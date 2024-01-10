MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-10-2024 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The City of Citronelle, Alabama is soliciting statements of interest from qualified firms and individuals interested in providing professional inspection, planning, and administrative services related to the implementation of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funded project.

The project, CIT-PW-23-001, Citronelle Woodland Court Road Improvements, will consist of the evaluation and budget for the rehabilitation, repair, and resurfacing of road improvements including gutters and controlling drainage and the addition of storm sewer pipes and inlets in the Woodland Court neighborhood of the City (the Project).

Firms interested in performing the work will be considered on the basis of information noted and submittal of the following in written form:

1. All applicants must submit their qualifications and list any prior experience with Federal and State programs, especially CDBG or HUD funded projects, particularly projects similar in nature and scope to the above services being requested. Include information to demonstrate actual versus target project time and budget.

2. A copy of the Certificate of Authorization in compliance with the Code of Alabama Section 34-2-35, as required by the State of Alabama Board for Registration of Architects, or a copy of the Certificate of Authorization in compliance with the Code of Alabama 34-11-9, as required by the State of Alabama Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors shall be submitted. Also, include the names and registration numbers of individuals involved in this project when performing professional services.

3. A statement of office location where work will be performed and must demonstrate in the proposal the ability to respond to the site within a two (2) hour time frame once notified of the need for assistance.

4. All applicants must furnish proof of enrollment in E-Verify, and an affidavit attesting that they will not knowingly hire, employ or continue to employ an unauthorized aliens in the manner and form available online at www.uscis.gov/everify.

Proposals must include all requested information and will then be rated according to the following criteria:

Prior experience with CDBG and/or HUD funded projects – 25 pts

Professional Qualifications – 25 pts

Experience with inspection, planning, and administration of projects of similar scope – 25 pts

Ability to meet production schedule within budget – 25 pts

These proposals are being requested in accordance under 24 CFR 85.36 (D) 3, issued by the Office of Management and Budgets.

The firm that is selected will be notified and a contract negotiated. The contract will be for a period coinciding with the completion and closeout of the project for which services are being requested. Additional services related to this or other projects of a similar nature may be contracted under this solicitation at the option of the City. The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any irregularities or informalities in the proposal process.

Proposal will be limited to six (6) one-sided printed pages, equal to three (3) pages front and back. Cover and certificates are not included in the page count. three (3) copies of the proposal must be sealed and properly labeled and may be mailed or hand-delivered to Lori Bryan, City of Citronelle, 19135 S. Main Street, Citronelle, Alabama, 36522. Proposals should be labeled “Proposal for Architectural Services related to Project No. CIT-PW-23-001, Citronelle Woodland Court Road Improvements. All proposals shall contain original signatures; facsimile copies will not be accepted. Proposals must be received no later than 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024. All proposals will be evaluated, and a selection will be made and approved by the City Council of the City of Citronelle, Alabama. The City of Citronelle, Alabama is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

January 8, 2024.

Call News January 10, 2024

|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. TAPMB-TA24(900)

CITY OF SATSUMA

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE CITY OF SATSUMA AT 5464 OLD HIGHWAY 43, UNTIL 9:00 AM, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2024, AND AT THAT TIME PUBLICLY OPENED FOR CONSTRUCTING THE FOLLOWING:

ADA SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS ALONG VAUGHN DRIVE W, VAUGHN DRIVE S, CREEK CIRCLE, GILBERT DRIVE W, JEANETTE DRIVE, AND POWERS ROAD.

THE BRACKET ESTIMATE ON THIS PROJECT IS FROM $425,000 TO $450,000 THIS BRACKET RANGE IS SHOWN ONLY TO PROVIDE GENERAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO CONTRACTORS AND BONDING COMPANIES CONCERNING THE PROJECT’S COMPLEXITY AND SIZE. THIS BRACKET SHOULD NOT BE USED IN PREPARING A BID, NOR WILL THIS BRACKET HAVE ANY BEARING ON THE DECISION TO AWARD THE CONTRACT. THE PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

1597 SY CONCRETE SIDEWALK, 4” THICK

758 SY CONCRETE DRIVEWAY, 6” THICK

THE ENTIRE PROJECT SHALL BE COMPLETED IN 45 WORKING DAYS.

TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION, BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED ON COMPLETE ORIGINAL PROPOSALS MADE AVAILABLE BY THE OWNER. BID DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING PLANS AND PROPOSALS) ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE DIGITAL PLAN ROOM AT ALABAMA GRAPHICS, algraphicsplanroom.com. BID DOCUMENTS ARE ON FILE AT SATSUMA CITY HALL, SATSUMA, ALABAMA. NO BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED LATER THAN 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED OPENING OF BIDS.

