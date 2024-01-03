MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-03-2024 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the offices of:

The Mobile County Public School System’s Facilities Conference Room, 1 Magnum Pass Building F, Mobile, Alabama 36618

until 2:00 PM local prevailing time, January 23, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for construction of:

Gilliard Chiller Replacement for Mobile County Public School System, Mobile, Alabama.

The work includes: the replacement of existing chiller units, with all trades incorporated in the General Contract.

Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com) and hard copies at the office of the Architect. Questions pertaining to accessing the web site should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “PUBLIC JOBS” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents as directed below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:

Alabama Graphics

350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies OR full sets of electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the Alabama Graphics DPR web site upon payment to Alabama Graphics. The cost will be $100.00 per set. This is the full cost of printing, handling, and distribution.

Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications will be notified of all addenda by e-mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.

A MANDATORY Pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 PM, local time on January 16, 2024, at: The Mobile County Public School System, Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the Owner intends to implement this program.

Bidders must comply with Alabama House Bill 289 (Act 2009-657) in reference to Fire Alarm Systems.

Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least 30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of specified insurance are pre-requisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BY: Chresal D. Threadgill

Title: Superintendent of Schools

Mobile Public School System

By; PH&J ARCHITECTS, INC.

807 S. McDonough St.(36104)

P.O. Box 215 (36101)

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone (334) 265-8781

Email: phj@phjarch.com

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

SECTION 0005

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the offices of:

The Mobile County Public School System’s Facilities Conference Room, 1 Magnum Pass Building F, Mobile, Alabama 36618

until 2:00 PM local prevailing time, January 23, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for construction of:

NEW TRANSPORTATION BUS WASHING FACILITY FOR MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, MOBILE, ALABAMA

The work includes approximately 2,150 sf of new enclosed area, and related site work with all trades incorporated in the general contract.

Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com) and hard copies at the office of the Architect. Questions pertaining to accessing the web site should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “PUBLIC JOBS” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents as directed below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:

Alabama Graphics

350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies OR full sets of electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the Alabama Graphics DPR web site upon payment to Alabama Graphics. The cost will be $75.00 per set. This is the full cost of printing, handling, and distribution.

Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications will be notified of all addenda by e-mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.

A MANDATORY Pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 PM, local time on January 9, 2024, at: the location where bids will be received for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the Owner intends to implement this program.

Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least 30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of specified insurance are pre-requisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Chresal D. Threadgill,

Superintendent of Schools

Mobile Public School System

(Awarding Authority)

By; PH&J Architects, Inc.

807 S. McDonough St.(36104)

P.O. Box 215 (36101)

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone (334) 265-8781

Email: phj@phjarch.com

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN MOBILE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, January 19, 2024, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Description of property offered:

COM AT PT ON SLY LINE OF WRIGHT ST 124 FT ELY FROM SE INT SEC OF WRIGHT & DONALD ST F/K/A MCANDREWS ST TH NELY ALG SLY LINE OF WRIGHT ST 63 FT TO PT TH RUN SLY ALG WLY LINE OF PPTY CONVEYED BY LYLES B TUTTLE & WIFE TO J C AUBREY INC RPBK 42 P 72 DIS OF 123.7 FT M/L TO PT ON S/L OF ORIGINAL LOT MARKED M MARION WELLS DBK 156 P 457 SD PT BEING 202 FT ELY FROM DONALD ST TH RUN SWLY ALG S/L OF SD WELLS LOT DIS OF 78 FT TO PT TH RUN NLY & PAR TO DONALD ST 125 FT N/L TO POB #SEC 44 T4S R1W #MP29 02 44 0 024

The property is located at or near 1963 Wright Street, Mobile AL 36617;

Parcel Identification Number: 29-02-44-0-024-026.000; as described in Sheriff’s Deed Book 5862, Page 557.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by drive-by only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $14,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services Division-Sealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024 and January 10, 2024

|

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900997.00S

Meloney Stork, Plaintiff

Vs

Rodney StorkRodney Stork (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 12, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Lonnie E. Weaver

P.O. Box 1050

Grand Bay, AL 36541

TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300

Atty for Plaintiff

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900541.00S

Lillie Samone Johnson, Plaintiff

Vs

Taurean DeWayne Conner, Defendant

Taurean D. Conner (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 12, 2023.

/Sharla_Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: James Bodiford

501 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36602

TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300

Atty for Plaintiff

Call News December 27, 2023, January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

district court

CLAIM

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE No. 02-DV-2023-901986

Elijah Cearon Madison, PLAINTIFF

vs

Barron Bernard Campbell, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $20,000 plus costs

FOR: Negligence Claim

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: DEC, 11, 2023

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Sharla Knox, Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Garret L. White

51 N. Florida Street

Mobile, AL 36607

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. SM-2023-902762

KEESLER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF

vs

LAGAIL D. BETTIS, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $4,914.90 FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: December 8, 2023

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

J. Daniel Barlar, Jr.

Barlar Law, LLC

1406 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

Notice is hereby given to Makayla Meshell Anthony, the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13.

Heretofore on September 20, 2023, came WHITNEY AND BOBBY DAUGETTE and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of said child for the purpose of adoption.

