN KEARLEY

Case No. 2023-2094

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELVIN KEARLEY as Administrator of the estate of JENNIFER ANN KEARLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HORACE E. HICKS

Case No. 2023-2353

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA J. HICKS as Administratrix of the estate of HORACE E. HICKS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUTH R LICHTENFELD, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON

Case No. 2023-1978

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES ORRIE WASHINGTON as Administrator of the estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

THOMAS BOLLER, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EDWIN KING CAMPBELL

Case No. 2023-2414

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of EDWIN KING CAMPBELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SETSU H. KNIGHT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2057

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA KNIGHT PETERSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of SETSU H. KNIGHT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jean M. Powers, Esq.

P. O. Box 161051

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUTH R. WELLS AKA EDITH RUTH WELLS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2424

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA GRACE WELLS as Executrix under the last will and testament of RUTH R. WELLS AKA EDITH RUTH WELLS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael S. McNair, Esq.

2151 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAURICE VAIL DISMUKES JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2508

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARVIN BEN DISMUKES as Executor under the last will and testament of MAURICE VAIL DISMUKES JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

J. Michael Newton, Esq.

605 Bel Air Blvd, Suite 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY NAPIER

Case No. 2023-2211

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MARY NAPIER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RAYMOND DGLEN EDWARDS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1456

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of RAYMOND DGLEN EDWARDS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Anthony M. Hoffman, Esq.

P. O. Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROOSEVELT TURNER

Case No. 2023-2091

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA JAMES as Administratrix of the estate of ROOSEVELT TURNER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

THERESA N. WILLIAMSON, Esq.

952 GOVERNMENT ST.

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 31, 2024

Case No. 2021-2506-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDY DIANE YORK, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by TROY E. YORK. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANDREW M, JONES

P. O. BOX 1746

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 02, 2024

Case No. 2020-1812-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DELOIS JEAN MARSHALL, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 02, 2024

Case No. 2022-1333-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DALE EDWARD CREAL, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by TERESA CREAL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

2151 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO.: 2023-2415

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY J. REESE-BROADNAX, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March 2024 at 3:45 p.m. in Courtroom #1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the Court will proceed to consider ANNUAL AND PARTIAL SETTLEMENTS, INVENTORY, HANDBOOK CERTIFICATE and PROOF OF PUBLICATION TO CREDITORS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest specifically GREGORY BROADNAX who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Creola G. Ruffin

Post Office Box 40404

Mobile, Alabama 36640

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 31, 2024

Case No. 2022-2393-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHARON KAY WILSON A/K/A SHARON LEE WILSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by NATIONWIDE MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 31, 2024

Case No. 2022-0729-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HUNTER LOGAN TURBERVILLE, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY FORMER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE as filed by TAMMY TURBERVILLE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 30, 2024

Case No. 2021-1929-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of D B P, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by DAISHIA DALTON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney Name and Address:

A. EVANS CROWE

P. O. Box 655

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7, 14., 21, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 30, 2024

Case No. 2022-0422-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARIE DIANE ROSE, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by JOHN B ROSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in Interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto If they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

NOEL J. NELSON

P. O. BOX 2573

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 19, 2024

Case No. 2016-1578-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of OSCAR SIGLER JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the SALE OF REAL PROPERTY as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically MARTHA SIGLER LEE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2021-2045-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSE JESUS HURTADO CARMONA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

P. O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 10, 2024

Case No. 2020-1101-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHERYL POWERS BOND, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 18, 2024

Case No. 2020-0736-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CALVIN L JENKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 22, 2023

Case No. 2023-2060

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIE FLORENCE GILES, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by BARBARA GILES PORTER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LEFREDERICK ROWE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 22, 2024

Case No. 2015-1040-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LOUISE BRIGHT, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 19, 2024

Case No. 2021-1962-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY B WILLIAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 18, 2024

Case No. 2020-0736-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CALVIN L JENKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

Adoption

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0461

To: TaMarcus Gales, the alleged father of A.W.A, a minor.