A CASHIER’S CHECK (DRAWN ON AN ALABAMA BANK) OR BID BOND FOR 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID (MAXIMUM OF $10,000.00) AND MADE PAYABLE TO THE CITY OF SATSUMA MUST ACCOMPANY EACH BID AS EVIDENCE OF GOOD FAITH.

IT IS NOT REQUIRED THAT A CONTRACTOR BE LICENSED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT A BID; HOWEVER, PRIOR TO AWARD OF A CONTRACT, PROPER PROOF OF ALL APPLICABLE LICENSURES MUST BE PROVIDED BY THE CONTRACTOR. PROOF OF INSURANCE COVERAGES OF THE TYPES AND AMOUNTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED OF THE CONTRACTOR, AND ANY AND ALL SUBCONTRACTORS, PRIOR TO BEGINNING WORK. THE CONTRACTOR WILL BE REQUIRED TO PERFORM WORK AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST 30% OF THE TOTAL CONTRACT COST WITH HIS OWN ORGANIZATION.

CONTRACTOR PREQUALIFICATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. HOWEVER, THE AWARD OF THE CONTRACT WILL NOT BE MADE TO ANY BIDDER WHO, AT THE TIME OF THE AWARD, IS CONSIDERED BY THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (ALDOT) TO BE DISQUALIFIED FROM BIDDING, NOR TO ANY BIDDER WHO IS AN AFFILIATE OF OR HAS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR PRINCIPAL OWNER WHO IS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR OWNER OF, ANOTHER PERSON WHO IS PRESENTLY DISQUALIFIED BY ALDOT.

THIS IS A FEDERALLY FUNDED PROJECT THROUGH ALDOT. THE PROPOSED WORK SHALL BE PERFORMED IN CONFORMITY WITH THE RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR CARRYING OUT THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ACT AND OTHER ACTS AMENDATORY, SUPPLEMENTARY, OR RELATIVE THERETO. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE CONTRACT WORK HOURS AND SAFETY STANDARDS ACT AND ITS IMPLEMENTING REGULATIONS. MBE/DBE PARTICIPATION IS ENCOURAGED; HOWEVER, NO SPECIFIC MBE/DBE GOALS HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THIS PROJECT.

MINIMUM WAGE RATES FOR THIS PROJECT HAVE BEEN PRE-DETERMINED BY THE SECRETARY OF LABOR AND ARE SET FORTH IN THE ADVERTISED SPECIFICATIONS.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH TITLE VI OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS ACT OF 1964, 78 STAT. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 AND TITLE 49, CODE OF FEDERAL REGULATIONS, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SUBTITLE A, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY, PART 21, NONDISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY-ASSISTED PROGRAMS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ISSUED PURSUANT TO SUCH ACT, ALL BIDDERS ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT IT WILL BE AFFIRMATIVELY ENSURED THAT IN ANY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO PURSUANT TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT, MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISES WILL BE AFFORDED FULL SATSUMAORTUNITY TO SUBMIT BIDS IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION AND WILL NOT BE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST ON THE GROUNDS OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, OR NATIONAL ORIGIN IN CONSIDERATION FOR AN AWARD.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO DISREGARD AND MINOR IRREGULARITIES IS RESERVED.

HONORABLE MARK BARLOW, MAYOR

Call News January 10, 2024

|

Notice to Contractors

Federal Aid Project No.

NH-HSIP-0016(536)

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 26, 2024 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Planing, Resurfacing, Guardrail Installation, Traffic Signal Upgrades, and Traffic Stripe on SR-16 (US-90) from the east abutment of the Fowl River Bridge to the Halls Mill Creek Bridge in Tillmans Corner. Length 6.277 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed By December 31, 2024. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $5.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,484,880 To $5,481,520.