The said Makayla Meshell Anthony, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 12th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 01-03-24, 01-10-24, 01-17-24, 01-24-24

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

Notice is hereby given to Dazja Keyshay LeBeaux, the mother of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20;

Heretofore/This 31st day of August, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Dazja Keyshay LeBeaux, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of February, 2024, at 8 :00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23, 01-03-24

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Onesuis Rodriquez Reed, the father of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ILY RODRIQUA TONY-REIGN REED, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-1001.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Ily Rodriqua Tony-Reign Reed, born 1-11-20;

Heretofore/This 31st day of August, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Onesuis Rodriquez Reed, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of February, 2024, at 8 :00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 12-13-23, 12-20-23, 12-27-23, 01-03-24

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patricia Ann Watson, a single woman, originally in favor of American General Financial Services, Inc., on April 14, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6363 Page 925; with Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Book 6627 Page 1934; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2020- R7 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R7, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: All of Lots Four (4) and Five (5) and the West Ten (10) feet of Lot Six (6) of “The Oaks” Subdivision, as per plat of said Subdivision recorded in Deed Book 132, N.S. Pages 340-1 in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 550 Crawford Lane , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2020- R7 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R7, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07994

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles E. Osborne an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, on June 12, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2020036211; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 36, Theodore Highlands, Sixth Addition according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 126, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6851 Sandra Drive , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08786

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eric Malone Jr., a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, on February 21, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2019010032 and modified in Instrument No. 2022038079; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 29, Torrington Place, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 119, Page 78, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9873 Torrington Dr N , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06950

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 2/7/2017, by Jason M. Richardson and Alana N. Richardson, Husband and Wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7484, Page 1962 on 3/8/2017, and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/22/2023 in Instrument No. 2023073986, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/07/2024.

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF AL, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 11, CHASE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 114, PAGE 87, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JASON M. RICHARDSON FROM TADD BROWN, A SINGLE MAN BY DEED DATED 12/08/2009 AND RECORDED 12/10/2009 IN BOOK 6608, PAGE 528 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18545 BRANNON ROAD, CITRONELLE AL 36522

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, and 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 22, 2019 by Sara Shipman Myers, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for ServisFirst Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 2019023252 on April 30, 2019, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 14, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

THAT LOT OF LAND BOUNDED BY A LINE BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EAST SIDE OF GEORGE STREET, 99.07 FEET SOUTHEASTWARDLY FROM AN IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHEAST INTERSECTION OF GEORGE AND CHURCH STREETS (WHICH POINT IS WHERE THE SOUTH LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OF THOMAS CUMBERLAND INTERSECTS THE EAST LINE OF GEORGE STREET); THENCE RUN SOUTHEASTWARDLY ALONG THE EAST LINE OF GEORGE STREET A DISTANCE OF 58.12 FEET TO AN “X” MARK CHISELED IN CONCRETE; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE TO THE RIGHT 90 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 42 SECONDS RUN NORTHEASTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE TO THE RIGHT OF 89 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 02 SECONDS RUN NORTH WESTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF 58.12 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE TO THE RIGHT OF 90 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 58 SECONDS RUN SOUTHWESTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 205 George St, Mobile, AL 36604.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-023453

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 14, 2021 by Kendrick L. Cooks, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # 2021038608 on June 15, 2021, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded February 9, 2023 at Instrument Number 2023006864, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 21, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 31, Fourth Addition, Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. and the West ten (10) feet of Lot 30, Fourth Addition to Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98, of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1612 Regency Dr, Mobile, AL 36693.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-022938

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael A Spruill Erica Lang-Spruill Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated September 19, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on September 30, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020060228 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2023070821 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Hunter’s Cove, Unit 4, Phase 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 16 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 5189 Cheyenne Ct, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05386AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/03/2024,01/10/2024,01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Britttany J Wood, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC, on May 27, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021035830 and modified in Instrument No. 2022047937; the undersigned AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 45A, Chapel Hill, Resubdivision of Lots 44 and 45, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 108, Page 7 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8436 Chapel Hill Court, Mobile, AL 36695

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, “Mortgagee/Transferee”

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

2501 20th Place South

Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09457

Call News January 3, 2024, January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nelson Oxner, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 16, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2021046396; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO -WIT:

LOT 29, AUGUSTA, UNIT TWO, PHASE TWO, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 93, PAGE 43, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8868 Augusta Ct Mobile, AL 36695

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 12/27/2023, 1/3/2024, 1/10/2024

|

State of Alabama

County of Mobile

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Assignment of Mortgage executed by Venetia TJH Investments, to Alabama Capital Corporation on the 10th day of January, 2002, said lien retained in deed from Pemberton Mortgage and Investments, LLC to Arkeya L. Mitchell dated the 15th day of February, 2016 recorded in BK:LR7348, Page 478. Said lien was assigned to Venetia TJH Investments, by Assignment date the 4th day of April,2016 (#4 on the Assignment) in BK: LR7365, Page 464 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; this Assignment was subsequently assigned to Anez Investments, Inc. and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on the 12th day of December,2023 in Instrument #20230711953; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 at the front entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse in City of Mobile, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 41, First Unit, Curtwood Lake Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 31 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile, Alabama.

The property address is known as 709 Walter Circle, Eight Mile, AL 36613.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING:

Any and all easements, restrictions applicable to the above described property of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and all expenses incident to this sale.

This is sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CSA Investments LLC

P. O. Box 7718

Mobile, AL 36670

Call News December 27, 2023, January 4 and 11, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by LASHONDA LINDSEY, and dated October 27, 2011 and recorded in Real Property Book 6828, Page 1086 of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Thames, Jackson, Harris Company, Inc.; and which mortgage was thereafter transferred and assigned unto VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC by instrument dated May 10, 2012 and recorded on June 6, 2012 as Instrument No. 2012032730 (Book 6899, Page 1927) of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama; and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 18th day of January, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 57, Morningside Manor, Second Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 553-554 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1554 Fleetwood Drive E., Mobile, AL 36605

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Venetia TJH Investments, LLC

