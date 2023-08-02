MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 08-02-2023 CLICK HERE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 9, 2009 by Sumner Lee, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Renasant Bank, and recorded in 6544 at 530 on June 16, 2009, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 14, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 15, BAYOU NORTON, a subdivision, according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the office of the JUDGE OF PROBATE of Mobile County, AL, in MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 327, reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as a part of this description.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 214 Mignionette Avenue, Saraland, AL 36571.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 22-022351

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023 and August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daria M McDonald, aka Daria Matthews McDonald an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.solely as nominee for National Bank of Commerce, on May 17, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-7028 Page-520 and modified in Book 7624 Page 86; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 33, Revised Cambridge Place, Phase One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 109, Page 67 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 373 Laura Ct , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05348

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen L. Zito, Jr. and Christi Etheredge Zito, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, on February 3, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021017351; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 79, Sugar Creek, Unit Three-Part “A”, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 32, page 71 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6633 Sugar Creek Dr S, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05198

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA

MOBILE COUNTY

NOTICE OF VENDOR’S LIEN DEED

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Ivan J. Lockett (“Grantee”) to TruValue Properties, LLC. (“Grantor”), dated January 17, 2014, said Vendor’s Lien Deed being recorded on April 25, 2014, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama, at instrument #2014020891, BK LR7142 Pg 513, (6 pages), as amended in the Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed dated February 10, 2020 being recorded on February 12, 2020, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama, at instrument #2020009187 (3 pages), and Grantor, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed, Grantor will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 17, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Block 1, Chapin Place, as recorded in Deed Book 127 N.S., Page 382 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereto belonging, and also together with all buildings, structures, equipment, fixtures and other improvements now existing, erected or installed thereon.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed to Grantor, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed.

Grantor makes no representation or warranty as to the physical condition of the real estate and/or any improvements thereon. The above-described property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any priority unpaid taxes, all reservations and restrictions contained in prior deeds and all other matters of record, including easements for road rights of way, utilities or rights of egress and ingress. Said property will be sold without representation, warranty or recourse, express or implied, as to title, condition, use, and/or enjoyment of the property described above, and will be sold subject to the statutory right of redemption. This sale is subject to being postponed or cancelled.

Grantor/Vendor’s Lien Holder

TruValue Properties, LLC

4354 Old Shel Road

Suite 133

Mobile, AL 36608

Jennifer S. Holifield, Esq.

Speegle, Hoffman, Holman & Holifield, LLC

Post Office Box 11

Mobile, Alabama 36601

Attorneys for Grantor

Call News August 2, 8 and 16, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ray A Hall And Judy T Hall to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC dated November 16, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on November 20, 2007, in Book 6292, Page 894 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as indenture trustee, for the NRPL Trust 2019-3 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2019-3 in Instrument 2021011114 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as indenture trustee, for the NRPL Trust 2019-3 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2019-3under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of September, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 21, BLOCK “M”, OF RESUBDIVISION OF WESTLAWN, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGES 516-520, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3064 Fendley Ave, Mobile, AL 36606.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE NRPL TRUST 2019-3 MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2019-3

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04801AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 08/02/2023,08/09/2023,08/16/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed to Vernon Chatman from S & S Investments, LLC dated June 1, 2021 and recorded in Instrument Number 2021036181 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on August 29, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Vendor’s Lien hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 1, Schillinger West, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, Page 24, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama;

LESS AND EXCEPT: Commencing at an iron bar marking the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence N 47˚ 30’ 48” W along a line a distance of 1971.47 feet to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 95.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at Station 67+60.00); thence N 24˚ 07’ 20” E along the said acquired R/W line a distance of 42.16 feet to a point on the Grantor’s property line and the Point of Beginning of the property herein to be conveyed; thence continue N 24˚ 07’ 20” E along the said acquired R/W line a distance of 12.18 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line (said point offset 75.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at Station 68+10.00); thence Northerly and parallel with project centerline along a curve to the right on the said acquired R/W line (said curve having a radius of 10,075.00 feet, chord bearing N 02˚ 50’ 51” East and a chord length of 63.06 feet) a distance of 63.06 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line (said point offset 75.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at PT Station 68+72.59); thence N 03˚ 01’ 36” E along said acquired R/W line a distance of 90.83 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line (said point offset 75.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at PC Station 69+63.42); thence Northerly and parallel with project centerline along a curve to the left on the said acquired R/W line (said curve having a radius of 9925.000 feet, chord bearing N 02˚ 59’ 44” E and a chord length of 10.82 feet) a distance of 10.82 feet to a point on the present West R/W line of Schillinger Road (said point offset 75.00 feet, more or less, left of and perpendicular to project centerline at Station 69+74.21); thence S 00˚ 11’ 12” West along the said present West R/W line of Schillinger Road a distance of 175.51 feet to point on the said Grantor’s property line; thence N 89˚ 55’ 25” W along the said Grantor’s property line a distance of 12.90 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line and the Point of Beginning of the property herein conveyed containing 0.02 acres, more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

S & S Investments, LLC

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

2023-459

Call News August 2, 9 and 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 29, 2021 by Wykeith T Topping, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in Instrument # 2021065944 on October 5, 2021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 26, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 22, Sugar Creek, Unit One, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 29, Page113 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6605 Sugar Creek Dr S, Mobile, AL 36695.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022940

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023 and August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Veleta Williams a single woman, originally in favor of Centex Home Equity Company, LLC, on May 25, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book – 5986 Page – 470; the undersigned The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-B, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 15 and 16, Foxfire, a Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 29, at Page 119, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5717 Foxfire Road , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-B, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-07904

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from LETHA CANTRELLE, SINGLE WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR FBT MORTGAGE LLC, on the 30th day of August, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2017, in Deed/Mortgage Book LR7549, Page 1777, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 65 OF GULF MANOR SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP 6, PAGES 451 AND 452 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1613 NAVCO RD, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-03379-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dwayne D Davis And Erica Davis Husband And Wife to Conseco Finance Corp. – Alabama dated August 20, 2001; said mortgage being recorded on August 27, 2001, in Book 5026, Page 455 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Conseco Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-D by assignment recorded in Deed Book 7289, Page 1500 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-Dunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10 and 11, Block F, Park Heights, Prichard, Alabama, according to Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, N.S., Page 234, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 922 Young Ave, Prichard, AL 36610.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR TO U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR CONSECO FINANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-D

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02894AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 08/02/2023,08/09/2023,08/16/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by TENEKIA S. HILL

dated October 7, 2022 and recorded in Instrument No. 2022067086, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Thames, Jackson, Harris Company, Inc.; said mortgage was thereafter assigned to AUDREY PATTERSON by instrument dated October 7, 2022 and recorded as Instrument No. 2022072980 of the aforesaid probate court records; and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 23rd day of August, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 28, Block 6, according to the Survey of Government Street Extension, as recorded in Deed Book 156, Page 419 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

AUDREY PATTERSON

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News August 2, August 9 and August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Angela R Walker, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on June 20, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7161 Pg: 1102; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 42, Howells Ferry Heights, Second Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 129, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2401 Rosedown Dr, Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05380

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 17, 2015 executed by Susan Kirkland, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded July 28, 2015, in Book LR7286, Page 1199, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst, #2020014253, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 10/03/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Kings Branch Subdivision Phase Two, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page(s) 84, of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6489 Meadow Lane N, Mobile, AL 36618. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01172

Call News August 2, 2023, August 9, 2023 and August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mickey Van Weeks and Tammy J Weeks, husband and wife, originally in favor of Coats & Co Inc, on January 16, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4921 Page 1964; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8 “Revised” Oakridge West, Unt One as recorded in Map Book 70, Page 106 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2780 Oakridge West Drive , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05366

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Paul Eatmon, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on April 23, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6177 Page 159; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 43, Brannon Place, First Sector, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 15, Page 96, of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 708 Brannan Court, Mobile, AL 36693-3900. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40241

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph S Rosson, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on March 17, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2022021453; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning 105 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, and run South along the Section line 105 feet; thence run West 1050 feet; thence run North 105 feet; thence run East 1050 feet to the Point of Beginning. Less and Except that certain property conveyed to Mobile County by Joseph C. Lott and Edna S. Lott, by Right of Way Deed for Public Road dated June 5, 1954 and recorded in deed Book 601, Page 590. Less and Except that certain property conveyed to the State of Alabama by Richard G. March, by Warranty Deed dated November 10, 2011 and recorded in Real Property Book 6831, Page 434.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2645 Schillinger Rd N , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40345

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 01/31/2012, by John M. Brouillette and Rebecca Brouillette, husband and wife, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Magnolia Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and assigns as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6859, at Page 1600 on 02/07/2012, and subsequently assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST F and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/16/2022 in Instrument No. 2022034512 and again recorded on 6/30/2022 in Instrument No. 2022044309 and again recorded on 12/1/2022 in Instrument No. 2022074398, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 09/06/2023.

