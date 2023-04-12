MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 4-12-2023 CLICK HERE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed dated November 10, 2016, made by Fairon Grady Davis and Ashley Nicole Davis in favor of Ronnie Louis Johnson, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama (the “Recording Office”) on November 10, 2016, Book 7446, Page 1111, in Instrument Number 2016064046, the undersigned, as Vendor’s Lienholder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Vendor’s Lien Deed, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on the 28th day of April, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 22, BLOCK 16, PART H, GREENWICH HILLS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 26, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM such oil, gas and other minerals, in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others; it being the intention of the Grantor to convey to Grantees only the interest Grantor owns therein, if any.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 4115 TAMWORTH DR., MOBILE, AL 36609

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the Vendor’s Lien Deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the Vendor’s Lien Deed, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Ronnie Louis Johnson reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact John M. Hunter at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Ronnie Louis Johnson

Holder of Vendor’s Lien

JOHN M. HUNTER, ESQUIRE

Attorney for Ronnie Louis Johnson

JOHN M. HUNTER, P.C.

P.O. Box 1112

Fairhope, Alabama 36533

(251) 210-4625

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Notice of Foreclosure of Vendor’s Lien Deed, State of Alabama, County of Mobile. Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Donna McLeod, Grantee to Mary Ann West, Grantor, dated April 9, 2014, said Vendor’s Lien Deed being recorded in Instrument #2014018034, Bk: LR7137 Pg: 1468, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. The undersigned, Mary Ann West, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale (between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM) on May 3, 2023, the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 1 North, Range 3 West, thence North 00 deg-16 min-48 sec East and along the East line of said quarter, 1185 ft(s) to the point of beginning; thence continued North 00 deg-16 min -48 sec East and along the East line of said Northwest quarter of second 26, 165 ft(s), thence North 89 deg -47 min -27 sec West 1030.31 ft; thence South 00 deg -16 min -48 sec West 338.24 ft; thence South 89 deg -47 min -27 sec East 1030.31 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to a 80 foot wide road right of way for Sand Ridge Road across the extreme Easterly portion thereof.

Property Address: 8880 Sand Ridge Road, Citronelle, AL 36622

The indebtedness secured by said Vendor’s Lien Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Vendor’s Lien Deed. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the debts and obligation secured by said Vendor’s Lien Deed and Note, along with the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

EUCELLIS Z. SULLIVAN

Attorney for Mary West

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

(251) 268-9292

Call News April 12, 19 and 26, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed conveyed from GERALD P. SMITH to AMBER SALTER, recorded in Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records Instrument No. 2020026968, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on May 3, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described property to wit:

From the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 1 North, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run thence West 64.00 feet to a point on the West line of U.S. Highway 45, thence North 00 degrees 31 minutes 15 second East and along the said West line 20.0 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described, thence West along the North line of Walter Stewart Road 199.87 feet to a point, thence North 00 degrees 24 minutes 10 seconds East 177.94 feet to a point, thence East and parallel with Walter Stewart Road 199.87 feet more or less to the West line of U.S. Highway 45 to a point, thence South 00 degrees 31 minutes 15 seconds West along the West line of U.S. Highway 45 a distance of 177.94 feet more or less to the point of beginning. The property address is 7980 Walter Stewart Rd., Citronelle, AL.

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nicholas Deangelo Goodwin and Felisa Ann Goodwin, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., on May 1, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7259 Page 1309; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 36, Winchester Subdivision Unit One, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Map Book 114, Page 44, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9885 Winchester Dr N , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-02098

Call News 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023, 04/26/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JANET L. MERRIFIELD and BRITT MERRIFILED aka BRITT A. MERRIFIELD, wife and husband, as Mortgagor(s) to Union Planters Bank, N.A., now REGIONS BANK successor by merger to Union Planters Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee, dated the 5th day of May, 2003, and recorded in Book 5366, Page 1632 and re-recorded in Book 5470, Page 1523, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 11th day of May, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Still Water, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 86, Page 61, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK successor by merger to Union Planters Bank, N.A.

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nathan Miller and Vivian Miller, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Company, LLC, its successors and assigns, on November 13, 2020, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 19, 2020, as Document Number 2020071080. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on May 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Whitney Woods, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 27, Page 66, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 4562 Gold Dr, Mobile, AL 36619

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News April 5, 2023, April 12, 2023, April 19, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alexander Pastore and Patricia M Pastore, wife and husband, originally in favor of AmSouth Bank, on September 14, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5043 Page 0756; being modified by Modification of Mortgage in Book 6000 Page 4; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 11 of Austill’s Addition to Spring Hill, as per plat recorded in Deed Book 106, Page 10, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, run thence Southwardly along the East line of Lot 11, a distance of 140.0 feet to a point, thence Westwardly and parallel to the North line of Lot 11, a distance of 100.0 feet to a point, thence Northwardly along the West line of Lot 11, a distance of 140.0 feet to a point, thence Eastwardly along the North line of Lot 11, a distance of 100.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 3811 Austill Ln, Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01772

Call News 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L. Hester, Jr., a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on November 30, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 21, 2017 at Book LR7587, at Page 1831, as Document Number 2017071251. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on May 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, Bellefield (Revised), according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 62, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 7763 Bellefield Dr E, Theodore, AL 36582-2365

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News April 5, 2023, April 12, 2023, April 19, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by , an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on December 16, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6843 Page 1632 and being modified in Book LR7597 Page 1767, Added Cavesha Nero at time of modification; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Block D, First Addition to Druid Homes as recorded in Map Book 8, page 308 in the Office of the Judge Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1209 Druid Drive, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-02170

Call News 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles K. Smith, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Coats & Co., Inc., on September 22, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6052 Page-1489; the undersigned Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2020-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 1, Gulf Dale 3rd Unit as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 28 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1954 Brill Road , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2020-3, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00077

Call News 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cory L. Reed a/k/a Cory Reed and Rebecca Reed, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Capstone Bank, its successors and assigns. on June 25, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7277, Page 556; the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on May 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a point locally accepted as being the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama; thence S89 degrees 58’56”W, 447.0 feet to the West margin of Bishop Street; thence N00 degrees 01’04”W, 170.00 feet along the West margin of said street to an iron rod set (CA-764-LS) and also being the point of beginning; thence N00 degrees 01’04”W, 255.00 feet along the West margin of said street to an axle found on the South margin of Harris Street; thence S89 degrees 56’32”W, 96.18 feet along the South margin of said street to an iron rod set (CA-764-LS); thence S00 degrees 03’28”E, 255.00 feet to an iron rod (CA-754-LS); thence N89 degrees 56’32”E, 96.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying in the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT that portion conveyed to the County of Mobile by deed recorded in Real Property Book 5494, Page 762 and being more particularly described as follows: The East 5.0 feet of Lots 1, 11 and 12, Block 8, Subdivision of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 and the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East of the St. Stephens Principal Meridian as recorded in Deed Book 156, Pages 322-323, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1445 Harris St Mt Vernon, AL 36560

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/29/2023, 4/5/2023, 4/12/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Luciana Crawford aka Luciana M. Crawford, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, on January 25, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021006352; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 25, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 33, Park Place Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 86, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 7906 Park Place Dr S , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01984

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Samuel W. Nelson and Tina R. Nelson, to Raymond J. Paternostro, Jr., a married man, dated August 11th, 2008, and recorded in Real Property Book 6425, Page 1508, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 27th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the East Half of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along the West line of the East Half of Section 30, 3361.04 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along said West line of East Half Section 30, 600.04 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 43 minutes 51 seconds East 876.78 feet to a point; thence run South 16 degrees 49 minutes 41 seconds East 52.89 feet to a point; thence run South 05 degrees 23 minutes 19 seconds West 200.11 feet to a point; thence run South 07 degrees 25 minutes 19 seconds West 361.28 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 11 minutes 13 seconds West 818.22 feet to the point of beginning. LESS AND EXCEPT the East 30 feet for roadway purposes.

