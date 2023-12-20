MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 12-20-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

Notice is hereby given that the City of Citronelle will receive sealed bids at the Office of City Clerk, 19135 S. Main Street, Citronelle, AL 36522, until 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 10, 2024 for the purchase of One (1) 15-passenger mini bus.

NO BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE ABOVE DESIGNATED TIME.

Bids will be publicly opened and read in the City of Citronelle City Hall Auditorium, Thursday, January, 11, 2024, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the regular meeting of the Citronelle City Council.

Envelopes should be identified on the outside as “RFP 12-01” and delivered by hand or mailed to:

City of Citronelle

19135 S. Main Street

Citronelle, AL 36522

Call News December 20, 2023

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONTRACTOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND

CONSTRUCTION BIDS

FOR: Loxley Elementary School- (Phase 1 Site package only)

THE BALDWIN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Project Address: County Road 64

Loxley, AL 36551

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for this Project.

The Owner shall qualify Contractors who have successfully completed similar projects on time for satisfied Owners. Pre-Qualification Applications shall be received at the office of the Baldwin County Board of Education, C/O Marlana Hanner, 23651 Flowers Rd. Robertsdale, AL 36567 until 4:00 pm on January 11, 2024. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of the Architect.

The Architect for these projects is: Adams Stewart Architects, 22615 Highway 59 North, PO Box 529, Robertsdale, AL 36567, Phone: 251-947-3864

Sealed prequalification proposals will then be received for the Loxley Elementary- Phase 1 Site Package Only project for the Baldwin County Board of Education by Marlana Hanner, at 23651 Flowers Road Robertsdale, AL 36567 until 2:00 PM CST on BID DATE TBD, 2024 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

For each project, a cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Baldwin County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

When available Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents are open to public inspection at the office of the Architect.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will not be refunded. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Loxley Elementary School- Phase 1 Site Package

This includes but is not limited to; site work on a +/- 50 acre parcel located on County Road 64. Site construction for the new proposed elementary school includes furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, and any other incidentals necessary to construct the driveways & parking areas, utilities, and stormwater drainage system in strict accordance with detailed Construction Plans as shown in the Contractual Documents and shall meet the requirements of the Alabama State Highway Department Standard Specifications for Highway Construction, as amended (articles regarding payment are omitted). Additionally, the work will include the undercut and backfill of the building areas as per geotechnical recommendation.

The Contractor shall: (1) Supply and maintain all barricades, warning and detour signs necessary for traffic control. (2) Grade and shape the roadway and parking areas to the required dimensions and details. (3) Haul material and construct necessary fill or cut, base material. (4) Construct side slopes. (5) Handle and remove, where required, all surface or ground water. (6) Construct storm drainage system, including detention ponds. (7) Remove excess excavated materials and clean the site of the work. (8) Install and test water and sewer service to the site in coordination with the utility companies.

Owner’s Representative

Mr. Frank Boatwright Jr.

Facilities and Maintenance Director

Baldwin County Board of Education

2600-A North Hand Avenue

Bay Minette, Alabama 36507

Call News December 20, 2023

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

B.C. RAIN CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN 21-04, DCM #2020798, PSCA #9124

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Prebid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Watermark Design Group, 2970 Cottage Hill Road, Suite #200, Mobile, Al 36606, (251) 344-5515, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2022-901441.00

DARRYL EDWARDS, Plaintiff.

v.

PARCELS 10 02 43 0 000 006.XXX, 10 02 43 0 000 006.01X, 10 02 43 0 000 006.02X,

10 02 43 0 000 006.002, and 09 06 43 0 000 007.XXX, As Said Parcels are described in the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner’s Office, ANDGWENDOLYN EDWARDS LONG, RODNEY EDWARDS, BONITA E. KELLY, BERNARD EDWARDS, SHARON EDWARDS, MICHAEL EDWARDS, AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, Defendants.

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS TO APPEAR AND DEFEND

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF ALEX BREECH AND/OR BESSIE BREECH, BOTH DECEASED:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on August 18, 2022, a certain Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court for Mobile County, Alabama seeking an Order of the Court to Quiet Title of certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, in favor of the Petitioner, DARRYL EDWARDS. This notice is given to any party believing they might have an interest in said real property and/or to each and every heir at law and next-of-kin of ALEX BREECH AND/OR BESSIE BREECH, both deceased.

Please take notice that any interested party in this matter is directed to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the complaint in this matter not later than 30 days after the final publication of this notice or a default may be taken against you. Answer or other pleading shall be entered with the Mobile County Circuit Court by contacting the Clerk of Court, 205 Government Street, Room C 936, Mobile, Alabama 36644, or by contacting the attorney for the petitioner at the address provided below.

Name and Address of Attorney for Petitioner: GERALD A. DANIEL, JR., ATTORNEY AT LAW, PO BOX 638, MILLBROOK, ALABAMA 36054, 334-285-9444

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

CLAIM

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE No. 02-DV-2023-901986

Elijah Cearon Madison, PLAINTIFF

vs

Barron Bernard Campbell, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $20,000 plus costs

FOR: Negligence Claim

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: DEC, 11, 2023

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Sharla Knox, Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Garret L. White

51 N. Florida Street

Mobile, AL 36607

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. SM-2023-902762

KEESLER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF

vs

LAGAIL D. BETTIS, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $4,914.90 FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: December 8, 2023

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

J. Daniel Barlar, Jr.

Barlar Law, LLC

1406 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

Notice is hereby given to Dazja Keyshay LeBeaux, the mother of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20;

Heretofore/This 31st day of August, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Dazja Keyshay LeBeaux, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of February, 2024, at 8 :00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23, 01-03-24

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Onesuis Rodriquez Reed, the father of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20;

Heretofore/This 31st day of August, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Onesuis Rodriquez Reed, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of February, 2024, at 8 :00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23, 01-03-24

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF AMYA CARLY HARRIS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0257.06

Notice is hereby given to Jeremiah Tywon Harris, the father of AMYA CARLY HARRIS, born 10-24-19, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF

AMYA CARLY HARRIS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0257.06

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of AMYA CARLY HARRIS, born 10-24-19;

Heretofore/This 26th day of April 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Jeremiah Tywon Harris, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 26th day of January 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-19-1760.05

IN THE MATTER OF AMIR ZAKEE MAHDI JR, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Amir Zakee Mahdi, Jr., born 4-4-19, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF AMIR ZAKEE MAHDI JR, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-19-1760.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Amir Zakee Mahdi, Jr., born 4-4-19;

Heretofore/This 19th day of September, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0134.04

IN THE MATTER OF TARICQ KENYATTA ALLEN JR, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Taricq Kenyatta Allen, Jr., born 7-28-19, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF TARICQ KENYATTA ALLEN JR, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0134.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Taricq Kenyatta Allen Jr., born 7-28-19:

Heretofore/This 19th day of September, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 20th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0135.04

IN THE MATTER OF CAMILL TAMARA ALLEN, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Camill Tamara Allen, born 10-18-17, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CAMILL TAMARA ALLEN, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0135.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Camill Tamara Allen., born 10-18-17:

Heretofore/This 19th day of September, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 20th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-06-23, 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bryson Thomas Williams, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America Inc., on October 27, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7441, Page 1464; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 44, Jamestown Estates, Unit IV, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 52, Page 101 and revised in Map Book 53, Page 48 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7035 Williamsburg Ct , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08877