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News December 27, 2023, January 3, 2024 and January 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from KIMBERLY ANN HUNTER, UNMARRIED to CONSECO FINANCE CORP, on the 22nd day of February, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2000, in Deed/Mortgage Book 4807, Page 689, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 32, RAINBOW DOWNS, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 83, PAGE 125 AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 6348 RAINBOW DOWNS LN, GRAND BAY, AL 36541.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SHP-23-05939-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly A. Wilkerson, Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc as nominee for Suntrust Mortgage Corporation, Mortgagee, on February 27, 2004, said mortgage being recorded on March 1, 2004 in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama in Instrument Number 2004014034, Book 5545, Page 1087, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 17, 2024 the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 11, Oakland Park, First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 15, Page 52, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama

Commonly known as: 8070 Old Henry Drive North, Theodore, AL 36528

Parcel ID #: 34-07-36-4-000-026-001

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Kimberly A. Wilkerson

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2023-01353

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald Jones and Denisha Jones, husband and wife, originally in favor of Amsouth Bank, on February 4, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5726 Page 470 and modified in Book LR7414 Page 241; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 47, Malibar Heights, 5th Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 12, Page 40 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4303 Via Alta Dr, Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09123

Call News 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ashlon G James An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns dated October 29, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on November 3, 2014, in Book LR7203, Page 582 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 2023057992 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 22, Block A, Rosswood, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, page 248 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 501 Farnell Ln, Mobile, AL 36606.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05471AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/27/2023,01/03/2024,01/10/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronnie D. Golden and Judy M. Golden, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Ally Bank Corp. f/k/a GMAC Bank, on December 30, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6618 Page 794; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 25, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land situated in the State of Alabama, County of Mobile, with a street location address of 119 Bishop Ln N; Mobile, Al 36608-5806 having a Tax Indentification Number of R-02-28-06-37-1-001-069 and further described as Lot 1 PPTY of Lena Dahlgren being a Sub of North 1/2 of Lot 92 of Sub of Sec 13 T4S R2W Springhill Bk 2 P 12 #Sec 37 T4S R2W #MP28 06 31 1 001 The hereinabove described property being the same property as described in deed recorded in RP 2855 Page 952 as follows: Lot 1, as per plat of survey of property of Lena Dahlgren (being a subdivision of the North Half of Lot 92 of subdivision of Section 13, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, Springhill, Alabama) as per plat recorded in Map Book 2, page 12 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 119 Bishop Lane N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09078

Call News 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by ASHLEY SCOTT GUY and LISA M. GUY, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 30th day of November, 2006, and recorded in Book 6088, Page 978, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 23rd day of January, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF PROPERTY OF BEN F. WELBORN BEING IN LOT 7,COTTAGE HILL WOODLANDS, ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OR SURVEY OF THE SAID BEN F. WELBORN PROPERTY UNDER DATE OF MARCH 20, 1956, BY SHERWOOD O. BROWN, SURVEYOR, COPY OF WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8, AT PAGE 245 OF THE PROBATE RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES, 34 MINUTES, 56 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF l00 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 306 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON STAKE ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PIERCE ROAD, NOW KNOWN AS GRANADA AVENUE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 2 MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PIERCE ROAD NOW KNOWN AS GRANADA AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 306.92 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARY NICOLE FUNDERBURK, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor(s) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 18th day of May, 2010, and recorded in Book 6667, Page 985, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 23rd day of January, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, Woodland Hills, Unit Five, as recorded in Map Book 105, Page 57, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bryson Thomas Williams, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America Inc., on October 27, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7441, Page 1464; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 44, Jamestown Estates, Unit IV, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 52, Page 101 and revised in Map Book 53, Page 48 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7035 Williamsburg Ct , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08877

Call News 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Wright Mullins And Jennifer Finney Mullins Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Realty Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated September 29, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 5, 2006, in Book 6056, Page 1646 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to US Bank Trust National Assocation, not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee for GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2021-RPL2 in Instrument 2023042426 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, US Bank Trust National Assocation, not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee for GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2021-RPL2under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 25th day of January, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1, RIMWALD COURT, as recorded in Map Book 35, Page 47, in the Office of Probate Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3712 Tuthill Place, Mobile, AL 36608.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR GS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2021-RPL2

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05402AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/20/2023,12/27/2023,01/03/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janet Pardo, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, A FSB, on August 9, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021051878; the undersigned M&T Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, Block G, Cypress Shores Estates. First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 83, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3979 Point Road , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. M&T Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08875

Call News 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kyle Wayne Tomlin and Kaitlyn Phi Tomlin to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pacific Residential Mortgage, dated July 16, 2021 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021047700 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Essex Mortgage. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Essex Mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on January 18, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 23, BLOCK “D”, UNIT “B”, NORWOOD SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 433 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 757 Grand Blvd Chickasaw AL 36611 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Essex Mortgage, Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-011258 A-4803225

Call News 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Wesley Shane Pitts and Kayleigh McKinney, Both Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Trulend Mortgage, LLC, dated June 21, 2022, and recorded at Instrument # 2022043272 on June 27, 2022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to Union Home Mortgage Corporation by assignment, recorded on November 21, 2023, Instrument Number 2023068553 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Two Hundred Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($200,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 24, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

The land referred to in this Commitment is described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Lot 30, Churchhill Downs, 2nd Unit, as per plat recorded in Map Book 24, Page 84, Office of the Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 89 degrees 09 minutes 33 seconds East along the North right of way line of Downing Street, 90 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence run North 210.12 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 44 minutes 12 seconds East, 90.0 feet to a point; thence run South 209.21 feet to a point on said North line of Downing Street; thence run South 89 degrees 09 minutes 33 seconds West along said North line of Downing Street, 90.0 feet to the point of beginning.

