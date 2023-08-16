MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 08-16-2023 CLICK HERE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David Heritage, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Eagle Nationwide Mortgage Company, on February 2, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6623 Page 1864 and Modified in Book LR7160 Page 484 and in Instrument No. 2019000162; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract of land located in the East Half (E 1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 2, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, described as beginning 717 feet North of the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of said Section 2; thence West 250 feet, more or less, to Spice Pond Road; thence Northerly along Spice Pond Road 202.6 feet; thence East 195 feet, more or less, to a point on the East line of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of said Section 2; thence South along the North and South Bi-sectional line of said Section 2, 195 feet to the point of beginning. Less any portion lying within the right-of-way of Spice Pond Road.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9551 Spice Pond Road , Eight Mile, AL 36613. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04101

Call News 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023, 08/30/2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from ROSA STEPHENS, A SINGLE WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR ALLIED HOME MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, on the 6th day of September, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 12, 2002, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5222, Page 1906, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Selene Finance LP, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Selene Finance LP, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH LINE OF BLOCK 8, RESURVEY OF BLOCK 3, BLOCK 8, BLOCK 10, BLOCK 11 AND LOTS 3 AND 9 IN BLOCK 2 OF RESURVEY OF HAKANSON`S SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGES 521-522, OF THE RECORDS OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN EASTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID BLOCK 8 A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUE EASTWARDLY ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE A DISTANCE OF 104.8 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE TO THE RIGHT OF 88 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 46 SECONDS RUN NORTHWESTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF 111.70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FAYE STREET; THENCE WITH AN ANGLE TO THE RIGHT OF 93 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 33 SECONDS RUN NORTHWESTWARDLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY A DISTANCE OF 65.84 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE TO THE RIGHT OF 166 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 18 SECONDS RUN SOUTHWESTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF 37.58 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGEL TO THE RIGHT OF 102 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 15 SECONDS RUN SOUTHWARDLY A DISTANCE OF 106.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 2061 FAYE STREET, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Selene Finance LP, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SEF-19-04242-7

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023, 08/30/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness retained in that certain vendor’s lien deed from Brenda S. Jackson to Antonio Smith, dated the 18th day of December, 2015 and recorded in Land Record Book 7331 at Page 1678; and subsequently assigned to Michael D. Langan, as Trustee for the Helen M. Nelson Charitable Trust, Under Agreement Dated October 3, 2003, as recorded in Land Record Book 7331 at Page 1683, of the Mobile County, Alabama Probate Court records, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that Michael D. Langan, as said Trustee, the holder of said vendor’s lien and indebtedness, will, under the powers of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during the legal hours of sale on the 31st day of August, 2023, at the front door (Government Street Entrance) to the Mobile County Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama, the following real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 3, Resubdivision of Lots 2 & 3 OLD MILITARY ADDITION TO BELLINGRATH, Unit Four, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 111 at Page 61, of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama (commonly known as 7202 Old Military Road, Theodore, AL 36582),

said conveyance shall be made subject to all easements, restrictions, and other matters of public record.

Sale is made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness, and the expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney fee.

Michael D. Langan, Trustee

Holder of Vendor’s Lien

Michael D. Langan, Esq.

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 478 5203

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alma W Mcdonald , An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns dated November 22, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on November 29, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021078010 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC in Instrument 2023035375 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 21st day of September, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tax Id Number(s): 28 02 04 4 001 019.XXX

Land situated in the County of Mobile in the State of AL

LOT 21, DEERWOOD, UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 64, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1516 Deerwood Dr E, Mobile, AL 36618.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05003AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 08/16/2023,08/23/2023,08/30/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 28, 2002 executed by Tevich Var, a married person and Kerry B. Var, a married person, in favor of Coldwell Banker Mortgage, said Mortgage being recorded March 1, 2002, in Book 5123, Page 0287, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust by instrument recorded in Inst.# 2021077004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 09/20/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 30, Cottage Park Estates, Third Unit, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 29, page 32 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2817 West Cottage Glenn Dr., Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-23-01184

Call News August 16, 2023, August 23, 2023 and August 30, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 8, 2012 by Barbara M. Dickerson, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company, and recorded in 6871 at 1764 on March 15, 2012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on October 10, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 160, Oak Forest, Phase Three, as recorded in Map Book 80, Page 76 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8484 Desert Oak Court, Mobile, AL 36695.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022992

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News August 16, 2023 and August 23, 2023 and August 30, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John M. Mcdow, unmarried man originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A on November 22, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7580, Page 865; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on September 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tax Id Number(s): 33 06 24 3 001017.XXX, 01133446 3306243001017.XXX

Land situated in the County of Mobile in the State of AL

LOT 9, BLOCK NO. 3, UNIT NO. 2, CYPRESS SHORES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDEDIN MAP

BOOK 9, PAGE 103, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SOURCE OF TITLE: BOOK 6478 PAGE 1928

Commonly known as: 4113 Canal Cir e. Mobile, AL 36619

THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES

Property street address for informational purposes: 4113 Canal Cir E Mobile, AL 36619

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 8/16/2023, 8/23/2023, 8/30/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 08/28/2018, by Matthew Armstrong, an unmarried male, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7682, Page 1758 on 9/20/2018 and Modified in Instrument # 2021078945 recorded 12/1/2021 and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 7/17/2023 in Instrument # 2023041972 and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 9/14/2023.

LOT 10, MAUVILLA ACRES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 66, PAGE 46, PROBATE COURT RECORDS, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED 1/18TH INTEREST IN THE COMMON AREA DESIGNATED LOT 8 ON SAID PLAT.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 8/16/2023, 8/23/2023, 8/30/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William B. Chinnis aka W B Chinnis, Jr. and Annette P. Chinnis, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, doing business as AmSouth Bank, on April 2, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on April 25, 2007 at Book 6170, at Page 427, as Document Number 2007030103. Regions Bank successor by merger with AmSouth Bank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on September 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot(s) 5, Alyson Woods according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 73 Page 65, in the OFfice of the Judge of Probate in Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 11999 Sonneborne Dr, Theodore, AL 36582

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Regions Bank successor by merger with AmSouth Bank, (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News August 16, 2023, August 23, 2023, August 30, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randall Ray Odom and Maria Martinez, husband and wife, originally in favor of BBVA USA, on July 17, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2019042666; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 14, Arlington Oaks, Second Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 26, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3670 Arlington Oaks Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04501

Call News 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023, 08/30/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Evelyn Byers and Gary Byers Sr., husband and wife, and Gary Byers Jr, a single man, originally in favor of Option One Mortgage Corporation, on July 16, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-5632 Page-1597; with Loan Modification Agreement recorded June 20, 2009 in Book-6398 Page-161; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2004-OPT1, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-OPT1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 10, Lakeview Woods, recorded in Map Book 66, Page 34, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 600 Lakeview Woods Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2004-OPT1, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-OPT1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04330

Call News 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023, 08/30/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Manuel F Vargas-Machuca aka Manuel Fernando Vargas-Machuca and Lori Vargas, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for PrimeLending, A Plainscapital Company, on August 27, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7677 Page 1369; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 25, Scott Plantation, Unit 6, revised plat, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 108, Page 124 and revised in Map Book 111, Page 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3025 Dairy Ct , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04196

Call News 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 12, 2022 executed by Tenavia Georjetta Bell an unmarried person aka Tenavia Bell, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded December 14, 2022, in Inst. #2022076966, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023046837, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 09/20/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 5, Block F, Cambridge Estates, Section “B”, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 14, Page 50 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5120 Ridgedale Rd, Mobile, AL 36609. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01177

Call News August 9, 2023, August 16, 2023 and August 23, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Charles Wilkins, an unmarried man and Brenda Swafford, an unmarried woman to Fifth Third Mortgage-MI, LLC, dated November 22, 2010, and recorded in Book 6729 at Page 1048 on December 9, 2010, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to Fifth Third Bank, N.A. by assignment, recorded on June 11, 2019, Instrument Number 2019032406 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Seventy-Five Thousand Two Hundred Sixty-Four and 0/100 dollars ($75,264.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 20, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

All that parcel or land in County of Mobile, State of Alabama as more fully described in Document 4251-1027 and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot 25, First addition to Orchard Estates, according to a plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 208 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Sometimes known as: 7127 Muscadine Ave, Mobile AL 36618

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Estate of Brenda Kay Swafford and Estate of Charles Wilkins or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 7127 Muscadine Ave, Mobile, AL 36618.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(659) 202-0281

B&S File No.: 22-05612

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Duy T. Nguyen and Hang Nguyen, husband and wife as joint tenants, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, its successors and assigns, on March 14, 2007, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2007 at Book 6146, at Page 1097, as Document Number 2007018928; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on January 17, 2014, and said modification being recorded on January 23, 2014 at Book LR7114, at Page 1512. Ajax E Master Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on September 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, Stone Hedge, Unit One, according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 79, Page 19, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1543 Stone Hedge Dr W, Mobile, AL 36695-4485

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Ajax E Master Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News August 9, 2023, August 16, 2023, August 23, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Raymond Butts, to Pelican Properties, LLC, dated December 29th, 2015, and recorded in Land Record Book 7333 Page 1611, with a Scrivener’s Affidavit being recorded, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on August 31st, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, Block 28, North Mobile, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 252, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, AL.