Call News 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Wright Mullins And Jennifer Finney Mullins Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Realty Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated September 29, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 5, 2006, in Book 6056, Page 1646 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to US Bank Trust National Assocation, not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee for GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2021-RPL2 in Instrument 2023042426 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, US Bank Trust National Assocation, not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee for GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2021-RPL2under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 25th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1, RIMWALD COURT, as recorded in Map Book 35, Page 47, in the Office of Probate Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3712 Tuthill Place, Mobile, AL 36608.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2021-RPL2

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05402AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/20/2023,12/27/2023,01/03/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael W Howell Jr aka Michael Howell, Jr, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as a nominee for Pacific Residential Mortgage, on September 24, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021064152; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 69, Woodside, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 76, Page 63, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6363 Woodside Dr S , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 9, 2023 until December 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 14, 2023 until January 18, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07125

Call News October 18, 2023, October 25, 2023, November 1, 2023, November 22, 2023, December 20, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janet Pardo, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, A FSB, on August 9, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021051878; the undersigned M&T Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, Block G, Cypress Shores Estates. First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 83, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3979 Point Road , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. M&T Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08875

Call News 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by TAJA GWENDOLYN FOSTER aka TAJA G. FOSTER, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 11th day of August, 2021, and recorded in Instrument No. 2021059924 et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 17th day of January, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 3, Copperfield, Unit One, Part B, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 61, Page 20, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Wesley Shane Pitts and Kayleigh McKinney, Both Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Trulend Mortgage, LLC, dated June 21, 2022, and recorded at Instrument # 2022043272 on June 27, 2022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to Union Home Mortgage Corporation by assignment, recorded on November 21, 2023, Instrument Number 2023068553 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Two Hundred Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($200,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 24, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

The land referred to in this Commitment is described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 30, Churchhill Downs, 2nd Unit, as per plat recorded in Map Book 24, Page 84, Office of the Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 89 degrees 09 minutes 33 seconds East along the North right of way line of Downing Street, 90 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence run North 210.12 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 44 minutes 12 seconds East, 90.0 feet to a point; thence run South 209.21 feet to a point on said North line of Downing Street; thence run South 89 degrees 09 minutes 33 seconds West along said North line of Downing Street, 90.0 feet to the point of beginning.

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Wesley Shane Pitts and Kayleigh McKinney or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 9968 Downing Street, Semmes, AL 36575.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(205) 988-4202

B&S File No.: 23-27933

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 29, 2010 by Juan Eric Hill and Lanore Hill, a married couple, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Midtown Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Book 6674 at Page 516 on July 6, 2010, and modified in corrected by affidavit recorded September 21, 2017 at Book LR7557, Page 1188, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, NA. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 15, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 10, The Legends at Magnolia Grove, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 118, Page 64, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2563 Masters Ct, Mobile, AL 36618.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 17-013691

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James E King, a married male and Turkessa King, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on September 29, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7562 Page 713 and modified in Instrument No. 2022065311 and Instrument No. 2023040744; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, First Addition to Orchard Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 208, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7172 Muscadine Ave , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08990

Call News 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 1, 2004 executed by Edd Hobbs, an unmarried man, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company, said Mortgage being recorded December 7, 2004, in Book 5697, Page 577, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York As Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2004-AB2 by instrument recorded in Book 6880, Page 649, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for The Certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2004-AB2, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 01/18/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Scott Plantation, Unit 3, according to plat thereof recorded in map book 91, page 74 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 3015 Scott Plantation Drive, Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York as Trustee for The Certificateholders of CWABS, Inc., Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2004-AB2

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

30-FC-23-01318

Call News December 20, 2023, December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 1, 2017 by Ernest L Nettles and Mary L Kimbrough, Joint Tenants, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for American Housing Capital LLC D.B.A. CRM Lending, and recorded in LR7574 at 715 on November 8, 2017, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 13, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot E-65, Magnolia Springs, Phase Four, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 129, page 82 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2461 Driftwood Loop E, Semmes, AL 36575.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-023389

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Anita Johnson and Kyle V. Johnson, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Choice Funding, Inc., its successors and assigns, on May 27, 2005, in the original amount of $91,200.00, said Mortgage being recorded on June 2, 2005 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5787 Page 1464 Inst# 2005040702 and re-recorded at Book 6149, Page 617; and last assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-6 by virtue of that Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama on September 9, 2021, in Inst#2021059270. The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-6, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama on January 16, 2024, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Colonial Terrace, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 74, of the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Known As: 2821 Charmingdale Drive East, Mobile, AL 36618 (address for informational purposes only)

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Bank of New York Mellon, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-6

Robert J. Solomon

Attorney for Holder

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 243-2512

The law firm is acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Heather L. Chestang and Kenneth Chestang II, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company, Inc., on September 19, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book LR7077, Page 1278; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on January 19, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 41, McRae Trace, according to plat there recorded in Map Book 111, Page 114, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 9537 McRae Place Court, Mobile, AL 36695.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com.

File Number: 23-57833

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Warb J. Morris and Liza Mae Morris nka Liza Mae Pruett, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wilmington Finance, a division of AIG Federal Savings Bank, on January 30, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5533 Page 828; the undersigned THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS INDENTURETRUSTEE FOR THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-SD1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Resubdivision of Lots 5 through 24, Malverne Heights as recorded in Map Book 20, Page 82 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 116 Burtonwood Drive , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS INDENTURETRUSTEE FOR THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-SD1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-01929

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Larry O’Neal Pendleton, unmarried man, originally in favor of PNC Bank, National Association (“PNC Bank, N.A.”), on July 21, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021055750; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2 Edgefield Estates, Unit Three, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 29 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2263 Christopher Dr E , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07053

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas T Brettel and Linda I Brettel, Husband and Wife, originally in favor of RBC Bank (USA), on January 13, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6486 Page-1726; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, formerly known as Centura Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot(s) A, Plat of Survey of a re-subdivision of Lots 15, 16, and 17, River Forest Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, Page 60 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6486 Page 1726.. Property street address for informational purposes: 11340 Ann Rd W , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, formerly known as Centura Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06949

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 26, 2007 by William L Heath Jr and Sadie R Heath, husband and wife, originally in favor of Homeservices Lending, LLC Series a DBA Mortgage South, and recorded in 6296 at 1531 on November 29, 2007, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded January 27, 2011 in Book 6746, Page 179 and further modified by agreement recorded August 22, 2017 in Book 7546, page 605, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 18, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 5, FIELDING PLACE (REVISED PLAT), ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 58, PAGE 80, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 98 Fielding Pl, Mobile, AL 36608.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-022984

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Keith C. Battle, Jr., a married man and Dolores B. Harvey, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hancock Bank of Alabama, dated May 12, 2011, and recorded in Book 6777 at Page 1358 on May 12, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to Hancock Whitney Bank by assignment, recorded on December 8, 2022, Instrument Number 2022075720 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Twenty-Six Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Five and 0/100 dollars ($26,625.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 18, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

LOT 10 ACCORDING TO A RE-SURVEY OF SQUARE SIX (6) OF MAYSVILLE AS PER PLAT THEREOF MADE BY DURANT ENGINEERING COMPANY, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 26, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. SAID LOT BEING LOCATED ON THE NORTH SIDE OF LOMEROY STREET BETWEEN WEINACKER AVENUE AND TISDALE STREETS.