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER, Transportation Director

Call News January 10, 17 & 24, 2024

|

To All Bidders

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for our project: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. This project is 100% Federally Funded. Bidders eligible to bid on the project must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Contractors will be responsible for removing and replacing specified components located at 251 N Bayou Street, based on the construction documents / Job Scope provided by MCHD. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at the Mobile County Health Department Keeler Campus, Building 2 Conference Room, located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama, 36603. The first meeting will take place Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the second meeting will take place Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log” to be posted at the meeting. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Bid opening will occur Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Building 2 Conference Room, at the Keeler Building located at 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL. Sealed bids must bear the wording: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank or an Alabama Surety Company) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Bank or Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A Payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors. Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Vendor Disclosure Statement, W-9, Beason-Hammond Affidavit, Certification of Insurance Liability and any other required information. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. Sealed Bids must be submitted to Mr. Danny Richardson, Manager Purchasing & Contractual Services. Mobile County Health Department, Room 107, 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Allow time for delivery and receipt prior to the bid date and time. The official bid form, bid specifications, and all bid documents required can be obtained from the MCHD web site http://www.mchd.org under Legal Notices/Bids tab. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985 email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. The bidding process will follow the laws and regulations as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the offices of:

The Mobile County Public School System’s Facilities Conference Room, 1 Magnum Pass Building F, Mobile, Alabama 36618

until 2:00 PM local prevailing time, January 23, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for construction of:

Gilliard Chiller Replacement for Mobile County Public School System, Mobile, Alabama.

The work includes: the replacement of existing chiller units, with all trades incorporated in the General Contract.

Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com) and hard copies at the office of the Architect. Questions pertaining to accessing the web site should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “PUBLIC JOBS” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents as directed below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:

Alabama Graphics

350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies OR full sets of electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the Alabama Graphics DPR web site upon payment to Alabama Graphics. The cost will be $100.00 per set. This is the full cost of printing, handling, and distribution.

Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications will be notified of all addenda by e-mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.

A MANDATORY Pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 PM, local time on January 16, 2024, at: The Mobile County Public School System, Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the Owner intends to implement this program.

Bidders must comply with Alabama House Bill 289 (Act 2009-657) in reference to Fire Alarm Systems.

Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least 30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of specified insurance are pre-requisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BY: Chresal D. Threadgill

Title: Superintendent of Schools

Mobile Public School System

By; PH&J ARCHITECTS, INC.

807 S. McDonough St.(36104)

P.O. Box 215 (36101)

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone (334) 265-8781

Email: phj@phjarch.com

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

SECTION 0005

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the offices of:

The Mobile County Public School System’s Facilities Conference Room, 1 Magnum Pass Building F, Mobile, Alabama 36618

until 2:00 PM local prevailing time, January 23, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for construction of:

NEW TRANSPORTATION BUS WASHING FACILITY FOR MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, MOBILE, ALABAMA

The work includes approximately 2,150 sf of new enclosed area, and related site work with all trades incorporated in the general contract.

Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com) and hard copies at the office of the Architect. Questions pertaining to accessing the web site should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “PUBLIC JOBS” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents as directed below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:

Alabama Graphics

350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies OR full sets of electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the Alabama Graphics DPR web site upon payment to Alabama Graphics. The cost will be $75.00 per set. This is the full cost of printing, handling, and distribution.

Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications will be notified of all addenda by e-mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.

A MANDATORY Pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 PM, local time on January 9, 2024, at: the location where bids will be received for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the Owner intends to implement this program.

Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least 30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of specified insurance are pre-requisites of contract award. Right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Chresal D. Threadgill,

Superintendent of Schools

Mobile Public School System

(Awarding Authority)

By; PH&J Architects, Inc.

807 S. McDonough St.(36104)

P.O. Box 215 (36101)

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone (334) 265-8781

Email: phj@phjarch.com

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN MOBILE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, January 19, 2024, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Description of property offered:

COM AT PT ON SLY LINE OF WRIGHT ST 124 FT ELY FROM SE INT SEC OF WRIGHT & DONALD ST F/K/A MCANDREWS ST TH NELY ALG SLY LINE OF WRIGHT ST 63 FT TO PT TH RUN SLY ALG WLY LINE OF PPTY CONVEYED BY LYLES B TUTTLE & WIFE TO J C AUBREY INC RPBK 42 P 72 DIS OF 123.7 FT M/L TO PT ON S/L OF ORIGINAL LOT MARKED M MARION WELLS DBK 156 P 457 SD PT BEING 202 FT ELY FROM DONALD ST TH RUN SWLY ALG S/L OF SD WELLS LOT DIS OF 78 FT TO PT TH RUN NLY & PAR TO DONALD ST 125 FT N/L TO POB #SEC 44 T4S R1W #MP29 02 44 0 024

The property is located at or near 1963 Wright Street, Mobile AL 36617;

Parcel Identification Number: 29-02-44-0-024-026.000; as described in Sheriff’s Deed Book 5862, Page 557.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by drive-by only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $14,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services Division-Sealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024 and January 10, 2024

|

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901252.00S

LaTisha Byrd, Plaintiff

Vs

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., Defendant

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: William C. Poole

917 Western American Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

TELEPHONE (251) 344-5015

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901153.00S

Reginald O’Neal Smith, Plaintiff

Vs

Florence Smith, Defendant

Florence Smith (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

Reginald Smith (Pro-Se)

6774 View Point Road

Eight Mile, Alabama 36613

TELEPHONE (251) 520-2326

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900997.00S

Meloney Stork, Plaintiff

Vs

Rodney StorkRodney Stork (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 12, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Lonnie E. Weaver

P.O. Box 1050

Grand Bay, AL 36541

TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300

Atty for Plaintiff

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900541.00S

Lillie Samone Johnson, Plaintiff

Vs

Taurean DeWayne Conner, Defendant

Taurean D. Conner (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 12, 2023.