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Wesley Shane Pitts and Kayleigh McKinney or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 9968 Downing Street, Semmes, AL 36575.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(205) 988-4202

B&S File No.: 23-27933

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 29, 2010 by Juan Eric Hill and Lanore Hill, a married couple, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Midtown Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Book 6674 at Page 516 on July 6, 2010, and modified in corrected by affidavit recorded September 21, 2017 at Book LR7557, Page 1188, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, NA. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 15, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 10, The Legends at Magnolia Grove, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 118, Page 64, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2563 Masters Ct, Mobile, AL 36618.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 17-013691

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News December 20, 2023 and December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James E King, a married male and Turkessa King, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on September 29, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7562 Page 713 and modified in Instrument No. 2022065311 and Instrument No. 2023040744; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, First Addition to Orchard Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 208, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7172 Muscadine Ave , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08990

Call News 12/20/2023, 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christina Eddins Milne and Joshua Adam Milne, as wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on August 20, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 26, 2014 at Book LR7181, at Page 774, as Document Number 2014042907. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Youngstowne Hill, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 102, Page 66 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 2080 Jonah Ct, Semmes, AL 36575

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News December 27, 2023, January 3, 2024, January 10, 2024

|

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marques Neal and Christy Geneva Neal, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Company, LLC, on June 14, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019033698 and modified in Instrument No. 2022026421; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, The Meadows, Unit 2, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 57, Page 122 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4140 Meadow Green Ct , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09458

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William Dickens, an unmarried man and Bailey Felps, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on December 28, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7591 Page 1816 and modified in Instrument No. 2022058964; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on December 28, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number 24, Rayjul Estates, First Unit, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 288 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6900 Red Lane Circle, Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 28, 2023 until February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07917

Call News November 1, 2023, November 8, 2023, November 15, 2023, January 3, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick Shawn Becker Jr. and Shellie Newton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp, on December 27, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2022000495; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Scenic Hills Estates, Resubdivision of Lots Numbered 3 through 11, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 25, Page 36 of records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9450 Scenic Hills Dr , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 16, 2023 until December 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 21, 2023 until January 25, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-02955

Call News October 25, 2023, November 1, 2023, November 8, 2023, November 29, 2023, January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Womack An Unmarried Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 19, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on November 9, 2018, as Instrument No. 2018063662 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC in Instrument 2023039677 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 17th day of November, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 61 of Briargrove, Phase One, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page 107, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2478 Hedgerow Dr, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03266AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 10, 2024, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News 09/27/2023,10/04/2023,10/11/2023,01/03/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick I. Headley A Married Man And Betty Ann Bell A Married Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for GMFS LLC, its successors and assigns dated August 22, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on August 26, 2014, in Book LR7181, Page 402 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to GMFS LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book LR7657, Page 1222 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, GMFS LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of November, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 6, Southern Oaks Estates, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 78, page 12, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 5097 Dawes Road, Grand Bay, AL 36541.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GMFS LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9258820

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 18, 2024, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News 10/04/2023,10/11/2023,10/18/2023,01/03/2024

|

POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Benjamin Eric Neptun and Charla Palmer Neptun, husband and wife as joint tenants, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., its successors and assigns, on December 16, 2015, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 28, 2015 at Book LR7332, at Page 1631.Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on January 24, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 57, Spanish Trace, Unit One, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama.

APN#: 02-19-09-31-3-000-040 (Key 00156743).

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO March 6, 2024 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News November 22, 2023, November 29, 2023, December 6, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from SYLVESTER SURVILLION AND IRMA SURVILLION, HUSBAND AND WIFE, FOR AND DURING THEIR JOINT LIVES AND UPON THE DEATH OF EITHER OF THEM, THEN TO THE SURVIVOR OF THEM to FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. , on the 13th day of March, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on May 30, 2008, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6387, Page 1170, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB1, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 15, SUMMER PLACE, UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 39, PAGE 46 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1872 SUMMER PLACE DR EAST, MOBILE, AL 36618.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST HB1, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. RMU-23-04761-1

The sale provided for hereinabove which was originally scheduled for January 3, 2024, was postponed until February 7, 2024. by public announcement being made at the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 7th day of February, 2024, at the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 11/29/2023, 12/06/2023, 12/13/2023, 01/03/2024

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD MIDGETTE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2423

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LESLIE MIDGETTE HOPPER as Executrix under the last will and testament of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD MIDGETTE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS

Case No. 2023-1865

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of October, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred

BOBBY DARNELL WILLIAMS as Administrator of the estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR, Esq.

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS

Case No. 2023-1725

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT E. EVERETT III as Executor of the estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JANET DIANE THORNTON

P. O. Box 40446

Mobile, AL 36640

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2318

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARGIE BALDWIN CALHOUN as Executrix under the last will and testament of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT G JACKSON, JR.

1 ST. LOUIS STREET, SUITE 4000

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2369

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALICE M. ROWLEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2372

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ELIZABETH HEAD as Executrix under the last will and testament of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD. JR

1070 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD

Case No. 2023-2122

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KATABA D. KIDD as Executrix of the estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE

Case No. 2023-0369

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 22nd day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMIE ANNICE LYNN and DAVID WILEY HILSEE JR as Co-Administrators of the estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

William H. Saliba, Esq.

525 Springpark Dr E

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of AMELIA RUTH KINSEY KNAPP

Case No. 2023-2093

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILLIAM KNAPP JR as Administrator of the estate of AMELIA RUTH KINSEY KNAPP, deceased

Attorney of Record:

William Poole, Esq.

917 Western America Cir, Ste 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID ALAN MADDEN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2377

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THERESA AVERY MADDEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAVID ALAN MADDEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

RSA BATTLE HOUSE TOWER

11 NORTH WATER STREET, SUITE 24290

MOBILE, AL 36602-5024

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCELLA D. GRAY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2317

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RAQUAL D. PETERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of FRANCELLA D. GRAY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR.

1070 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDY DARLENE GILES

Case No. 2023-2139

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOSHUA RYAN VAUGHN as Administrator of the estate of JUDY DARLENE GILES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARRY V. SATTERWHITE, Esq.