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Keith C. Battle, Jr. and Dolores B. Harvey or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 1706 Lomeroy St, Mobile, AL 36604.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(205) 988-4202

B&S File No.: 22-17772

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tony D Mcgrew An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns dated August 18, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on August 25, 2010, in Book 6691, Page 1384, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 7002, Page 1692 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to MORGAN STANLEY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-RPL1 in Instrument 2021045771 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, MORGAN STANLEY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-RPL1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 38, Brookstone, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 38, Page 87 in the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 6500 Victoria Place South, Mobile, AL 36608.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

MORGAN STANLEY RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2020-RPL1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05473AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/13/2023,12/20/2023,12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Virginia W Hicks, unmarried aka Virginia Waggoner Hicks aka Virginia Hicks, originally in favor of PNC Bank, National Association, on November 7, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2018066033; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 19 and 20 Woodard Estates Subdivision according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 17, Page 49 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3400 Woodard Dr , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08520

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 20, 2019 by Marshalene Casher, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC, and recorded in 2019056792 on September 25, 2019, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to ALLIED FIRST BANK, SB DBA SERVBANK as reflected by instrument recorded in 2023007975 and 2023038658 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 11, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 1, Bellingrath Road Country Club Estates, Third Unit Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 71, Page 26 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7750 Heaton Drive, Theodore, AL 36582.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ALLIED FIRST BANK, SB DBA SERVBANK, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-022407

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 19, 2003 by Wayne F. Thomas and Joyce F. Thomas husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MIT Lending, and recorded in 5396 at 23 on June 25, 2003, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded September 8, 2017 in Book LR7552, Page 1671, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 18, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Commence at the Northeast corner of Section 13, Township 2 South, Range I West, St. Stephens Meridian and run thence South 0 degrees 35’ West along the East boundary of said Section 13 a distance of 4443.46 feet to a point; which point is the Southeast corner of property now of formerly owned by Frisbee; run thence North 89 degrees 11’ 37” West along the South boundary line of the Frisbee Tract, 1370.51 feet to a point; run thence South 0 degrees 48’ 23” West a distance of 204.35 feet, which point is on the West line of the right of way of a road; continue thence along the West line of the right of way of said road and along a curve to the right, with a radius of 100 feet, a distance of 51.97 feet to a point; continue thence along the West line of the right of way of said road South 30 degrees 34’ 53” West a distance of 34.53 feet to a point which is the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property herein described; run thence continuing along the West line of said right of way of said road 30 degrees 34’ 53” West a distance of 105.59 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 11’ 37” West, 199.0 feet, more or less, to a point on the East bank of Gunnison Creek; run thence Northwardly along the meanderings of the East bank of Gunnison Creek to a point, which point is formed by running from the Southwest corner of the property herein described North 25 degrees 13’ 59” East a distance of 100 feet to a point; from the East bank of Gunnison Creek; run thence South 89 degrees 11’ 37” East a distance of 211.14 feet to a point on the West line of the right of way of a road, which said point is the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property herein described.

ALSO KNOWN AS Lot 4, GUNNISON PLACE as recorded in Map Book 13, page 105. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County. Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8499 Guthrie Lane, Creola, AL 36525.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-023137

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023 and December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lothario Goldsby, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Mason Dixon Funding, Inc., on January 20, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6489 Page 199 and modified in Book LR7666 Page 1036; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 18, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Woodland Hills, Unit Three, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 78, Page 110 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1789 Woodmont Drive, Semmes, AL 36575

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, “Mortgagee/Transferee”

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

2501 20th Place South

Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08724

Call News December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Meagan Seale Tirado, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd, on February 24, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2022014805; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 82, Briargrove, Phase Four, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Instrument 2021013127 of records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2552 Thornbury Loop, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08795

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 15, 2013 by David M Scott, An Unmarried Man, originally in favor of Synovus Mortgage Corp, and recorded in Book LR7052 at Page 71 on July 18, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 8, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at a point at the Northeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township One South, Range Three West; thence run South 330 feet to a point; thence run West 275 to a point; thence run North 330 feet to a point; thence run East 275 to the Point of Beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12211 McFarland Road, Chunchula, AL 36521.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 17-014611

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 19, 2007, a certain Security Deed was executed by Warren C. Nelson, an unmarried man, as mortgagor in favor of Live Well Financial, Inc, its successors and assigns, as mortgagee and was recorded on May 14, 2007, in Book 6183, Page 851, Instrument No. 2007036320 in Mobile County, Alabama Probate Court; and

WHEREAS, the Security Deed was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and

WHEREAS, the Security Deed is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 3, 2017, and recorded on April 3, 2017, in Book LR7493, Page 1291, Instrument No. 2017018221, Mobile County, Alabama Probate Court; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Security Deed in that a Borrower has died and the Property is not the principal residence of at least one surviving borrower, and the outstanding balance remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of November 28, 2023 is $140,000.00 and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Security Deed to be immediately due and payable;

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on September 30, 2021 in Instrument No. 2021064811, notice is hereby given that on December 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

The following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama:

Lot 58, Lansdowne Subdivision, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of the County of Mobile, Alabama in Map Book 21, Page 90.

Tax ID#: R023305151000105

By fee simple deed from Kerr-McGee Corporation as set forth in Deed Book 2545, Page 393 and recorded on 11/23/1983, Mobile County Records.

The source deed as stated above is the last record of vesting filed for this property. There have been no vesting changes since the date of the above referenced source.

The sale will be held at the courthouse door of Mobile County, Alabama, 151 Government Street, Mobile AL 36602.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $142,754.90

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $14,275.49 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $14,275.49 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.

The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $140,000.00 as of November 28, 2023, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.

By: /s/ Toni B. Smoke

AL Bar #: 5664-H30V

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Foreclosure Commissioner

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Telephone: 404-474-7149

Facsimile: 404-745-8121

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry Earl Moe, single, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Citibank, N.A., on July 26, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7060 Page 1409; the undersigned NewRez LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18, Block 8, Greenwich Hills – Part “A” as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 53 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 654 Wilshire Blvd , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC, D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-08370

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Noris L Westry, an unmarried male and Carla Lang, an unmarried female, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on August 26, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7420 Page 1671; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Princeton Woods, Unit Six, as recorded in Map Book 41, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6508 Shieldsway Ct, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08771

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Ward aka Vicki Logan, a single woman and Regina Moose, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on December 24, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019076049; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16 Block 6 Devonshire First Unit as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 128 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6634 Three Notch Rd , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08613

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by ANTONIA R. MITCHELL AND INGRID D. MITCHELL, husband and wife, to New Century Mortgage Corporation, on March 11, 2005, in the original amount of $78,800.00, said Mortgage being recorded on April 22, 2005 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5764 Page 523 and last assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-2 by virtue of that Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama on May 20, 2021, in Inst# 2021032158. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust 2005-2, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, 205 Government St, Mobile, Alabama on January 9, 2024, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1, Bowers Lane Estates as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 94, Page 38, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Known As: 7298 BOWERS LN, THEODORE, AL 36582 (address for informational purposes only)

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Indenture Trustee, for New Century Home Equity Loan Trust

2005-2

Robert J. Solomon

Attorney for Holder

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

(678) 243-2512

The law firm is acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Call News 12/13/23, 12/20/23, 12/27/23

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 11/28/2022, by TARA DUHE, AN UNMARRIED PERSON, as Mortgagor, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument # 2022074081 on 11/29/2022, and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 9/26/2023 in Instrument # 2023057982 and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 01/24/2024.