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: James Bodiford

501 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36602

TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300

Atty for Plaintiff

Call News December 27, 2023, January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: CV-2023-902113.00

LUKE NELSON TAYLOR, JR., Plaintiff

VS.

SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE, Defendant

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking a judgment against the Defendant, Savonya Taylor Lee, was filed against you in said court on October 6, 2023, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court on December 21, 2023, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Ron Pearman, Esquire, whose address is 555-A Iroquois Street, Chickasaw, Alabama 36611, an answer to the complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, to-wit:

By the 1st day of March, 2024.

Sharla Knox, Clerk of Court

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Ron Pearman

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

(251) 382-6025

Email: icando3012@comcast.net

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

CLAIM

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE No. 02-DV-2023-901986

Elijah Cearon Madison, PLAINTIFF

vs

Barron Bernard Campbell, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $20,000 plus costs

FOR: Negligence Claim

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: DEC, 11, 2023

Sharla Knox, Clerk, District Court of

Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff: Garret L. White

51 N. Florida Street

Mobile, AL 36607

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. SM-2023-902762

KEESLER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF

vs

LAGAIL D. BETTIS, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $4,914.90 FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: December 8, 2023

Sharla Knox Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

J. Daniel Barlar, Jr., Barlar Law, LLC

1406 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

Notice is hereby given to Makayla Meshell Anthony, the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13.

Heretofore on September 20, 2023, came WHITNEY AND BOBBY DAUGETTE and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of said child for the purpose of adoption.

The said Makayla Meshell Anthony, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 12th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 01-03-24, 01-10-24, 01-17-24, 01-24-24

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Omni Llc Of Alabama to Veristone Fund I, LLC dated December 16, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on December 20, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021083107 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Veristone Fund I, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1: Lot 21, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel 2: Lot 22, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 4816 Bayou Jonas Dr, Coden, AL 36523.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

VERISTONE FUND I, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05088AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sonya Hawkins, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on May 12, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5976 Page 1359 and modified in Book LR7050 Page 9; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18,19,20,21 and 22 of Block 70 according to map of survey of North Mobile, made for the North Mobile Development Company, Inc., by B.F. Bates Civil Engineer of said map being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 145 N.S. Pages 252-263 INCL.. Property street address for informational purposes: 314 Delaware St, Mobile, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06450

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy T Culp, a married man, and Angelia L. Culp, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on January 16, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7014 Page 862; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 40 Stevens Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Pages 667 through 670 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5280 Daniel Dr , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09536

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonja M Scott, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Nominee for First Savings Bank, on April 17, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020024202; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 68, Phase 1 of Burlington Estates, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 138, Page 81, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10745 Burlington Way N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09570

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Vincent, Jr An Individual And Unmarried Man Soley to Wells Fargo Financial Alabama, Inc. dated October 12, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 18, 2006, in Book 6064, Page 328 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5 in Instrument 2021008790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 16, GARRITY SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 85, PAGE 345 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1158 Freeman St, Mobile, AL 36605.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2020-GS5

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05097AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Waltine G. Jones A/K/A Waltina G. Jones And Bennie J Jones Wife And Husband to Associates Financial Services Company of Alabama, Inc. dated December 15, 1999; said mortgage being recorded on December 16, 1999, in Book 4785, Page 929 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1 in Instrument 2023058374 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 27 Block “1”, The Western Part of McDonald Bros. Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Page 419 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1914 Luckie St, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE OF CIM TRUST 2023-NR1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04510AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from Cherlion D. Chisholm, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Whitney National Bank, on the 20th day of November, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 22, 2006, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6084, Page 1393, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