Please take note that a petition for the adoption of the above named minor child who was born to J.C. on or about the 30th day of December 2021 has been filed in said Court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, P. O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

The trial in this matter is March 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Probate Courthouse 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Donna Ames

P. O. Box 82232

Mobile, AL 36689

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

Completion Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. NH-HSIP-0042(542) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/24/2024 and ending on 2/7/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. NH-HSIP-0016(532) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/24/2024 and ending on 2/7/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. CRSAMB-49821(251) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/18/2024 and ending on 2/1/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Saraland Second Avenue Drainage Improvements, Phase 2 Neel-Schaffer’s Project No. 14605.015. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Saraland Building Department, 933 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL 36571.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF

CONTRACT

Playworld Preferred, Inc. has completed the work, turnkey playground project at N Mobile Middle School, BCS #23-14, in Mobile County, AL. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY Playworld Preferred, Inc. 11515 Vanstory Drive, Suite 100, Huntersville NC 28262. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the final publication of this notice.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

REGISTRATION OF FICTITIOUS

NAMES AFFIDAVIT

I, the undersigned, being duly sworn, do hereby declare under oath that the names of all persons interested in the business or profession carried on under the names of EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FAMILY OF FRASE ESTATE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE and EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE at 7272 Theodore Dawes Rd -Ste C Theodore, AL 36582. Mobile, County Alabama has complied with Alabama Statute § 6-8-60 (Publication of legal notices). As per attached affidavit of Publication and the extent of the interest of each, is as follows: Name Extent of Interest

Bryan D. Frase, (Co-Trustee), 100%

On this 16th day of January, 2024, by Glenda Gibbons, Notary Public Alabama State at Large.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

STORAGE SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 2/23/2024 at 12:30 PM

Units: 1009, 1150, 1214, 1217, 2035, 2047, 2171, 3138

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News February 7, 2024

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7997: 5441 Highway 90 West, Mobile, AL 36619

Auction Date: 2/23/2024 at 1:15 PM

Units: 1042, 1095

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News February 7, 2024

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Auction Date: 2/23/2024 at 12:00 PM

Units: 305, 1083, 1109, 1227, 1283

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News February 7, 2024

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide for the salary and expense allowance of the sheriff; and to repeal Section 45-49-230, Code of Alabama 1975.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall apply only in Mobile County.

Section 2. (a) The Sheriff of Mobile County shall continue to receive the annual salary the sheriff is receiving on the effective date of this act for the remainder of the

current term of office which commenced in January 2023.

(b) In addition to the salary provided in subsection (a), the sheriff shall be entitled to an additional expense allowance of thirty-nine thousand dollars ($39,000) per year,

payable in equal monthly installments from the general fund of the county. This expense allowance shall be in addition to all other compensation or benefits provided to the sheriff and shall be treated the same as salary for retirement purposes.

(c) Effective at the end of the term of office of the sheriff commencing in January 2023, the expense allowance provided in subsection (b) shall be repealed, and the annual salary of the sheriff shall be increased by thirty-nine thousand dollars ($39,000) per year effective beginning the next term of office of the sheriff commencing in January 2027.

(d) In addition to any other compensation provided to the sheriff, the sheriff shall be entitled to cost-of-living increases or other uniform increases in compensation in the same manner and amount provided to county employees. The amount of any cost-of-living increase or other uniform increase shall be based on the total compensation of the sheriff, including any salary and expense allowances provided to the sheriff. During any term of office of the sheriff, any cost-of-living increase or other uniform increase shall be paid as an expense allowance to the sheriff, and effective beginning the next term of office of the sheriff, any cumulative uniform increases during a term shall be converted to salary. Any expense allowance provided to the sheriff shall be treated the same as salary for retirement purposes.

Section 3. Section 45-49-230 of the Code of Alabama 1975, is repealed.

Section 4. This act shall become effective on the first day of the first month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission; to authorize certain usage of maritime data in pilotage of vessels.