TOGETHER WITH a 60 foot easement for ingress and egress with a 30

foot on each side of the centerline of the easement and the centerline of

said easement described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the East Half of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along the West line of the East Half of said Section 30, 979.58 feet to the point of beginning, said point being on the centerline of the 60 foot easement for ingress and egress, said point of beginning also being on the arc of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 210.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along said centerline and arc of said curve 101.88 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 73 degrees 11 minutes 19 seconds West 93.41 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Northwest and having a radius of 250.0 feet; thence run Northwestwardly along the arc of said curve 246.52 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 49 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds West 208.07 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 84 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West 405.86 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Northwest and having a radius of 150.0 feet; thence run Northwestwardly along the arc of said curve 49.74 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 65 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West 107.45 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 120.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along the arc of said curve 195.83 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 21 degrees 01 minutes 19 seconds West 168.83 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 355.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along the arc of said curve 192.42 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 52 degrees 31 minutes 19 seconds West 117.58 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the West and having a radius of 150.0 feet; thence run Westwardly along the arc of said curve 108.65 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 85 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds 718.54 feet to the end point of said 60 foot easement, said end point being 975.12 feet North of the Southwest corner of Section 30, Township 1 South, Range 2 West.

SUBJECT TO:

All existing easements and rights of way and utility easement as recorded in Mobile County Probate. Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easements as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

RAYMOND PATERNOSTRO, JR. as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carl F. Binder, a single man, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on February 11, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7347 Page 1389; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 19 and 20, Remington, according to plat thereof in Map Book 46, Page 122 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except: The South 10.00 feet of Lot 19, Remington, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 46, Page 95, corrected in Map Book 46, Page 122, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same property described in deed recorded in Bk: LR7347 Page 1387 and mortgage recorded in Bk: LR7347 Page 1389. Property street address for informational purposes: 3860 Remington Court, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01867

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Quincy Marie Wade, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on November 13, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7323 Pg: 977; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 12, Block B, Dauphin Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Page 189, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 3014 Calais Street, Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01698

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from BENNY JOHN SMITH AND ANITA SMITH, HUSBAND AND

WIFE, MARRIED to URBAN FINANCIAL GROUP, on the 23rd day of May, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 5, 2008, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6422, Page 497, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 FIRST UNIT OF STEINWOOD, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 444 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1905 SAINT MONICA DRIVE, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992

Case No. RMU-23-01078-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by MATTHEW WOLFE and BRITTNEY WOLFE, a married couple, on the 30th day of August 2016, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in Bk: LR7419, Page 1013, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 19, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 8, Westfield Estates, Unit One, a subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 27, Page 1, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2016 Cavalier 56’ x 28’ manufactured home, Serial No. CCV075200ALAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News March 29, April 5, and April 12, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald W. Poole Sr, and Faith Poole, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, on September 23, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7080 Page 1450; the undersigned Village Capital & Investment, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 7, Revised Plat Woods End as recorded in Map Book 24, Page 59 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8080 Danielle Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-05837

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to Swipe Right Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004203 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Parcel One:

Lot 3, Block 19, Glendale Park, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 61, Page 316 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

That certain Lot or Land bounded by a line described as follows to wit: Commencing at a point on the West side of Michigan Avenue 151 feet 8 inches from the Northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Eslava Street; thence running Northwardly along the West side of Michigan Avenue 50 feet to a point; which point is 60 feet South of Texas Street; thence West at right angles with Michigan Avenue 200 feet, more or less, to the East side of a 10 foot alley; thence Southwardly along the East side of said alley, 55 feet, more or less, to a point 225 feet Northwardly from Eslava Street, measured from said alley; thence East and at right angles with Michigan Avenue 195 feet, more or less, to the place of beginning being all of Lot 2 and part of Lot 8 all in Block 19 of Glendale Park, according to Map recorded in Deed Book 61 N.S., Pages 316-37, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Swipe Right Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88878

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004205 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

That certain lot of land on the East side of Broad Street, beginning at a point 57 feet 2 inches Northwardly from the Northeast corner of Broad and Augusta Street; thence running Eastwardly 131 feet to a point; thence running Northwardly 54 feet, 5 inches to a point; thence running Westwardly 132 feet 1 inch to the East side of Broad Street; thence running Southwardly 54 feet 5 inches to the place of beginning; being a part of the Favre Claim.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88881

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004206 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot No. 6 in Square No. 50 according to map or plat of the West Gordon Division of Favre Tract executed by Dean Knox, US Deputy Surveyor, said lot having a front on the East side of Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly with the same width 131 feet, more or less, bound West by Broad Street and South by Augusta Street (formerly New Hampshire Street).

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88880

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004204 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 4, Square 50 of the West Gordon Division of the Favre Tract according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 34 NS, Page 150, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, said lot having a front on Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly between parallel lines 152 feet for a depth.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88879

Call News: March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by PETAR PEJIC, an unmarried man, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 16th day of January, 2017, and recorded in Book LR7470, Page 414, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 25th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, FOURTH UNIT RESUBDIVISION COUCH UNIT ROLLING ACRES as recorded in Map Book 20, Page 93 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 29 and April 5, 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed conveyed from JERRY WAYNE McCREARY to RANDOLPH JONES, JR. and CHARDIS P. THOMAS recorded in Instrument 2006077946 Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records, and notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on April 19, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described property to wit:

PARCEL A

Lot 15, Strauss First Addition to Toulminville, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, page 295, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

and

PARCEL B

The East half of Lot 16, Strauss First Addition to Toulminville, as per plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, page 294, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1819 St. Charles Ave., Mobile, AL

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 29, April 5, 12, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David L. Draime and Patricia M. Draime, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns, on April 21, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7501, Page 1931; as modified at Instrument Number 2022052715, the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN SEMMES, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT:

LOT 28, TIMBER WOODS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 59, PAGE 75 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME, 2000 OAKWOOD, SERIAL NO. HOGA17H00796A/B, WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO AND FORMS A PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREINABOVE, AS SET FORTH IN DEED OF TRUST RECORDED 06/03/2009 IN BOOK 6539 PAGE 339.

PARCEL R021708270000110.028

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DAVID L. DRAIME AND PATRICIA M. DRAIME, FOR AND DURING THEIR JOINT LIVES AND, UPON THE DEATH OF EITHER OF THEM, THEN TO THE SURVIVOR BY DEED FROM VIRGINIA A. HEMBREE-FEHLBERG, FORMERLY

KNOWN AS VIRGINIA A. HEMBREE, JOINED BY HER SPOUSE ARTHUR CARL FEHLBERG

RECORDED 06/03/2009 IN DEED BOOK 6539 PAGE 337, IN THE PROBATE JUDGE’S OFFICE

FOR MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7070 Timberwoods, Semmes, AL 36575

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Call News Publication Dates: 2/1/2023, 2/8/2023, 2/15/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 27, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Call News

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 4/12/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roland Eugene Fortenberry, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on May 18, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5981 Page 1536; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13, of Layfette Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 26, Page 49 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 301 La Bonne Dr, Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 4, 2023 until June 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40087

Call News March 8, 2023, March 15, 2023, March 22, 2023, April 12, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmie Washington a/k/a Jimmy Washington, an unmarried person , originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Compass Bank, on May 15, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6534 Page 1528; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 22, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 343 and 343, Haas Place, according to Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 153, Page 266 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 168 Ogden Avenue , Mobile, AL 36607. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 22, 2022 until January 25, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 25, 2023 until April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 4, 2023 until May 17, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-06523

Call News September 21, 2022, September 28, 2022, October 5, 2022, November 30, 2022, February 15, 2023, April 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH RATCLIFF, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2280

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEBORAH RATCLIFF as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOSEPH RATCLIFF, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

BEN H HARRIS III

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JACQUELINE R PREVITO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0616

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TONY K. PREVITO as Executor under the last will and testament of JACQUELINE R PREVITO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DONELSON FOOSE

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEMALLEN PAYNE MOODY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0584

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SYBIL PAYNE as Executrix under the last will and testament of JEMALLEN PAYNE MOODY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CAROLYN B. MILLER

Case No. 2022-1823

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of April, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TAMMY MILLER HODGE FKA TAMMY MILLER RENDA, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of CAROLYN B. MILLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

D. LOTT JR

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY J. MCIVER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0141

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA T. GOINGS as Executrix under the last will and testament of DOROTHY J. MCIVER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLESINE MCCONNELL MCFERRIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0620

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAMELA MCFERRIN LAW and HOPE MCFERRIN MCFADDEN as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of CHARLESINE MCCONNELL MCFERRIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

SAMUEL L. STOCKMAN

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARTINE KEETON

Case No. 2023-0286

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARK SPEER as Administrator of the estate of MARTINE KEETON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

EVANS CROWE, Esq.