1325 DAUPHIN ST.

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BIRTIE MAE RESTER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2314

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICKIE LYNN RESTER FLOYD as Executrix under the last will and testament of BIRTIE MAE RESTER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JENE W. OWENS JR.

3755 PROFESSIONAL PARKWAY, SUITE B

MOBILE, AL 36609

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SENNA LOUISE CARTIER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1720

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TAMMY DENISE RYALS SILCOX as Executrix under the last will and testament of SENNA LOUISE CARTIER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

164 ST. FRANCIS STREET, SUITE 201

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2022-1569-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARK ALAN GRISSO, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RUSSELL GRISSO, BESSIE HITCHCOCK, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2023

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRANDON ROBINSON

Case No. 2023-2351

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of BRANDON ROBINSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS FRANK AUSBURN

Case No. 2023-1027

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 11th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of THOMAS FRANK AUSBURN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARJORIE B. WEHNER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1458

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred,

STEVEN W. WEHNER as Executor under the last will and testament of MARJORIE B. WEHNER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

J. WILLIS GARRETT Ill

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616-0629

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KRISTEN HOPE JENSEN

Case No. 2023-2364

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA W. BRACEWELL as Administratrix of the estate of KRISTEN HOPE JENSEN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

27180 Pollard Rd.

Daphne, AL 36526

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of J. DOUGLAS WARD, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2373

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROL S. WARD as Executrix under the last will and testament of J. DOUGLAS WARD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN J. CROWLEY, JR.

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CAROLYN KNIGHT DUBOIS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2268

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEREK JOSEPH DUBOIS as Executor under the last will and testament of CAROLYN KNIGHT DUBOIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

367 MORGAN AVENUE

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY FRANCES BILBO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2374

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS as Executor under the last will and testament of MARY FRANCES BILBO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

P. O. BOX 1724

MOBILE, AL 36633-1724

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ESTA MAE PRICE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2375

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BELINDA KAY PEACE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ESTA MAE PRICE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

804 COMMERCE BUILDING

P. O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TED MCCULLOUGH RAINWATER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2312

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAMELA RAINWATER SHELDT as Executrix under the last will and testament of TED MCCULLOUGH RAINWATER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN L. LAWLER

P. O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HUEY L. KIRK

Case No. 2023-2173

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHAN L. KIRK and DIANA K. HASHIMI as Co-Executrices of the estate of HUEY L. KIRK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN J. CROWLEY, JR.

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES P DOLLAHAN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2287

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARK L DOLLAHAN as Executor under the last will and testament of JAMES P DOLLAHAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON K. HAGMAIER

P. O. BOX 154

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT ANTHONY PERRINGTON

Case No. 2023-2346

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of ROBERT ANTHONY PERRINGTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HENRY STEVEN LEWIS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1971

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

Peggy Proctor as Administratrix of the estate of Henry Steven Lewis, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Melissa Hunter, Esq. and Edward T. Overtown Sr., Esq.

3263 Cottage Hill Rd.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate Of Fred D. Thornton, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1717

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MELLENIE THORNTON as Personal

Representative under the Last Will and Testament of FRED D. THORNTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R. MARK KIRKPATRICK

2610-8 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate Of Senna Louise Cartier, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1720

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TAMMY DENISE RYALS SILCOX as Executrix under the last will and testament of SENNA LOUISE CARTIER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

164 ST. FRANCIS STREET, SUITE 201

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THE UNBORN CHILD OF NICHELLE JONES AND STANLEY JONES, JR.

Case No. 2023-1976

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NICHELLE JONES as Administratrix of the estate of THE UNBORN CHILD OF NICHELLE JONES AND STANLEY JONES, JR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

Stephen E. Clements, Esq.

P.O. Box 1724

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH WARREN BELANGER

Case No. 2022-1482

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ZIMMERMANN BERTUCCI as Administratrix of the estate of JOSEPH WARREN BELANGER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON, Esq.

P. O. Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

251-405-1300

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM P. ZUNDEL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2316

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ELIZABETH P. ZUNDEL, WILLIAM P. ZUNDEL JR and JEFFREY G. ZUNDEL as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of WILLIAM P. ZUNDEL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Michael P. Vickers, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2310

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHEILA V. SLATON and ERIN V GOODLOE as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of MICHAEL P. VICKERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of A. GREER MEGGINSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2315

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SARA JANE MEGGINSON HOLT FKA SARA JANE MEGGINSON MCDONALD, MARY LOUISE MEGGINSON CUNNINGHAM and KATHERINE GREER MEGGINSON HELMSING as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of A. GREER MEGGINSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record

GILBERT DUKES III

2610-B DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 101

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN JULIUS ENKE

Case No. 2023-2210

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN BRYAN ENKE as Administrator of the estate of JOHN JULIUS ENKE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Stephen E. Clements, Esq.