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easements as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind of character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Pelican Properties, LLC as holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Erin C. Lewis, a single women, to Powers Investments LLC, An Alabama Limited Liability Company dated December 15th, 2022, and recorded in Instrument # 2022077470, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on August 31st, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Boxwood Estates, Phase I, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 84, Page 58 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama. RAW LAND

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easements as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind of character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. Boxwood Estates Amended Restrictive Covenants and Home Owner’s Association Agreement as shown in Real Property Book 5370 Page 1165-1170 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. A non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress along Boxwood Drive and Greenbrier (Private Roads).

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Powers Investments LLC, An Alabama Limited Liability Company as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tamara Ellzey Harold, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on June 30, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6220 Page 1057 and modified in Book LR7216 Page 1648; the undersigned U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF2 Acquisition Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 43, Dauphin Acres, 4th Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 141 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 155 Poydras Ave , Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF2 Acquisition Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05570

Call News 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eric Daniel Passarelli, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Ins. solely as a nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, on June 18, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2021039699; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the point on the West side of Bradford Avenue, 132 feet North of the Northwest corner of Bradford Avenue and Brown Street, as shown on the plat of Davis Oates Subdivision, as recorded in Deed Book 156, N. S., Page 452-3 of the recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, run Northwardly along the West line of Bradford Avenue 50 feet; thence Westwardly with a deflection angle of 92 degrees 47 minutes run 124.5 feet to a point in a fence line; thence Southwardly and parallel with Bradford Avenue 50 feet; thence Eastwardly and parallel with the North line of the property herein described 124.5 feet to the West line of Bradford Avenue, which is. the Point of Beginning. (Subject, however, to a 10 foot driveway easement lying 5 feet on each side of the North line of the property and extending Westwardly along said line 100 feet) Together with the beneficial easement for use of the joint driveway as contained in the joint driveway maintenance agreement by Wink Management, LLC and Christopher E. Stephens and Katherine I Stephens recorded in Instrument No. 2021038436.. Property street address for informational purposes: 66 Bradford Ave , Mobile, AL 36604. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-07658

Call News 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023

NOTICE OF VENDOR’S LIEN MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage lien retained in that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed by Zollie R. Allen and Sandra Allen, husband and wife, dated the 23rd day of June, 2022, which Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Instrument No. 2022042735, the undersigned Mortgagees, Zollie R. Allen and Sandra Allen, will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in the City of Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale (between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) on August 30, 2023, the real property described in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 7, 17, and 27, Deerfield Estates, Phase IV, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 117, Page 18, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

The street address of the aforesaid real property is 9454 Deerfield Drive, Irvington, Alabama 36544.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ZOLLIE R. ALLEN and SANDRA ALLEN, as holders of said mortgage.

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

P.O. Box 1678

Daphne, AL 36526

Call News August 9, 2023, August 16, 2023, and August 23, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara Thomas Single to CitiFinancial Corporation LLC dated September 2, 2004; said mortgage being recorded on September 3, 2004, in Book 5654, Page 1931 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT by assignment recorded in Deed Book 7684, Page 1014 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTTunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 11th day of September, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 436, TRINITY GARDENS, 3RD ADDITION, MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 143 OF THE PROBATE COURT RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA SAID PROPERTY BEING LOCATED IN SECTION 44, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH RANGE 1 WEST.

Said property is commonly known as 2616 First Avenue, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 983317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 08/09/2023,08/16/2023,08/23/2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from ROBERT WAYNE BRANTLEY, UNMARRIED MAN to CITIFINANCIAL CORPORATION, LLC, on the 29th day of June, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on July 1, 2005, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5804, Page 586, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-E, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-E, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 16, PETALUMA, UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 46, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS RECORDED IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 2568 PAGES 038-041 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

LOT 17, PETALUMA, UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 46 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, RIGHTS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, PROVISIONS, COVENANTS, TERMS, CONDITIONS AND BUILDING SET-BACK LINES OF RECORD.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1201 SARAH DR, SEMMES, AL 36575.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-E, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. AMI-20-00254-16

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 9, 2009 by Sumner Lee, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Renasant Bank, and recorded in 6544 at 530 on June 16, 2009, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 14, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 15, BAYOU NORTON, a subdivision, according to a map or plat thereof which is on file of record in the office of the JUDGE OF PROBATE of Mobile County, AL, in MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 327, reference to which is hereby made in aid of and as a part of this description.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 214 Mignionette Avenue, Saraland, AL 36571.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 22-022351

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News August 2, 2023 and August 9, 2023 and August 16, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Wilson, Jr And Virginia L Wilson, Husband And Wife to AmSouth Bank dated October 6, 2004; said mortgage being recorded on October 21, 2004, in Book 5675, Page 696 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 6164, Page 497 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bankunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of September, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 29, Heron Lakes, Phase One, Resubdivision of and Addition to Lot 29, as recorded in Map Book 101, Page 122 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1050 Grand Heron Court W, Mobile, AL 36693.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO RBC BANK (USA), FORMERLY KNOWN AS RBC CENTURA BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05005AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 08/09/2023,08/16/2023,08/23/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daria M McDonald, aka Daria Matthews McDonald an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.solely as nominee for National Bank of Commerce, on May 17, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-7028 Page-520 and modified in Book 7624 Page 86; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 33, Revised Cambridge Place, Phase One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 109, Page 67 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 373 Laura Ct , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05348

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen L. Zito, Jr. and Christi Etheredge Zito, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, on February 3, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021017351; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 79, Sugar Creek, Unit Three-Part “A”, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 32, page 71 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6633 Sugar Creek Dr S, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05198

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA

MOBILE COUNTY

NOTICE OF VENDOR’S LIEN DEED

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Ivan J. Lockett (“Grantee”) to TruValue Properties, LLC. (“Grantor”), dated January 17, 2014, said Vendor’s Lien Deed being recorded on April 25, 2014, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama, at instrument #2014020891, BK LR7142 Pg 513, (6 pages), as amended in the Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed dated February 10, 2020 being recorded on February 12, 2020, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama, at instrument #2020009187 (3 pages), and Grantor, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed, Grantor will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 17, 2023, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Block 1, Chapin Place, as recorded in Deed Book 127 N.S., Page 382 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereto belonging, and also together with all buildings, structures, equipment, fixtures and other improvements now existing, erected or installed thereon.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed to Grantor, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said Vendor’s Lien Deed and Amended Vendor’s Lien Deed.

Grantor makes no representation or warranty as to the physical condition of the real estate and/or any improvements thereon. The above-described property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any priority unpaid taxes, all reservations and restrictions contained in prior deeds and all other matters of record, including easements for road rights of way, utilities or rights of egress and ingress. Said property will be sold without representation, warranty or recourse, express or implied, as to title, condition, use, and/or enjoyment of the property described above, and will be sold subject to the statutory right of redemption. This sale is subject to being postponed or cancelled.

Grantor/Vendor’s Lien Holder

TruValue Properties, LLC

4354 Old Shel Road

Suite 133

Mobile, AL 36608

Jennifer S. Holifield, Esq.

Speegle, Hoffman, Holman & Holifield, LLC

Post Office Box 11

Mobile, Alabama 36601

Attorneys for Grantor

Call News August 2, 8 and 16, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ray A Hall And Judy T Hall to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC dated November 16, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on November 20, 2007, in Book 6292, Page 894 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as indenture trustee, for the NRPL Trust 2019-3 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2019-3 in Instrument 2021011114 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as indenture trustee, for the NRPL Trust 2019-3 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2019-3under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of September, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 21, BLOCK “M”, OF RESUBDIVISION OF WESTLAWN, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGES 516-520, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3064 Fendley Ave, Mobile, AL 36606.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR THE NRPL TRUST 2019-3 MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2019-3

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04801AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 08/02/2023,08/09/2023,08/16/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed to Vernon Chatman from S & S Investments, LLC dated June 1, 2021 and recorded in Instrument Number 2021036181 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on August 29, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Vendor’s Lien hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 1, Schillinger West, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, Page 24, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama;

LESS AND EXCEPT: Commencing at an iron bar marking the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 3 South, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence N 47˚ 30’ 48” W along a line a distance of 1971.47 feet to a point on the acquired R/W line (said point offset 95.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at Station 67+60.00); thence N 24˚ 07’ 20” E along the said acquired R/W line a distance of 42.16 feet to a point on the Grantor’s property line and the Point of Beginning of the property herein to be conveyed; thence continue N 24˚ 07’ 20” E along the said acquired R/W line a distance of 12.18 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line (said point offset 75.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at Station 68+10.00); thence Northerly and parallel with project centerline along a curve to the right on the said acquired R/W line (said curve having a radius of 10,075.00 feet, chord bearing N 02˚ 50’ 51” East and a chord length of 63.06 feet) a distance of 63.06 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line (said point offset 75.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at PT Station 68+72.59); thence N 03˚ 01’ 36” E along said acquired R/W line a distance of 90.83 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line (said point offset 75.00 feet left of and perpendicular to project centerline at PC Station 69+63.42); thence Northerly and parallel with project centerline along a curve to the left on the said acquired R/W line (said curve having a radius of 9925.000 feet, chord bearing N 02˚ 59’ 44” E and a chord length of 10.82 feet) a distance of 10.82 feet to a point on the present West R/W line of Schillinger Road (said point offset 75.00 feet, more or less, left of and perpendicular to project centerline at Station 69+74.21); thence S 00˚ 11’ 12” West along the said present West R/W line of Schillinger Road a distance of 175.51 feet to point on the said Grantor’s property line; thence N 89˚ 55’ 25” W along the said Grantor’s property line a distance of 12.90 feet to a point on the said acquired R/W line and the Point of Beginning of the property herein conveyed containing 0.02 acres, more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