LOT 5, BLOCK “A”, ELLINOR PLACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGES 43-44 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, and 12/27/2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by James Kyle Presnall An Unmarried Man And Clayton Pierre An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for GMFS LLC, its successors and assigns dated September 6, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on September 18, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019055336 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to GMFS LLC in Instrument 2021015112 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, GMFS LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

From the Northwest Corner of Farm 434, Carol Plantation, Second Unit, as per plat recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 272-274, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, run thence North 75 degrees 00 minutes East and along the South line of Old Pascagoula Road 100.00 feet to a point; thence South 21 degrees 06 minutes 36 seconds East 260.33 feet to a point; thence South 74 degrees 02 minutes 17 seconds West 100.00 feet to the point; thence North 21 degrees 04 minutes 27 seconds West 262.00 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 6681 Old Pascagoula Road, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GMFS LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05413AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/06/2023,12/13/2023,12/20/2023

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from DESMA E. SMITH, AN UNMARRIED PERSON to MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of November, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 8, 2009, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6607, Page 169, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 14 AND 15, BLOCK 59, PINEHURST, DELANEY`S ADDITION TO SPRING HILL, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 138, PAGES 118-121 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 957 Pinemont Drive, Mobile, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. RMU-22-04620-7

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carl Davidson And Tammy M Davidson Joined By Her Husband to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. dated February 9, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on February 26, 2007, in Book 6134, Page 1813 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-1 in Instrument 2020001645 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, Unit Four, Amberly according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 29, Page 62, In the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1712 Pine Forest Ct, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE FREDDIE MAC SEASONED LOANS STRUCTURED TRANSACTION TRUST, SERIES 2019-1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05011AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/06/2023,12/13/2023,12/20/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Trithenia W. Davenport and Rod Ferrell, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Accredited Home Lenders, Inc., on March 26, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6157 Page-336; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, 2007-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 132, Fourth Unit, Beau Terra Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 290 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4156 Chambord Lane , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, 2007-1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06233

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keandra Henderson A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns dated September 6, 2022; said mortgage being recorded on September 9, 2022, as Instrument No. 2022059265 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC in Instrument 2023009505 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, United Wholesale Mortgage, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 21, COLLETON PLACE, PHASE 3 SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED AT MAP BOOK 136, PAGE 68, IN THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1307 Fairlawn Dr, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04450AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/06/2023,12/13/2023,12/20/2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesse Ray Gilmore and Telisha Nicole Gilmore, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for DAS Acquisition Company, LLC, on December 7, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7587 Pg: 1110; the undersigned Gateway Mortgage, A Division of Gateway First Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, Woodbridge Place, as recorded in Map Book 82, Page 46 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7420 Mallard Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Gateway Mortgage, A Division of Gateway First Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-05055

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Frederick A. Marshall and Brenda L. Marshall, husband and wife, to First Franklin Financial Corp., subsidiary of National City Bank of Indiana, on October 1, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on October 14, 2003 at Book 5475, at Page 0957, as Document Number 2003092280. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, Block A, Grimes and Winbush Subdivision according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11 Page 192 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 854 Grimes Street, Mobile, AL 36610

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News December 6, 2023, December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from DONNA L LEBOUEF AND HANSEN JOSEPH LEBOEUF, WIFE AND HUSBAND to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEEE, AS NOMINEE FOR ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, on the 19th day of December, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on January 9, 2006, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5901, Page 396, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CSMC 2021-JR1 Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CSMC 2021-JR1 Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL A COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER OF NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE QUARTER LINE FOR 153.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH ALONG THE QUARTER LINE FOR 210.0 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF THE EARLVILLE ROAD, BEING MOBILE COUNTY HIGHWAY NO. 21, THENCE WESTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY FOR 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER FOR 210.00 FEET THENCE EASTERLY FOR 410.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL B BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OFF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 12 MINUTES, 42 SECONDS EAST 152.33 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF PROPERTY HERETOFORE CONVEYED TO PHILLIP PLATT, ET US; THENCE SOUTH 79 DEGREES, 42 MINUTES, 48 SECONDS WEST 414.73 FEET ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID PROPERTY OF PHILLIP PLATT, ET UX TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 01 MINUTES, 31 SECONDS EAST 209.92 FEET(210 FEET RECORD) TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF EARLVILLE ROAD (80 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT AN ARC DISTANCED OF 671.90 FEET HAVING A RADIUS OF 875.10 FEET, TO A POINT OF TANGENCY; THENCE SOUTH 53 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 41 SECONDS WEST 87.97 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 16 MINUTES 51 SECONDS EAST 550.90 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 05 MINUTES, 41 SECONDS EAST 272.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES, 18 MINUTES, 20 SECONDS EAST 330.04 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 06 MINUTES, 10 SECONDS EAST 695.81 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO: EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS GRANTED BY CARVIN ALLEN TURNER AND TAMMY J. TURNER TO DANIEL J. PHILIPS AND KIMBERLY S. PHILLIPS RECORDED IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4297, PAGE 1608, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A 25 FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS, THE CENTERLINE OF THE SAID EASEMENT DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 4 WEST, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 02 SECONDS WEST 696.10 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 01 DEGREES, 25 MINUTES, 20 SECONDS WEST 330 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 15 MINUTES, 02 SECONDS WEST 38.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LINE HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE RUN SOUTH 60 DEGREES, 37 MINUTES, 51 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF AN EXISTING DIRT DRIVE 31.88 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID DRIVE SOUTH 71 DEGREES, 12 MINUTES, 55 SECONDS EAST 226.57 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID DRIVE SOUTH 52 DEGREES, 42 MINUTES, 56 SECONDS EAST 53.0 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF EARLVILLE ROAD TO THE POINT OF TERMINUS.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 15375 EARLVILLE ROAD, CITRONELLE, AL 36522.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CSMC 2021-JR1 Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SPS-23-02331-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/20/2023

|

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Camille B. West, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Primelending, a Plainscapital Company, on March 5, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6633 Page 1225 and being modified in Book LR7681 Page 7; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 14, Second Addition, Part A, Park Forest Estates, according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 12, Page 25, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 858 Vista View Drive , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 31, 2023 until November 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 2, 2023 until December 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 14, 2023 until February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-07404

Call News July 5, 2023, July 12, 2023, July 19, 2023, September 13, 2023, November 8, 2023, December 20, 2023

|

POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tracey R. Johnson Whatley and Bryan Lee Whatley, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on October 27, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 16, 2005 at Book 5891, at Page 756. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R11, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on October 5, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Hearthstone, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 21, Page 50 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama..