P.O. Box 1724

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID M BRAY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1977

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN E BRAY as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAVID M BRAY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL G SAYERS

2408 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GENEVA GAMBLE DINKINS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2232

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VERONICA DINKINS ROGERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of GENEVA GAMBLE DINKINS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARRY V. SATTERWHITE

1325 DAUPHIN STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHIRLEY MARGARET WALTERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1712

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHEILA ANN WALTERS, as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHIRLEY MARGARET WALTERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 Cottage Hill Road #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 29, 2023

Case No. 2021-0087-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY BLACK, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition and Accounts for Final Settlement as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2015-2057-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KENZLEE LASHAE STEED, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 13, 2023

Case No. 2018-0395-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTINE EVANS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by SOLOMON CURRY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: GERALD C BROOKS

9617 PARKWAY EAST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35215

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

814 ST. FRANCIS STREET

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 12, 2023

Case No. 2019-1559-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERIC W FINLEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANDRE FINLEY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

814 ST. FRANCIS STREET

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2021-0263-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLES BERNARD JONES, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by NASHIKA KIDD. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

814 ST. FRANCIS STREET

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2022-1482

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH WARREN BELANGER, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of March, 2024 at 1:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, the Court will proceed to consider the RENEWED MOTION TO SET ASIDE AND/OR ANNUL MARRIAGE AS VOID as filed by MARY ZIMMERMANN BERTUCCI. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically BRANDI LINDSAY AKA BRANDI BELANGER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper within thirty (30) days from the last run date of this publication. Failure to attend the hearing could result in the imposition of sanctions, dismissal of a party’s pending matter, and/or the granting of the relief requested by the opposing party.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

STEVEN C. PEARSON

P.O. BOX 290

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 15, 2023

Case No. 2022-1464-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SAMUEL KENT BAILEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by HALLEY BRYARS BAILEY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CAMILLE R. FORD

27180 POLLARD ROAD

DAPHNE, AL 36526

Call News December 20, 27, 2023, and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 12, 2023

Case No. 2023-1146-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE HOWZE JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the MOTION TO CONSTRUE as filed by ROBERT LEE HOWZE JR NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically PATRICK BOUVIER, MASSELYN JERETHA, MAURICE ARMSTRONG, GARY ARMSTRONG who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

KATHRYN SMITH CARVER

PO BOX 961

DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL 36528

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 15, 2023

Case No. 2022-1137-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD WAYNE SMITH, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by TRACIE REED. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

P.O. BOX 1724

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

Completion Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC has completed the contract with the State of Alabama, Alabama State Port Authority for the Muddy Creek Boardwalk Replacement Project at the Muddy Creek Interpretive Nature Trail located on Industrial Road in Theodore, AL. Project 11128 Task 01. Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Engineer of the Alabama State Port Authority at his office within the time and manner required by law, or same will be barred.

ALABAMA STATE DOCKS

P.O. BOX 1588

MOBILE, AL 36633-1588

Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC

5482 Todd Acres Drive Mobile, AL 36619

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given

that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Citronelle Parking Area Sealing & Striping project. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Speaks & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. 732 Oak Circle Drive West Mobile, AL 36609

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

Election Notice

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE PROBATE COURT

PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING UPCOMING 2024 ALABAMA PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE AND STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION

Pursuant to §21-4-23(b), of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given of the following with regard to Mobile County, Alabama:

1. Instructions, printed in large type, conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

2. Each polling place shall have an ExpressVote Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

3. Absentee ballots are available to any individual with a disability or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on election day. The deadline for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot is the same as it is for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

4. Every individual, including individuals with a disability or elderly individuals, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist with the marking and casting of a ballot, provided the person providing assistance is not the voting individual’s employer, agent of the voting individual’s employer, or an officer or agent of the voting individual’s labor union.

5. The Alabama Presidential Preference and Statewide Primary Election shall be held on March 5, 2024. The Alabama Primary Run-Off Election shall be held April 16, 2024.

Done this 29th day of December, 2024.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Call News January 3, 2024

|

OTHER LEGALS

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant, parent, legal guardian, entitled to receive records of court order, the registrant, known as HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE, resides in the City of Mobile, County of Mobile, State of ALABAMA, which she is maintained, protected and under legal guardianship of the affiant declaring that she also maintains a residence at 312-T Schillinger Rd S #324 Mobile, AL 36608 , and that her abode in ALABAMA constitutes her predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that she affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he/she is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner HAILEY ELIZABETH FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. As of this day the registrant is under legal disability (under eighteen years of age) being born on September 2nd, A.D. 2010, and Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No.23058700-2, dated October 04, 2023, via a county recorded public finance transaction and lease agreement; until the registrant has attained the age of majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares that she is an actual bona fide authorized person, as defined in ALABAMA VITAL STATISTICS CHAPTER 9A SECTION 22-9A-7_ to receive a certified copy of the birth, death, or marriage certificate of the above stated registrant and legal resident of the State of ALABAMA, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

AFFIDAVIT OF DOMICILE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Before me, the undersigned authority, this day personally appeared, Bryan David Frase, who being first duly sworn, under oath deposes and says that affiant, parent, legal guardian, entitled to receive records of court order, the registrant, known as KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE, resides in the City of Mobile, County of Mobile, State of ALABAMA, which she is maintained, protected and under legal guardianship of the affiant declaring that she also maintains a residence at 312-T Schillinger Rd S #324 Mobile, AL 36608 , and that her abode in ALABAMA constitutes her predominant and principal home, and affiant intends to continue it permanently as such; affiant further declares that she affirms the Registrar of Titles is authorized to receive for registration of memorials upon any outstanding certificate of title an official birth certificate pertaining to a registered owner named KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE in said certificate of title showing the date of birth of said registered owner KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE, providing there is attached to said birth certificate an affidavit of an affiant who states that he/she is familiar with the facts recited, stating that the party named in said birth certificate is the same party as one of the owners named in said certificate of title; and that thereafter the Registrar of Titles shall treat said registered owner KAYLEE ELAINE FRASE as having attained the age of the majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. As of this day the registrant is under legal disability (under eighteen years of age) being born on February 23rd, A.D. 2009, and Affiant further declares, the natural person known as the EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST holds a claim of ownership of the above said Certificate of Title No.23058700-1, dated October 04, 2023, via a county recorded public finance transaction and lease agreement; until the registrant has attained the age of majority at a date 18 years after the date of birth shown by said certificate. Affiant further declares that she is an actual bona fide authorized person, as defined in ALABAMA VITAL STATISTICS Chapter 9A Section 22-9A-7_to receive a certified copy of the birth, death, or marriage certificate of the above stated registrant and legal resident of the State of ALABAMA, and the filing of this affidavit is to be accepted by all persons or any court as proof of such legal residence and permanent domicile.