S & S Investments, LLC

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

2023-459

Call News August 2, 9 and 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Veleta Williams a single woman, originally in favor of Centex Home Equity Company, LLC, on May 25, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book – 5986 Page – 470; the undersigned The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-B, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 15 and 16, Foxfire, a Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 29, at Page 119, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5717 Foxfire Road , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-B, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-07904

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from LETHA CANTRELLE, SINGLE WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR FBT MORTGAGE LLC, on the 30th day of August, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2017, in Deed/Mortgage Book LR7549, Page 1777, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 65 OF GULF MANOR SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP 6, PAGES 451 AND 452 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1613 NAVCO RD, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-03379-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dwayne D Davis And Erica Davis Husband And Wife to Conseco Finance Corp. – Alabama dated August 20, 2001; said mortgage being recorded on August 27, 2001, in Book 5026, Page 455 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Conseco Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-D by assignment recorded in Deed Book 7289, Page 1500 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as successor to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee, for Conseco Finance Home Equity Loan Trust 2001-Dunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of August, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10 and 11, Block F, Park Heights, Prichard, Alabama, according to Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, N.S., Page 234, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 922 Young Ave, Prichard, AL 36610.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, AS SUCCESSOR TO U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR CONSECO FINANCE HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-D

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02894AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 08/02/2023,08/09/2023,08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Angela R Walker, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on June 20, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7161 Pg: 1102; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 42, Howells Ferry Heights, Second Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 129, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2401 Rosedown Dr, Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05380

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 17, 2015 executed by Susan Kirkland, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded July 28, 2015, in Book LR7286, Page 1199, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst, #2020014253, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 10/03/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Kings Branch Subdivision Phase Two, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page(s) 84, of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6489 Meadow Lane N, Mobile, AL 36618. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01172

Call News August 2, 2023, August 9, 2023 and August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mickey Van Weeks and Tammy J Weeks, husband and wife, originally in favor of Coats & Co Inc, on January 16, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4921 Page 1964; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8 “Revised” Oakridge West, Unt One as recorded in Map Book 70, Page 106 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2780 Oakridge West Drive , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05366

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Paul Eatmon, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on April 23, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6177 Page 159; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 43, Brannon Place, First Sector, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 15, Page 96, of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 708 Brannan Court, Mobile, AL 36693-3900. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40241

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph S Rosson, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on March 17, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2022021453; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning 105 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, and run South along the Section line 105 feet; thence run West 1050 feet; thence run North 105 feet; thence run East 1050 feet to the Point of Beginning. Less and Except that certain property conveyed to Mobile County by Joseph C. Lott and Edna S. Lott, by Right of Way Deed for Public Road dated June 5, 1954 and recorded in deed Book 601, Page 590. Less and Except that certain property conveyed to the State of Alabama by Richard G. March, by Warranty Deed dated November 10, 2011 and recorded in Real Property Book 6831, Page 434.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2645 Schillinger Rd N , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40345

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 01/31/2012, by John M. Brouillette and Rebecca Brouillette, husband and wife, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Magnolia Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and assigns as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6859, at Page 1600 on 02/07/2012, and subsequently assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST F and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/16/2022 in Instrument No. 2022034512 and again recorded on 6/30/2022 in Instrument No. 2022044309 and again recorded on 12/1/2022 in Instrument No. 2022074398, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 09/06/2023.

LOT 26, THEODORE HIGHLANDS, SIXTH ADDITION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 126, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

Kent McPhail & Associates, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 08/02/2023, 08/09/2023, and 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 06/29/2022, by Nelson Anderson Argueta and Rachel Jackson Argueta, Husband and Wife, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2022044929 on 07/01/2022, and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC is currently the holder of the Mortgage, and underlying promissory note secured thereby, and Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note; and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 09/20/2023

Lot 22, Oak Alley, Unit Two, according to plat thereof recorded in Instrument 2021060962 and amended in Instrument 2021069790, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 08/09/2023, 08/16/2023, 08/23/2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles Edward Hall aka Charles Hall and Adell C. Hall aka Adell F. Hall, husband and wife, originally in favor of Option One Mortgage Corporation, on December 28, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5709 Page 1323; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, As Trustee For Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 32, Township 3 South, Range 1 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence South along the East line of said Section 32, 144.6 feet to the South right-of-way of Turner Road, thence Westwardly along the South right-of-way of Turner Road, 18.5 feet to a point, thence South 12 degrees 00 minutes West 591 feet to a point, the Point of Beginning; thence South 12 degrees 00 minutes West 100 feet to a point, thence North 78 degrees 00 minutes West 100 feet to the East right-of-way of Snyder Ave., thence Northeasterly along the East right-of-way of Snyder Ave., 100 feet to a point, thence South 78 degrees 00 minutes East 100 feet to a point, the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 320 Snyder Dr , Mobile, AL 36610. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 9, 2023 until September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. U.S. Bank National Association, As Trustee For Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04869

Call News July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara B. Black, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on April 4, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7148 Pg: 503; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 50, River Of Pines, as recorded in Map Book 22, Page 61, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 470 Norton Drive , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 9, 2023 until September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-03830

Call News June 7, 2023, June 14, 2023, June 21, 2023, August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald Glenn Copeland, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on December 24, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020000405; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 7, Western Woods, as recorded in Map Book 24, Page 55, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3140 Western Woods Dr , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 9, 2023 until September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-03368

Call News June 14, 2023, June 21, 2023, June 28, 2023, August 16, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary M. Maddox to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMFS, LLC, dated January 4, 2017 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7466, Page 215. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 4, FOURTH ADDITION TO THEODORE HEIGHTS, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 563-565 IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 6271 Broadview Drive N Theodore AL 36582 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , Mortgagee or Transferee The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on 08/23/2023, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the 09/20/2023 at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale. Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-006741 A-4793289

Call News 08/16/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert N Butts, Jr., and Karyn Nicole Butts, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Mortgage Team 1, on July 14, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020042075; the undersigned Matrix Financial Services Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4 & 5, Chunchula Estates, as shown on that certain Map or Plat recorded in Map Book 94, Page 92 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7539 Chunchula Georgetown Rd , Chunchula, AL 36521. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 3, 2023 until October 5, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Matrix Financial Services Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04611

Call News July 5, 2023, July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023, August 16, 2023

CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Vandyk Mortgage Corporation on May 14, 2009, by Reginald L. Crear, a Married Man joined by his wife and Mary A. Crear, and recorded in Book 6535, Page 228 and secured indebtedness having been transferred Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on the August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 20, Lee Place, Muths Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Map Book 3, Pages 325-326 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1849 La Salle St, Mobile, AL 36606. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/22-021903

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News Run ad: on January 6, 2023 and January 13, 2023 and January 20, 2023.

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on August 31, 2023, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the November 2, 2023, at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Call News August 16, 2023

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SONJA C. THOMPSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0368

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES DONALD THOMPSON as Executor under the last will and testament of SONJA C. THOMPSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAPHNE LYNN STANFORD

Case No. 2023-1335

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ELEC JEFFREY STANFORD as Administrator of the estate of DAPHNE LYNN STANFORD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RICHARD E. SHIELDS, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CALVIN REED SR

Case No. 2023-1269

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOROTHY REED as Administratrix of the estate of CALVIN REED SR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN A WENZEL, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANKLIN J. MOORER, SR. AKA FRANK J. MOORER AKA FRANKLIN JACKSON MOORER, SR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-1062

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FRANKLIN J. MOORER JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of FRANKLIN J. MOORER, SR. AKA FRANK J. MOORER AM FRANKLIN JACKSON MOORER, SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SCOTT TRAVIS MCDONALD

Case No. 2023-1325

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DORIS TOENNIES MCDONALD as Administratrix of the estate of SCOTT TRAVIS MCDONALD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANNETTE MCDERMOTT CARWIE, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TIMOTHY F MCCLURE

Case No. 2023-1145

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TIMOTHY JENNINGS MCCLURE as Administrator of the estate of TIMOTHY F MCCLURE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MANLEY L. CUMMINS III, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TERRA LYNNE INGRAM

Case No. 2023-1492

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TRYN ALAN INGRAM as Administrator of the estate of TERRA LYNNE INGRAM, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLYDE LEROY HOLEMAN