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO January 18, 2024 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R11 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News August 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, September 13, 2023, December 20, 2023

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Glenn Murray, a single man, Stephan Gregory Murray, Sr., a single man and Linda M. Murray, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Loandepot.com LLC, on February 3, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020011390; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on October 5, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 7, Block S, Alpine Hills, Plat No. VII, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 169 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1101 Chalet Drive West , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 5, 2023 until December 7, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 7, 2023 until February 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04089

Call News August 23, 2023, August 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, October 11, 2023, December 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Frederick D. Morton, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank N.A. on January 20, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 6855, Page 783; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on December 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 2, MORNINGSIDE MANOR, SIXTH UNIT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10 PAGE 117 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1605 EAST GREENBRIAR DRIVE

MOBILE, AL 36605

Property street address for informational purposes: 1605 E Greenbriar Drive Mobile, AL 36605

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Call News Publication Dates: 11/1/2023, 11/8/2023, 11/15/2023

|

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until June 5, 2024, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 12/20/2023

|

CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Vandyk Mortgage Corporation on May 14, 2009, by Reginald L. Crear, a Married Man joined by his wife and Mary A. Crear, and recorded in Book 6535, Page 228 and secured indebtedness having been transferred Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on the November 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 20, Lee Place, Muths Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Map Book 3, Pages 325-326 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1849 La Salle St, Mobile, AL 36606. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”, Huntsville, AL 35806, (704) 333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”

Huntsville, AL 35806

(704) 333-8107/22-021903

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 6, 2023 and January 13, 2023 and January 20, 2023

|

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on November 2, 2023, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the January 11, 2024, at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Call News 12/20/2023

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KRISTEN HOPE JENSEN

Case No. 2023-2364

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA W. BRACEWELL as Administratrix of the estate of KRISTEN HOPE JENSEN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

27180 Pollard Rd.

Daphne, AL 36526

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of J. DOUGLAS WARD, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2373

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROL S. WARD as Executrix under the last will and testament of J. DOUGLAS WARD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN J. CROWLEY, JR.

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CAROLYN KNIGHT DUBOIS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2268

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEREK JOSEPH DUBOIS as Executor under the last will and testament of CAROLYN KNIGHT DUBOIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

367 MORGAN AVENUE

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY FRANCES BILBO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2374

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS as Executor under the last will and testament of MARY FRANCES BILBO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

P. O. BOX 1724

MOBILE, AL 36633-1724

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ESTA MAE PRICE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2375

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BELINDA KAY PEACE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ESTA MAE PRICE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

804 COMMERCE BUILDING

P. O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TED MCCULLOUGH RAINWATER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2312

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAMELA RAINWATER SHELDT as Executrix under the last will and testament of TED MCCULLOUGH RAINWATER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN L. LAWLER

P. O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HUEY L. KIRK

Case No. 2023-2173

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHAN L. KIRK and DIANA K. HASHIMI as Co-Executrices of the estate of HUEY L. KIRK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN J. CROWLEY, JR.

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES P DOLLAHAN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2287

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARK L DOLLAHAN as Executor under the last will and testament of JAMES P DOLLAHAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON K. HAGMAIER

P. O. BOX 154

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT ANTHONY PERRINGTON

Case No. 2023-2346

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of ROBERT ANTHONY PERRINGTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HENRY STEVEN LEWIS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1971

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

Peggy Proctor as Administratrix of the estate of Henry Steven Lewis, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Melissa Hunter, Esq. and Edward T. Overtown Sr., Esq.

3263 Cottage Hill Rd.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRED D. THORNTON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1717

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MELLENIE THORNTON as Personal

Representative under the Last Will and Testament of FRED D. THORNTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R. MARK KIRKPATRICK

2610-8 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SENNA LOUISE CARTIER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1720

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TAMMY DENISE RYALS SILCOX as Executrix under the last will and testament of SENNA LOUISE CARTIER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

164 ST. FRANCIS STREET, SUITE 201

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THE UNBORN CHILD OF NICHELLE JONES AND STANLEY JONES, JR.

Case No. 2023-1976

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NICHELLE JONES as Administratrix of the estate of THE UNBORN CHILD OF NICHELLE JONES AND STANLEY JONES, JR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

Stephen E. Clements, Esq.

P.O. Box 1724

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH WARREN BELANGER

Case No. 2022-1482

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ZIMMERMANN BERTUCCI as Administratrix of the estate of JOSEPH WARREN BELANGER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON, Esq.

P. O. Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

251-405-1300

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM P. ZUNDEL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2316

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ELIZABETH P. ZUNDEL, WILLIAM P. ZUNDEL JR and JEFFREY G. ZUNDEL as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of WILLIAM P. ZUNDEL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL P. VICKERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2310

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHEILA V. SLATON and ERIN V GOODLOE as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of MICHAEL P. VICKERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of A. GREER MEGGINSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2315

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SARA JANE MEGGINSON HOLT FKA SARA JANE MEGGINSON MCDONALD, MARY LOUISE MEGGINSON CUNNINGHAM and KATHERINE GREER MEGGINSON HELMSING as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of A. GREER MEGGINSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record

GILBERT DUKES III

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN JULIUS ENKE

Case No. 2023-2210

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN BRYAN ENKE as Administrator of the estate of JOHN JULIUS ENKE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Stephen E. Clements, Esq.

P.O. Box 1724

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID M BRAY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1977

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN E BRAY as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAVID M BRAY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL G SAYERS

2408 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GENEVA GAMBLE DINKINS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2232

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VERONICA DINKINS ROGERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of GENEVA GAMBLE DINKINS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARRY V. SATTERWHITE

1325 DAUPHIN STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHIRLEY MARGARET WALTERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1712

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHEILA ANN WALTERS, as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHIRLEY MARGARET WALTERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 Cottage Hill Road #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HEIN MY PHAM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2044

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TUONG CONG PHAM as Executor under the last will and testament of HEIN MY PHAM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

THOMAS BOLLER

150 Government Street, Suite 1001

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON,

Case No. 2023-1978

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of November 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Corut of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES ORRIE WASHINGTON, As

Administrator of the Estate of Jeane Payne Washington, deceased.

Attorney of Record:

Thomas R. Boller, Esq.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLES FRANKLIN WORRELL JR

Case No. 2023-1961

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of CHARLES FRANKLIN WORRELL JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEATRICE DAVIDA WEINDEL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2271

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDY ELIZABETH HARRISON as Executrix under the last will and testament of LEATRICE DAVIDA WEINDEL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUNE RAMSEY VAUGHN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2223

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NANCY SMITH HOLLY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JUNE RAMSEY VAUGHN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON HADLEY

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY KATHLEEN SHERER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1568

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FLORENCE L LADD as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY KATHLEEN SHERER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAX BARRETT NORTHCUTT

Case No. 2023-1495

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN NORTHCUTT as Executrix of the estate of MAX BARRETT NORTHCUTT, deceased.

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL A. GURCHIE

Case No. 2023-1984

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MICHAEL A. GURCHIE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY HOFFMAN, ESQ.

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EDITH CAROLYN FALANA AKA CAROLYN EDITH FALANA, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2261

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KENDALL MARK FALANA SR. as Executor under the last will and testament of EDITH CAROLYN FALANA AKA CAROLYN EDITH FALANA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

LONNIE E. WEAVER

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN WAYNE DENNIS

Case No. 2023-1986

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN DENNIS as Administrator of the estate of JOHN WAYNE DENNIS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE, Esq.