Call News December 13, 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, to increase the compensation of election officials; and to authorize the appointment of computer technical assistants and to provide for the compensation of computer technical assistants.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-49-111.01

(a) In Mobile County, the compensation of the election officers holding general, special, primary, and municipal elections shall be two hundred fifty dollars ($200$250) per day for inspectors, onetwo hundred seventy-fivetwenty-five dollars ($175$225) per day for chief clerks, and onetwo hundred fifty dollars ($150$200) per day for the other election officersprovisional ballot, registration list, ballot distribution, and ballot counter clerks. The compensation of the inspectors, and chief clerks, and provisional ballot officers for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be thirty fifty dollars ($30)($50). The compensation of other election officials for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be fifteen twenty-five dollars ($15)($25). The county treasury and, when appropriate, the treasuries of the various municipalities within the county, shall pay such amounts necessary, which, when combined with any amount payable by the state will total the amounts hereinabove provided in this subsection. The returning officer shall be entitled to mileage allowance according to law in addition to the compensation herein provided.

(b) The Mobile County Election Official Appointment Board, with approval of the Mobile County Commission, may appoint computer technical assistants for each election polling place to provide technical assistance during an election. The compensation for computer technical assistants shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission. The compensation of the computer technical assistants for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission.

(b)(c) Any payments made to election officials in Mobile County during the 2006 election cycle are ratified and confirmed.

(c)(d) Subject to applicable general law, the county commission shall determine the amount of compensation to be paid to the absentee election manager for the performance of his or her duties with respect to absentee ballots for a period approved by the county appointing board not to exceed 120 days prior to and 120 days following an election for which his or her services are required.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2024.

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill regarding procedure used to fill a vacancy on the board of trustees for fire districts situated entirely within Mobile County will be offered in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made substantially as follows:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 45‑49‑140.08 is amended to read as follows:

Board of trustees.

(a) The affairs and business of the district shall be managed by a board of trustees consisting of five members who shall be elected by the qualified electors of the district unless a candidate is unopposed for office. A candidate who is unopposed for office shall be declared elected by the judge of probate immediately following the close of the qualification period. Beginning with the year 1998, the election shall be held on the last Tuesday in March of each year and any runoff election, if needed, shall be held three weeks later. The election shall be nonpartisan and shall be administered by the judge of probate. No person shall be elected to the board unless the person is a property owner of the district. The election shall be for a term of four years; provided, however, that two of the initial five members shall be for a term of two years, two shall be for a term of three years, and one shall be for a term of four years. The term of office shall begin immediately upon certification of the trustee election or the declaration of election of an unopposed candidate by the judge of probate. The term of any incumbent trustee in office on May 5, 2009, shall be extended until a qualified successor is chosen pursuant to the revised election schedule provided in this section.

(b) The election of the board of trustees shall be conducted using paper ballots or any other ballot method authorized by the judge of probate. The judge of probate may utilize one staff member of the probate court at the polls to work on election day for every citizen poll worker appointed. The staff members shall receive no additional compensation for working at the polls on the election day.

(c) The board of trustees shall elect annually from its own number a president and secretary. The members of the board of trustees shall not be entitled to any compensation for their services, but shall be entitled to reimbursement for all reasonable expenses incurred by them in the performance of their duties. Upon the death or resignation of a member of the board of trustees, or in the event no person qualifies for candidacy to fill an expiring term, the remaining trustees shall name a replacement trustee to complete the unexpired term of office.

(d) Upon the death or resignation of a member of the board of trustees, or in the event no person qualifies for candidacy to fill an expiring term, the remaining trustees shall name a successor trustee to complete the unexpired term of office. In the event a vacancy is not filled within 60 days after it occurs, the Mobile County Commission shall appoint a successor trustee to complete the unexpired term of office. If the Mobile County Commission fails to make an appointment within 90 days after the vacancy occurs, the judge of probate shall call a special election to fill the vacancy.

(Act 90‑697, p. 1352, § 10; Act 95‑445, p. 941, § 1; Act 97‑260, p. 477, § 1; Act 2009‑358, p. 680, § 2.)

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to provide that any population increase in the period between a decennial federal census as a result of annexation of territory into a Class 2 municipality shall immediately be computed and included in the total population of the municipality for purposes of the distribution of simplified sellers use tax.

Call News Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

|

STORAGE DISPOSAL

LEGAL NOTICE

The property in the following units (misc. household items) will be disposed of at Mini Storage 18675 Hwy 45 Citronelle, AL, on January 10, 2024, to recover rent and other expenses. No Auction.

Shoney Walker Unit 6

Last known address:

P.O. Box 183

Citronelle, AL 36522

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 2-2-24 at 9 a.m. at 5781 Three Notch Rd., Mobile, AL 36619, if not redeemed before then.

VOLKS 3VWPF71K07M070026

KIA KNAFK4A67G5573566

CHEV 1G1ZD5ST8JF143933

Call News January 3, 10, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned February 8, 2024 at 5385 Barry Dr., Theodore, AL 36582 at 10:00 a.m.