Case No. 2023-1385

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALEXA ELISE HOLEMAN SUELL as Administratrix of the estate of CLYDE LEROY HOLEMAN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM TODD HOLDEN

Case No. 2023-1469

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of WILLIAM TODD HOLDEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HUBERT HARRISON JR

Case No. 2023-0377

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THERESA CAROL HARRISON as Administratrix of the estate of HUBERT HARRISON JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR., Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JERROD WRIGHT HARDY

Case No. 2023-1277

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ASHLEY FRECKMAN HARDY as Administratrix of the estate of JERROD WRIGHT HARDY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DEBRA ANN GRANT

Case No. 2023-0681

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of DEBRA ANN GRANT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAXINE PHYLLIS BROWN FEIBELMAN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1517

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SAMUEL FREDERIC FEIBELMAN and PHILLIP LAWRENCE FEIBELMAN as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of MAXINE PHYLLIS BROWN FEIBELMAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023



NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN EDWARD ENNIS

Case No. 2023-1270

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ANN BALOGH as Administratrix of the estate of JOHN EDWARD ENNIS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN A WENZEL, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GEORGE WASHINGTON DEWRELL

Case No. 2023-1382

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA DEWRELL WALLEY as Administratrix of the estate of GEORGE WASHINGTON DEWRELL, deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID VAUGHN, Esq.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHARON SCROGGS COGGIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0805

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LESLIE HORN LANGLEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHARON SCROGGS COGGIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PATRICIA HAYES BODET Deceased

Case No. 2023-1485

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

C ADRIEN BODET III and JEANNE M. BODET GUND as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of PATRICIA HAYES BODET, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JESSICA L WELCH

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EMMA GERTRUDE BLACK Deceased

Case No. 2023-0760

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARNA MURRILL as Executrix under the last will and testament of EMMA GERTRUDE BLACK, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY YELLING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1481

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALONZO YELLING III as Executor under the last will and testament of MARY YELLING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROSE ANNA MCPHILLIPS

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELIZABETH CAROLINE WARNER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1483

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARRY ALLEN WARNER as Executor under the last will and testament of ELIZABETH CAROLINE WARNER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAX RAY WARD

Case No. 2023-1362

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JUDITH ANN WARD as Administratrix of the estate of MAX RAY WARD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOSHUA P MYRICK, Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEREL ANTHONY TABB

Case No. 2023-1283

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JUANITA BARNES as Administratrix of the estate of JEREL ANTHONY TABB, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS, Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN DAVID SEDDON

Case No. 2023-1107

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HEATHER RENEE WORLEY as Administratrix of the estate of JOHN DAVID SEDDON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RICK A. LA TRACE, Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TED ALVIN PRESCOTT

Case No. 2023-0930

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BEVERLY MARKELL PRESCOTT as Administratrix of the estate of TED ALVIN PRESCOTT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY, Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WALTER SCOTT PERRY JR Deceased

Case No. 2022-2261

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DARRYL S. CASON as Executor under the last will and testament of WALTER SCOTT PERRY JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SOON KUM MOIREN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1399

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACK RONALD MOIREN as Executor under the last will and testament of SOON KUM MOIREN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANNA MAGGIO WILLIAMS

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KENNETH STEVEN LOWE

Case No. 2023-0726

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TIMOTHY LOWE as Administrator of the estate of KENNETH STEVEN LOWE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY, Esq., Esq.

EDWARD T. OVERTON SR., Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE JONES III

Case No. 2023-1191

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

OREANNA LASHA JONES as Administratrix of the estate of ROBERT LEE JONES III, deceased

Attorney of Record:

EUCELLIS SULLIVAN, Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARRIE MAE JOHNSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0474

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES JOHNSON as Executor under the last will and testament of CARRIE MAE JOHNSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY R. SEAWELL, IV

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EMERIE M. ELLIOTT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1150

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAMELA J. ELLIOTT as Executrix under the last will and testament of EMERIE M. ELLIOTT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH HARRELL DAUGHERTY JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1182

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRANDY ARELENE HALLMAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOSEPH HARRELL DAUGHERTY JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RAYMOND EDWARD CALLAWAY SR

Case No. 2023-1046

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARTHA W CALLAWAY as Administratrix of the estate of RAYMOND EDWARD CALLAWAY SR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY, Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT BRYANT

Case No. 2023-0309

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of ROBERT BRYANT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY HOFFMAN, ESQ.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD G. BIGLER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1479

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA B. BIGLER and L PAGE STALCUP as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of DONALD G. BIGLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARWELL E. COALE

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DEBORAH BEASLEY

Case No. 2023-1131

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KRISTEN BEASLEY as Administratrix of the estate of DEBORAH BEASLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NELL R. BARNES, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1474

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of August, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CLIFTON ALLEN BARNES as Executor under the last will and testament of NELL R. BARNES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

LAMAR C JOHNSON

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LUEVENIA BOYKIN SCOTT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1434

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EDWARD L. SCOTT as Executor under the last will and testament of LUEVENIA BOYKIN SCOTT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

LARRY C. MOORER

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EMMA REED AKA EMMA LOVE WILLIS REED Deceased

Case No. 2023-1435

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT JOAQUIN WILLIS as Executor under the last will and testament of EMMA REED AKA EMMA LOVE WILLIS REED, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTOVIA EUGENE RAMOS JR.

Case No. 2023-1347

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA F RAMOS as Administratrix of the estate of CHRISTOVIA EUGENE RAMOS JR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

Larry C. Moorer, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELLEN O’SHEA, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0675

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TINA M. KIRKSEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELLEN O’SHEA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAURA ANN BAKER NELSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1057

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN A. SAVELL as Executrix under the last will and testament of LAURA ANN BAKER NELSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of OSSIE SMITH JULY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0823

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BREONNA N. JULY as Executrix under the last will and testament of OSSIE SMITH JULY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ATHA LEE HOWELL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0477

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DARRHYL A. HOWELL as Executor under the last will and testament of ATHA LEE HOWELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY WAYNE HAYNES

Case No. 2023-1036

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

REGINA HAYNES as Administratrix of the estate of GARY WAYNE HAYNES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE GREENE

Case No. 2023-0524

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EDDIE ROBERT GREENE, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of ROBERT LEE GREENE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NOEL J. NELSON

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PAULINE SHATTLES ESSARY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0816

Take notice that Ancillary Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties haying claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LORI E. BRAY and MELANIE E. WALKER as co-Executrices under the last will and testament of PAULINE SHATTLES ESSARY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

BARRY A. FRIEDMAN

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIE COLEMAN A/K/A WILLIE D COLEMAN SR

Case No. 2023-1041

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LETRICE JACKSON as Administratrix of the estate of WILLIE COLEMAN A/K/A WILLIE D COLEMAN SR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KEITH LANE BUTLER

Case No. 2023-1068

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of July, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES KEVIN BUTLER as Administrator of the estate of KEITH LANE BUTLER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JANET DIANE THORNTON, Esq.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 10, 2023

Case No. 2014-2105-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY CAMPBELL DUNN, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition and Accounts for Final Settlement as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 10, 2023

Case No. 2020-1714-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY O. HALL, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JONATHAN HALL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 10, 2023

Case No. 2023-0265-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JIMMIE TRAVIS BRELAND, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically TOMMY BRELAND, ARLENE BRELAND, DARLENE HARMON, BARBARA BRELAND, BOBBY BRELAND JR, CANDACE BRELAND, TAMMY WHITE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 09, 2023

Case No. 2022-0908-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE TAYLOR, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by BRANDY YAEGER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

2151 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 08, 2023

Case No. 2023-1462

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANGELO WALTER SEMIFERO, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of September, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by RONALD JAMES MARCHLEWSKI JR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically AMANDA E HARRIS, NICOLE HARRIS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Kenneth A. Watson, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner of Counsel;

Jones Walker, LLP

RSA Tower

11 North Water Street, Suite 1200

Mobile, AL 36602

251-439-7555

kwatson@joneswalker.com

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

Case No. 2021-1330-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHELBY JEAN MANN MILLER, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by JOSEPH BRENT MILLER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

REGINA F. CASH

401 CHURCH STREET

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-1396

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Nancy Ann Hewett, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Sherri Ann Bohannon on July 17, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

656-A Iroquois St.