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate Of Jessie Prentiss Hicks, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2286

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELI STARNES as Executrix under the last will and testament of JESSIE PRENTISS HICKS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHASE JODON FLURRY

Case No. 2023-0273

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANET S FLURRY as Administratrix of the estate of CHASE JODON FLURRY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR., Esq.

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate Of Vivian Annette Duke, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0589

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DANA DUKE ALLEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of VIVIAN ANNETTE DUKE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT CRIDDLE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0189

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JULIE DOUGLAS as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT GRIDDLE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DONELSON FOOSE

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARILYN HARVEY CRABTREE A/K/A MARILYN JUNE CRABTREE

Case No. 2023-0566

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILLIAM EDWARD CRABTREE III as Administrator of the estate of MARILYN HARVEY CRABTREE A/K/A MARILYN JUNE CRABTREE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON, Esq.

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH RUTH DILLARD BOCHENEK, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0617

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MELISSA KIDD CARTER as Executrix under the last will and testament of SARAH RUTH DILLARD BOCHENEK, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROSE ANNA MCPHILLIPS

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HERBERT D. ANDERSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0231

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of April, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims• against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ELIZABETH ANDERSON SPEED as Executrix under the last will and testament of HERBERT D. ANDERSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY H. CADDELL

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Laclaudia P. Thomas, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0367

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CLAUDE JOSEPH THOMAS as Executor under the last will and testament of LACLAUDIA P. THOMAS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ERIC CROMWELL, Esq.

ZACHERIAH PERMENTER

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NANCY SANDERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0579

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES SANDERS as Executor under the last will and testament of NANCY SANDERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES C ROBBINS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0483

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT MICHAEL ROBBINS as Executor under the last will and testament of JAMES C ROBBINS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID STERLING PRICE

Case No. 2022-2406

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 28th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TONY RAY PRICE and MEGAN E PRICE as Co-Administrators of the estate of DAVID STERLING PRICE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RICK A. LA TRACE, Esq.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE, Esq.

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SYBILLE ELISE MANNSFELD, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0527

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SVEN-PETER MANNSFELD as Executor under the last will and testament of SYBILLE ELISE MANNSFELD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

TODD L. DENISON, Esq.

CHRISTOPHER LUKE NIXON

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of David Charles Mader, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0586

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RICHARD R. LORD as Executor under the last will and testament of DAVID CHARLES MADER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAX L. LEE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0338

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CARRIE ANITA LEE as Executrix under the last will and testament of MAX L. LEE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Antonio S. Ilumina, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0528

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

REMEDIOS C. ILUMINA as Executrix under the last will and testament of ANTONIO S. ILUMINA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

TIMOTHY ALLEN CLARKE

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRIAN MICHAEL HILLERY, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2252

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRUCE E. TURNER as Executor under the last will and testament of BRIAN MICHAEL HILLERY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KEVIN HERRIN

Case No. 2023-0387

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROL ANN HERRIN as Administratrix of the estate of KEVIN HERRIN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS, Esq.

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARLIN DWIGHT FILLERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0585

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN NAMAN FILLERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARLIN DWIGHT FILLERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KAYE JORDAN COOPER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0582

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES JORDAN as Executor under the last will and testament of KAYE JORDAN COOPER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

TIMOTHY ALLEN CLARKE

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT CHARLES CALIN

Case No. 2022-1831

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023, by the. HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FRANCES CALIN, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of ROBERT CHARLES CALIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ERIC CROMWELL

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CONSTANTINE ROBERT BOTSIS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0587

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRIAN LEWIS BOTSIS as Executor under the last will and testament of CONSTANTINE ROBERT BOTSIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MARCUS E. MCCRORY

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Louis Donald Barge Sr., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0332

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHERYL B. MACK as Executrix under the last will and testament of LOUIS DONALD BARGE SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Katherine E. Simon, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2546

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DESIREE CLARKE as Executrix under the last will and testament of KATHERINE E. SIMON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Marsha Eileen Ridgeway Shaw

Case No. 2023-0386

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN WILSON SHAW as Administrator of the estate of MARSHA EILEEN RIDGEWAY SHAW, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Barbara N. Sellers, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0478

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PATRICIA E. RHINEHART AKA PATRICIA S. RHINEHART and CAROL T. MEDEIROS as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of BARBARA N. SELLERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY H. CADDELL

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOYCE C. ROUSE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0516

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN M. FALLA as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOYCE C. ROUSE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

SAMUEL L. STOCKMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of John C. Reynolds Sr., Deceased

Case No. 2022-1041

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TERESA M. PARKER and ROBERT C. REYNOLDS as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of JOHN C. REYNOLDS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DIANNE SIMISON MURPHY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0514

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELLY BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DIANNE SIMISON MURPHY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES E ROBERTSON JR.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THEODORA JANET MEARS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1042

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GABRIELLA M. HENDRICKSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of THEODORA JANET MEARS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES B MARSHALL

Case No. 2023-0553

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JAMES B MARSHALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAMIE ANN JONES

Case No. 2023-0489

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MAMIE ANN JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOAN JOHNSTON

Case No. 2022-2539

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LYNDA DENISE COMBS, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of JOAN JOHNSTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GERALDINE JENKINS

Case No. 2023-0117

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARQUITA DARCELLE JENKINS as Administratrix of the estate of GERALDINE JENKINS, deceased

Pro Se of Record:

MARQUITA DARCELLE JENKINS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JACQUELYNN HEARN ISHEE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0525

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENIFER LAURIE ISHEE as Executrix under the last will and testament of JACQUELYNN HEARN ISHEE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEO FOX, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0392

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOYCE FOX as Executrix under the last will and testament of LEO FOX, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROLAND DENSON

Case No. 2023-0057

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY GERARD DENSON, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of ROLAND DENSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YONG WOON CHUNG

Case No. 2023-0488

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of YONG WOON CHUNG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of James Donald Carey, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2495

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EUGENIA P. CAREY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES DONALD CAREY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES PARRISH COLEMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0192

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER, Ill as Executor under the last will and testament of JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JIMMIE TRAVIS BRELAND

Case No. 2023-0265

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JIMMIE TRAVIS BRELAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Essie Mae Beville, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1349

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LAURA GENE CAMPBELL as Executrix under the last will and testament of ESSIE MAE BEVILLE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM J. CASEY

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARLTON DAVIS BEECH

Case No. 2023-0491

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of CARLTON DAVIS BEECH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

April 05, 2023

Case No. 2022-1969-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRENDA WELLER, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2022-2096-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Bennie Savage, Jr., Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Brenda Kirby on February 17, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Mary Ann Hampton, Esq.

6642 Park Drive, Suite B

Daphne, AL 36526

Call News April 12, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

April 04, 2023

Case No. 2021-1824-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANDREW JAMES STAUTER, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDREW JAMES STAUTER, DECEASED, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

FRANK H. KRUSE

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

April 03, 2023

Case No. 2019-1740-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY M RUGGS, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by DARRY RUGGS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically MARCUS MORRIS, DAVIETTA GREEN, CHERYL MORRIS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

DEREK C ROSE

PO BOX 2158

FOLEY, AL 36535

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 30, 2023

CASE NO. 2018-0430-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEO JOWERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of May 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ETHEL MCNEIL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Creola G. Ruffin

Post Office Box 40404

Mobile, Alabama 36640

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2017-1215-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BURL EDWARD LIVINGSTON SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by GRANT ANDREW LIVINGSTON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRENT T. DAY

1610 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 23, 2023

Case No. 2023-0059

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY MARTIN ADAIR “DOT” BOYKIN AKA DOROTHY M BOYKIN, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of May, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by DANNE JAMES ADAIR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ROBERT MARTIN ADAIR, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

307 MORGAN AVENUE

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News March 29 and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2019-0142-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAMIE CHILDRESS A/K/A MAMIE SUE CHILDRESS, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by BRANDON MITCHELL VICKERS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RICHARD L. WATTERS

158 S. JACKSON STREET

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2021-0561-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BESSIE B WATT, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto If they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News March 29 and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2021-0060-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YOLANDA HOLT LUCAS, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 20, 2023

Case No. 2020-0186-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHI ELLIS BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the SALE OF REAL PROPERTY as filed by ASHLEY ELLIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ALICIA BAKER JOHNSON, THOMAS JAMES BAKER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION REQUESTING 401 WATER QUALITY CERTIFICATION FROM THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR THE LICENSE APPLICATION OF THE R.L. HARRIS HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT

PUBLIC NOTICE – 210

Notice is hereby given that the Alabama Power Company (applicant) has applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) for a Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 401 water quality certification as part of its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) relicensing application for the hydroelectric power project at the R.L. Harris Dam. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is soliciting comments and information from interested parties regarding this application.