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHERRY CLABAUGH DANIELS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2270

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KRISTIN DANIELS DUKES as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHERRY CLABAUGH DANIELS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLES WESLEY CLEMENTS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2181

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MELISSA CLEMENTS as Executrix under the last will and testament of CHARLES WESLEY CLEMENTS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES BYRD JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-1566

Take notice that’ Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of November, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROCHELLE B. ABRAMS as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES BYRD JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROCHELLE B. ABRAMS, PRO SE

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 15, 2023

Case No. 2022-1464-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SAMUEL KENT BAILEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by HALLEY BRYARS BAILEY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CAMILLE R. FORD

27180 POLLARD ROAD

DAPHNE, AL 36526

Call News December 20, 27, 2023, and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 12, 2023

Case No. 2023-1146-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE HOWZE JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the MOTION TO CONSTRUE as filed by ROBERT LEE HOWZE JR NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically PATRICK BOUVIER, MASSELYN JERETHA, MAURICE ARMSTRONG, GARY ARMSTRONG who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

KATHRYN SMITH CARVER

PO BOX 961

DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL 36528

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 15, 2023

Case No. 2022-1137-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD WAYNE SMITH, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by TRACIE REED. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

P.O. BOX 1724

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2021-0060-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

Estate of YOLANDA HOLT LUCAS Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JOHN A LUCAS who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2021-1760-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

Estate of BERNIE PURVIS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by TRAVELERS CASUALTY AND SURETY COMPANY OF AMERICA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ALYSON ELIZABETH RIOS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2022-0076-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DELORIS ANN DILLARD ADAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF LOST WILL as filed by PATRICIA ANN CLEMON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically CHANNEL ADAVENOIXX who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney

CREOLA G. RUFFIN

P.O. BOX 40404

Mobile, AL 36640

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 08, 2023

Case No. 2018-1175-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SYTHONH KEOMANIVONG, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by BOMBEE KEOMANIVONG. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRENT T. DAY

1610 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 05, 2023

Case No. 2023-2176

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN H. SEELING, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by REGINA G SEELING. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF JOHN H SEELING, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

LONNIE E. WEAVER

PO BOX 1050

GRAND BAY, AL 36541

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 28, 2023

Case No. 2010-1382-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLARENCE LEROY WATERS JR., Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ASHLEY WATERS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

VICTORIA LEIGH SHOOTS

PO BOX 1986

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 30, 2023

Case No. 2019-1828-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOTTIE M. RIVERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by

Frank H. Kruse. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

DUANE A. GRAHAM

P. O. Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

FRANK H. KRUSE

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 04, 2023

Case No. 2022-0935-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DARRIN LEE O’SHEA, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Motion to Sell Real Property as filed by SHAWN LEE O’SHEA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

NATHAN P. FRIEDLANDER

P. O. Box 352

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 29, 2023

Case No. 2023-1584

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAURA L. MATTHEWS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by DEBRA MCCASKILL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF LAURA L. MATTHEWS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

DEBRA ANN MCCASKILL, PRO SE

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 29, 2023

Case No. 2013-2225-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTOPHER THOMAS SMITH, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

November 29, 2023

Case No. 2019-2043-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANDREW F BEARD, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

Completion Notice

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given

that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Citronelle Parking Area Sealing & Striping project. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Speaks & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. 732 Oak Circle Drive West Mobile, AL 36609

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Mobile county commission for construction of Project MCR-2020-007 in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 12/13/2023 and ending on 12/27/2023 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Ben M. Radcliff Contractor, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for a New Mack Truck Service Center at 1000 Bay Bridge Road, Mobile, AL 36610 for Gulf Coast Truck & Equipment Company, Inc., Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Clark, Geer, Latham and Associates, Inc., 3901 Spring Hill Ave., Mobile, AL 36608.

Ben M. Radcliff Contractor, Inc.

P. O. Box 8368

Mobile, AL 36689-0368

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC has completed the contract with the State of Alabama, Alabama State Port Authority for the International Trade Center Renovations 4th Floor Windows project at the Alabama State Port Authority site in Mobile, AL. Project 11091 Task 3. Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Engineer of the Alabama State Port Authority at his office within the time and manner required by law, or same will be barred.

ALABAMA STATE DOCKS

P.O. BOX 1588

MOBILE, AL 36633-1588

Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC

5482 Todd Acres Drive Mobile, AL 36619

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

STORAGE SALE

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at The Storage Center location(s) listed below.

The Storage Center #8059

3641 Government Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36693

Unit 2057 Edwin Dozier 7014 Nicklaus Dr S Mobile, AL 36618

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at public auction to be held at www.storagetreasure.com, which will end Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 10 A.M. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

|

OTHER LEGALS

“THE NAME “JEFFREY JEROME MEEKS” WAS COPY WRITTEN on DECEMBER 10, 2023. LET THIS SERVE AS PUBLIC NOTICE. Copyright number 00085178-1

DOCUMENT LINK: http://tinyurl.com/mwp2pmyz”

Call News December 20, 2023

|

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant, parent, legal guardian, entitled to receive records of court order, the registrant, known as HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE, resides in the City of Mobile, County of Mobile, State of ALABAMA, which she is maintained, protected and under legal guardianship of the affiant declaring that she also maintains a residence at 312-T Schillinger Rd S #324 Mobile, AL 36608 , and that her abode in ALABAMA constitutes her predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that she affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he/she is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. As of this day the registrant is under legal disability (under eighteen years of age) being born on September 2nd, A.D. 2010, and Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No.23058700-2, dated October 04, 2023, via a county recorded public finance transaction and lease agreement; until the registrant has attained the age of majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares that she is an actual bona fide authorized person, as defined in ALABAMA VITAL STATISTICS CHAPTER 9A SECTION 22-9A-7_ to receive a certified copy of the birth, death, or marriage certificate of the above stated registrant and legal resident of the State of ALABAMA, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant, parent, legal guardian, entitled to receive records of court order, the registrant, known as KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE, resides in the City of Mobile, County of Mobile, State of ALABAMA, which she is maintained, protected and under legal guardianship of the affiant declaring that she also maintains a residence at 312-T Schillinger Rd S #324 Mobile, AL 36608 , and that her abode in ALABAMA constitutes her predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that she affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he/she is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. As of this day the registrant is under legal disability (under eighteen years of age) being born on February 23rd, A.D. 2009, and Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No.23058700-1, dated October 04, 2023, via a county recorded public finance transaction and lease agreement; until the registrant has attained the age of majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares that she is an actual bona fide authorized person, as defined in ALABAMA VITAL STATISTICS Chapter 9A Section 22-9A-7_to receive a certified copy of the birth, death, or marriage certificate of the above stated registrant and legal resident of the State of ALABAMA, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

BILL

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill regarding procedure used to fill a vacancy on the board of trustees for fire districts situated entirely within Mobile County will be offered in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made substantially as follows:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 45‑49‑140.08 is amended to read as follows:

Board of trustees.

(a) The affairs and business of the district shall be managed by a board of trustees consisting of five members who shall be elected by the qualified electors of the district unless a candidate is unopposed for office. A candidate who is unopposed for office shall be declared elected by the judge of probate immediately following the close of the qualification period. Beginning with the year 1998, the election shall be held on the last Tuesday in March of each year and any runoff election, if needed, shall be held three weeks later. The election shall be nonpartisan and shall be administered by the judge of probate. No person shall be elected to the board unless the person is a property owner of the district. The election shall be for a term of four years; provided, however, that two of the initial five members shall be for a term of two years, two shall be for a term of three years, and one shall be for a term of four years. The term of office shall begin immediately upon certification of the trustee election or the declaration of election of an unopposed candidate by the judge of probate. The term of any incumbent trustee in office on May 5, 2009, shall be extended until a qualified successor is chosen pursuant to the revised election schedule provided in this section.