LOT 26, THEODORE HIGHLANDS, SIXTH ADDITION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 126, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, and 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 20, 2002 by Michael C. Giesselmann and Natasha V. Giesselmann, husband and wife, originally in favor of AmSouth Bank, and recorded in Book 5179 at Page 1015 on June 25, 2002, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 7, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 95, CHURCHILL DOWNS, 2ND UNIT, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 84 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 10179 Downing St, Semmes, AL 36575.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 22-022019

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News July 26, 2023 and August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 15, 2019 executed by Jason B. Reed and Davina Ringer Reed, husband and wife, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Southwest Stage Funding, LLC DBA Cascade Financial Services, said Mortgage being recorded June 10, 2019, in Inst. #2019032175, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Southwest Stage Funding, LLC dba Cascade Financial Services by instrument recorded in Inst. #2022068515, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Southwest Stage Funding, LLC dba Cascade Financial Services, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 09/20/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 42 seconds West 614.19 feet to the point of beginning; thence run North 89 degrees 56 minutes 42 seconds East 24.54 feet to a point; thence run South 43 degrees 50 minutes 23 seconds East 155.63 feet to a point; thence run South 46 degrees 16 minutes 16 seconds West 127.77 feet to a point; thence run North 43 degrees 50 minutes 23 seconds West 233.51 feet to a point along the South right of way of Coy Smith Highway West (an 80 foot right of way); thence run North 46 degrees 16 minutes 16 seconds East along said South right of way line 110.05 feet to the point of beginning. According to that certain survey dated May 7, 2019 by Mikell D. Speaks, Alabama License No. 9127.

Together with that certain 2019 Southern mobile home Model 41SIG3268BH19, ID #RUS075781ALA and RUS075781ALB

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4423 W Coy Smith Highway, Citronelle, AL 36522. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Southwest Stage Funding, LLC dba Cascade Financial Services

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

35-FC-23-01166

Call News July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeremiah K. Mills, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, on April 19, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Inst. # 2021025341; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on September 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 14, Block 3, Schell’s Addition to Grand Bay, Alabama, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 149, Pages 190-191 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 12620 Pecan Street, Grand Bay, AL 36541.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 23-54078.

Call News July 26, and August 2, 9, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Steven W. Dueitt, a single man, and Dolores M. Carter, a single woman, to Powers Real Estate Joint Venture LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, dated March 30th, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number: 2020023164 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on August 24th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2, Brannon Acres Unit 1, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 59, Page 30 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

TOGETHER WITH a Non-Exclusive Easement in and to the private roadways as shown on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 1, designated John Sims Road West, John Sims Road North, John Sims Road East, Alma Drive and Alma Lane, and the private roadway as show on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 2, as recorded in Map Book 62, at Page 55, of the aforesaid Probate Court Records, designated John Sims Court.

Together with: 2005 Clayton Manufactured Home with Serial # CLS102385TN

Also Known As: 4695 Alma Drive Wilmer, AL 36587

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. Excepting therefrom all interests in and to all oil, gas and other minerals in, on and/or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which may have been granted, reserved or leased to others by instruments of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. It is the express intent of the grantor herein to convey ownership of all oil, gas and other mineral interests in, on and /or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which have not been previously granted to or reserved by others. Ad Valorem taxes for the current and all subsequent years. Any and all easements, restrictions, zoning, building regulation, and any and all other laws, rules and regulations of any applicable governmental authority, whether local, state or Federal which pertain to the use of land and property. This conveyance is further subject to Restrictive Covenants of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, pertaining to Brannon Acres, the plat there of on file in Map Book 59, Page 30, and said Restrictive Covenants on file in Real Property Book 4083, Page 181. The Grantee(s) further acknowledge(s), confirms and agrees that the access to this property is not by means of public road dedicated and maintained by the County, but instead is assessed by means of private roads constructed by the Developer.

The Grantee(s) further agrees(s) and stipulates that he/she/they have inspected said roadways and accepts the condition of same for the purpose of providing access to the property, and releases the Grantor from any and all liability, claims or demands relative to the condition of said roadways. The Grantee (s) further acknowledge(s) and stipulates that the maintenance, repair and improvement of said roadways are the responsibility of the lot owners in Brannon Acres, that each lot owner is required to pay a prorate part of the cost of such maintenance, that the Property Owners Association hereinafter identified has the right to establish the amount of the assessment to this and other lots in Brannon Acres for this purpose, that a lien on each lot can be enforced against a lot if the owner of such lot fails to pay the assessment for maintenance of the roadways, all as more fully set forth in Restrictive Covenants identified above, and By-Laws and Regulations of the property Owners Association. The Grantee(s) agree(s) to become a member of the Property Owners Association identified in the Restrictive Convents, and that the ownership of the above property subjects them to automatic membership in the Association.

Sale is “AS IS – WHERE IS” with no warranties expressed or implied.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

POWERS REAL ESTATE JOINT VENTURE LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Anastasia Edwards, a married woman, to Reeves Investment Co., LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company dated April 13th, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No. 2020023168, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on August 24th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, March Woods, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 130, Page 52 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. Mineral, mining, oil and gas and related rights and privileges not

owned by the Grantor if any.

Non exclusive easement for ingress and egress along March

Pointe Drive and Cecilia Court (private roads).

March Woods Restrictive Covenants and Property Owners Association recorded in Real Property Book LR7165, Pages 314-321 in the Office of Judge of Probate in Mobile County, Alabama. Sewer agreement with Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority, Inc, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Mobile County Real Property Book LR7182, Page 700, and said agreement shall run with the land. Title to minerals within and underlying the premises, together with all mining rights and other rights, privileges and immunities relating thereto as recorded in Real Property Book 5315, Page 361. Easement granted Century Tel of Alabama, LLC by instrument

recorded in Real Property Book 6126, Page 114.

Right of way granted to Alabama Power Company by

instrument(s) recorded in Real Property Book 5534, Page 386.

Terms and conditions of the Articles of Incorporation of March Woods Property Owners Association, Inc. By instrument recorded in Mobile County, Real Property Book LR7165, Pages 305-313, in the Office of Judge of Probate in Mobile County, Alabama. Building setback line; drainage and utility line easements in as shown on the recorded of said subdivision. Property is sold “AS IS” “WHERE IS” with no warranties expressed or implied.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

REEVES INVESTMENT CO., LLC

An Alabama Limited Liability Company as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

WILLIAM C. POOLE, LLC

William C. Poole

Attorney at Law

917 Western America Circle, Suite 210

Mobile, AL 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed conveyed from MARGARITA NEAL to MARIA FRANCISCA GASPAR MIGUEL and EMILIO RAYMUNDO, recorded in Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records Instrument No. 2023023207, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on Aug. 16, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described property to wit:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, thence North 89 degrees 54 minutes 00 seconds West 872.70 feet, thence North 04 degrees 49 minutes 53 seconds East 330.19 feet, thence North 89 degrees 26 minutes 16 seconds East 89.80 feet, thence North 05 degrees 49 minutes 44 seconds West 114.63 feet, thence North 42 degrees 26 minutes 23 seconds West 87.40 feet to the point of beginning, thence South 85 degrees 30 minutes 03 seconds West 120.98 feet, thence North 13 degrees 52 minutes 31 seconds East 300.08 feet to a point on the South right-of-way of Lott Road, thence Southeastwardly along said road 170 feet, thence Southwestwardly 244.71 feet to the point of beginning. Property Address 5351 Lott Road, Eight Mile, AL 36613.

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News July 26, August 2, 9, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 1, 2022 by Curtis Walton Jr., married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, and recorded in Instrument # 2022052159 on August 8, 2022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 20, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel One:

Lot 1, Mauvilla Forest Estates, Unit Two, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 13 of the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 5 of Mauvilla Forest Estates, Unit Two, as per plat of same recorded in Map Book 8, Page 13 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, thence run Southwestwardly on and along the West line of said Lot 5 a distance of 220.40 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning of the property herein described. From said point of beginning, continue Southwestwardly on and along the West line of said lot 5 a distance of 17.99 feet to a point; thence run Southwardly on and along a rear line of said Lot 5 a distance of 70.88 feet to a point; thence run Eastwardly on and along a rear line of said Lot 5 a distance of 65.13 feet to a point; thence run Northeastwardly on and along the East line of said Lot 5 a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence run Westwardly in a straight line a distance of 103 feet, 4.75 inches, more or less, to the Point of Beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 504 Sutherland Dr, Chickasaw, AL 36611.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, a Missouri Limited Liability Company, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022917

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News July 26, 2023 and August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Todd Fetterhoff and Michelle L. Fetterhoff, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Coastal Community Bank dba Coastal Community Mortgage, a Corporation, on July 24, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6561 Page 1564; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 275, Woodside Subdivision, Unit Nine, Phase I, as recorded in Map Book 120, page 99, in the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6650 Barneswood Court , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05290

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James K. Lyles and Shanna Lyles, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for LendUS, LLC, on August 16, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Inst. # 2019048279; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on September 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 44, Wilder Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 21, Page 17, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 5921 Camp Halls Mill Drive, Mobile, AL 36619.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209.

www.bellcarrington.com.