The Alabama Power Company, with its principal office located at 600 North 18th Street, P.O. Box 2641, Birmingham, AL, 35291-8180, has applied for a 401 water quality certification for the operation of turbine generators at the R.L. Harris Hydroelectric Project. It is currently identified as the R.L. Harris Hydroelectric Project (FERC No. 2628) within the Tallapoosa River Basin near Lineville, Alabama.

Hydroelectric power projects are subject to the jurisdiction of the FERC under the Federal Power Act. A federal permit from FERC is required for the operation of hydroelectric power generating facilities and their potential impact on surrounding natural and cultural resources. In accordance with Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, this federal permit must include a certification from ADEM, as authorized by the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act (AWPCA), that the project will not violate state water quality standards. A copy of the certification application may be viewed on the ADEM web page at the following address: http://www.adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt. In addition, persons wanting to review the application may request an electronic copy by contacting David Moore at (334) 274-4165 or djmoore@adem.alabama.gov.

Persons wishing to comment may do so in writing to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Attention: David Moore, Water Division, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463 (street address: 1400 Coliseum Boulevard, Montgomery, AL 36110-2400) or by email at djmoore@adem.alabama.gov. Commenters should identify the project name on the first page of their comments. In order to affect final decisions, all comments must address issues that have an impact on the applicant’s ability to comply with the environmental laws, rules, and regulations. Written comments must be received by the Department prior to 5:00 p.m. on May 3, 2023.

Upon the expiration of the comment period, a response to all relevant comments will be prepared. After consideration of all comments received during the notice period and the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act and appropriate regulations, the Director will make a final decision regarding certification issuance. Notice of any final administrative action will be sent to any person who requests in writing notice of the final certification decision.

This notice is hereby given this 2nd day of April, 2023, by authority of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News April 12, 2023

AUCTION

Mobile Police Department

Unclaimed Property Auction

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Police Headquarters

2460 Government Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606

Registration at 7:00 AM

Bidding to start at 8:00 AM

All items to be sold in “as is” condition

Payment is CASH only

Purchased items must be removed from the property at time of sale

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Act #108, approved July 3, 1957, and Act #79-331, the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc., has been certified by the Alabama Board of Agriculture and Industries as the authorized association to conduct a referendum among the peanut producers in the State of Alabama to determine whether or not an assessment at the rate of twelve and one-half cents ($.125) per one hundred pounds shall continue to be collected on all peanuts marketed in Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that the Association has determined that the referendum will be held on April 20, 2023, during established office hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

That all persons engaged in the production of peanuts for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 shall be eligible to vote.

To obtain a list of the 2023 polling places, growers can contact the Alabama Peanut Producers Association office at 334-792-6482, any APPA Board member or visit the association website at www.alpeanuts.com.

That in the event the referendum is carried by a majority of those voting, then the assessment will be collected upon an order of the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries to all persons, firms and corporations engaged in the business of purchasing peanuts in this state by deducting the aforementioned assessment from the purchase price of peanuts.

That the proceeds from the funds derived from the assessment will be administered by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc.

That the funds shall be used for the purpose of financing or contributing toward the financing of programs in research, education, promotion and other methods designed to increase the consumption of peanuts and peanut products, as well as the general well-being of the peanut producers.

Call News March 29 and April 5, 12, 2023

VALUATION NOTICE

That the assessed valuations of all property listed for taxation have been fixed, as provided by law, and that such assessed valuations are in the office of the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner and are open for public inspection, and also available online at www.mobilecopropertytax.com.

Protests should be hand delivered or mailed to the Board of Equalization located at 3925 Michael Boulevard, Suite H Mobile, AL 36609. The Board of Equalization will consider such protests as may be filed by any taxpayer, as provided by law, and that any taxpayer who is not satisfied with the valuation of his property, as fixed and entered on the return lists, may file objections in writing to such assessed valuations with said Board within thirty (30) days of the date of the Real Property valuation notice and the taxpayer shall set out in such objections filed with the description of each item of property the key number, parcel number, and phone number along with his reason for making objections to the assessed valuation as placed thereon.

Last day to protest is May 19, 2023.

Kim Hastie, Secretary

Board of Equalization

Call News April 12, 19, 2023

STORAGE SALE

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, 1st Choice Storage, 8990 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding. The advertised sale will take place on www.storageauctions.com with bidding to end at or after April 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

S071 Howard Burt

CF049 Helen E Smith

C034 Matt Wolfe

Call News April 5, 12, 2023

OTHER LEGALS

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC wishes to notify those persons that would qualify as Section 3 workers or Section 3 targeted workers that we are undertaking a HUD assisted Section 3 project funded by Mobile County and are looking to hire qualified persons to assist us with this project. If you are interested, in learning more and / or applying for such opportunities, please contact Josh Meek (251-973-0030 or jmeek@mcelhenneyconst.com). We are also looking to hire subcontractors that qualify as a Section 3 business concern and / or have registered with HUD as Section 3 Business (see https://portalappps.hud.gov/Sec3BusREg/BRegistry/What )

Call News March 29, April 5, 12, 19, 2023

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide further for the sheriff’s compensation by an annual expense allowance to expire at the end of the current term of office; to add an amount equal to the temporary expense allowance to the sheriff’s annual salary commencing with the next term of office.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. (a) The Sheriff of Mobile County shall receive an expense allowance of thirty-three thousand dollars ($33,000) per year, payable in equal monthly installments from the general fund of the county. This expense allowance shall be in addition to all other compensation or benefits granted to the sheriff and may be treated as compensation for retirement benefits.

(b) Effective beginning the next term of office, the annual salary of the Sheriff of Mobile County shall be increased by thirty-three thousand dollars ($33,000) and the expense allowance provided for in subsection (a) shall become void.

(c) The Sheriff of Mobile County shall receive the same compensation increases as apply to all county employees.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Call News April 12, 19, 26 and May 3, 2023

PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING

The State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama will hold its regular hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and Thursday, May 4, 2023, in the Board Room of the State Oil and Gas Board, Walter B. Jones Hall, University of Alabama Campus, 420 Hackberry Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to consider among other items the following petition:

DOCKET NO. 5-02-23-06

Petition by JP Oil Alabama, LLC, a foreign limited liability company, authorized to do and doing business in the State of Alabama, requesting the State Oil and Gas board of Alabama, pursuant to Rule 400-1-4-.17 of the State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama Administrative Code, to enter an order approving or extending the temporarily abandoned status and pursuant to Rule 400-4-2-.01(5) of the State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama Administrative Code to enter an order approving the extension of the Class II injection permits with the approvals applying to certain wells located in the Citronelle Field, Mobile County, Alabama, in the following areas for a period of one (1) year:

Citronelle Unit

Township 2 North, Range 3 West

Sections 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 33, 34, 35, 36

Township 2 North, Range 2 West

Sections 17, 18, 19, 20, 29, 30, 31

Township 1 North, Range 3 West

Sections 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

Township 1 North, Range 2 West

Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, 17, 18

Southeast Citronelle Unit

Township 1 North, Range 2 West

Sections 4, 5, 8, 9, 10

Township 2 North, Range 2 West

Sections 32 and 33

East Citronelle Unit

Township 1 North, Range 2 West

Section 6

Township 2 North, Range 2 West

Sections 29, 31, 32

Hearings of the State Oil and Gas Board are public hearings, and members of the public are invited to attend and present their position concerning petitions. Requests to continue or oppose a petition should be received by the Board at least two (2) days prior to the hearing. The public should be aware that a petition may be set for hearing on the first day or second day of the hearing or may be continued to another hearing at a later date. We suggest, therefore, that prior to the hearing, interested parties contact the Board to determine the status of a particular petition. For additional information, you may contact the State Oil and Gas Board, P.O. Box 869999, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486-6999, Telephone Number (205) 349-2852, Fax Number (205) 349-2861, or by email at petitions@ogb.state.al.us.