(b) The election of the board of trustees shall be conducted using paper ballots or any other ballot method authorized by the judge of probate. The judge of probate may utilize one staff member of the probate court at the polls to work on election day for every citizen poll worker appointed. The staff members shall receive no additional compensation for working at the polls on the election day.

(c) The board of trustees shall elect annually from its own number a president and secretary. The members of the board of trustees shall not be entitled to any compensation for their services, but shall be entitled to reimbursement for all reasonable expenses incurred by them in the performance of their duties. Upon the death or resignation of a member of the board of trustees, or in the event no person qualifies for candidacy to fill an expiring term, the remaining trustees shall name a replacement trustee to complete the unexpired term of office.

(d) Upon the death or resignation of a member of the board of trustees, or in the event no person qualifies for candidacy to fill an expiring term, the remaining trustees shall name a successor trustee to complete the unexpired term of office. In the event a vacancy is not filled within 60 days after it occurs, the Mobile County Commission shall appoint a successor trustee to complete the unexpired term of office. If the Mobile County Commission fails to make an appointment within 90 days after the vacancy occurs, the judge of probate shall call a special election to fill the vacancy.

(Act 90‑697, p. 1352, § 10; Act 95‑445, p. 941, § 1; Act 97‑260, p. 477, § 1; Act 2009‑358, p. 680, § 2.)

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to provide that any population increase in the period between a decennial federal census as a result of annexation of territory into a Class 2 municipality shall immediately be computed and included in the total population of the municipality for purposes of the distribution of simplified sellers use tax.

Call News Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2018 901950

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

John Mcginley Et Al

VS

Sk8land Extreme, LLC Et Al

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on January 8, 2024 at the hour of 12:30 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of PCH Enterprises, Inc. Rambo’s Skateland, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 3, Township 3 South, Range 1 West, Mobile County, Alabama; Thence North 00° 18’ West a distance of 360 feet to a point; Thence North 89° 23’ East a distance of 250 feet to a point marked by an iron rod (rebar), said point being the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue North 89° 23’ 00” East a distance of 249.18 feet to a point marked by a capped iron rod (rebar), said point being on the West margin of the U.S. Highway No. 43; thence with an interior angle of 93° 27’ 48” (N 02°50’48” E) and along said West margin run a distance of 270.06 feet to a point marked by a capped iron rod (rebar); thence with an interior angle of 86° 32’ 12” (S 89° 23’ 00” W) and departing said West margin run a distance of 249.18 feet to a point marked by a crimped top iron pipe; thence with an interior angle of 93° 27’ 48” (S 02° 50’ 48” W) run a distance of 270.06 feet to the point of beginning. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2023 900053

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Thames Jackson Harris Company Inc

VS

Dexter L; April T Beard

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on January 8, 2024 at the hour of 12:20 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of April T Beard, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 32, Morleigh Terrace, Formerly Joyland, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 13, Page 14, as amended by instrument recorded in Real Property Book 265, Page 452, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD 12767

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Timothy Williams

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on

January 8, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street Entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Timothy Williams, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lots 61 & 62 Brighton Estates Phase Two MBK 98/17 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News December 6, 13, 20, 2023

|

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Reliable Towing will auction the following abandoned vehicles on February 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

1991 Chevrolet S-10 Burgundy

1GCCS14Z0M0209458

1992 Ford Ranger Green

1FTCR14U9NPA98093

1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Silver

1G6DW5275PR725903

1997 Ford F-150 Green

1FTDF0861VKA22724

1999 GMC Sonoma

1GTCS19X0X8514665

1999 Mercury Grand Marquis Black

2MEFM75W8XX656672

2000 Buick Park Avenue (other)

1G4CW54K0Y4228276

2000 Chevrolet Malibu Green

1G1ND52J2Y6317258

2000 Ford Crown Victoria Burgundy

2FAFP73W0YX155388

2000 Nissan Altima Burgundy

1N4DL01D4YC229789

2000 Nissan Frontier Silver

1N6DD21S8YC388197

2000 Toyota 4Runner Green

JT3GN86R3Y0159521

2001 Toyota Camry Gold

4T1BF22K01U963973

2002 GMC Yukon XL Gold

1GKEC16ZX2J113481

2002 Toyota Camry Bronze

4T1BE32K32U624313

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 White

2GCEC19V831113186

2003 Toyota Corolla Red

1NXBR32E43Z154339

2003 Toyota Corolla Silver

1NXBR32E43Z144569

2004 Dodge Durango Black

1D4HD38N14F109467

2004 Ford Mustang Silver

1FAFP40614F205501

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gray

1J4GX48S54C433254

2005 Chevrolet Tahoe Silver

1GNEC13T15J117524

2005 Honda Accord Black

1HGCM564X5A099552

2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Black

1GTEK19T96Z244978

2007 Buick Lucerne Champagne

1G4HD57237U147536

2007 Honda Accord Red

1HGCM72387A015126

2007 Jeep Liberty Black

1J4GK48K27W698070

2007 Pontiac G6 Blue

1G2ZG58N474186472

2008 Chrysler Sebring Red

1C3LC45K58N668143

2008 Ford F-150 Blue

1FTRF12298KE36176

2008 Honda Civic White

2HGFG12658H524914

2008 Scion xD White

JTKKU10418J005633

2010 Lexus RX 350 Silver

2T2ZK1BA5AC040204

2015 Toyota Tundra Gray

5TFRM5F13FX082735

Call News December 20, 27, 2023

|

Reliable Towing will auction the following abandoned vehicles on January 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

2018 Dodge Challenger White

2C3CDZAG1JH321693

2009 Honda Accord White

1HGCP26399A096127

2015 Hyundai SANTA FE Sport Burgundy

5XYZT3LB4FG234173

2009 Chevrolet Impala Gray

2G1WT57K591259356

2023 Kia Rio White

3KPA24AD7PE554726

2011 Chevrolet Equinox Blue

2CNALFEC8B6270763

2011 Chrysler 200 Gold

1C3BC1FBXBN500532

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Blue

1G1AB5F53A7130032

2010 Ford Mustang White

1ZVBP8CH3A5151324

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Red

JA4APVAU9MU012851

2010 Ford Fusion White

3FAHP0HG0AR259420

2013 Chevrolet Cruze Red

1G1PC5SB5D7133506

2013 Nissan Rogue White

JN8AS5MTXDW508077

2020 Nissan Altima White

1N4BL4BV7LN316430

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Blue

1G1AF5F58A7113277

2017 Nissan Sentra Silver

3N1AB7AP2HY349295

2009 Subaru Forester Silver

JF2SH646X9H711076

2013 Toyota Camry Silver

4T1BF1FK4DU254567

2016 Infiniti Q50 Silver

JN1CV7AP1GM201219

2014 Peterbilt 579 White

1XPBDP9X2ED252479

2012 Hyundai ELANTRA Black

KMHDH4AE9CU338498

2014 Scion FR-S Red

JF1ZNAA16E8706779

2012 Nissan Maxima Black

1N4AA5AP2CC826383

2018 Ford Fiesta Black

3FADP4EJ3JM144832

2016 Nissan Maxima White

1N4AA6AP7GC437508

2013 Hyundai Elantra Blue

KMHDH4AE6DU504400

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

|

Abandoned Vehicle Notice of Sale in accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code Alabama 1975 notice is given to any and all partied that following describe as 2007 Nissan Sentra 3N1CB51D35L51595 located at 2059 Victory Ave Mobile, Alabama will be auction at 8am December 20 at 2758 Emogene Street Mobile, Alabama.