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024, February 21, 2024

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12771

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Michael P. Williams aka Michael Williams

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 26, 2024 at the hour of 12:10 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Michael P. Williams aka Michael Williams, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

COMM AT SW COR OF SEC 12 T8S R2W RUN TH E 28.61 CHAINS TO POB OF PPTY DESC TH RUN N 3.16 CHAINS TH RUN E 3.16 CHAINS TH RUN S 3.16 CHAINS TO S/L OF SEC 12 T8S R2W TH RUN W W 3.16 CHAINS TO PL OF BEG HERON BAY LOOP RD #SEC 12 T8S R2W #MP48 01 12 3 000 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12771

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Richard Corrigan aka Richard E. Corrigan

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Alabama Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 26, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Richard Corrigan aka Richard E Corrigan, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 37 Llanfair 1st Unit MBK 10 P 89 #SEC 23 T4S R2W #MP28 06 23 4 002 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. SM 2023 900291

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Clay Eugene Campbell Jr

VS

Lonnie Campbell

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Small Claims Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 19, 2024 at the hour of 12:10 P.M., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Lonnie Campbell, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

N 1/2 of Lot 20 Blk 32 Fisher Trt DBK 22 N S P 332 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2011 900926

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Teal Holdings LLC

VS

Jesse C Powe, Sharon H Powe

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 19, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Jesse C Powe; Sharon H Powe, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Parcel 1: All that certain real property located in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Lot 22, Henry Road Estates as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 77, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. The improvements thereon being known as 4615 Pineridge Drive South, Eight Mile, Alabama, 36613. Parcel 2: Lot 2, Henry Road Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 25 Page 77 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, MOBILE County, ALABAMA. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO any and all covenants, restrictions, easements, rights-of-way and oil, gas and mineral reservations of record in Mobile County, Alabama. The improvements thereon being known as 4615 Pineridge Drive S Eight Mile, Alabama – 36613. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2023 Second Special Session enacted Act No. 2023-562 (SB3), proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022;

WHEREAS, in conformity with Section 284 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, as amended, the Legislature has ordered an election by the qualified electors of the state upon such proposed amendment; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, which shall be published once a week for at least four successive weeks immediately preceding the day appointed for the election;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, an election will be held in the State of Alabama in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendment to the Constitution of 2022 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED

BY ACT NO. 2023-562

“Section 71.01

(A) The following words and phrases, whenever used in this amendment, shall have the following respective meanings:

“Basic Appropriations” means, with respect to any regular session of the legislature, such appropriations as the legislature may deem appropriate for the expenditures by the state during the ensuing budget period for the ordinary expenses of the executive, legislative and judicial departments branches of the state, for payment of the public debt, and for education (excluding, however, any item within the scope of the foregoing that is at the time provided for by a continuing appropriation or otherwise).

“Budget Period” means a fiscal year of the state or such period other than [a] a fiscal year as may hereafter be fixed by law as the period with respect to which state budgets are prepared and state appropriations are made.

(B) On or before the second legislative day of each regular session of the legislature, beginning with the first regular session after January 1, 1983, the governor shall transmit to the legislature for its consideration a proposed budget for the then next ensuing budget period.

(C) The duty of the legislature at any regular session to make the basic appropriations for any budget period that will commence before the first day of any succeeding regular session shall be paramount; and, accordingly, beginning with the first regular session held after January 1, 1983, no bill (other than a bill making any of the basic appropriations) shall be signed by either the presiding officer of the house or senate and transmitted to the other house until bills making the basic appropriations for the then ensuing budget period shall have been signed by the presiding officer of each house of the legislature in accordance with Section 66 of this Constitution and presented to the governor in accordance with Section 125 of this Constitution; provided, that this paragraph (C) shall not affect the passage of local laws or local constitutional amendments, the adoption of resolutions, or the conduct of any other legislative functions that do not require a third reading; and provided further, that following adoption, by vote of either house of not less than three-fifths of a quorum present, of a resolution declaring that the provisions of this paragraph (C) shall not be applicable in that house to a particular bill, which shall be specified in said resolution by number and title, the bill so specified may proceed to final passage therein.