Call News April 12, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M on May 17, 2023.

2012 Toyota Camry

VIN: 4T1BF1FK1CU019736

Call News April 12, 19, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Reliable Towing will auction the following vehicles on May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Green

1GCEK14K1RZ203120

1996 GMC C1500 Green

2GTEC19W2T1539495

1999 Toyota Avalon Green

4T1BF18B9XU351748

2002 Ford Mustang Gray

1FAFP40472F133070

2002 GMC YUKON XL 1500 White

1GKFK16Z02J275529

2003 GMC Sierra 1500 Tan

1GTEK14T33Z283438

2003 Lexus RX 300 White

JTJGF10UX30152231

2003 Toyota Corolla White

1NXBR32E23Z104782

2004 Chevrolet Impala Beige

2G1WF52E649385079

2005 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZT52875F263324

2006 Chevrolet Colorado Black

1GCDT136768289533

2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo White

1GCGG29V161271608

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Red

1G1AL55F977100324

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

3GTEK133X8G189288

2008 Hyundai Veracruz Black

KM8NU13C98U030832

2008 Mazda Mazda3 Gray

JM1BK32F581118721

2009 Toyota Prius Gold

JTDKB20U093507686

2011 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZD5EU6BF369135

2012 Toyota Camry Tan

4T1BF1FK9CU589595

2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited Silver

2G1WA5E31E1163512

2015 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G11A5SL2FF145965

2015 Nissan Altima Silver

1N4AL3AP6FC418777

2017 Dodge Charger Orange

2C3CDXCT0HH585075

2017 Toyota Camry Silver

4T1BF1FK7HU413698

2019 Volkswagen Passat Blue

1VWLA7A3XKC010061

Call News April 5, 12, 2023

BIDS

ADVANCED METERING INFRASTRUCTURE (AMI) CONSULTING SERVICES

Subject: Request for Proposal

Prospective Responders:

Sealed technical proposals for consultant services for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). The Request for Proposal (RFP) package (both hard and electronic copy) must be submitted no later than Monday, June 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. CST to the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

Attention: Derrick M. Murphy

ami.procurement@bwwb.org

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35222

The RFP and public notice can be obtained by visiting https://www.bwwb.org/business/bids. Mailed submittals must clearly label the package titled Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consulting Services and name of the Proposer on the outside of the delivery package. Ten (10) bind copies must be comb, spiral, or glue style. Three ring binders are not acceptable as a binding method. The BWWB recommends that the Proposer’s RFP submittals be limited to no more than 30 pages (not including the cover letter, resumes, etc.). The RFP outlines the schedule for the submission and evaluation of the submittals. These are tentative dates only; the BWWB reserves the right to adjust these dates at its sole discretion.

A mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Proposal will not be accepted from any prospective Firm who does not attend the Pre-Proposal Conference at the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

Training Room- Ground Floor

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35222

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary

Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of

HUB firms. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status. It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers, vendors, and firms that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in contract awards; rather Firms must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

The Board right is reserved to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the proposer it is deemed to serve the “Board’s” interests best and most economically. The Board reserves the right to cancel the contract due to non-satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct any violations of the proposal. The Board reserves the right to re-advertised.

Call News April 12, 19, 26, 2023

BID 23-13

ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA

T.C. RUSSELL AIRPORT

REPLACE PRECISION APPROACH PATH INDICATORS (PAPI)

The City of Alexander City, Alabama, is requesting proposals for the precision approach path indicators (PAPI) light replacement project located at the TC Russell Airport, Alexander City, AL, per the attached specifications. A full copy of the bid and all addendums may be obtained at [https://alexandercityal.gov/rfps]. Proposals must be submitted in writing to the Alexander City Clerk’s office no later than April 25th, 2023. All proposals bid number and opening date on the outside of the envelope. Proposals must be mailed or hand delivered to the address below. No proposals will be allowed to be submitted via fax or email.

Pre-Qualifications: All proposals of $50,000.00 and more must be submitted by a general contractor who is licensed in the State of Alabama or state of reciprocity.

ADDRESS ALL RETURN ENVELOPES TO: CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE

281 JAMES D NABORS DR

ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35010

BID SOLICITATION SCHEDULE

Public Notice of Bid: April 5th, 2023

Question Submission Deadline: April 18th, 2023, 5:00pm CST

Bid Due Date: April 25th, 2023 2:30pm CST

Evaluation Period: April 25th – 30th, 2023

Anticipated Award Date: May 1st, 2023

Call News April 12, 2023

ADVERTISMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Semmes at Semmes City Hall (One Main Street, Semmes, AL 36575) until 2pm on Thursday May 11, 2023, and thereafter the same will be publicly opened for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all Work required by the City of Semmes for the following Project:

BID DOCUMENT NO: 2023-02

SEMMES COMMUNITY CENTER ADDITION

45 calendar days will be allowed for the completion of the Project.

The work will consist of the following: Addition of a 20’x40’ metal building to the existing Semmes Community Center metal building located at 10141 Moffett Rd. The project will consist of all foundation preparation and installation and 20’x40’ pre-engineered metal building properly tied into existing building. This contract will consist of foundation, metal building shell and erection only. Interior work to be done by others. The new addition will be used as a Welcome Center and Chamber of Commerce.

All Bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder’s bond, payable to City of Semmes, Alabama, for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but in no event more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000), shall be filed with the Bid. The Bidder’s bond shall be prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

A performance bond in the form and terms approved by the City in an amount not less than the contract price will be required at the signing of the Agreement. A Labor and Materials bond in the form and terms approved by the City in an amount not less than the Contract Price insuring payment for all labor and materials shall also be required at the signing of the Agreement. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the City at the time of the signing of the Agreement a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the Contract Documents. The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all Bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of the Contract Price.

Liquidated damages for non-completion of the Work within the Contract Times will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

Bid specifications and sketches will be emailed to contractors at no charge. Contractor will provide pre-engineered plans according to the bid documents and sketches from the City. No specifications will be issued to potential Bidders later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the deadline indicated above for submitting bids.

Bids are invited from all qualified respondents. The City of Semmes is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All minority business enterprises (MBE) and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) will be taken into consideration.

No Bids will be considered unless the Bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a Bid for this Project in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8, Title 34 of the Code of Alabama (1975). In addition, non-residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama.

In evaluating Bidders, the City will consider the qualifications of the Bidders and may consider the qualifications and experience of Subcontractors, Suppliers, and other individuals or entities proposed for those portions of the Work for which the identity of Subcontractors, Suppliers, and other individuals or entities must be submitted as may be provided in the Supplementary Conditions.

The City may conduct such investigations as the City deems necessary to establish the responsibility, qualifications, and financial ability of Bidders, proposed Subcontractors, Suppliers, individuals, or entities proposed for those portions of the Work in accordance with the Contract Documents.

The City may disqualify bidders that have had prior demands placed on a bid bond, payment bond, or performance bond within the last five (5) years prior to the date of this Bid submission.

If the Contract is to be awarded, the City will award the Contract to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder.

No Bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of Bids without the consent of the City Council of the City of Semmes, Alabama.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on Tuesday, May 02, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Semmes Community Center at 10141 Moffett Road, Semmes AL 36575. All prospective Bidders must have a representative present at the pre-bid conference.