2013 CHEVY SILVERADO

1GCRCSE06DZ124925

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4AC9DH735164

2013 NISSAN MURANO

JN8AZ1MU7DW200846

2013 CHEVY EQUINOX

1GNALPEK7DZ122779

Call News January 3, 10, 2024

|

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

2005 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

2GCEC19V351303321

1999 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

2GCEC19V6X1229928

2000 HONDA ACCORD

2GCEC19V6X1229928

2022 KIA RIO

3KPA24AD0NE453606

2022 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

1J4GW48S72C322320

2009 CHEVROLET COBALT

1G1AT58H897244527

2016 KNIGHT CRUISE PEACE SPORTS

LEHTCK034GR000060

2007 SAAB YS3FD49YX71012880

2000 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA

JM1NB3539Y0150818

2004 JEEP LIBERTY

1J4GK48K94W320758

1999 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCG5540XA104253

2007 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNFK13037R136965

2018 KIA OPTIMA

5XXGT4L39JG212446

2004 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM74W54X640927

2010 JEEP LIBERTY

1J4PN5GK1AW123299

2005 CHRYSLER 300

2C3AA63H65H524623

2016 TOYOTA COROLLA

2T1BURHE8GC628941

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA

JTDBL40E099037464

2005 TOYOTA TUNDRA

5TBET34135S462955

2013 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BK1FK3DU021999

2007 HONDA PILOT

5FNYF286278021014

1999 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCG1655XA014578

2007 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 HD

1GCHK29K97E546516

2016 DODGE RAM 1500

1C6RR7GT4GS214677

1998 MITSUBISHI MONTERO

JA4LS31PXWP023106

2012 INFINITI G-25

JN1DV6AP0CM700831

2010 FORD F-150

1FTFW1EV9AFD23349

2010 FORD F-150

1FTFW1EV9AFD23349

1991 FORD RANGER

1FTFW1EV9AFD23349

1996 BUICK ROADMASTER

1G4BN52P0TR400444

2007 DODGE RAM

1D7HAI6X97J573598

1992 CHEVROLET C/K 1500

1GCDC14K3NZ200318

2003 INFINITI G35

JNKCV51E63M320571

2014 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCR2F32EA240203

2010 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL2AP3AN495579

2006 LEXUS GS 300

JTHBH96SX65007823

2016 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0K94GR399190

2020 KIA OPTIMA

5XXGT4L34LG394186

2018 HONDA RUCKUS

JH2AF581XJK600924

1975 CHEVROLET B1867412V

SCHOOL BUS

74SC103793

2014 KIA RIO

KNADM4A32E6325207

2001 DODGE RAM 1500

1B7HC16Y81S239556

HOME MADE TRAILER NO VIN

2000 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K6YU983572

2019 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1B11HK2KU242443

2006 LINCOLN TOWNCAR

1LNHM81W36Y623126

2004 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM55814A037752

2020 JEEP COMPASS

3C4NJCBB1LT169499

1998 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU22EXWUD31337

2015 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0H78FR261592

1995 GMC RALLEY VAN

1GDEG25K1SF507881

1999 FORD MUSTANG

1FAFP4040XF157105

2002 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU60E12UD73853

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3APXHN310329

2008 FORD F250

1N4AL3APXHN310329

2015 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G11C5SL4FF162793

2015 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE24AF8FH064213

2008 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP36848A078683

2004 FORD FUSION

1FMRU17W64LB11731

HOME MADE TRAILER #2

NO VIN /FIVE FEET

2004 CADILLAC CTS

1G6DM577340110259

2017 MAZDA 3

3MZBN1U70HM133256

1998 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K4WU853240

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 01/24/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 5363 Hartley Rd, Satsuma, AL 36572

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

1GNEC13T81R140648

2012 CHEVY IMPALA

2G1WF5E34C1286610

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024

|

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on January 31, 2024 at 9 a.m.

2004 HONDA CIVIC GRAY

2HGES16574H602082 477306

2009 NISSAN MURANO SILVER

JN8AZ18U89W011530 477401

1999 TOYOTA SOLARA BLACK

2T1CF22P1XC156629 477244

2000 HONDA ODYSSEY SILVER

2HKRL1866YH543882 477257 LL

2002 FREIGHTLINER COLUMBIA WHITE

1FUJA6CG22PK06985 477247

2002 CHRYSLER 300M GRAY

2C3HE66G92H226522 477468

2001 FORD F-150 BLACK

1FTRW0BL51KE27703 477470

2006 TOYOTA AVALON SILVER

4T1BK36B96U167273 477646 LL

2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU RED

1G1ND52F74M336467 477665

2007 NISSAN ALTIMA SILVER

1N4AL21E77C110432 477711

2003 MERCURY SABLE GRAY

1MEFM55563A609824 477740

1999 CHEVROLET MALIBU BLUE

1G1NE52M3X6229079 474532

2016 NISSAN VERSA GRAY

3N1CN7AP0GL891149 478122 LL

2009 LEXUS GS350 RED

JTHBE965790044922 478183 LL

2021 DODGE CHARGER GRAY

2C3CDXBGXMH540563 478213 LL

2022 GREAT DANE 53’ DRY VAN BLUE

1GR1A0621NK332850 478494

2006 CHEVROLET UPLANDER GOLD

1GNDV23L06D109233 478236

2012 NISSAN SENTRA BLACK

3N1AB6AP3CL704846 478299

2000 HONDA ODYSSEY WHITE

2HKRL1869YH600835 478309

2008 MERCURY GR MARQUIS GRAY

2MEFM74V68X635876 478362 LL

2006 ACURA MDX GRAY

2HNYD18766H508499 478446 LL

2001 DODGE DAKOTA WHITE

1B7FL26X015346203 478667

2015 NISSAN ALTIMA GRAY

1N4AL3AP3FN338177 478693 LL

2000 HONDA CIVIC GREEN

2HGEJ6672YH551789 478722 LL

2002 FORD, FOCUS RED

3FAFP31322R192059 478812

2016 FORD FUSION GRAY

3FA6P0H70GR294670 479014

2011 BUICK ENCLAVE WHITE

5GAKRBED7BJ349807 478895 LL

1991 SUBARU LEGACY WHITE

JF1BC6328MK602788 479011

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024