(D) Upon the signing and presentation to the governor in accordance with the said Sections 66 and 125 of bills making the basic appropriations, the provisions of the foregoing paragraph (C) prohibiting the final passage of bills in the house and senate (other than bills making any part of the basic appropriations) shall cease to be effective and shall not be revived or become again effective as a result of (i) the subsequent legislative history of any bill so signed and presented, including any veto, return with executive amendment, or any other action, or failure to act, by either the governor or the legislature under the provisions of the said Section 125; or (ii) a determination, by either judicial decree or opinion of the justices of the Alabama Supreme Court, that any bill so signed and presented is wholly or in part invalid.

(E) The legislature may, by statute or rule, make such further provisions for the timely passage of bills making the basic appropriations as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution.

(F) Nothing contained herein shall be construed as requiring the legislature to make any appropriation not otherwise required by this Constitution to be made.

(G) Notwithstanding any provision of this amendment, any resolution authorizing the consideration of a bill proposing a local law adopted before November 8, 2016March 5, 2024, that conformed to the rules of either body of the Legislature at the time it was adopted, is ratified, approved, validated, and confirmed, and the application of any such resolution is effective from the date of original adoption.”

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in every county as required by law.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Saraland

There will be a public hearing held by the Saraland City Council located; in the City of Saraland Municipal Annex at 937 Saraland Blvd. S., Saraland, Alabama, during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Saraland City Council on February 22, 2024 following the 6:00 p.m. premeeting. The purpose of the hearing is:

THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE

FLOODPLAIN DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE

The hearing is open to the public.

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT MEETING

MOBILE COUNTY COMMISSION

CDBG-DR PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT MEETING

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to assist the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) in rebuilding and recovering from the damage caused by Hurricanes Sally and Zeta. The Mobile County Commission is a Subrecipient to ADECA for a portion of the funding and before these funds can be utilized, the County Commission must prepare and submit a Local Recovery Plan. To ensure the community needs are accurately reflected in the Plan, the Mobile County Commission will host a series of Public Engagement meetings for individuals, businesses, organizations, and agencies in the communities most impacted by Hurricanes Sally and Zeta.

The County Commission will host its first virtual public engagement meeting with municipalities and tribal representatives to introduce the CDBG-DR funding and proposed activities on the date, time, and location shown below:

When: Monday, February 19, 2024

Time: 2:00pm – 4:00pm CST

Location:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0scOmspj8rHtZSXFY6R4KKEl4v94pMCzAl

The following topics will be discussed:

• Introduction to CDBG-DR and the County Commissions partnership with ADECA.

• Walkthrough of HUD and ADECA requirements for the CDBG-DR funding.

• Discussion on unmet needs and goals for the Local Recovery Plan.

Additional CDBG-DR program information, such as a list of additional Public Engagement meetings can be found at https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/cdbg-dr-hurricanes-sally-and-zeta-1/ or at Mobile Government Plaza, South Tower 8th Floor, 205 Government Street 36644. All meetings are open to the public and accessible to all. Those requiring special assistance and/or accommodations for disabilities, for non-English speaking persons or related services should contact the Grants Department at (251)574-8099 at least three (3) days in advance of the meeting.

Mobile County is an equal opportunity employer. The County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, veteran status, characteristics of personal identity, or any other characteristic protected under applicable federal or state law.

Translation services will be provided upon request, please email Gordon Bauer at gordon.bauer@mobilecountyal.gov or call 251-574-8099. La traduccion y/o la clarificacion Espanola seran dados si hay solicitad. Email por favor Gordon Bauer at gordon.bauer@mobilecountyal.gov o llamar 251-574-8099.

Call News February 7, 2024

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

PO Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

(Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 350

CHOCTAW & WASHINGTON COUNTY

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Ala. Code §§22-22A-1 to 22-22A-17, as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Crosbys Creek Oil & Gas, LLC, the owner/operator of an oil production and gas re-injection facility currently operating in Millry, Washington County, Alabama, and an oil production wellsite currently operating in Isney, Choctaw County, Alabama.