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

|

Abandoned Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned off on January 17, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Location is 701 S Conception St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2012 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNALDEK2C1139799

2015 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0HD5FR148642

2020 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB8CV5LY276529

2011 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP3F89BA019538

2005 FORD FOCUS

1FAP36N05W138951

2009 FORD FUSION

3FAHP08159R127955

2013 KIA SOUL

KNDJT2A53D7490187

2009 TOYOTA AVALON

4T1BK36B09U347116

Call News 12-13-23 and 12-20-23

|

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 am, February 6, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

2004 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56654A080035

2005 CHRYSLER 300

2C3JA43R45H154009

2016 HONDA CRV

2HKRM3H45GH506585

2014 BMW X6

5UXFG2C50E0H10789

2009 PONTIAC G6

1G2ZG57B594167102

2001 GMC YUKON

1GKEC13T81J178084

2006 DODGE DURANGO

1D4HB48N26F152553

2005 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCN36495C003610

2005 CHEVROLET COBALT

1G1AL52F957533949

2004 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K84U861303

2010 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB6APXAL721365

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32KX3U210656

2003 SPORT TRAIL BOAT

1S9BS19143W542098

2021 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

ML32FUFJ1MHF02866

2021 LOGISTICS TRAILER

1N9BE1219ND391199

1997 GMC JIMMY

1GKCS13W9V2564811

2016 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXBG6GH187968

2016 COLEMAN MINI-BIKE

LWGPCML06GA023182

2013 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZE5ST3HF178015

2002 LINCOLN LS

1LNHM87A52Y680434

2007 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

2G2WP552371149695

2005 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEC13V55R238575

2007 TOYOTA AVALON

4T1BK36B47U207647

2014 CHEVROLET IMPALA LIMITED

2G1WB5E35E1170881

2007 LINCOLN TOWN CAR

1LNHM82V27Y629703

2019 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP2F85KG115734

2008 FORD TAURS

1FAHP24W48G172792

2012 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4AC1CH480296

1994 CHEVROLET CK 1500

2GCEK19K7R1308021

1997 FORD MUSTANG

1FALP4442VF147587

2003 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

3GNFK16Z33G201057

2010 MERCEDES BENZ E CLASS

WDDHF8HB4AA250039

1995 FORD TAURUS

1FALP52U8SA194947

2002 FORD E SERIES VAN

1FBSS31L72HB19881

2008 BMW 5 SERIES

WBANU53518CT06324

2014 NISSAN VERSA

3N1CN7AP1EK440010

2002 LEXUS LS 400

JTHBN30F620063525

2006 FORD F-150

1FTPX14516NA17102

2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZS52F35F187893

2005 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K25U523302

2005 HONDA PILOT

5FNYF18515B010522

2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPDH4AE5CH104955

2004 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66534A008957

2009 FORD FLEX

2FMDK53CX9BA25221

2003 TOYOTA TACOMA

5TEVL52NX3Z298340

1998 NISSAN MAXIMA

JN1CA21DXWT506887

2002 FORD WINDSTAR

2FMZA51422BB49090

2023 KIA RIO

3KPA24ADXPE613218

2018 HONDA REBEL

MLHNC5302J5101368

2003 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56613A141010

2006 GMC SIERRA

2GTEC13V761250522

UNK MODEL RED GO CART

UNK VIN/M2231101820

2016 NISSAN VERSA

3N1CN7AP7GL886322

2012 BUICK ENCLAVE

5GAKRCED2CJ174938

2005 HONDA ELEMENT

5J6YH28685L001204

1997 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF22K4VU032236

1994 PLYMOUT SUNDANCE

1P3AP24D1RN148926

2013 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3APXDC919068

2006 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

1GCEC19T36Z245721

2007 FORD FUSION

3FAHP08107R101695

2007 FORD MUSTANG

1ZVFT82H075273792

2001 FORD RANGER

1FTYR14U71PA25398

1998 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF22K7WU055141

2019 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0CD9KR149911

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E68N416950

1995 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCD5651SA139442

2018 CHRYSLER 300

2C3CCAKG2JH127368

2009 HONDA NACCORD

1HGCP26899A043536

2000 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

1GCEC14V7YZ354243

2003 CHEVROLETSILVERADO 1500

2GCEK19T931192059

2001 SUBARU OUTBACK

4S3BH686717669338

2007 MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS

WDBRF52H37A926594

2012 CHEVROLET IMPALA

2G1WC5E35C1141164

1998 TOYOTA TACOMA

4TANL42N5WZ027403

2000 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM75W6YX729314

2001 CADILLAC DEVILLE

1G6KD54Y21U252257

2002 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCG16542A043451

1998 CADILLAC DEVILLE

1G6KD54Y6WU747794

2007 SATURN VUE

5GZCZ53437S836512

2014 HONDA ODYSSEY

5FNRL5H21EB074537

2005 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN

1D4GP24RX5B358851

2005 HONDA FOUR TRAX

478TE1405WA920460

2016 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP9GC287846

2005 FORD TAURUS

1FAFP56U05A250701

2005 CHRYSLER PACIFICA

2C8GM68455R261309

2004 JAGUAR XTYPE

SAJEA51C34WE18147

2002 FORD EXPLORER

1FMZU67E92UC57682

2003HONDA ACCORD

3HGCM56373G706478

2022 KIA SPORTAGE

KNDPMCAC8N7008374

2013 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL2EPXDC149586

2004 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM826X4A003197

2006 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

2GCEC13T261194195

1998 MERCEDES BENZ SL CLASS

WDBFA67F7WF156335

2008 TOYOTA TACOMA

5TENX22N48Z570990

2019 GMC SIERRA

1GTU9BEDXKZ417400

2016 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK4GU999338

1970 MOBILE TV TRAILER

0668M0B1LETV

2008 PONTIAC G5

1G2AL18F687156822

2008 LEXUS ES

JTHBJ46G382181692

2015 JEEP CHEROKEE

1C4PJLCB0FW628592

2010 DODGE CALIBER

1B3CB4HA4AD528289

1995 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEC13K4SJ443904

2016 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7APXGY235723

2007 SAAB 9- 3

YS3FD49YX71012880

2016 PEACE SPORTS KNIGHT CRUISE

LEHTCK034GR000060

Call News December 20, 27, 2023

|

These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 1-17-24 at 5781 Three Notch Rd Mobile, AL 36619 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then

CHEV 1GNDS13SX62177030

Call News December 13, 20, 2023

|

Bay City Paint & Body Inc 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd, Theodore, Ala., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on January 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

2008 TOYOTA RAV4

JTMZD33V786071922

2005 CHEVY ASTRO

1GNDM19X35B124214

2013 MERCEDES C-CLASS

WDDGF4HB7DR260476

2006 HUMMER H3

5GTDN136068202638

2004 JEEP CRAND CHEROKEE

1J4GX48S14C112554

2007 NISSAN PATHFINDER

5N1AR18U17C632971

Call News December 20 & 27, 2023