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News August 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

June 20, 2023

Case No. 2021-1522-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FLOYD GANDY, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th, day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by DELLA D GANDY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

O. BOX 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 04, 2023

Case No. 2018-1702-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PARKER HOLLEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition and Accounts for Final Settlement as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 02, 2023

Case No. 2003-0981-8

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LIZZIE LOCKETT, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by OHIO CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WEATHERS PRESTON BOLT

P.O. BOX 1548

MOBILE, ALABAMA 36633

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 25, 2023

Case No. 2021-2102-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PEGGY DAVIES, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 02, 2023

Case No. 2019-1928-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MELVIN SAUCIER, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

August 01, 2023

Case No. 2020-2002-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARGIE S BOOKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by WILLIAM I POPE SR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

DANIEL MIMS

952 GOVERNMENT ST

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 28, 2023

Case No. 2014-0856-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LIZZIE ANDERSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 31, 2023

Case No. 2017-0265-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE E THOMPSON JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by TRACEY FIELDS RIDLEY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

THERESA N. WILLIAMSON

952 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 28, 2023

Case No. 2019-0938-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD TED FRANCIA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

June 26, 2023

Case No. 2017-1214-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of M C DUMAS, Deceased

On to-wit the 7th day of August, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY FOR FORMER PR as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 28, 2023

Case No. 2022-2216-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KELLEY L ARNETT, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN,

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

July 27, 2023

Case No. 2023-0626-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCES ELAINE BOLEN, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of September, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 2023

Adoption

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO.: 2023-1164

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Adoption Petition by TROY ANTHONY FERROUILLAT

On to-wit the 8th day of September, 2023, at 9:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the Court will proceed to consider the Adoption of RYDER RANGER GREEN, a minor. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically MARCUS VON GREEN, II, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

William C. Poole, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Ste 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2022-2232

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION BY N.P.S. and R.M.S.

NOTICE TO: Jeremy Milton and/or Darrin Ray Landrum, Jr. and/or any and all unknown Birth Father

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of B.G.M born to Chloe Leann Storm Millerleile, Natural Mother, was file on or about the 18th day of November, 2022, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child may be Jeremy Milton and/or Darrin Ray Landrum, Jr and/or any and all unknown Birth Fathers, and whose relationship of said Jeremy Milton and/or Darrin Ray Landrum, Jr. and/or any and all unknow Birth Fathers to the aforesaid minor child is that of the Legal Father and the Natural Father.

Please be advised that this matter has been set for a hearing on the 8th day of September 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mobile County Government Center Annex, located at 151 Government Steet, third Floor, Mobile, Alabama 36602

Done this the 3rd day of August, 2023.

Attorney: Amy M. Osborne, Esq.

Osborne Law Firm, LLC.

4770 Eastern Valley Road, Suite 111

The Shoppes at Letson Farms, PBM 106

McCalla, Alabama 35111

205-515-9271

OsborneAdoptions@gmail.com

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0258

To: Marvin Williams, grandfather of D.N.W.,a minor.

You are hereby notified that a petition for adoption of the above named minor child who was born to Dawn Nadine Dearman on or about the 14th day of March, 2011, has been filed in this Court. If you have any objection to this petition, you are required to state the same in writing and file it with the Clerk of the Court P.O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 or Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602, and the legal counsel of the petitioner(s) named below, as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date this notice is published. If you do not file a response within the specified time, the Court will consider that you have impliedly consented to the petition and the relief requested therein, and the Court will proceed to consider the matter and may grant the relief requested.

Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Brenda J. Pierce

P.O. Box 1084

Mobile, Alabama 36633

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 2023

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0258

To: Virginia Moffett Williams, grandmother of D.N.W., a minor.

You are hereby notified that a petition for adoption of the above named minor child who was born to Dawn Nadine Dearman on or about the 14th day of March, 2011, has been filed in this Court. If you have any objection to this petition, you are required to state the same in writing and file it with the Clerk of the Court P.O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 or Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602, and the legal counsel of the petitioner(s) named below, as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date this notice is published. If you do not file a response within the specified time, the Court will consider that you have impliedly consented to the petition and the relief requested therein, and the Court will proceed to consider the matter and may grant the relief requested.

Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Brenda J. Pierce

P.O. Box 1084

Mobile, Alabama 36633

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 2023

Completion Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project: NH-0158(508) & BP-049-158-003 located at 2.709 Miles Roadway Extension (Grading, Drainage, Pavement and Bridge) on SR-158 from 0.500 miles East of Glenwood Road East of Wilmer to West SR-217 (Lott Road) Semmes, in Mobile County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 8/16/2023 and ending on 9/6/2023. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 8039, Mobile, Alabama, 36689 during this period.

O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, and September 6, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Ranger Environmental Services, LLC has completed the contract for Project M5712-2750, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners – US 90 Sanitary Main Line Pipe Bursting, PO Box 180249, Mobile, AL 36618. All persons having any claims for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architectural Engineering Department, City of Mobile, P.O. Box 1827, Mobile, Alabama 36633-1827

Call News August 16, 23, 30, and September 6, 2023

Notice of Completion

Southern Land Development, LLC gives notice of completion of contract with County Commission of Mobile County Project: Semmes Municipal Complex. All claims should be filed at Southern Land Development – 10351 Tanner Williams Rd. Mobile, AL 36608.

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Aeiker Construction Corporation has completed the contract for PR-022.21, Matthews Park – Synthetic Turf Athletic Field, 3700 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, Alabama 36609. All persons having any claims for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architectural Engineering Department, City of Mobile, P.O. Box 1827, Mobile, Alabama 36633-1827

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 23, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the MOBILE county commission for construction of Project No. MCR-2018-008, Tanner Williams Road, RRR: Resurfacing, Restoration Rehabilitation Widening and Resurfacing in Mobile COUNTY. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 7/26/2023 and ending on 8/16/2023 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Notice Requesting Data and Information for Preparation of Alabama’s Draft 2024 Section 303(d) List of Impaired Waters and Comments on Alabama’s Draft Water Assessment and Listing Methodology

Public Notice – 210

Section 303(d) of the Clean Water Act requires that each state identify those waters that do not currently support designated uses and establish a priority ranking of the waters, taking into account the severity of the pollution and the uses to be made of the waters. For each water on the list, the state is required to establish the total maximum daily load (TMDL) at a level necessary to implement the applicable water quality standards.

At this time, ADEM has begun development of the 2024 Section 303(d) list and is soliciting data and information for consideration during preparation of the list. Also, the Department is soliciting comments on Alabama’s Water Assessment and Listing Methodology which will be used to develop the 2024 Section 303(d) list. The methodology has been prepared to assist the Department in the development of the 303(d) list and establishes minimum data requirements and assessment/listing protocols. In order to be fully considered in this process, persons wishing to offer a submittal should do so in an electronic format.

While the Department will consider all data submitted, we reserve the right to incorporate only those data that meet minimum quality standards. The Department is not bound by interpretations provided by data submitters. It should also be noted that the Department is unable to pay a fee for the use of data. Data, information, and comments should be submitted to Joseph Roy, Water Division, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463 (street address: 1400 Coliseum Boulevard, Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400) or by e-mail at jtr@adem.alabama.gov. Data, information, and comments must be received by the Department prior to 5:00 p.m. on September 14, 2023.

An electronic copy of the Draft Water Assessment and Listing Methodology is available on ADEM’s website under the Public Notice section at the following address: http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt

Notice is hereby given this 16th day of August, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News August 16, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Please take notice that pursuant to a court settlement in State of Alabama v. Joseph Lee Bonner, et al., 02-CV-2020-901216, the remains of the people will be transferred free of charge to the families from Heritage Memorial Cemetery to Whispering Pines Cemetery:

Richard Eldridge

Valerie Eldridge

Ray Anthony Little

Dorothy McGee

Preston Miller

LaQuan Packer

Apostle Daryl Patterson

Daisy Rogers

Tito Smith

Cynthia White

Leon White, Jr.

Shirley Wilkerson

Guanni Williams

Martha Williams

If you are the person legally entitled to make decisions about the remains of one of these individuals and you wish to object to this transfer and make alternate plans for reinterment at your own expense you may obtain an objection form by emailing the District Attorney’s Office at {cemetery@mobileda.org/tbd}. Objection forms are due by 60 days from the date of this notice being published.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 23 2023

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant resides in and maintains a place of abode in the City of Semmes, County of Mobile, State of Alabama, which he recognizes and intends to maintain as his permanent home; affiant declares that he also maintains a residence at 6300 Grelot Road Ste-G, Mobile, AL 36609, and that he formerly resided at 201 Monroe St, Montgomery, AL 36104, but that his abode in Alabama constitutes his predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that he affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named BRYAN DAVID FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner BRYAN DAVID FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner BRYAN DAVID FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No. 23046839-1, dated June 2023. Affiant further declares that he is an actual bona fide and legal resident of the State of Alabama, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News August 2, 9, 16, 23, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2023 5

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Cynthia A Lewis

VS

Cynthia D Pounds Martin

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on September 11, 2023 at the hour of 12:20 pm, at the courthouse, Government Street Entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Cynthia D Pounds Martin, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 8 Dunnam Sub MBK 14/29 #SEC 1 T4S R3W #MP27 01 01 0 000 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2021 901484

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

All In Credit Union

VS

Nekylah Daughtry

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on September 11, 2023 at the hour of 12:10 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street Entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Nekylah Daughtry, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 11 Summer Oak S/D MBK 86/38 #SEC 01 T6S R4W #MP36 01 01 0 000 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. SM 2023 900698

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

HS Financial Group, LLC, as Assignee of Kornerstone Credit

VS

Jasmine Jackson

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Small Claims Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on September 11, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street Entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Jasmine Jackson, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 18 Hunters Ridge Northwest Phase II MBK 112 PG 73 #SEC 32 T4S R3W #MP27 09 32 0 000 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, 1st Choice Storage, 8990 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding. The advertised sale will take place on www.storageauctions.com with bidding to end at or after September 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