File Number: 23-54667

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 18, 2006 executed by Lillie S. Johnson, a single woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded May 23, 2006, in Book 5973, Page 803, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust by instrument recorded in Inst. #2022005251, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust , under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 09/06/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Mauvilla Forest Estates, Unit No. 2, as recorded in Map Book 8, Page 13 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 404 Valley Road, Chickasaw, AL 36611. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-23-01163

Call News July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

TATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Brian Adams, Jr Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for GMFS LLC, its successors and assigns dated October 6, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on October 8, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020062195 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to GMFS LLC in Instrument 2023042381 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, GMFS LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 31st day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 18, Ole Mill House Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 69 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 4300 Mill House Creek Dr, Mobile, AL 36619.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GMFS LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04929AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 07/26/2023,08/02/2023,08/09/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 1, 2019 by Samuel D. Rollins, single, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, and recorded in Instrument # 2019018698 on April 9, 2019, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to MidFirst Bank. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 14, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 83 of Winchester Subdivision, Unit Two, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 121, Page 96 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 9814 Winchester Cir S, Semmes, AL 36575.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

MidFirst Bank, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 21-020933

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News July 26, 2023 and August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marlin F Flowers, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for TMS Mortgages, Inc., on May 8, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7260 Pg: 891; the undersigned Allied First Bank, SB dba Servbank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 79, Pirate’s Cove, (2nd Unit) as recorded in Map Book 16, Page 83, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 202 E Baratara Dr , Chickasaw, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Allied First Bank, SB dba Servbank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04977

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brandon E Braxton and Karen A Braxton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Harbourton Mortgage Investment Corporation, on December 6, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book – 6095 Page – 1252; the undersigned Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 24, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Number 1 and 2, Block 4, according to the map of Ollinger and Stein Subdivision, of a part of Square No. 5 Manderville Tract, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama in Map Book 128, N.S., Page 101.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1400 Ghent Street , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-02558

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Albert Lhota, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on July 10, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7532 Pg: 1800; as corrected and re-recorded May 22, 2018 in BK: LR7638 Pg: 1498; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 10, Highland Townhouses, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 100, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 526 Highland Woods Dr W , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05108

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mildred K Ros, unmarried, originally in favor of AmSouth Bank, on August 27, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book – 5222 Page – 0502; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, formerly known as Centura Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 17, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Block “E”, Cessna Place Subdivision, First Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Pages 521-4 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 712 Pinehill Dr , Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, formerly known as Centura Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-03160

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joan Marie Stewart Keebler (married) and John S. Keebler (married), originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on September 25, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6057, Page 377; modified in Book 6321, Page 1896; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, of Ridgefield, Unit One, Section B, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Map Book 16, at Page 122. . Property street address for informational purposes: 5820 Fairfax Rd S , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-04086

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Norma K Perry And Brian J Dobbins Both Unmarried People to Green Tree Financial Corp. – Alabama dated June 11, 1997; said mortgage being recorded on June 12, 1997, in Book 4475, Page 1923 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to Firstar Trust Company, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1997-5 in Instrument 2020062182 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to Firstar Trust Company, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 1997-5under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10, Waltman Place as recorded in Map Book 68, page 74 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, together with an undivided 1/37th interest in and to the private roads located in said subdivision and known as Waltman Drive South, Waltman Drive East, and Waltman Court.

Said property is commonly known as 10915 Waltman Ct, Wilmer, AL 36587.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR TO FIRSTAR TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 1997-5

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03139AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 07/26/2023,08/02/2023,08/09/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Max W. Griffin, a single person a/k/a Max Wendall Griffin, to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on February 26, 2009, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 5, 2009 at Book 6502, at Page 387, as Document Number 2009014164. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northwest Corner of Section 20, Township 4 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County Alabama; thence North 89 Degrees 42’ 57” East, along the North line of said Section 20 a Distance of 42.23 feet to a point on the East Right-of-way line of the State Line Road said point being the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 89 Degrees 42’ 57” East, along the North Line of said Section 20 a distance of 920.00 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 17’03” East a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; Thence South 74 degrees 53’22” West a distance of 175.86 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees 17’ 03” West a distance of 170.00 feet to a point; thence South 89 degrees 42’57” West a distance of 749.43 feet to a point on the East Right-of-way line of State Line Road; thence North 01 Degrees 35’ 00” West along said right-of-way line a distance of 25.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property is also a part of Lot 1 Roland E. Davis Estates recorded in Map Book 77 page 10 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 5 Stateline Road, Wilmer, AL 36587

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023, August 9, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary M. Maddox to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMFS, LLC, dated January 4, 2017 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7466, Page 215 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC . Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on August 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 4, FOURTH ADDITION TO THEODORE HEIGHTS, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 563-565 IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 6271 Broadview Drive N Theodore AL 36582 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-006741 A-4790501

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew Scott Burt, Jr. and Sarah Shelton Burt to Mortgage Electronic Registration System, Inc., as nominee for BankTrust, dated April 22, 2005 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5766, Page 1477 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on August 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 35, COTTAGE PARK ESTATES, UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 101, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 9460 Cottage Park Drive South Mobile AL 36695 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 21-005258 A-4790204

Call News 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Francis E Lott And Joyce B Lott to AmSouth Bank dated March 25, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on April 20, 2005, in Book 5761, Page 1406 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to ARCPE 1 LLC in Instrument 2022055188 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, ARCPE 1 LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 22nd day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 45, SPRING HILL MANOR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY OF MOBILE IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGES 81-86.

Said property is commonly known as 82 Hathaway Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ARCPE 1 LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04223AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 07/26/2023,08/02/2023,08/09/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Walter Asa Cheeseman, Jr., a married man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Mortgagee, as nominee for GMFS, LLC, its successors and assigns , on February 16, 2018, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2018 at Book LR7606, at Page 1149. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 3, Essex Place Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 110, page 85, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 3176 Essex Place Drive, Mobile, AL 36695

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023, August 9, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donna Jean Dobson Widow to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns dated July 26, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on August 3, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021050043 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC in Instrument 2023039960 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 8 and Lot 9, Oakland Park, according to the plat thereof record in Map Book 9, page 394 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 8032 Live Oak Cir N, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04925AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 07/19/2023,07/26/2023,08/02/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leslie Lewis, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, on August 12, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2022053956 and re-recorded in Instrument No. 2022073933; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: PARCEL 1: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East 38.20 feet to a point; thence South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 752.62 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 350 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East 95.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East 350.00 feet to a point; thence North 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds West 95 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress described as follows, to-wit: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 38.20 feet to a point; thence run South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 1102.62 feet to a point; thence run South 6 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 95.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 109.98 feet to a point in the centerline of a 10 foot dirt driveway, said point being the point of commencement of a 20 foot easement for ingress and egress, being 10.00 feet each side of the following described centerline; thence run South 40 degrees 58 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 37.31 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 54.76 feet to a point; thence run South 53 degrees 45 minutes 04 seconds West a distance of 50.60 feet to a point; thence run South 81 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 81.75 feet to a point; thence run South 56 degrees 54 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 71.07 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 32 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 45.53 feet to a point; thence run South 31 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 41.46 feet to a point; thence run South 5 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 99.7 feet more or less, for the Point of Terminus. PARCEL 2: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East 38.20 feet to a point; thence South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 752.62 feet to a point, thence South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East 95.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 350 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East 115.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East 350.00 feet to a point; thence North 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds West 115 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress described as follows, to-wit: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 38.20 feet to a point; thence run South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 1102.62 feet to a point; thence run South 6 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 95.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 109.98 feet to a point in the centerline of a 10 foot dirt driveway, said point being the point of commencement of a 20 foot easement for ingress and egress, being 10.00 feet each side of the following described centerline; thence run South 40 degrees 58 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 37.31 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 54.76 feet to a point; thence run South 53 degrees 45 minutes 04 seconds West a distance of 50.60 feet to a point; thence run South 81 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 81.75 feet to a point; thence run South 56 degrees 54 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 71.07 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 32 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 45.53 feet to a point; thence run South 31 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 41.46 feet to a point; thence run South 5 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 99.7 feet more or less, for the Point of Terminus. PARCEL 3: Beginning at a 5/8 inch rebar and CAP BSI for the locally accepted Northwest corner of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama and run South 89 degrees 46 minutes 07 seconds East along the North line of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 3 for a distance of 564.66 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar and CAP STIRM; thence run South 06 degrees 42 minutes 33 seconds East for a distance of 75.00 feet, thence run South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West for a distance of 350 feet, thence run South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East for a distance of 210.00 feet, thence run North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 350 feet, thence run South 06 degrees 42 minutes 33 seconds East for a distance of 448.28 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar and CAP STIRM on the North Right-of-Way line of Cleburne Road 60 feet RA; thence run North 79 degrees 48 minutes 28 seconds West along said North Right-of-Way line for a distance of 70.83 feet to the P.C. of a 1180 radius curve to the left; thence run along said North Right-of-Way line in said curve to the left for a distance of 205.78 feet to the P.T. of said curve that bears North 84 degrees 48 minutes 13 seconds West and 205.52 feet from the last described point; thence run North 89 degrees 47 minutes 58 seconds West along said North Right-of-Way line for a distance of 359.25 feet to a crimp top iron on the Section line between Sections 3 and 4, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 00 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds West along said Section line for a distance 600.94 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9850 Cleborne Rd , Chunchula, AL 36521. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04043

Call News 07/19/2023, 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darius Hill, married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans Home Loans, on June 30, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2022044736; the undersigned Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, a Missouri Limited Liability Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 27, Smithfield, Unit Two, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 2 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1331 Brookneal Cir, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, a Missouri Limited Liability Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04807

Call News 07/19/2023, 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Under and by virtue of the powers contained in the mortgage and promissory note executed by Leon Dempsey Mooneyham to Servisfirst Bank, dated June 29, 2018 and the mortgage recorded in Book 7655, Page 1083 et seq., of the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. On June 26, 2021, Servisfirst Bank transferred and assigned that certain promissory note to John G. Walton for good and valuable consideration, said Assignment recorded at Instrument No.: 2021053691, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Default having been made and continuing in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said lien, the undersigned, as holder of said lien, having declared due and payable the entire indebtedness secured by said lien, will sell at public outcry for cash during legal hours of sale on the 10th day of August, 2023, in front of the Mobile County Courthouse, Government Street Entrance, in the City of Mobile, Alabama, the following described property situated in Mobile County, Alabama:

Lot 19, Willmar Georgetown Estates, Phase V, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 94, Page 52, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The subject property commonly known as 11197 Georgetown Estates Dr., Wilmer, AL 36587

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said lien, the charges as provided therein, and the expenses thereof, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

John G. Walton, Holder of lien

Edward T. Overton, Sr., Esq.