Call News April 12, 19, 26 and May 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

DOTSON PARK FOOTBALL FIELD

FOR CHICKASAW CITY SCHOOLS

CHICKASAW, AL

PROJECT NO. 23-171

Sealed proposals shall be received for the above referenced project by Mr. David Wofford, Superintendent, Chickasaw City Schools, 201 N. Craft Highway, Chickasaw, AL 36611, until 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, April 27, 2023, then publicly opened and read aloud.

General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site to examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal and shall be arranged by the contractor with the school.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Chickasaw City Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner: Mr. David Wofford, Superintendent, Chickasaw City Schools, 201 N. Craft Highway, Chickasaw, AL 36611 Phone: 251-452-2256

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, Phone: (334) 834-9933

Call News April 5, 12., 19, 2023

Town of Mount Vernon

Invitation to Bid

Bid No. 2023-07

Basketball Court Resurfacing

Sealed Bids will be received by the Town of Mount Vernon, Town Clerk’s Office, 1565 Boyles Avenue, Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560 until 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023 for resurfacing of Basketball Court located 19180 Shepard Lake Road East, Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560.

OVERVIEW

The Town of Mount Vernon, (Hereafter also referred to as “The Town”) seeks sealed Bids to resurface asphalt-based basketball court at the above location.

BID CORRESPONDENT

Upon Release of this Invitation to Bid, all vendor communications concerning this acquisition must be directed as follows:

Mayor and Town Council

Town of Mount Vernon 1565 Boyles Avenue

Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560

Phone: 251-829-6632

Fax: 251-299-1012

Town-clerkl@mountvernonal.org

Unauthorized contract regarding the Bid with other Town of Mount Vernon employees may result in disqualification. Any oral communications will be considered unofficial and nonbinding on the Town of Mount Vernon. Vendors should rely only on written statements issued by the Bid correspondent.

Town of Mount Vernon Invitation to Bid — Basketball Court

SCOPE OF WORK

Remove vegetation, if any, from the cracks and thoroughly clean the racks and thoroughly clean the cracks with the use of brooms and air pressure. Install a base in the cracks where needed Fill all cracks with a court patch binder or hydraulic concrete depending on the width of the cracks Install the four (4) membrane layers of the rite way crack repair system over filled cracks per manufactures specifications. Furnish all labor, and equipment to repair structural and random cracks with rite way crack system. Apply a three-coat acrylic surface system to bituminous concrete surface Furnish, install, and compact an intermediate course of asphalt, 1.5” —2” thick Sweep and air clean area to be surfaced. Remove masking tape and clean up general work are Paint must be applied to manufacturer’s specification Paint must be for basketball court use, exterior, 100% acrylic Colors to be chosen by city a later time Court Specifications

The dimensions and measurement for the basketball court are:

A.l. The basketball court shall be 70 x 80 feet

A.2. Court measurements shall be to the outside of the line. The lines should be 2 inches

(5.1 cm) in width and the same color, clearly contrasting with the color of the court surface

Lines and Areas

The lines and areas of the standard basketball court are:

B.l. Baselines. The baselines are the lines parallel to the net at each end of the court

B.2. Sidelines. The sidelines are the lines perpendicular to the net on each side of the court

Other

Price should include clean up and disposal of all materials

Sealed bids (one original and one copy) on the attached bid form will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town Hall, 1565 Boyles Avenue, Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560. At the designated time of opening, they will be publicly opened, read. Recorded and placed on file. The award will be on the basis of base bid total cost unless otherwise specified. Bids will be carefully evaluate as to conformance with stated specifications. The envelope enclose your bid should be clearly marked by bid number, time of bid, opening and date. Specifications must be submitted complete in every detail, and when requested. If a bid involves an excepting from stated specifications, they must be clearly notes as exceptions, underlined, and attached to the bid. Each bidder is held responsible for the examination and /or to have acquainted themselves with any conditions at the job site which would affect their work before submitting a bid. Each bidder will be responsible for obtaining a business license and surety bond for the Town of Mount Vernon.

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 12:30pm, local time on April 28, 2023, for the

Outdoor Classrooms (Pole Barns)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-21

Maryvale Maintenance Office (Phase 1)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-22

MCPSS Central Office (Phase 3)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Citronelle High School (Phase 2)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Taylor-White Elementary School (Phase 4)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Howard Elementary School (Phase 5)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Alba Middle School (Phase 6)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Williamson High School & Middle Grades (Phase 7)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Orchard Elementary School (Phase 8)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Calcedeaver Elementary School (Phase 9)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Faulkner Career Tech Center (Phase 10)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Holloway Elementary School (Phase 11)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Meadowlake Elementary School (Phase 12)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Shepard Elementary School (Phase 13)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Council Traditional School (Phase 14)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Maryvale Elementary School (Phase 15)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Semmes Middle School (Phase 16)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Indian Springs Elementary School (Phase 17)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Causey Middle School (Phase 18)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Mary G Montgomery High School (Phase 19)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Collier Elementary School (Phase 20)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Washington Middle School (Phase 21)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00pm on April 18, 2023, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect’s online planroom (www.ASAplans.com) upon a cost of $50.00 for a digital download.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Louis Anderson, Mobile County Public School System, Facilities

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

Call News April 5, 12, and 19

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Saraland Board of Education at the Central Office 4010 Lil Spartan Drive Saraland, AL 36571 until 9:30 A.M. CST on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for the LIGHTING UPGRADES AT

SARALAND HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER BID NO. 23-05

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Saraland Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained on the Saraland Board of Education website, www.saralandboe.org, or from the Saraland Board of Education Central Office, upon request.

For questions regarding this project, please contact Mr. Frank Davis, Technology Coordinator, by phone at 251-375-5420, or by email at fdavis@saralandboe.org

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Saraland Board of Education. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

SARALAND BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHANE MARTIN, Chief School Financial Officer

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Saraland Board of Education at the Central Office 4010 Lil Spartan Drive Saraland, AL 36571 until 9:00 A.M. CST on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for the STEEL STRUCTURE REFINISHING AT SARALAND HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC FACILITY BID NO. 23-04 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Saraland Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained on the Saraland Board of Education website, www.saralandboe.org, or from the Saraland Board of Education Central Office, upon request.

For questions regarding this project, please contact Mr. Daniel Clark, Director of Operations, by phone at 251-375-5420, or by email at dclark@saralandboe.org

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Saraland Board of Education. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

SARALAND BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHANE MARTIN, Chief School Financial Officer

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by City of Saraland at the City Clerk’s Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on April 13, 2023 at 2:00pm local time for the

City of Saraland Civic Center Roof Top A/C Unit Replacement Project

718 Mae St, Saraland, AL 36571

and will be publicly opened and read at the next scheduled council meeting on April 13, 2023.

The scope of work includes the complete installation and replacement of two rooftop A/C units:

Unit 1 is a York Model Type ZE048 4 ton, 230V 3 phase Roof Top, natural gas, 75,000 BTU medium heat, manual outside air damper units or equivalent as approved by the city including a 5-year factory backed labor and parts warranty.

Unit 2 is a York Model Type ZE060 5 ton, 230V 3 phase Roof Top, natural gas, 75,000 BTU medium heat, manual outside air damper units or equivalent as approved by the city including a 5-year factory backed labor and parts warranty.

The contractor is to also provide and install new digital Honeywell programmable thermostat(s) with new low voltage wiring as required and shall provide and securely install new fully insulated factory curb(s) with a minimum 8’’ height. The mechanical contractor is to coordinate with the roofing contractor to properly seal the curbing systems with all units to be level as required to provide proper drainage. New NEMA 3R three phase electrical disconnect(s) are to be provided, properly installed and identified per the NEC. The contractor is to provide and install the stand-alone smoke detector(s) with sampling tubes and shall be properly wired per code for proper operation and shutdown. Existing electrical circuits and gas lines are to be modified as required with the Installation of a new gas drip leg on piping supply. New condensate drain lines with trap(s) shall be installed with the mechanical contractor coordinating the approved routing with roofing contractor.

The mechanical contractor is to coordinate with all trades in advance of project to facilitate the installations with a minimum disruption to building usage, including any potential equipment or material delays. All ductwork and transitions are to be sealed, air and water tight per SMACNA standards. New filters are to be installed at the project completion.