F085, Deborah McAdams

F011, Deborah McAdams

S090, Phyllis Young

CF009, Shannon Young

S017, Tina Nelson

S084, Mark Howard

Call News August 16, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Reliable Towing will auction the following abandoned vehicles on September 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Black

1GBEC19R1VE119159

1997 Chevrolet Tahoe Black

1GNEK13R9VJ426813

1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2GCEC19T7X1132400

1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2GCEC19T6X1250051

1999 GMC Sierra 1500 Gray

2GTEK19T9X1548127

2000 Kia Spectra Blue

KNAFB1611Y5201024

2001 Chevrolet Suburban Green

3GNEC16T61G188855

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Bronze

1GNEC13T01R116909

2001 Honda Accord Gold

1HGCG56451A039891

2001 Nissan Maxima Black

JN1CA31D81T815479

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Red

2G1WX15KX29142508

2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Gold

1GNDS13S622146321

2003 GMC Yukon XL White

1GKFK16T23J239659

2004 Buick Century White

2G4WS52J241218597

2004 Honda Odyssey Silver

5FNRL189X4B000375

2004 Toyota Camry Gray

4T1BE32K74U878741

2005 Buick LeSabre Gold

1G4HR54KX5U135838

2006 Buick LaCrosse Beige

2G4WD582861260642

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Green

1GCEK19B46Z114341

2006 Honda Accord Gold

3HGCM56436G708208

2006 Nissan Altima Silver

1N4AL11D96C121545

2006 Nissan Titan Red

1N6BA06A16N550015

2007 GMC Envoy Silver

1GKES63MX72219018

2007 Honda Civic Red

1HGFA16817L140899

2007 Mazda Mazda6 Silver

1YVHP80C675M17301

2007 Toyota 4Runner Red

JTEZU14R478084549

2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

1FMEU31E68UB33495

2008 Hyundai SONATA Blue

5NPET46C98H353843

2008 Hyundai Tiburon Blue

KMHHM66D08U296190

2008 Hyundai Veracruz Black

KM8NU13C98U031687

2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 White

1D3HB13T39S707126

2009 Ford Fusion White

3FAHP07Z19R105619

2009 Nissan Versa Silver

3N1BC11E19L420238

2010 Honda Accord Beige

1HGCP2F88AA166782

2010 Hyundai ELANTRA Gray

KMHDU4AD3AU081550

2010 Kia Soul Silver

KNDJT2A20A7051918

2011 Ford Taurus White

1FAHP2EW2BG163093

2011 Honda Accord Blue

1HGCP2F34BA034642

2011 Nissan Versa Black

3N1BC1CP8BL500138

2011 Volkswagen Jetta Black

3VWDZ7AJ5BM352415

2012 BMW 5 Series Black

WBAFR7C59CC816110

2012 Chevrolet Malibu White

1G1ZC5EU9CF101989

2012 GMC Canyon White

1GTD5MFEXC8105213

2013 Buick Verano Red

1G4PP5SK4D4192099

2013 Dodge Charger Silver

2C3CDXBG7DH663589

2013 Honda Accord Silver

1HGCR2F31DA193339

2014 Jeep Cherokee Blue

1C4PJLDB7EW164066

2014 Kia Optima Silver

5XXGM4A72EG323882

2015 Chrysler 200 Silver

1C3CCCAB8FN638096

2016 Chevrolet Trax Blue

KL7CJLSB1GB739366

2016 Nissan Maxima White

1N4AA6AP4GC405227

2018 Chevrolet Malibu Black

1G1ZD5ST6JF158947

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Burgundy

ML32A3HJXJH012389

2019 Chevrolet Colorado White

1GCHSBEA6K1146989

2019 Hyundai White

3H3V532C3LT070070

2022 Toyota Camry Silver

4T1G11AK2NU709297

Call News August 16, 23, 2023

The following cars have been abandoned at 3267 Schillinger Rd N Semmes, AL 36575 and will be sold at public auction on Sept 21 @ 8 a.m.

2017 Ford Escape

1FMCU0F74HUA26378

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

5N1AR2MN1EC664756

Call News August 16, 23, 2023

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned off on September 27,2023 @ 8:00 A.M. Location is 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2008 INFINITI EX35

JNKAJ09E78M303053

1996 OLDSMOBILE BRAVADA

1GHDT13WXT2706331

2011 CHEVROLET IMPALA

2G1WB5EK1B1306328

2017 KIA OPTIMA

5XXGT4L3XHG162862

2014 JEEP PATRIOT

1C4NJPBA7ED541290

2004 JAGUAR X-TYPE

SAJEA51C74WD55800

2007 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

2G2WP552X71174836

2016 CHRYSLER 200

1C3CCCFB9GN194298

2009 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

2GCEC29CX91101747

2006 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1CE38P06U731333

2003 FORD EXP SP TR

1FMZU67E03UC69883

2017 FORD FUSION SE

3FA6P0HD0HR195824

2010 TOYOTA SCION TC

JTKDE3B75A0315028

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K5XU399808

2011 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2CNALBEC0B6216253

Call News 8-16-23 & 8-23-23

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned September 18, 2023 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Drive, Theodore, AL 36582 at 10:00 a.m.

2004 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER

4M2ZU66K24UJ03923

2018 DODGE JOURNEY

3C4PDCGGXJT475568

2014 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

1GCNCPECXEZ390536

2003 KIA OPTIMA

KNAGD126635245710

2008 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP36858A044848

2002 Pontiac Bonneville

1G2HZ541X24106268

2001 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ND52JX16174565

1994 TOYOTA CAMRY

JT2GK13E0R0014508

2009 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPET46C49H479089

2006 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2CNDL13F666140418

2006 CHRYSLER SEBRING

1C3EL75R16N182966

2006 FORD FUSION

3FAFP07Z26R120908

2008 NISSAN PATHFINDER

5N1AR18U98C640463

2014 SUBARU OUTBACK

4S4BRBPC3E3262168

2012 JEEP PATRIOT

1C4NJRBB0CD598089

Call News August 16, 23, 2023

These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 9-5-23 at 5781 Three Notch Rd., Mobile, AL 36619 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then.

CHEV 1GNDS13SX62177030

FORD 1FTRE14W46HB02084

Call News August 16, 23, 2023

Abandoned Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned off on September 20,2023 at 8:00 A.M. at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2015 NISSAN VERSA

3N1CN7AP3FL950869

1991 FORD RANGER

1FTCR10A5MUB55448

2010 TOYOTA COROLLA

1NXBU4EE2AZ277313

2017 TOYOTA COROLLA

2T1BURHE1HC832658

2013 KIA FORTE KOUP

KNAFW6A38D5739398

2010 CHRYSLER 300

2C3CA5CV2AH241462

2019 NISSAN VERSA

3N1CN7AP7KL834696

2010 LINCOLN MKS

1LNHL9DRXAG608457

2007 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BEETLE

3VWPF31Y37M422674

2013 TOYOTA COROLLA

2T1BU4EE5DC115195

2016 BMW 328

WBA8E9C5XGK644066

2002 BUICK LESABRE

1G4HR54KX2U277473

2002 HONDA CIVIC

2HGES16572H586513

2003 BUICK CENTURY

2G4WS52J331171949

2014 HYUN SON

KMHEC4A49EA108832

Call News August 9, 16, 2023

BAY CITY PAINT & BODY INC 6220 THEODORE DAWES RD, THEODORE, AL WILL AUCTION OFF THE FOLLOWING ABANDONED VEHICLE’S ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2023 @ 9:00 AM.

2010 NISSAN VERSA

3N1BC1CP2AL396227

2004 SATURN ION

1G8AJ52F44Z115471

1999 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

1J4GW68S8XC645374

1994 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1GK14C9RU023071

Call News August 16 & 23, 2023

BID NOTICES

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

LAKE PURDY BOAT RENTAL SITE – RENOVATIONS

BWWB Project No. P.03875 Capital Budget Number: BI-5

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the LAKE PURDY BOAT RENTAL SITE – RENOVATIONS will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Work consists of, but is not limited to : 1) Construction of new accessible parking spaces with an accessible route to the building, including A.D.A. compliant approaches to the building;

2) Renovation of existing restrooms to be A.D.A compliant, including an addition to the rear of the building for the required space; 3) New aluminum canopies to cover the entry to the restrooms and main building entrance; 4) Installation of new site retaining walls and perimeter drainage system; 5) Removal of the existing roofing materials and installation of a new vented insulating panel roof system with new asphalt shingles; 6) Associated Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, and other miscellaneous items as necessary to complete the Work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus additional unit price items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222 and the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check, and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit, and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit, will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Lake Purdy Boat Rental Site, 3780 Boat Launch Road, Birmingham, AL 35242. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax- Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 30 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham 3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Owner’s Engineer:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department

Owner’s Project Manager: Primary Contact:

Wanda M. Ervin, P.E.