The violations include the flaring of unmetered gas/vapors.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $30,000.00. The Order, if issued, would require Crosby Creek Oil & Gas, LLC to pay the Alabama Department of Environmental Management within 45 days of the effective date, and comply with the terms, limitations, and conditions of the Permit and the Department’s regulations immediately.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Ronald W. Gore

Chief, Air Division

PO Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed Order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt, or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 7th of February, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News February 7, 2024

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 6, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582

1987 FORD F-150

1FTDF15Y2HLA23603

2013 KIA OPTIMA

5XXGM4A76DG246187

2014 TOYOTARAV4

2T3WFREV1EW093227

2007 TOYOTA 4RUNNER

JTEZU14R578082891

2010 MAZDAMAZDA3

JM1BL1SF1A1293457

2021 KAWASAKI Z125

JKABRRJ1XMDA19256

2004 ACURA MDX

2HNYD18964H545146

2001 CHEV S10

1GCCS14541K127679

2007 CHEV COBALT

1G1AK55F377382639

2010 MAZDA MAZDA3

JM1BL1S50A1265060

2009 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHDU46D59U741866

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., April 9, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604. To register online for vehicle auctions, go to mobilepd.org and select the Impound icon.

2014 FORD F150

1FT8W3DT3EEA25024

1998 GMC SIERRA

2GTEK19R4W1501154

2005 SATURN ION

1G8AJ52F75Z125008

2020 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4BV0LC221073

2012 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4AC6CH442577

2009 KIA OPTIMA

KNAGE228195290423

2006 BUICK LACROSSE

2G4WC582161210474

2003 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

2GCEK19T431112022

2017 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE24AF2HH583485

2015 INFINITI QX80

JN8AZ2NF1F9572948

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA

1NXBU40E59Z096533

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP5HN346087

1996 CHEVROLET C-1500

1GCEC14W9TZ124138

2008 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

3VWRM71KX8M074780

2019 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXGJ8KH603287

2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA

5TBET34146S560314

2009 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

1GNDS33S192103415

2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN

2C4RDGBG5KR648960

2018 DODGE DURANGO

1C4RDHAG8JC451604

2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

1GCRKTE34BZ381226

2014 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP2E8XEG170959

2003 FORD F150

1FTRX18L9YKA78526

2016 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP8GC290365

2023 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

ML32FUFJ9PHF02134

2015 CHRYSLER 200

1C3CCCAB6FN714477

1991 GEO METRO

2C1MR2463M6765599

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E78C254723

2014 BMW X1

WBAVM1C50EVW49277

2021 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMJK2AT7MEA27283

2003 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56183A073650

2017 BUICK REGAL

2G4GL5EX3H9148567

2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA

2G1WT58K289157012

2022 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEG4JA7NH138290

2005 NISSAN ARMADA

5N1AA08A55N734394

2003 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEHM75W33X700306

2007 DODGE CALIBER

1B3HB48B67D526731

2008 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP25W78G144726

2000 ACURA TL

19UUA5661YA027626

2007 FORD MUSTANG

1ZVFT80N575277314

2002 FORD RANGER

1FTYR10D52PA18702

2013 DODGE DART

1C3CDFBA6DD106370

2005 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

3GNEC16Z85G105078

2006 ACURA MDX

2HNYD18236H543568

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

The following abandoned vehicle will be held for public auction on 3-8-24 at 7970 Zeigler Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608 at 10:00 AM.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7403805

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned MARCH 13, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582.

2016 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7AP9GY324425

2007 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66467A015848

2004 CHEV IMPALA

2G1WF52E449284462

1997 GMC CK/1500

1GTEC14R1VZ509660

1996 CHEV CK/1500

2GCEC19W1T1163968

2014 KIA FORTE

KNAFK4A68E5145437

2007 DODGE CHARGER

2B3KA43GX7H718846

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E09N542450

2015 DODGE JOURNEY

36C4PDCAB2FT537615

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 18, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582.

2012 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB6AP8CL652064

2012 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FKXCU609675

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Notice of Sale: The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 7877 Murray Hill Rd Irvington, AL 36544 on March 11, 2024 at 8 a.m.

1999 Chevy Silverado

VIN: 1G1ZE5ST6HF200671

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

This abandoned vehicle will be sold on March 6, 2024 at 5781 Three Notch Rd., Mobile AL 36619 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then.