The contractor is to verify the proper operation of the new system(s).

The contractor shall Include in the bid a licensed/bonded/insured crane vehicle and operator for installation. The contractor must protect all roof surfaces, both old and new during lifting and removal or replacement. The parking surfaces are to be protected from damage. It is the responsibility of the contractor to remove all old equipment from the site and to clean the work area at completion. The contractor is to provide the equipment information, warranty information and all other closeout documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders are encouraged to visit the City of Saraland Civic Center located at 718 Mae St. and consult with the Building Inspection Department to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the project.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Building Inspection Department at the

City of Saraland Building Inspection Department, 933 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL. 36571 Attn: Terry Dunn Chief Building Inspector, tdunn@saraland.org (251) 679-5502

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Building Inspection Department/Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of (30) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 10:00 A.M. CST on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for the:

DISTRICT WIDE MDF GENERATORS

BSC #22-08; FPN #22-02; BC #2023011

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of CDC Engineers, 4912 Oak Circle Drive North, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (251) 662-5891; the Facilities Department – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618; F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham; and CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, Georgia 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 A.M. CST on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at MCPSS Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F.

Bid documents may be obtained from CDC Engineers by contacting Michelle Davis at mdavis@cdcengineers.com or (251) 662-5891 for a cost of $200.00 per hard copy set or to receive an electronic version in PDF format for $0.00. There are no refunds for hard copy sets.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News March 29, April 5, 12, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO 02-DR-2023-900286.00S

Kayla Merissa Peters, Plaintiff

Vs

Glen Frank Peters, Jr., Defendant

Glen Frank Peters, Jr. (Defendant), whose whereabouts Is unknown must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by June 6, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment of Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 27th day of March, 2023.

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

Attorney for Plaintiff

Atty: Thomas F. Monk II

1111 East 1-65 Service Rd. S.

Suite 112

TELEPHONE (251) 650-4591

Call News April 12, 19, 26 and May 3, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2022-901231.00S

Betty T. Kibby, Plaintiff

vs.

Timothy M. Kibby, Defendant

Timothy M. Kibby, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 22, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 14th day of March, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Brent Day

1610 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

251-441-1925

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2021-900806

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA, By and through its division USA HEALTH UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, Plaintiff

v.

JOHN ABRAHAM, WILBERT ABRAHAM, Defendants

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

WHEREAS, John Abraham, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff University of South Alabama, by and through its division, USA Health University Hospital’s Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice which shall occur on making the answer to the Complaint due on or before May 26, 2023. Otherwise, and thereafter, a judgment by default will be rendered against John Abraham in the Mobile County Circuit Court, Case No. CV-2021-900806.

Given under my hand this 31st day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Thomas R. Boller

Thomas R. Boller, PC

150 Government Street

Suite 1001

Mobile, Alabama 36602

(251) 433-2133

tom@bollerlawfirm.com

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 02-CV-2022-901185

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5, Plaintiff

v.

BERTHA COLEMAN and ARISTEDES V. BALBUENA., Defendants.

To: ARISTEDES V. BALBUENA

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

By Order for Service by Publication, dated the 17th day of March, 2023, you are hereby notified that on July 14, 2022, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5 (“Deutsche Bank” or “Plaintiff”), filed its Complaint for Reformation and Declaratory Judgment (the “Complaint”), pertaining to real property located at 1933 Myers Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613 (the “Property”). By virtue of the Complaint, the Plaintiff seeks to reform the Warranty Deed and the Mortgage to include the correct legal description and to declare the Mortgage is a valid, enforceable, secured interest against the Property. To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an Answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and serve a copy upon Plaintiff’s attorneys, Amanda M. Beckett and Hannah Davenport of Rubin Lublin, LLC at 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published at least once per week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama.

Given under my hand this 23rd day of March, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Plaintiff’s Attorneys:

Amanda M. Beckett,

Hannah Davenport

Rubin Lublin, LLC

3145 Avalon Ridge Place

Suite 100

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Phone: 678-281-2740

E-mail: dpiper@rlselaw.com

Call News March 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff

v.

LATAWRENCE W. WHITE AND NEKENYA T. GILL, SOUTH POINT, INC. and SOUTHSTAR I, LLC BY ITS SOLE MEMBER SOUTHSTAR HOLDING CORP. Defendants.

CASE NO.: CV- 23-900093

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

On March 6, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, South Point, Inc.

In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2023-900093, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Latawrence W. White and Nekenya T. Gill, South Point Inc., and Southstar I, LLC by its sole member Southstar Holding Corp., To: South Point Inc., who may have an interest in property located at 402 La Rose Dr., Mobile, AL 36609. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated March 6, 2023, you are hereby notified that on January 18, 2023, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before May 12, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Given under my hand the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk of Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Alicia Jett

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203-4017

Phone: 205-774-1982, Ext 31982

E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2020-901542.02S

Timothy James Lang, Plaintiff

vs.

Jennifer Nicole Lang, Defendant

Notice is hereby given to Jennifer Nicole Lang, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion contempt petition filed by Timothy James Lang will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. Motion contempt petition is set on the disposition date of May 26, 2023, at which time said Jennifer Nicole Lang is to appear.

Done this 14th day of March, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Brent Day

1610 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

251-441-1925

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 19, 2023

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2023-900345

KENDRA R. RIGGINS, F/K/A KENDRA R. DICKERSON, Plaintiff,

vs.

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; A, B, C, AS UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE is given that on March 1,2023, the above named Plaintiff, KENDRA R. RIGGINS, filed a cause of action against the above Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; AND A, B, and C, being any person, or entity which may have an interest, being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 5116 Brookline Drive North, Mobile, AL 36693)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue of the following:

That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deeds, to-wit:

From Charles A. Ray as Trustee of the Charles A. Ray Revocable Trust, UA dated June 19, 2019. Said deed the 2nd day of January, 2022 and recorded as Instrument 2022008323 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

From Lawrence R. Golden and Cheryl L. Golden, as heirs of Katie Hope Golden, dated November 15, 2022 and December 9, 2022, respectively.

The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

4.The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, and her predecessors in title is and have been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, since April 11, 2014.

That the Plaintiff further alleges that she is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking her color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama and deeds from the heirs of Katie Hope Golden.

6.The Plaintiff further alleges that the two open mortgages

of record are assumed to be paid as the latest maturity date is near forty (40) years ago, to-wit:

A) To Aetna Discount company on March 26, 1969 in the amount of $2,160.00, which mortgage had a maturity date of March 26, 1972. B) To United Companies Mortgages on June 8, 1978, in the amount of $9,881.40, which mortgage had a maturity date of June 8, 1983.

8) The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of her knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to the Court and to Kendra Riggins, whose address is 31394 Shearwater, Spanish Fort 36527, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by the 12th day of

May, 2023, in the above entitled cause.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 17th DAY OF

MARCH, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff:

Kendra Riggins

31394 Shearwater Dr

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Phone: 251-478-5203

E-mail: mhaynes44@gmail.com

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2023-900363

NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS, LLC

vs.

PARCEL R022808202003063 KEY#466203 IMPROVEMENTS & lOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002 JOYCE M. LOCKWOOD

LIS PENDENS

Notice is hereby given by the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, and to any and all unknown parties who claim or are reputed to claim any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon the lands herein described, or any part thereof, that NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS LLC, has filed on the 3rd day of March, 2023, a Bill of Complaint In Rem, in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, et seq., Code of Alabama, 1958, against the following described lands in Mobile County, Alabama, viz:

PARCEL R022808101002063 KEY#466203

IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002

AKA

LOT 7, BLOCK B, DRUID HOMES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGES 538-539 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

And against the above-named Defendants, and fictitious Defendants, whose identities are unknown at this time and any and all person, firms or corporations who claim or who are reputed to claim any right, title, interest, lien, encumbrance, or demand in or to said land or any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that his title to the above-described land is vested in him by virtue of execution, deliver and acceptance of the above-described deed, by the doctrine of abandonment of said land in controversy by the Defendants in as much as heretofore, from the beginning of the world to the present day, said Defendants have not claimed said property and in fact have abandoned the same. Furthermore, Plaintiff and his predecessors in title by Deed, have adversely possessed, and have paid taxes on said lands in controversy from time In Memoriam, to the present date.