Senior Engineer

Telephone number: (205) 244-4220 Email: wanda.ervin@bwwb.org

Architect:

A.G. Gaston

Fred L. Keith, AIA

1820 3rd Ave N, Ste 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 612-8955 Email: fkeith@aggaston.com

Call News August 16, 23, 30 an September 6, 13, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

STRIPPING & WAXING OF FLOORS

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M., then publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website:

purchasing.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Mon.-Fri. Should you have any questions, please call Julie Morgan at (251) 221-4473.

BID ON: STRIPPING & WAXING OF FLOORS

BID #23-51

BID DATE: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News August 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Saraland, Saraland, Alabama, in the City Hall at 943

U.S. Highway 43, Saraland, Alabama until 5:00 P.M., local time September 7, 2023 and then publicly opened at 6:30 P.M. during the Scheduled Council Meeting for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required by the City of Saraland and described as follows:

Second Avenue Drainage Improvements

Phase 2

Neel-Schaffer, Inc. Project No. 14605.015

Twenty (20) working days are allowed for the construction of the project.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications. A certified check or a Bidder’s Bond, payable to the City of Saraland, Saraland, Alabama, for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but in no event more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), shall be filed with the proposal, the Bidder’s Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama. Only bids from qualified contractors licensed as required by the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors will be accepted.

A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the City in an amount not less than the sum bid will be required at the signing of the contract, and in addition, a bond in form and terms approved by the City in an amount not less than fifty percent (50%) of the contract price insuring payment for all labor and materials. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the City at the time of the signing of the Contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications which will include comprehensive insurance, Contractor’s Automobile Liability Insurance, Owner’s Protective Liability Insurance, and where applicable, Sub-Contractor’s Public Liability and Property Damage Insurance. The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said contract.

Liquidated damages for non-completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

Plans and specifications are on file and may be seen in the Office of Neel-Schaffer, Inc. 851 East I-65 Service Road South Suite 1000 Mobile, AL 36606 (Attention: Kirby Latham). Plans and specifications may be obtained by depositing Seventy-five Dollars ($75.00) with the Project Engineer for each set. This deposit will not be refunded. No plans and specifications will be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the specified time of receiving bids.

Dr. Howard Rubenstein,

Mayor City of Saraland, Alabama

NEEL-SCHAFFER, INC.

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the offices of:

The Mobile County Public School System’s Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass Building F, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM local prevailing time September 5, 2023 for:

Castlen Elementary School Re-Roof for Mobile County Public School System, Mobile, Alabama.

Work includes reroofing of approximately 64,320 sf of existing shingle roof area, with all trades incorporated in the general contract.

(Description of work)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Bid Documents may be examined at the office of the Architect and the following:

The Mobile County Public School System, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618

Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com). Questions pertaining to accessing the web site should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “private jobs” then enter job key “phjarch” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents by either of two methods as directed below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:

Alabama Graphics

350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave. Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies OR full sets of electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the Alabama Graphics DPR web site upon non-refundable payment to Alabama Graphics. The cost will be $50.00 per set. This is the full cost of printing, dandling, and distribution. General Contractors who submit a responsive bid within ten (10) days of bid date, may receive a refund of the cost of the documents upon return of hard copy sets in good condition.

Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications by either method will be notified of all addenda by e- mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.

A MANDATORY Pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 PM, local time on August 29, 2023, at:

The Mobile County Public School System, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618

for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the Owner intends to implement this program.

Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least 30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds if award exceeds $50,000 and evidence of specified insurance are pre-requisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Chresal D. Threadgill, Superintendent of Schools (Awarding Authority/Owner)

Mobile Public School System (Local Awarding Authority/Local Owner)

H. & J. Architects, Inc. (Architect/Engineer)

Call News August 16, 23, 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 11 N. Water St., Suite 15250, Mobile, Alabama, 36602; at 2:00 PM LOCAL TIME ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 31, 2023, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read, for:

RSA Multi-Properties Package – MP5

Mobile, Alabama

for

The Retirement Systems of Alabama

The Work of the project includes, but is not limited to, the General Works, Glass & Glazing, Flooring and Wall Tile, Drywall, Painting, Mechanical, Electrical and Fire Protection, and all related work (refer to Scope of Work). Coordination and supervision of the entire project; and all related work, as indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

All bid envelopes should contain the bidder’s name and mailing address, the name of the bid item, and Certificate of Responsibility Number on the face of the sealed envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Retirement Systems of Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, insurance in compliance with requirements, and verification of E-Verify enrollment (also with Proposals), will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 11 North Water Street, Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Attn: Doris Howard (251) 338-6840 doris.howard@gmcnetwork.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

General Contractors may procure plans and specifications from the Architect upon payment of a deposit of Twenty dollars ($20.00) for a one-time administrative fee for digital/file sharing access or One Hundred Fifty dollars ($150.00) (printed) per set. Contractors are encouraged to use the digital plans. Refunds will be issued for printed sets only issued by the Architect to each general contract bidder on the first two (2) sets issued submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Additional sets for General Contractors, and sets for subs and vendors, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount.

Checks shall be made payable to “Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC.” Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Architect will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect, by digital access/file sharing access by emailing your request to the following: doris.howard@gmcnetwork.com. Bid Documents will be available on or about August 9, 2023.

For the list of plan holders on this project visit http://www.gmcnetwork.com/bids/.

The OWNER reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any and all bids.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of SIXTY (60) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the GMC Office, 11 N. Water St., Suite 15250, at 10:00 AM local time on THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2023, for the purpose of reviewing the project, answering Bidder’s questions and touring the work areas. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is recommended for all Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and for Subcontractors.

This project is being bid EXCLUDING TAXES, and requires the Contractor comply with the requirements of Act 2013-205, which was signed into law on May 9, 2013. The Contractor and the Owner will be required to apply for Certificates of Exemption with the Alabama Department of Revenue which will handle administration of the Certificates. The Contractor shall account for the tax savings on the Proposal Form.

Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Retirement Systems of Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama

GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD LLC

MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS

11 N. Water St. Suite 15250

Mobile, AL 36602

Phone: (251) 460-4006

Fax: (251) 460-4423

Call News August 9, 2023, August 16, 2023, August 23, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Citronelle, Alabama, in the City Hall located at 19135 S. Main Street, Citronelle, Alabama 36522, until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and then publicly opened and read at the City Council Meeting which begins at 7:00 p.m., for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required by the City of Citronelle and described as follows:

City of Citronelle

2023 Street Repairs and Resurfacing

Base Bid: State Street from Highway 45 to Fifth Street (0.51 mile) and Mobile Street from Prospect Street to State Street (0.25 mile)

Alternate Bid: Celeste Road from Taylor Road to Schneider Lane (0.52 mile)

Sixty (60) working days are allowed for the construction of the project.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Contract Document book and submitted bound in said book in its entirety. A cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder’s Bond, payable to City of Citronelle, Alabama, for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, shall be filed with the proposal. The bidder’s bond shall be prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

A performance bond in the form and terms approved by the City in an amount not less than the contract price will be required at the signing of the contract. A labor and materials bond in the form and terms approved by the City in an amount not less than one-hundred percent (100%) of the contract price insuring payment for all labor and materials shall also be required at the signing of the contract. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the City at the time of the signing of the contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications.

Liquidated damages for non‑completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Plans and specifications are on file and may be seen at the Citronelle City Hall, and in the office of Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers, Inc., 732 Oak Circle Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36609. Specifications may be obtained by completing a Request for Bid Documents form (available by emailing brendah@speaks.cc and requesting it) and paying seventy-five dollars ($75) to the Project Engineer for each set. This amount represents the cost of printing and handling and will not be refunded. No specifications will be issued to contractors later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non‑resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non‑residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama.

The bidder must provide their name, address, and other information required by the Project Engineer in order to obtain a numbered set of Contract Documents, which will be assigned to that bidder. The Contract Documents are for that bidder’s exclusive use and a bid submitted by any other bidder using a numbered set which has not been assigned to them is automatically disqualified. This provision will not be waived.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to verify with the Project Engineer no later than 72 hours prior to the bid time and date that they have received all addenda and other supplemental information issued by the Engineer during the bid period for use in preparing the bid.

The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities in the bidding and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said Contract.

No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the City of Citronelle.

CITY OF CITRONELLE, ALABAMA

By: Jason T. Stringer, Mayor

Call News August 9, 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 10:00am, local time on August 29, 2023, for the Theodore High School Stadium Turf Replacement B.C.# 2023507 FPN#23-05

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00pm on August 22, 2023, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect’s online planroom (www.ASAplans.com) upon a cost of $50.00 for a digital download.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS

OF MOBILE COUNTY

Call News August 9, 16, 23, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00pm, local time on August 29, 2023, for the

DCM#2023545 FPN#23-24 Barton Academy Turf Project at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00am on August 22, 2023, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect’s online planroom (www.ASAplans.com) upon a cost of $50.00 for a digital download.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Call News August 2, 9, and 16, 2023

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2020-902468.00

MCMILLAN RICK, Plaintiff

VS

LANDS DESCRIBED, HEIRS & NEXT OF KIN OF, Defendant.