TOY JT2BF22K6Y0252440

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

This car will be auctioned on Feb. 25, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 131 N Williams Ave, Prichard, AL.

2010 CHEVY CAMERO

2G1FC1EV6A9108277

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

These cars will be auctioned on Feb. 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., at Spectrum Collision, 7060 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608

2020 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4BV7LN312958

2000 CHEVY SILVERADO

1GCEK19T3YE429523

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 6, 2024a t 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582

1987 FORD F-150

1FTDF15Y2HLA23603

2013 KIA OPTIMA

5XXGM4A76DG246187

2014 TOYOTARAV4

2T3WFREV1EW093227

2007 TOYOTA 4RUNNER JT

ZU14R578082891

2010 MAZDAMAZDA3

JM1BL1SF1A1293457

2021 KAWASAKI Z125

JKABRRJ1XMDA19256

2004 ACURA MDX

2HNYD18964H545146

2001 CHEV S10

1GCCS14541K127679

2007 CHEV COBALT

1G1AK55F377382639

2010 MAZDA MAZDA3

JM1BL1S50A1265060

2009 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHDU46D59U741866

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

Abandoned Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned off on March 13,2024 at 8:00 a.m. Location is 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPLM4AG8MH040601

2004 DODGE NEON SRT4

1B3ES66S44D534601

1991 GMC CUTAWAY

2GDHG31K9M4512246

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE46K77U649478

2002 TOYOTA SEQUOIA

5TDZT34A12S092190

2010 FORD EXPLORER

1FMEU6DE1AUA91823

2007 LEXUS ES 350

JTHBJ46G672024379

2003 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEC13Z83J323179

2009 FORD F150

1FTRW12W19KC17488

2011 DODGE CALIBER

1B3CB3HA5BD111615

2007 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56137A088658

2013 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7AP7DL764930

2015 KIA SOUL

KNDJN2A25F7186006

2019 GMC SAVANA

7GZ37TCG0KN003458

2016 HONDA CIVIC

19XFC2F50GE030617

2018 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

1C4RJFAGXJC405317

Call News January 31 and February 7, 2024

The following car has been abandoned at 2800 First Ave Mobile, AL 36617 and will be sold at public auction on March 14, 2024 @ 8 a.m.

1GKEC13Z54R184130

04 GMC Yukon

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024

Abandoned Mobile Home

Abandoned vehicle auction on March 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 5685 Joyce Ave Eight Mile, AL 36613.

1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Green

2GCEC19M5T1170372

1999 Ford Mustang Silver

1FAFP4441XF167121

1999 Toyota Camry Gold

4T1BF22K5XU931173

2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Gold

2GCEC19V8Y1389214

2002 Chevrolet Malibu

1G1ND52J32M540119

2002 Honda Accord Gold

1HGCG165X2A037590

2003 GMC Yukon Gray

1GKEK63U83J328707

2005 Peterbilt 379 Red

1XP5DB9X05D832636

2005 Toyota Corolla Blue

1NXBR32E55Z360157

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer white

1GNDS13S862171789

2006 Pontiac G6 White

1G2ZG558064273086

2007 Honda Accord Silver

1HGCM56417A218043

2008 Chevrolet Impala Black

2G1WC583889201880

2008 Infiniti G37 White

JNKCV64EX8M121919

2009 Nissan Maxima Silver

1N4AA51E79C823163

2010 Infiniti G37 Sedan Silver

JN1CV6AP2AM204423

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Silver

WDDHF5GB1AA071280

2010 Nissan Altima White

1N4AL2AP3AN417688

2012 Honda Odyssey

5FNRL5H93CB122968

2012 Volkswagen Passat Black

1VWBP7A34CC016031

2013 Toyota Camry White

4T1BF1FK8DU652431

2016 BMW 6 Series Black

WBA6D0C57GD927504

2016 Ram Ram Pickup 1500 Blue

1C6RR7LT6GS401134

2017 Chevrolet Malibu Black

1G1ZE5ST0HF204036

2017 Nissan Sentra Gray

3N1AB7AP6HY291143

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe Gold

1GNSCNKD3NR120351

Call News January 31, and February 7, 2024