Galloway, Wettermark & Rutens, LLP

3263 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, Alabama 36602

(251) 476-4493

Call News July 19, 26, and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Collin Johnson and Emma Victoria Wages, unmarried, originally in favor of Navy Federal Credit Union on July 30, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2020045842; the undersigned Navy Federal Credit Union, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on August 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the point where the Southeast line of Natchez Road intersects the South line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, thence Eastwardly, along the South line of the Northeast Quarter of the said Section 8, a distance of 1,267.34 feet to the West line of Albert Evans Road, thence North 00 degrees 24 minutes 25 seconds East, along the West line of said road, 412.50 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence North 89 degrees 35 minutes 35 seconds West, a distance of 276.58 feet, thence North 45 degrees 00 minutes East, a distance of 393.95 feet to the West line of the said Albert Evans Road, thence South 00 degrees 24 minutes 25 seconds West, along the West line of the said road, 280.54 feet to the point of beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 5321 Albert Evans Rd S Wilmer, AL 36587

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Navy Federal Credit Union, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 7/19/2023, 7/26/2023, 8/2/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert Dean And Jade Dean Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns dated October 1, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on October 9, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020062402 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 2021082795 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 35, PONDEROSA SUBDIVISION, UNIT FOUR, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 29 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1925 Ranch House Dr, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04923AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 07/19/2023,07/26/2023,08/02/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen O. Omondi, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for The Federal Savings Bank, on September 25, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2021066680; the undersigned The Federal Savings Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 19, Longleaf Gates, Phase One, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 120, Page 123 and revised plat recorded in Map Book 122, Page 46 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6173 Foxtail Dr , Mobile, AL 36693. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The Federal Savings Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05064

Call News 07/19/2023, 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Taurean Conner, a married male & Lillie Johnson, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on September 8, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7423 Pg: 1910; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: From the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run North 345.62 feet to a point on the North line of Eastview Drive; Thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 45 seconds West along the North line of Eastview Drive 227 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 32, Northview Subdivision as per plat recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 604-605, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, for the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; Thence North 00 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds West along the East line of Northview Subdivision 264.5 feet to an iron stake; Thence South 89 degrees 55 minutes 45 seconds East 110 feet to a point; Thence South 00 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds East 264.3 feet to the North line of Eastview Drive; Thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 45 seconds West along the North line 110 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4456 Eastview Dr , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04991

Call News 07/19/2023, 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed by LINDA D. MCMILLAN, dated July 17, 2008 and recorded in Real Property Book 6416, Page 1821 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama to SIXTY ST. FRANCIS STREET, INC., and which mortgage was thereafter transferred and assigned to MOBAL, LLC by instrument dated September 2, 2008 and recorded in Real Property Book 6448, Page 1279 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records, and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 10th day of August, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1

Commencing at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 2 West, run East 420 feet to the point of beginning, from the point of beginning run East 450 feet, then run South 455 feet, then run West 210 feet, then run South 105 feet, then run East 210 feet, then run South 150 feet to the North line of Fowl River road, then run Westwardly along Fowl River Road 85 feet, then run North 122 feet, then run West 250 feet to Mud Creek, then Meander North along Mud Creek to the point of beginning.

Parcel 2

Beginning 530 feet Southeast of the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 2 West, then run North 218 feet, then run West 433 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

MOBAL, LLC

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Annie E. Nichols and Charles Childers, to New Century Mortgage Corporation, on December 1, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 16, 2005 at Book 5891, at Page 891, as Document Number 2005092156. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-NC2, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on August 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 49 and 50, Third Unit, Curtwood Lake Estates, as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 15 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 4450 Walter Street Pr, Eight Mile, AL 36613

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-NC2 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News July 19, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Warren Belanger, a married man, joined by his wife, Brandi Christine Lindsey, non-titled spouse signing to waive homestead rights only, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on March 11, 2020, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 11, 2020, as Document Number 2020075447. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on August 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

The Land referred to herein below is situated in the County of MOBILE, State of AL, and is described as follows:

Lot 4 of Bit and Spur Woods, as shown by map or plat thereof prepared by Irby and Rester Engineering and Survey Company, Inc., and dated May, 1983, said map or plat being recorded in Map Book 15, Page 27 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama

More commonly known as: 4601 Bit and Spur Rd, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News July 19, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ann Marie Orso to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc, dated April 24, 2006 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5962, Page 137 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to LoanCare, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, LoanCare, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on August 17, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT B, WOODIE LANE SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 49, PAGE 92 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 9945 Woodie Ln Irvington AL 36544 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** LoanCare, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-005926 A-4790216

Call News 07/19/2023, 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Frederick L Reeves and spouse Dana Reeves to Compass Bank dated June 28, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on July 15, 2008, in Book 6411, Page 1925 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bankunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 9th day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 1, COVINGTON ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 54, PAGE 99 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 8790 Diberville Dr W, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04930AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 07/19/2023,07/26/2023,08/02/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Steven L Mitchell An Unmarried Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 18, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on January 18, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019002976 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Embrace Home Loans, Inc. in Instrument 2021072033 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Embrace Home Loans, Inc. under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 74, El Monte Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 61 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3773 San Juan Dr, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04889AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 07/19/2023,07/26/2023,08/02/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry J. Gaston and Catherine C. Gaston, husband and wife, to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, on September 18, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 6, 2006 at Book 6074, at Page 1178, as Document Number 2006085697. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-CP1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-CP1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on August 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT NORTHEAST CORNER OF NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER OF SOUTHWEST ONE-QUARTER, SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 5 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, THENCE SOUTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF THE BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 150 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE WEST 290.4 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE NORTH 150 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE EAST 290.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.00 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

More commonly known as: 13225-A Tom Gaston Rd, Mobile, AL 36695

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-CP1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-CP1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News July 19, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dawn M. Acosta and Anthony B. Sweatt to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wilmington Finance, Inc., dated August 26, 2006 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6044, Page 626 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-BC5 . Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-BC5 , will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on August 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: ALL THAT REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 5, CHERRY RIDGE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 66, PAGE 117 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 6417 Cherry Ridge Dr Mobile AL 36695 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-BC5 , Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-001640 A-4788773

Call News 07/19/2023, 07/26/2023, 08/02/2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Russell C. Bolton and Katherine Denise Bolton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on September 2, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5664, Page 1755; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on July 27, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, thence along the half section line of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, 40.0 feet to the North line of 80 foot County Road; thence East along said North line 465.0 feet to the point of beginning; thence North and parallel to the half section line of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, 620.0 feet to the North line of the section half of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, thence East along said line 355.0 feet to a point 500.0 feet West of the East line of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, thence South and parallel to said East line 620.0 feet to a point on the North of 80 foot County Road; thence West along said North line 355.0 feet to the point of beginning. Less and Except: Commencing at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run North 40.00 feet to a point on the North right of way line of Four Mile Road; thence run East 465.00 feet along said right of way line to the point of beginning of property herein described; thence run North 249.69 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 34 minutes 37 seconds East 130.00 feet to a point; thence run South 249.81 feet to a point on the North right of way of Four Mile Road; thence run South 89 degrees 37 minutes 47 seconds West 130.00 feet along said right of way to the point of beginning. Less and Except: Ronald D. Smith Subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 81, Page 89 of the records of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9430 Four Mile Rd , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 27, 2023 until September 28, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40268

Call News June 21, 2023, June 28, 2023, July 5, 2023, August 2, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Casey Dwayne Hall, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Pacific Residential Mortgage, on April 17, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020023997; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on July 27, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 1, William Pope Family Division, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 132, Page 34 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4376 Baird Coxwell Rd , Grand Bay, AL 36541. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 27, 2023 until August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-03107

Call News July 5, 2023, July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023, August 2, 2023

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen Weaver Matthews and Leon Matthews, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc, on January 27, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book LR7116, Page 1946; the undersigned PHH Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on December 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 28, Unit 1, Lansdowne Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 21, Page 90, of the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 5221 Drexel Drive, Mobile, AL 36693.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the address indicated below. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 7, 2022, until January 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 11, 2023, until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 19, 2023, until July 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 26, 2023, until October 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 660, Homewood, AL, 35209.

www.bellcarrington.com

File Number: 22-51993.

Call News August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donnie Stewart, Jr A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc, its successors and assigns dated January 4, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on January 8, 2007, in Book 6110, Page 959 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. in Instrument 2023006966 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of July, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot A, Resubdivision of Lots 6 and 7, Hinton Terrace, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, page 12, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3312 Armond Drive, Mobile, AL 36605.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04099AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 05/31/2023,06/07/2023,06/14/2023,08/02/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until August 16, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darrall Woods A Married Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC, FKA Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns dated October 27, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on November 3, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021072686 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC in Instrument 2022064516 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Winwood Subdivision, First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 234, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2806 Hughes St, Mobile, AL 36605.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04124AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/28/2022,01/04/2023,01/11/2023,03/22/2023,05/31/2023,08/02/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 13, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, March 22, 2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until June 15, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, May 31, 2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until August 17, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, August 2, 2023

CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Ameriquest Mortgage Company on September 21, 2004, by Dorothy S. Hudson, and recorded in Book 5666, Page 1902 and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Chase Mortgage Holdings, Inc. s/b/m to JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC as reflected by instrument recorded in Book 6479, Page 1782 and Book 6851, Page 540 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on the July 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

That certain lot of land bounded by a line described as follows: Beginning at a point on the West line of Section 17, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, 495 feet North of the SE corner of said Section 17, thence run East and parallel with the South line of Section 17, a distance of 1620 feet to a point; thence run North along a line parallel with the west line of Section 17, a distance of 330 feet to a point; thence run West and parallel with the South line of Section 17 a distance of 1620 feet to a point on the West line of Section 17, thence run South along the West line of Section 17 a distance of 330 feet to the point of beginning.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service and Southern Lease Management Group, LLC, 2000 Soutbridge Pkwy Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35209.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4295 Linbar Lane West, Semmes, AL 36575. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Chase Mortgage Holdings, Inc. s/b/m to JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/18-014863

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News – Run ad: on June 7, 2023 and June 14, 2023 and June 21, 2023.

public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on July 13, 2023, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the August 17, 2023, at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Call News August 2, 2023

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LUEVENIA BOYKIN SCOTT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1434

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EDWARD L. SCOTT as Executor under the last will and testament of LUEVENIA BOYKIN SCOTT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

LARRY C. MOORER

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EMMA REED AKA EMMA LOVE WILLIS REED Deceased

Case No. 2023-1435

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT JOAQUIN WILLIS as Executor under the last will and testament of EMMA REED AKA EMMA LOVE WILLIS REED, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTOVIA EUGENE RAMOS JR.