LIS PENDENS

Notice is given by the Clerk of the Court of Mobile County, Alabama to the heirs of and heirs-at-law and next of kin, ROLAND WESLEY, and any and all unknown parties to claim or reputed to claim any title and interest in, lien or encumbrance upon the land or any part thereof that Plaintiff RICK McMILLIAN has filed a Bill of Complaint on December 11, 2020, the same was filed to Quite the Title in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, section 6-6-550 et. seq., Code of Alabama 1958 against the following Lands in Mobile County, Alabama, viz:

Parcel #: R02290244009343

Key #: 655874

IMPROVMENTS & LOT 132 BLK F TRINITY GARDENS

2ND ADD MBK 3/331 #SEC 44 T4S RI W

And against the above-named persons and any and all persons who claim or reputed to claim any right, title interest lien, encumbrance, or demand in to said land or any part thereof.

Complainant states that title to the above described land is vested in it by adverse possession by purchasing the same by tax deed recorded in Real property book, book 3 page 331 of the records in the Office of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama together with the open, continuous, exclusive, hostile, notorious and adverse possession for more than three years next preceding the filing of the Bill of Complaint by your Petitioner and its predecessors in title.

If any person, firm or corporation, or any of the hereinabove named persons, or their heirs at law, next of kin or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim any title to, interest in lien or encumbrance upon said land or any part thereof, they must answer or plead to this case on or before October 6, 2023 or suffer the entry of a Default Judgment again them.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND this 10th day of August, 2023.

/s SHARLA KNOX

Circuit Clerk of Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Marcus E. McCrory

50 St. Emanuel Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Phone: 251-433-0730

E-mail: mccrorylegalassistant@gmail.com

Call News Aug. 16, Aug. 23, Aug. 30 & Sept. 6, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: CV-2022-901518

JASON CARTER, Plaintiff

VS.

HEIRS OF RICHARD LANG, Deceased

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

The Court’s order of June 12, 2023 is amended as follows: Plaintiff’s motion is granted for service of process by Publication for unknown heirs of RICHARD LANG as to the property that is the subject of this legal proceeding and more particularly described as follows:

BEG SE COR OF LOT 4 BLK 4 LEXINGTON HGIS DBK 70 P 126 TH WLY 44. 1 FT TH NLY 128.67 FT TH ELY 40.33 FT TH SLY 139FT TO POB BEING LOT 4 & PTLOT 21 BLK 4 SAID SUB #SEC 25 T4S RIW #MP29 07 25 0 005

SAID PROPERTY IS ALSO DESCRIBED AS

Lot Number 4 in Block 4 of Lexington Heights, according to a plat

thereof recorded in Deed Book 70 N.S. pages 126-127, said lot being more fully described as beginning at a point on the North side of St. Stephens Street 132 feet, 3 inches Westwardly from the Northwest corner of St. Stephens Street and Ryland Street, and running thence Westwardly along the North side of St. Stephens Street 44 feet 1 inch, thence Northwardly parallel with Ryland Street 110 feet, thence Eastwardly and parallel with St. Stephens Street 14 feet 1 inch, thence Southwardly 110 feet to the place of beginning.

Any parties having right, claim, interest, lien or any other encumbrance upon said land shall answer or plead to this complaint within 30 days of the last date of publication, in writing to the Clerk of the Circuit Court and shall send a copy of their answer or pleading to attorney for the plaintiff, J. Malcom Jackson, III of suffer the entry of a default judgment against them.

Given under my hand this 27th day of July 2023.

/s SHARLA KNOX

Clerk of the Circuit Court,

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s attorney:

Malcom Jackson, III

Jackson/Harris P C

912 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 336604

Phone: 251-444-0053

Cell: 251-648-1392

E-mail: jmalcolm@jacksonharrislaw.com

Call News. Aug. 2, Aug 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 23, 2023

QUIET TITLE PETITION

Take notice a Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County on April 25, 2023 by plaintiff Sonny Brandon Unger, Case Number 02-CV-2023-900774.00, to quiet title to a parcel of land with the following legal description: Lot 16, Block E, according to plat of survey of East Village Chickasaw as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 368-371 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel Number: 2209440016071, Key: 254762, located at 17 Southern Street, Chickasaw, AL 36611. This notice is given by Order of the Court and pursuant to Ala. Code 6-6-563. If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the hereinabove named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, or any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land or any part thereof, they must appear in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, to plead to, answer or respond to this Complaint, on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice or suffer a default judgment to be taken against them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 27th day of July, 2023.

/s SHARLA KNOX

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

William A. Menas, II

Clay Maddox, LLC dba

Will Menas Law, LLC

7817 Spanish Fort Blvd. Ste B

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

(251) 410-0093

E-mail: will@willmenaslaw.com

Call News Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 2023

Complaint

LEGAL NOTICE

JAMES W. LYON

v.

EBRAHEEM ABD AL-RAHMAN

CV-2021-902168

On December 8, 2021 the plaintiff filed a complaint for damages in a motor vehicle accident, which happened December 19, 2019. On July 19, 2023 counsel for the plaintiff filed an affidavit and motion for service by publication. On July 20, 2023 the Court granted the plaintiff’s motion.

Therefore, Ebraheem Abd Al-Rahman, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer or plead to James Lyon’s Complaint for Negligence and Wantonness relative to a motor vehicle collision occurring on or about December 13, 2019 on or before September 22, 2023, which is 30 days after the last date of publication, with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, and must send a copy of his answer or pleading to the plaintiff’s attorney, failing which a default judgment may be entered against him for Negligence and Wantonness.

GIVEN under my hand this 28th day of July, 2023.

/s SHARLA KNOX

Circuit Clerk of Mobile

County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

SIDNEY W. JACKSON, III

75 St. Michael Street

Mobile, Alabama

Telephone: 251-433-6699

E-mail: christian@jacksonfoster.com

Call News Aug. 2, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 & Aug. 23, 2023

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900864.00 WHH

Samantha M. Smith, Plaintiff

vs.

Joshua C. Harris, Defendant

Joshua C. Harris, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by October 10, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 1st day of August, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

William J. Casey

3208 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, AL 36606

Wcasey438@cs.com

Call News August 16, 23, 30 and September 6, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900906.00S

Heather V. Harris, Plaintiff

vs

Lonnie J. Harris, Jr., Defendant

Lonnie J. Harris (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by October 10, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment of Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 8th August, 2023.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: William J. Casey, Attorney for Plaintiff

3208 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, AL 36606

TELEPHONE (251)478-5713

Call News August 16, 2023, August 23, 2023, August 30, 2023, September 6, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900584.00S

Holly J. Tamang, Plaintiff

vs

James Tamang, Defendant

James Tamang (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by October 10, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment of Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 8th August, 2023.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Brent T. Day, Attorney for Plaintiff

A Limited Liability Company

1610 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

TELEPHONE (251)441-1925

Call News August 16, 2023, August 23, 2023, August 30, 2023, September 6, 2023

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0701.04

IN THE MATTER OF DIOR SAMIRA DEOVION HOY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Thomas Austin, III, Father of Dior Samira Deovion Hoy, born 5-26-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DIOR SAMIRA DEOVION HOY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0701.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Dior Samira Deovion Hoy, born 5-26-21;

Heretofore/This 10th day of April 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Thomas Austin, III, Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 3rd day of October, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 8-16-23, 8-23-23, 8-30-23 and 9-06-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-0648.03

IN THE MATTER OF NOAH JACE PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Noah Jace Petty, born 3-24-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

CASE NO. JU-20-0648.03

IN THE MATTER OF NOAH JACE PETTY, A Minor

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Noah Jace Petty, born 3-24-20;

Heretofore/This 27th day of June 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-1643.03

IN THE MATTER OF DECATUR YAHSRAEL PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Decatur Yahsrael Petty, born 10-3-18, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DECATUR YAHSRAEL PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-1643.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Decatur Yahsrael Petty, born 10-3-18;

Heretofore/This 27th day of June 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

IN THE MATTER OF CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 10th day of October 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 08-02-2023, 08-09-2023, 08-16-2023, 08-23-2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1236.03

IN THE MATTER OF DRAVEN MICHAEL ATLAS PATE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Daniel Michael Pate, the father of Draven Michael Atlas Pate, born 12-13-18, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DRAVEN MICHAEL ATLAS PATE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1236.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the father of Draven Michael Atlas Pate, born 12-13-18.

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Daniel Michael Pate, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of October 2023, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, Judge

CALL NEWS 8-02-23, 8-09-23, 8-16-23, 8-23-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0898.02

IN THE MATTER OF MA’KIYA ZIRYONNA DOTSON, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Ma’kiya Ziryonna Dotson, born 4-30-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF MA’KIYA ZIRYONNA DOTSON, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0898.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ma’kiya Ziryonna Dotson, born 4-30-21;

Heretofore/This 3rd day of October 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of October 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 8-02-23, 8-09-23, 8-16-23, 8-23-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1551.04

IN THE MATTER OF CARINA ANALISE MARSHALL, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Carina Analise Marshall, born 11-24-20, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CARINA ANALISE MARSHALL, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1551.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Carina Analise Marshall, born 11-24-20;

Heretofore/This 2nd day of June 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 4th day of October 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 8-02-23, 8-09-23, 8-16-23, 8-23-23