If any persons, firms or corporations, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devises, if deceased, any unknown party or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim any title to, interest in, lien, or encumbrance upon said land or any part thereof, they must plead to, answer or respond to this Bill of Complaint on or before the 12th day of May, 2023, or suffer default judgment to be taken against them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this, the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Attorney for Plaintiff:

John M. Lassiter, Jr.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Phone: 251-433-6464

E-mail: brittanymoss.03@gmail.com

Call News March 22, 29, April 5,12, 2023

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-901773

BURL PETTWAY, Plaintiff

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443, Legally Described as: LOT(S) 15, WHITE PLAINS ACORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 397, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1926 BEAR FORK ROAD, WHISTLER,

ALABAMA 36612 AND ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z,)

being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained, and any and all parties including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above-described property. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-901773, BURL PETTWAY v. ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County,

Alabama, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612 (Parcel No. R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443; ANY OCCUPANT at 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 10th day of October, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900638

TINA M. WILSON, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530, Legally Described as:

BEG 528 FT W NE COR SE ¼ NE ¼ S 330 FT W 795 FT (S) N 18 FT(S) E 215 FT (S) N 312 FT E 550 FT(S) TO POB #SEC 11 T7S R3W #MP44 01 11 0 000 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11385 ROLLIE TILLMAN ROAD, IRVINGTON, ALABAMA 36544, And OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900638, TINA M. WILSON v. OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544 (Parcel No. R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530); ANY OCCUPANT at 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 25th day of April, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff v. CARL N. YOUNG, JANICE L. YOUNG, or OCCUPANT, Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, are hereby Ordered to Answer the Complaint for Ejectment currently pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Case No. 02-CV-2022-901814 filed by CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC seeking ejectment from property described as:

Lot 120 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

LESS & EXCEPT: That part of Lot 120 beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 120; run thence South a distance of 171.0 feet to a point; thence run South 45 degrees 30 minutes West a distance of 122.4 feet to a point on the East right-of-way line of Moffat Road; run thence Northwestwardly along said right-of-way line a distance of 80 feet, more or less, to a point; run thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes East a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to the point of curve, said curve having a delta angle of 50 degrees 17 minutes to the left, a radius of 50 feet; thence run in a Northwardly direction a distance of 100 feet, more or less, measured along the arc of said curve to the point of tangent of said curve; thence run North 06 degrees 58 minutes West a distance of 150 feet, more or less; thence run Eastwardly a distance of 9 feet, more or less, to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO: Lot 121 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property also known as 14900 Moffett Road, Wilmer, AL 36587

The Defendants are required to answer with the Clerk of Circuit Court of Mobile County on or before thirty (30) days following the final publication of this notice or otherwise, a judgment by default may be taken against the Defendants. This Notice is published pursuant to an Order of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama by the Honorable Charles A. Graddick, Circuit Court Judge, dated February 16, 2023.

ROBERT J. SOLOMON

For The Firm of

SOLOMON BAGGETT, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

Telephone: (678) 243-2515

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Call News 3/22/23, 3/29/23, 4/5/23, 4/12/23

NOTICE OF LAWSUIT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

02-CV-2021-901654.00

MICHAEL G. GRIFFON,PLAINTIFF

VS

MACK LIPSCOMB, ET AL, DEFENDANTS

NOTICE OF LAWSUIT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE NAMED PLAINTIFF HAS FILED A COMPLAINT IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AGAINST THE HEIRS OF WILLIAM H. LIPSCOMB NAMING MACK LIPSCOMB, JOHN D. LIPSCOMB, KATHERINE LIPSCOMB AND AMANDA PARKER AND UNKNOWN PARTIES THAT MAY BE OCCUPYING OR CLAIMING AN OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY ACQUIRED UNDER TAX DEED BY THE PLAINTIFF.

Plaintiff is advising the Defendants, MACK LIPSCOMB and AMANDA PARKER, who have not been served and whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Plaintiff acquired the following described real property by virtue of a tax deed, to-wit:

Improvements & Lot 2, Block E, DRIFTWOOD ACRES 1ST ADDITION, as recorded in Map Book 10 at Page 295 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

That the Plaintiff acquired Tax Deed# 7086 to the above described real property from Kim Hastie, Mobile County Revenue Commissioner on August 31, 2021, which deed is recorded as Instrument#20211060158 of the Mobile County Probate Court records. The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in Plaintiff, that Plaintiff has exclusively paid the property taxes and is entitled to legal possession of the property and demand judgment for same. The Complaint further alleges that there is currently no dispute Pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction, or otherwise to the knowledge of the Plaintiff, to test the title of either the Plaintiff or Defendants to the subject property.

ANY PARTY interested herein shall plead or answer to said Complaint on or before the 2nd day of June, 2023, or suffer a default judgment to be rendered against them.

The Plaintiff prays that the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, establish his right of possession to such land and clear up all doubts and disputes concerning the same.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL this 6th day of April, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 478-5203

E-mail: mhaynes44@gmail.com

CALL NEWS April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2023

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL NOTICE

SMALL CLAIMS COURT OF ALABAMA

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO SM-2023-900291.00

CLAY E. CAMPBELL, JR., PLAINTIFF

vs

LONNIE CAMPBELL, DEFENDANTS

CLAIM- $2,200.00 FOR Complaint

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made

because either the residence of defendants are unknown and cannot with

reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendants are

unknown or the resident defendants have been absent for more than thirty

days since the filing of this suit, or that defendants avoid service and

avers facts showing such avoidance

NOW THEREFORE SAID DEFENDANTS ARE HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER

THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT

ISSUED January 18, 2023

JoJo Schwarzauer

Clerk District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Pro Se Plaintiff

Clay E. Campbell, Jr.

3645 Marketplace Way

Ste. 130-59

East Point, GA 303440

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023

COMPLAINT ISSUED

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO DV-2023-900389.00

CLAY E. CAMPBELL, JR., PLAINTIFF

vs

BRYANT GROVE, DEFENDANTS

CLAIM- $9,860.00 FOR Complaint

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendants are unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendants are

unknown or the resident defendants have been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendants avoid service and

avers facts showing such avoidance

NOW THEREFORE SAID DEFENDANTS ARE HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER

THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT

ISSUED January 25, 2023

JoJo Schwarzauer

Clerk District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Pro Se Plaintiff

Clay E. Campbell, Jr.

3645 Marketplace Way

Ste. 130-59

East Point, GA 303440

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2023

JUVENILE COURT

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-22-23, 3-29-23, 4-05-23, 4-12-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-22-23, 3-29-23, 4-05-23, 4-12-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21;

Heretofore/This 2nd day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-22-23, 3-29-23, 4-05-23, 4-12-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Kathy Erin Newsome, the mother of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21;

Heretofore/This 14th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Kathy Erin Newsome, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June 2023 at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 4-05-23, 4-12-23, 4-19-23, 4-26-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Brent Paul Nastally, the father of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21;

Heretofore/This 14th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Brent Paul Nastally, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June 2023 at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 4-05-23, 4-12-23, 4-19-23, 4-26-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14;

Heretofore/This 9th day of February 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 4-5-23, 4-12-23, 4-19-23, 4-26-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Edward (aka Eyad) Bayassi, father of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14;

Heretofore/This 9th day of February 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Edward (aka Eyad) Bayassi, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 4-5-23, 4-12-23, 4-19-23, 4-26-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda Jensen, District Judge

Call News 4-05-23, 4-12-23, 4-19-23, 4-26-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

IN THE MATTER OF

CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda Jensen, District Judge

Call News 4-05-23, 4-12-23, 4-19-23, 4-26-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-0548.04

IN THE MATTER OF JACOB ALAN BAKY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Gwendolyn Deanne Jones Baky, the mother of Jacob Alan Baky, born 12-18-12 whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF JACOB ALAN BAKY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-0548.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Jacob Alan Baky, born 12-18-12;

Heretofore/This 27th day of September, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Gwendolyn Deanne Jones Baky, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 04-05-23, 04-12-23, 04-19-23, 04-26-23