Case No. 2023-1347

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA F RAMOS as Administratrix of the estate of CHRISTOVIA EUGENE RAMOS JR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

Larry C. Moorer, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELLEN O’SHEA, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0675

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TINA M. KIRKSEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELLEN O’SHEA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAURA ANN BAKER NELSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1057

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN A. SAVELL as Executrix under the last will and testament of LAURA ANN BAKER NELSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of OSSIE SMITH JULY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0823

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BREONNA N. JULY as Executrix under the last will and testament of OSSIE SMITH JULY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ATHA LEE HOWELL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0477

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DARRHYL A. HOWELL as Executor under the last will and testament of ATHA LEE HOWELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY WAYNE HAYNES

Case No. 2023-1036

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

REGINA HAYNES as Administratrix of the estate of GARY WAYNE HAYNES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE GREENE

Case No. 2023-0524

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EDDIE ROBERT GREENE, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of ROBERT LEE GREENE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NOEL J. NELSON

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PAULINE SHATTLES ESSARY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0816

Take notice that Ancillary Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties haying claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LORI E. BRAY and MELANIE E. WALKER as co-Executrices under the last will and testament of PAULINE SHATTLES ESSARY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

BARRY A. FRIEDMAN

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIE COLEMAN A/K/A WILLIE D COLEMAN SR

Case No. 2023-1041

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LETRICE JACKSON as Administratrix of the estate of WILLIE COLEMAN A/K/A WILLIE D COLEMAN SR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KEITH LANE BUTLER

Case No. 2023-1068

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES KEVIN BUTLER as Administrator of the estate of KEITH LANE BUTLER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JANET DIANE THORNTON, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELLARNIE WASHINGTON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1391

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 19th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HIRAM WASHINGTON and KIM GOLDSMITH as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ELLARNIE WASHINGTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM J. CASEY

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MILDRED BETTY ROBERTSON

Case No. 2023-1048

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES ROBERTSON JR as Administrator of the estate of MILDRED BETTY ROBERTSON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR, Esq.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIE M NORWOOD-PETTWAY

Case No. 2023-1275

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DAVID PETTIWAY as Administrator of the estate of WILLIE M NORWOOD-PETTWAY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANDREW M. JONES, Esq.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HERBERT B. NEAL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1388

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LARONE NEAL BLOW as Executrix under the last will and testament of HERBERT B. NEAL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DUANE A. GRAHAM

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLIE LYONS

Case No. 2023-1408

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS as Administratrix of the estate of CHARLIE LYONS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of STEVEN PARKER LEWIS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0855

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of July, 2023 .by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEBRA LYNNE LANGFORD LEWIS as Executrix under the last will and testament of STEVEN PARKER LEWIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DARRON D KENNEDY

Case No. 2023-1389

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MELANIE ANN KENNEDY as Administratrix of the estate of DARRON D KENNEDY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS, Esq.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCES MCINTOSH KELLER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1397

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CURTIS LEE KELLER as Executor under the last will and testament of FRANCES MCINTOSH KELLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM A. DONALDSON

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TERRY DENNIS JOHNSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1136

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

REBECCAA. JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of TERRY DENNIS JOHNSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH ANTHONY ESLAVA JR

Case No. 2023-1098

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOSEPH ANTHONY ESLAVA III as Administrator of the estate of JOSEPH ANTHONY ESLAVA JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN R. NIX, Esq.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANNA J. BULWINKLE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1233

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ERNEST N. BULWINKLE III as Executor under the last will and testament of ANNA J. BULWINKLE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

AMANDA J MILLER

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EARL E. TAGERT JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1194

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON ‘DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CONNIE J. TAGERT as Executrix under the last will and testament of EARL E. TAGERT JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL MIMS

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of IRENE BECKWORTH STAMPS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1101

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed, by law, or they will be barred.

WANDA VANESSA MCGILBERRY as Executrix under the last will and testament of IRENE BECKWORTH STAMPS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CREOLA G. RUFFIN

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANDRES REYES SAINZ

Case No. 2023-1228

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NATASHAA DRISKELL as Administratrix of the estate of ANDRES REYES SAINZ, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BERNICE GOETHEL RIEDEBURG, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1337

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALICE ELIZABETH RIEDEBURG VOGTNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of BERNICE GOETHEL RIEDEBURG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MARK E HARRIS

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRED J. NEWMAN III, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1312

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEBORAH LYNNE BRADY as Executrix under the last will and testament of FRED J. NEWMAN III, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLARD BLAKE JOHNSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1340

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ASHLEY LYNN JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of WILLARD BLAKE JOHNSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HILDA ONELL HASSELL

Case No. 2023-0603

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILLIAM T HASSELL JR as Administrator of the estate of HILDA ONELL HASSELL, deceased

Attorney of Record:

GREGORY SCOTT REESE, Esq.

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY E. GREEN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0358

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FRANKLIN V. ANDERSON as Executor under the last will and testament of MARY E. GREEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BYRON E. GREEN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1339

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

AMY GREEN HARTSFIELD as Executrix under the last will and testament of BYRON E. GREEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFRY ALAN HEAD

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONALD EARL DYAL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1199

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

REGAN TYLER DYAL as Executor under the last will and testament of RONALD EARL DYAL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CODY S POE

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID SWIFT COXE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1336

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANE R. COXE as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAVID SWIFT COXE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEAN MOLPUS CIEUTAT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1338

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DONAL A. CIEUTAT as Executor under the last will and testament of JEAN MOLPUS CIEUTAT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LARRY D CALHOUN

Case No. 2023-1211

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANICE M CALHOUN as Administratrix of the estate of LARRY D CALHOUN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JIM H. FERNANDEZ, Esq.

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SAMUEL BRISE BLACKWELL SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0761

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CECIL DEWAYNE BLACKWELL as Executor under the last will and testament of SAMUEL BRISE BLACKWELL SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT E. CLUTE JR

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 28, 2023

Case No. 2014-0856-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LIZZIE ANDERSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 31, 2023

Case No. 2017-0265-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE E THOMPSON JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by TRACEY FIELDS RIDLEY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

THERESA N. WILLIAMSON

952 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 28, 2023

Case No. 2019-0938-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD TED FRANCIA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

June 26, 2023

Case No. 2017-1214-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of M C DUMAS, Deceased

On to-wit the 7th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY FOR FORMER PR as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 28, 2023

Case No. 2022-2216-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KELLEY L ARNETT, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN,

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 27, 2023

Case No. 2023-0626-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCES ELAINE BOLEN, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 21, 2023

Case No. 2021-0497-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JULIA (JUDY) I. NICHOLAS, Deceased

On to-wit the 28th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JOE SMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News July 26, and August 2, 9,2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 20, 2023

Case No. 2021-1161-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JANICE DENISE KENNEDY, Deceased

On to-wit the 28th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 161 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Sell Real Property as filed by DONALD MCCANTS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

NOEL J. NELSON

O. BOX 2573

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News July 26, and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 12, 2023

Case No. 2020-1812-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DELOIS JEAN MARSHALL, Deceased

On to-wit the 28th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Report of Insolvency as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News July 19, 26, and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 12, 2023

Case No. 2022-0259-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GLORIA ANN BITZER, Deceased

On to-wit the 28th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by JANET MARIE DYESS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 11, 2023

Case No. 2021-1438-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALBERT LEE FAIR, Deceased

On to-wit the 28th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CORENE FAIR SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

O. BOX 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 13, 2023

Case No. 2017-1019-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RAYMOND LEE BAILEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 11, 2023

Case No. 2020-0006-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARGARET BAXTER, Deceased

On to-wit the 21st day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by TAMIKA BAXTER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PRO SE

Call News July 19, 26, and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

June 14, 2023

Case No. 2020-0434-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JACK IRBY LINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 7th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY FORMER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE as filed by JOY PIERCE LINS WALKER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

NATHAN P. FRIEDLANDER

O. Box 352

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News July 19, 26, and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 12, 2023

Case No. 2021-1148-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARRIE ALICE BROWN, Deceased

On to-wit the 28th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by TRAVELERS CASUALTY AND SURETY COMPANY OF AMERICA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 12, 2023

Case No. 2017-1461-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRIDGETTE ANN MOORE, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRS AND FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by DAVID LEE AUTREY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically SANDRA MILLER LOUNSBURY, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: RICHARD E. DAVIS JR.

POST OFFICE BOX 2925

Daphne, AL 36526

CAMILLE R. FORD

27180 POLLARD ROAD

DAPHNE, AL 36526

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

Adoption

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0258

To: Marvin Williams, grandfather of D.N.W.,a minor.

You are hereby notified that a petition for adoption of the above named minor child who was born to Dawn Nadine Dearman on or about the 14th day of March, 2011, has been filed in this Court. If you have any objection to this petition, you are required to state the same in writing and file it with the Clerk of the Court P.O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 or Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602, and the legal counsel of the petitioner(s) named below, as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date this notice is published. If you do not file a response within the specified time, the Court will consider that you have impliedly consented to the petition and the relief requested therein, and the Court will proceed to consider the matter and may grant the relief requested.

Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Brenda J. Pierce

P.O. Box 1084

Mobile, Alabama 36633

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0258

To: Virginia Moffett Williams, grandmother of D.N.W., a minor.

You are hereby notified that a petition for adoption of the above named minor child who was born to Dawn Nadine Dearman on or about the 14th day of March, 2011, has been filed in this Court. If you have any objection to this petition, you are required to state the same in writing and file it with the Clerk of the Court P.O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 or Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602, and the legal counsel of the petitioner(s) named below, as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date this notice is published. If you do not file a response within the specified time, the Court will consider that you have impliedly consented to the petition and the relief requested therein, and the Court will proceed to consider the matter and may grant the relief requested.

Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Brenda J. Pierce

P.O. Box 1084

Mobile, Alabama 36633

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 2023

Completion Notice

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Aeiker Construction Corporation has completed the contract for PR-022.21, Matthews Park – Synthetic Turf Athletic Field, 3700 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, Alabama 36609. All persons having any claims for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architectural Engineering Department, City of Mobile, P.O. Box 1827, Mobile, Alabama 36633-1827

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 23, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

LEGAL NOTICE

Aeiker Construction Corporation is currently being contracted by Mobile County Commissioners for the construction of the Semmes Senior Center Walking Trail, Semmes, Alabama MCV-PF-20-001. This project is HUD funded. We are notifying all Section 3 individuals, and businesses of potential employment, and/or subcontracting opportunities. Please contact the offices of Aeiker Construction Corporation to find out more information regarding potential opportunities. Address: 2759 Mill St. Mobile, AL 36607 Phone: 251-259-2951 Email: Info@aeiker.com.

Call News August 2, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the MOBILE county commission for construction of Project No. MCR-2018-008, Tanner Williams Road, RRR: Resurfacing, Restoration Rehabilitation Widening and Resurfacing in Mobile COUNTY. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 7/26/2023 and ending on 8/16/2023 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project: NH-0042(541) SR-42 (US-98) from the junction of Snow Road to the junction of Magnolia Grove Parkway Southwest of Semmes in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 7/19/2023 and ending on 08/9/2023. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 8039, Mobile, Alabama, 36689 during this period.

O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News July 19, 26, and August 2, 9, 2023

Notice is hereby given that Suncoast Infrastructure, Inc. has completed the contract with the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Saraland for Shelton Beach Estates CIPP – Phase II (Contract No. 1074315). Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized and presented to the Board of Water & Sewer Commissioners of the City of Saraland at its offices or same will be barred.

Call News July 19, 26, and August 2, 9, 2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, the City of Saraland hereby gives notice of completion for the Air Conditioning Replacement Project located at 716 Mae Street, Saraland AL and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Saraland City Hall and PATCO AC Service, LLC, PO Box 968 Satsuma, AL 36572

City of Saraland

Call News 7/19, 7/26 & 8/2, 8/9/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Please take notice that pursuant to a court settlement in State of Alabama v. Joseph Lee Bonner, et al., 02-CV-2020-901216, the remains of the people will be transferred free of charge to the families from Heritage Memorial Cemetery to Whispering Pines Cemetery:

Richard Eldridge

Valerie Eldridge

Ray Anthony Little

Dorothy McGee

Preston Miller

LaQuan Packer

Apostle Daryl Patterson

Daisy Rogers

Tito Smith

Cynthia White

Leon White, Jr.

Shirley Wilkerson

Guanni Williams

Martha Williams

If you are the person legally entitled to make decisions about the remains of one of these individuals and you wish to object to this transfer and make alternate plans for reinterment at your own expense you may obtain an objection form by emailing the District Attorney’s Office at {cemetery@mobileda.org/tbd}. Objection forms are due by 60 days from the date of this notice being published.

Call News August 2, 2023

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant resides in and maintains a place of abode in the City of Semmes, County of Mobile, State of Alabama, which he recognizes and intends to maintain as his permanent home; affiant declares that he also maintains a residence at 6300 Grelot Road Ste-G, Mobile, AL 36609, and that he formerly resided at 201 Monroe St, Montgomery, AL 36104, but that his abode in Alabama constitutes his predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that he affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named BRYAN DAVID FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner BRYAN DAVID FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner BRYAN DAVID FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No. 23046839-1, dated June 2023. Affiant further declares that he is an actual bona fide and legal resident of the State of Alabama, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 23, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Notice is hereby given by Econo Storage Mini Warehouses, LLC of Grand Bay Alabama to the following persons that Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., location: 12435 Hwy 90 Grand Bay, AL 36541, your goods will be sold at a private sale in order to satisfy lien as set forth under Alabama Code Title 8, Chapter 15, Article 2A.

Bibbi Bosarge

12475 US-90

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Bibbi Bosarge

12475 US-90

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Ladochic Pritchett

10505 Fernland Rd

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Allen Place

14060 5th Ave

Bayou La Batre, AL 36509

Ralph Odom

8435 State St

Citronelle, AL 36522

Call News August 2, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

The property in the following units (misc. household items) will be disposed of at Mini Storage 18675 Hwy 45 Citronelle, AL, on August 9, 2023 to recover rent and other expenses. No Auction.

Last Known Address

Teddrick Hines (Unit 10)

19225 N. Main Street

Citronelle, AL 36522

Last Known Address

Marilyn Singleton (Unit 55)

P.O. Box 921

Chatom, AL 3651

Call News July 26, AND August 2, 2023

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606.

Auction Date: 08/16/2023 at 12:00 PM

Unit: 1008, 1212, 1265

7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 08/16/2023 at 12:30 PM

Unit: 1010, 1017, 2019

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News August 2, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2023 900053

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Thames, Jackson, Harris Company, Inc.

VS

Dexter L. Hart Et Al

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on August 14, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street Entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of April T Beard, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

All that part of Lot 1 and 2 in Block 9 of Melrose Place according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 134, N.S., page 562 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, bounded by a line described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 1, which point is the Southwest corner of Montrose Street and Grove Street, running thence Southwardly along the West line of Montrose Street a distance of 76 feet to a point; running thence Westwardly and parallel with the South line of said Lot 2 a distance of 67.2 feet, more or less, to a point on the East right of way line of the right of way granted City of Mobile by Cora Belle Swann by deed dated October 15, 1942 and recorded in Deed Book 331, N.S. page 535 of the aforesaid Court records, running thence North 11 degrees 25 1/2 minutes East along the East line of said right of way a distance of 38 feet, 5 inches, more or less, to the Southwest corner of property conveyed by Cora Belle Swann to Henry L. Laired by deed dated April 17, 1950 and recorded in Deed Book 501 N.S., Page 104 of the aforesaid Court records, running thence Eastwardly and parallel with South line of Grove Street and along the South line of property so conveyed to Laired a distance of 15 feet to a point; running thence Northwardly and parallel with the East line of the herein mentioned right of way for Michigan Avenue Extension and along the East line of property so conveyed to Laired a distance of 50 feet to a point on the North line of said Lot 1, said point also being on the South line of Grove Street, running thence Eastwardly along the South line of Grove Street to the point of beginning.

Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

PUBLIC MEETING

Joint MOBILE METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (MPO) POLICY BOARD

TECHNICAL COORDINATING COMMITTEE (TCC)/

CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE (CAC)

MEETING

The Mobile MPO Policy Board will have a joint meeting with the TCC/CAC on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at 10:00 am in the First Floor Boardroom in the GM&O Building at 110 Beauregard St, Mobile, AL 36602.

The Policy Board will review and adopt the f Draft FY 2024 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) and the Draft 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

Copies of the proposed fiscal year 2024 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP), which details the federally funded transportation planning activities to be undertaken in the Mobile Urban Area in FY 2024 by the Alabama DOT, the Wave Transit System, and the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, and the proposed 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program will be available for public review and comment between Thursday, July 13, 2023, and Wednesday, August 2nd at the following locations. Documents are also available at www.mobilempo.org

South Alabama Regional Planning Comm., 110 Beauregard Street

Alabama DOT, Division Engineer, 1701 N. Beltline Hwy., Mobile

The Wave Transit System, 110 Beauregard Street

Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, 451 Government Street, Mobile

Saraland Chamber of Commerce

Tillman’s Corner Chamber of Commerce

All Public Libraries within the study area

All Public Housing Offices within the study area

The public involvement/comment period for the draft Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) will also satisfy the WAVE’s public participation requirements for the Program of Projects (Section 5307 Funds).

Comment forms are included with the documents at each location listed above. A copy of the documents may be purchased for a nominal copying fee from the Transportation Planning Coordinator at the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, 433-6541. Written comments regarding the program are welcome prior to that date and should be submitted to:

Transportation Planning Coordinator

South Alabama Regional Planning Commission

O. Box 1665

Mobile, AL 36633-1665

(FAX 433-6009)

transportation@sarpc.org

Additional information may be obtained from the Transportation Planning Coordinator at the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, (251)433-6541.

Physically challenged persons who need special accommodations should contact SARPC in advance so arrangements can be made to meet their needs.

Call News August 2, 9, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 9-5-23 at 5385 Barry Dr Theodore, AL 36582 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then

JEEP 1J4GX48S31C705568

FORD 3FAHP07Z19R128012

FORD 2FMDK39C67BB65419

CADI 1G6KD54Y3WU782986

NISS 1N4BL11D25C324439

FORD 1FMRU17L6WLA21584

TOY 4T1BF28B62U241559

GMC 1GKDS13S762357983

CADI 1GYEC63T14R267584

DODGE 3C4PDCBG6ET229758

Call News August 2, 9, 2023

The following car has been abandoned at 3267 Schillinger Rd N Semmes, AL 36575 and will be sold at public auction on Sept. 4 @ 8 a.m.

5YFBURHE4EP072060

14 Toyt Corolla

Call News August 2, 9, 2023

The following vehicle was abandoned at Palmer’s Toyota Superstore, 470 Schillinger Rd., S. Mobile, AL 36695 and will be auctioned September 18, 2023 at 10 a.m.

2019 Hyundai Accent Gray

Vin# 3KPC24A31KE047460

Call News August 2, 9, 2023

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 09/06/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 1310 Dauphin Island Parkway Mobile, AL 36605.

2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

VIN#4A4AP3AU3FE005183

Call News August 2, 9, 2023

The following car has been abandoned at 1254 Baylor Ave Mobile, AL 36618 and will be sold at public auction on Aug. 31 @ 8 A.M.

4T1B11HK9JU063654

2018 Toyt Camry

Call News July 26 and August 2, 2023

The following car has been abandoned at 265 4th Ave Chickasaw, AL 36611 and will be sold at public auction on Aug 31 @ 8 a.m.

2G1FC1EDXB9179894

2011 Chev Camaro

Call News July 26 and August 2, 2023

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 08/30/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 5863Hwy 90 Theodore, AL 36582.

2016 Kia Forte

VIN#KNAFK4A65G5614132

Call News July 26 and August 2, 2023

The following car has been abandoned at 3267 Schillinger Rd N Semmes, AL 36575 and will be sold at public auction on Aug 30, 23 @ 8 a.m.

1G1PG5SB8F7106159

2015 Chev Cruze

Call News July 26 and August 2, 2023

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on August 30, 2023 at 9 a.m.

2017 PETERBILT 579 WHITE

1XPBDP9X3HD415967 467483

1996 BUICK REGAL BEIGE

2G4WB52K1T1457775 467563

2005 TOYOTA CAMRY BEIGE

4T1BE32K35U425346 467766

2007 TOYOTA AVALON GRAY

4T1BK36B47U209124 67870

1998 NISSAN PATHFINDER WHITE

JN8AR05S9WW287126 465271

2007 NISSAN MAXIMA GOLD

1N4BA41E17C847793 468167

1995 HONDA ACCORD BLUE

1HGCD5639SA161042 468166

2004 CHEVROLET CAVALIER BEIGE

1G1JC52F147248712 468182

1998 TOYOTA CAMRY SILVER

4T1BG22K1WU298389 468168

2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA SILVER

2G1WB58KX79154456 468224

2012 NISSAN ALTIMA SILVER

1N4AL2EP0CC200429 468273

2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE WHITE

1GNEC13Z54J300007 468516

2003 NISSAN ALTIMA SILVER

1N4AL11D93C136817 468550 LL

2003 NISSAN MURANO BLACK

JN8AZ08T03W118483 468638

2005 KIA SEDONA WHITE

KNDUP132856688723 468721

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA RED

KMHDH4AE9EU064044 468695

2013 DODGE DART BLACK

1C3CDFBA2DD312334 468853

2012 HONDA CR-Z BLACK

JHMZF1D67CS000496 468945

2004 CHEVROLET SILVERADO GOLD

1GCEC14V84Z119912 468672

Call News July 26 and August 2, 2023

F&S Towing and Recovery 801 Schillinger’s Rd N Mobile, Al 36608 will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on 08/14/2023 at 9:00 a.m.

1999 Honda Accord

1HGCG1653XA059003

2013 Hyundai Azera

KMHFH4JG0DA308853

2010 Nissan Altima

1N4AL2APXAN497247

1998 Mercury Grand Marquis

2MEFM75W9WX646179

2010 Chrysler Sebring

1C3CC5FBXAN226193

2002 Honda Accord

1HGCG22572A007720

2013 Honda CRV

2HKRM3H53DH507349

1996 GMC Sonoma

1GTCS14X1TK507860

2007 Dodge Charger

2B3KA43GX7H681331

2012 Mazda Mazda6

1YVHZ8BH9C5M33358

1998 Toyota 4Runner (Black)

JT3GN86RXW0070994

1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

3B7HC13YXXG183852

1998 Toyota 4Runner

JT3GN86R4W0065192

2005 Nissan Altima (White)

1N4AL11D15C242973

2006 Chevrolet Impala (White)

2G1WT58K069245439

2005 Toyota Tundra (White)

5TBET38105S482316

Call News July 26 and August 2, 2023

BID notices

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00pm, local time on August 29, 2023, for the

DCM#2023545 FPN#23-24 Barton Academy Turf Project at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00am on August 22, 2023, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect’s online planroom (www.ASAplans.com) upon a cost of $50.00 for a digital download.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Call News August 2, 9, and 16, 2023

NOTICE TO BID

DATE: July 24, 2023

TO: Qualified Bidders

FROM: Africatown Redevelopment Corporation

PROJECT: New Residential Construction

PROJECT LOCATION: 812 Susie Ansley St., Mobile, Alabama 36610

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC) in its office located at 1866B Government St. Mobile, AL 36606 until 12:00 p.m., CST, August 16, 2023, for the above stated construction project.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at 12:05 p.m., CST. All bids received after the specified time will be automatically rejected and returned unopened. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the scheduled opening time. Africatown Redevelopment Corporation reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities in this bidding.

Each bidder (person, firm or corporation) shall have a business license issued by the City of Mobile’s Revenue Department and a residential contractor’s license issued by the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board (a general contractor’s license with a Home Builders license will also be acceptable). All Bids must be accompanied by a copy of the bidder’s Alabama Home Builders License and Certificate of Commercial General Liability Insurance. Bids must be submitted on bid forms provided or copies thereof.

Minority-owned and women-owned businesses are encouraged to Bid.

In addition to a lump sum, all bids must contain a schedule of values.

Bid documents can be examined or obtained at www.AtownRC.com, 1866B Government St. Mobile, AL 36606,

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on August 2, 2023, at 12:00-2:00 p.m., CST

at the project location.

Call News July 26, and August 2, 9, 16, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

SALE OF TIMBER

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL, at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud for the sale of designated timber situated on the following described land owned by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL Portions of Section 16, Township 3 South, Range 4 West (Palestine) said sale areas being a lump-sum clear-cut operation approximately 158 acres in size

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile

County School System’s website: www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Mon-Fri. Should you have any questions please call Melody Roh @ (251) 221-4473.

Call News July 26, August 2 and 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00pm, local time on August 15, 2023, for the

Bryant Career Tech Center Roof Replacement

8950 Padgett Switch Road

Irvington, AL 36544

B.C.#2023509 FPN#23-03 PSCA#9465

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00pm on August 8, 2023, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, 1 Magnum Pass, Building F, Mobile, Alabama

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect’s online planroom (www.ASAplans.com) upon a cost of $50.00 for a digital download.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Call News July 26, August 2 and August 9, 2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at MAWSS Training Center Conference Room, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, AL 36618, Mobile, AL 36618 until 12:00 p.m., Local Time, September 11, 2023, and then publicly opened and read at 1:00 p.m., for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Contract No. M5712-2700, Perch Creek Area Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line CIPP Phase 1.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, AL 36618; or at the office of McCrory & Williams, Inc., Consulting Engineers, Mobile, AL.

Copies of the Plans, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be obtained from McCrory & Williams, Inc. , 3207 International Drive, Suite G, upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00 per set. No Contract Documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at MAWSS, 4725 Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618 on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders and subcontractors should attend.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents.

The bidders shall comply with the requirements outlined in the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners, Policy No.: UBE/DBE 16-01, Approved: December 5, 2016, Amended October 2017, DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE POLICY FOR PUBLIC WORKS ACT CONTRACTS.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, AL 36618 or placed in the drop box located inside the MAWSS Business Entrance lobby: “Bid for constructing Contract No. M5712-2700, Perch Creek Area Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line CIPP Phase 1, to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, September 11, 2023”. The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall be on the envelope.

Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or irrevocable letter of credit acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5% of the bid amount, not to exceed $10,000.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

The Bid Schedule may be examined at the following locations:

Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs

Office of Minority Business Enterprise

401 Adams Avenue, Suite 580

Montgomery, AL 36103

The Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile

4725A Moffett Road

Mobile, Alabama 36618

Any contract awarded under this Invitation for Bids may be paid for in whole or in part with grant funding from the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council (“RESTORE Council”, also “Council”) and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (“ADCNR”) under the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act of 2012 (RESTORE Act). Any contract resulting from this solicitation will be subject to the terms and conditions of the funding award, the RESTORE Council Financial Assistance Standard Terms and Conditions, including any Special Award Conditions, the Standard Sub-Award Terms and Conditions, the RESTORE Act, 33 U. S. C. 1321(t) et seq., the U.S. Department of the Treasury Regulations 31 C. F. R. § 34 et seq., including 31 C. F. R. §§ 34, Subpart F, all applicable terms and conditions in 2 C. F. R. Part 200 of the Office of Management and Budget (“OMB”) Uniform Guidance for Grants and Cooperative Agreements, as amended, (including Appendix II to Part 200), and all other OMB circulars, executive orders or other federal laws or regulations, as applicable. Notwithstanding the above, neither ADCNR nor the RESTORE Council, or any of their agents, representatives, or employees, is or will be a party to this Invitation for Bids or any resulting contract. Further, any contractor awarded a contract under this Invitation for Bids shall not be deemed to be an agent, representative, employee or servant of ADCNR or the RESTORE Council.

Minority and women’s business enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities and equipment, material and/or supply needs.

All bidders must make positive efforts to use small and minority owned business and women business enterprises.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA

Call News August 2 and 9, 2023

City of Saraland

Parks & Recreation

Request of Letter of Interest

Construction Manager

“The Land” Sportsplex

The City of Saraland (Saraland) seeks responses to this formal Request for Letter of Interest (“RLI”), from General Contracting firms to provide professional construction services for the City of Saraland for the Early Site Package of “The Land” Sportsplex Project.

This project will include:

All earthwork, electrical infrastructure, exterior improvements, site buildings, and site utilities for “The Land” Sportsplex. The project budget for this portion of the project is approximately $25million. The City of Saraland aims to select a General Contractor for Phase 1 of this project. The General Contractor shall work as part of a collaborative project team along with the Owner, Architect, and Program Manager. The delivery method for this project will be a Design-Bid-Build form of an agreement utilizing pre-qualifications for all General Contractors.

Submission Process

There will be 4 distinct stages leading to the selection of the Construction Management firm.

Stage 1 Advertisement

State 2 Submit Letter of Interest

Stage 3 Response to the RFQ.

Stage 4 Bid

Stage 1. – Submittal of a Letter of Interest

Letter of Interest. On-time submission is mandatory.

Prior to submitting any materials describing your firm’s qualifications a general Letter of Interest must be submitted and received by The City of Saraland’s Program Managers Hoar Program Management (HPM). The letter should include your firm’s contact person by name, title, and physical address along with the phone number(s) and email addresses.

The City of Saraland requests that the sealed Letters of Interest be submitted for the Construction Management Services for “The Land’ Sportsplex to the HPM Mobile Office, 2203 Perimeter Road, Mobile, AL 36605 by 2:00 p.m. (CT) on August 03, 2023, to receive consideration. Sealed documents must be marked on the outside of the envelope as follows:

Construction Management Services for “The Land” Sportsplex

2:00 p.m. (CT)

Submission of the letter of interest MUST be made as described above to be considered for this project. If the submission is not received on time, your firm will not be permitted to participate.

You will be notified that your Letter of Interest has been received and you will be sent Stage 2 RFQ Submission Format Requirements.

The City of Saraland reserves the right to cancel the procurement at any time for any reason.

Please direct questions to:

HPM Mobile

2203 Perimeter Road

Mobile, AL 36605

c/o Emma Donoghue

edonoghue@hpmleadership.com

All documents should be submitted to:

Emma Donoghue

HPM Mobile

2203 Perimeter Road

Mobile, AL 36605

Call News July 12, 19, 26 and August 2, 2023

Complaint

LEGAL NOTICE

JAMES W. LYON

v.

EBRAHEEM ABD AL-RAHMAN

CV-2021-902168

On December 8, 2021 the plaintiff filed a complaint for damages in a motor vehicle accident, which happened December 19, 2019. On July 19, 2023 counsel for the plaintiff filed an affidavit and motion for service by publication. On July 20, 2023 the Court granted the plaintiff’s motion.

Therefore, Ebraheem Abd Al-Rahman, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer or plead to James Lyon’s Complaint for Negligence and Wantonness relative to a motor vehicle collision occurring on or about December 13, 2019 on or before September 22, 2023, which is 30 days after the last date of publication, with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, and must send a copy of his answer or pleading to the plaintiff’s attorney, failing which a default judgment may be entered against him for Negligence and Wantonness.

GIVEN under my hand this 28th day of July, 2023.

/s SHARLA KNOX

Circuit Clerk of Mobile

County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

SIDNEY W. JACKSON, III

75 St. Michael Street

Mobile, Alabama

Telephone: 251-433-6699

E-mail: christian@jacksonfoster.com

Call News Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 23, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: CV-2022-901518

JASON CARTER, Plaintiff

VS.

HEIRS OF RICHARD LANG, Deceased

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

The Court’s order of June 12, 2023 is amended as follows: Plaintiff’s motion is granted for service of process by Publication for unknown heirs of RICHARD LANG as to the property that is the subject of this legal proceeding and more particularly described as follows:

BEG SE COR OF LOT 4 BLK 4 LEXINGTON HGIS DBK 70 P 126 TH WLY 44. 1 FT TH NLY 128.67 FT TH ELY 40.33 FT TH SLY 139FT TO POB BEING LOT 4 & PTLOT 21 BLK 4 SAID SUB #SEC 25 T4S RIW #MP29 07 25 0 005

SAID PROPERTY IS ALSO DESCRIBED AS

Lot Number 4 in Block 4 of Lexington Heights, according to a plat

thereof recorded in Deed Book 70 N.S. pages 126-127, said lot being more fully described as beginning at a point on the North side of St. Stephens Street 132 feet, 3 inches Westwardly from the Northwest corner of St. Stephens Street and Ryland Street, and running thence Westwardly along the North side of St. Stephens Street 44 feet 1 inch, thence Northwardly parallel with Ryland Street 110 feet, thence Eastwardly and parallel with St. Stephens Street 14 feet 1 inch, thence Southwardly 110 feet to the place of beginning.

Any parties having right, claim, interest, lien or any other encumbrance upon said land shall answer or plead to this complaint within 30 days of the last date of publication, in writing to the Clerk of the Circuit Court and shall send a copy of their answer or pleading to attorney for the plaintiff, J. Malcom Jackson, III of suffer the entry of a default judgment against them.

Given under my hand this 27th day of July 2023.

/s SHARLA KNOX

Clerk of the Circuit Court,

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s attorney:

Malcom Jackson, III

Jackson/Harris P C

912 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 336604

Phone: 251-444-0053

Cell: 251-648-1392

E-mail: jmalcolm@jacksonharrislaw.com

Call News. Aug. 2, Aug 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 23, 2023

QUIET TITLE PETITION

Take notice a Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County on April 25, 2023 by plaintiff Sonny Brandon Unger, Case Number 02-CV-2023-900774.00, to quiet title to a parcel of land with the following legal description: Lot 16, Block E, according to plat of survey of East Village Chickasaw as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 368-371 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel Number: 2209440016071, Key: 254762, located at 17 Southern Street, Chickasaw, AL 36611. This notice is given by Order of the Court and pursuant to Ala. Code 6-6-563. If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the hereinabove named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, or any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land or any part thereof, they must appear in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, to plead to, answer or respond to this Complaint, on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice or suffer a default judgment to be taken against them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 27th day of July, 2023.

/s SHARLA KNOX

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

William A. Menas, II

Clay Maddox, LLC dba

Will Menas Law, LLC

7817 Spanish Fort Blvd. Ste B

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

(251) 410-0093

E-mail: will@willmenaslaw.com

Call News Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 2023

BREACH OF CONTRACT

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 02-SM-2023-900291.00

Clay E. Campbell, Jr., Plaintiff

Vs

Lonnie Campbell, Defendant

Claim: $2,200 For BREACH OF CONTRACT

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendants is unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained, or, the identity of defendant is unknown, or, the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

Now therefore said defendants are hereby commanded within thirty days after the last publication hereof to plead to the said complaint.

Issued 6/8/2023

SHARLA KNOX

Clerk, Circuit Court

Mobile County, Alabama

Clay Campbell, Jr., Plaintiff

3645 Marketplace Way Ste. 130-59

East Point, GA 30344

Call News July 19, 26 and August 2, 9, 2023

juvenile court notices

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0489.03

IN THE MATTER OF EVERLEIGH ROSALINDA ARCE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Ever Gerardo Arce Romero, the father of Everleigh Rosalinda Arce, born 1-17-22, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF EVERLEIGH ROSALINDA ARCE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0489.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Everleigh Rosalinda Arce, born 1-17-22;

Heretofore/This 10th day of April 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Ever Gerardo Arce Romero, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 29th day of August 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 07-19-2023, 07-26-2023, 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-0648.03

IN THE MATTER OF NOAH JACE PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Noah Jace Petty, born 3-24-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

CASE NO. JU-20-0648.03

IN THE MATTER OF NOAH JACE PETTY, A Minor

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Noah Jace Petty, born 3-24-20;

Heretofore/This 27th day of June 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-1643.03

IN THE MATTER OF DECATUR YAHSRAEL PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Decatur Yahsrael Petty, born 10-3-18, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DECATUR YAHSRAEL PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-1643.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Decatur Yahsrael Petty, born 10-3-18;

Heretofore/This 27th day of June 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

IN THE MATTER OF CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1236.03

IN THE MATTER OF DRAVEN MICHAEL ATLAS PATE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Daniel Michael Pate, the father of Draven Michael Atlas Pate, born 12-13-18, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DRAVEN MICHAEL ATLAS PATE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1236.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the father of Draven Michael Atlas Pate, born 12-13-18.

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Daniel Michael Pate, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of October 2023, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, Judge

CALL NEWS 8-02-23, 8-09-23, 8-16-23, 8-23-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0898.02

IN THE MATTER OF MA’KIYA ZIRYONNA DOTSON, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Ma’kiya Ziryonna Dotson, born 4-30-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF MA’KIYA ZIRYONNA DOTSON, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0898.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ma’kiya Ziryonna Dotson, born 4-30-21;

Heretofore/This 3rd day of October 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of October 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 8-02-23, 8-09-23, 8-16-23, 8-23-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1551.04

IN THE MATTER OF CARINA ANALISE MARSHALL, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Carina Analise Marshall, born 11-24-20, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CARINA ANALISE MARSHALL, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1551.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Carina Analise Marshall, born 11-24-20;

Heretofore/This 2nd day of June 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 4th day of October 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 8-02-23, 8-09-23, 8-16-23, 8-23-23