UNIT 216, COTTAGE GREEN CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION AND EXHIBITS THERETO DATED DECEMBER 5, 1983 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 1 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND AMENDED BY SUPPLEMENTAL DECLARATION (AMENDMENT) TO DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED JANUARY 18, 1984 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 64, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS DECLARED IN SAID DECLARATION TO BE AN APPURTENANCE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED UNIT.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 5608 COTTAGE HILL RD APT 216, MOBILE, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-05360-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry Davis and Earline Davis, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for FirstBank, on December 11, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7112 Pg: 946; the undersigned LongBridge Financial, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Lots 29 and 31 in Block 8, Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama, according to a plat recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except that parcel of land beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 31; then run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; then run South 150 feet to a point; thence run West 200 feet to a point; then run North along the West line of Lot 31, 150 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning. Parcel B: A part of Lot 31, Block 8, Town of Citronelle, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot 31 and run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; thence South 150 feet to a point; thence West 200 feet to a point; thence North along the West line of said Lot 31, 150 feet to the point of beginning. Excepting and Reserving: That certain tract of land located in Citronelle, Alabama located in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 1 North, Range 3 West, St. Stephens Meridian, said tract more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 29, Block 8, the Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 in the Office of the Judge of Probate for Mobile County, Alabama; said corner as monumented by a 3/4 inch crimp top iron pipe and also being the Northwest corner of Parcel 9.01 as shown on tax map 02-07-01-01-2, said parcel described by Deed recorded in Real Property Book 4974, Page 660 in the Office of the Judge of Probate aforementioned; Thence S 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds W along the East line of Lot 29 a distance of 256.24 feet to a point; Thence N 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds W a distance of 170.00 feet to a point; Thence N 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds E a distance of 256.24 feet to a point on the South right-of-way of South Street; thence S 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds E a distance of 170.00 feet along the said right-of-way to the point of beginning; said tract more particularly described on a plat of survey prepared by Gregory C Spies, Surveyor, dated November 21, 2001; said tract containing 1.00 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8525 W South Street , Citronelle, AL 36522. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. LongBridge Financial, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08816

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 29, 2011 by Henley Edwin Johnston and Faye C Johnston, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as beneficiary, as nominee for GMFS, LLC, and recorded in 6820 at 1364 on October 6, 2011, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 20, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit:

Parcel A

Lot 2, Spring Valley Subdivision, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, page 6 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel B

Lot 4, Addition to Spring Valley Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, page 81 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4225 S Spring Valley Drive, Mobile, AL 36693.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-023438

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 29, 1999 executed by Dane C. Linden, a married person, and his wife, Debra J. Linden, in favor of Cendant Mortgage Corporation, said Mortgage being recorded August 2, 1999, in RP Book 4739, Page 746, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2022045184, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 02/08/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 6, “Tiffani Estates” as recorded in Map Book 37, Page 74 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8320 Newburn St., Citronelle, AL 36522. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

30-FC-23-01354

Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melvin Williams, a single person, originally in favor of Homeservices Lending, LLC Series A dba Mortgage South, on December 23, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6475 Page 1015; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Dave’s First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 120, Page 25, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4026 Lloyd Station Road , Mobile, AL 36693-5245. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40623

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms of the mortgage and real estate note, executed on the 12th day of February, 2021 by VERNON SCOTT NEWTON, JR., an unmarried man, as Mortgagor, in favor of AZALEA CITY CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, original mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of MOBILE County, Alabama, in Book No. 2021-010103 (12 pages), and said default continuing, the Mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, on the courthouse steps preceding the main entrance to the MOBILE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, located in MOBILE, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale (11am – 4pm, central standard time), on the 5th day of February, 2024, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in MOBILE County, Alabama, whose legal description is:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North, Range 1 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the East line of right of way of St. Stephens Road and the North line of the Wilson Carmen Tract, Section 47; thence run North 8 degrees 30 minutes East along said right of way 705.3 feet to the point of intersection with the South line of street; thence run South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 268.5 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 115 feet to a point; thence run South 2 degrees 18 minutes West 140 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 30 minutes West 115 feet to a point; thence run North 2 degrees 16 minutes 30 seconds East 150.3 feet to the Point of Beginning. Being Lot 3 according to a resubdivision of a subdivision of a part of Lot 8 of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North Range 1 East, as per plat of survey by Albert Towle, dated November 30, 1916, said resubdivision having been made by Henry G. Miller on November 1, 1956.

With a physical address of: 1355 Denny Street, Mount Vernon, AL 36560 (Mobile Co.)

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property, or a substantial and material part thereof, is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. This sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage and paying the mortgage debt, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property, and to credit its purchase price against the indebtedness secured by this property, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is subject to any unpaid taxes or assessments owed as of the date of foreclosure, whether or not of record.

By: Ryan E. Morgan, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Kudulis, Reisinger, & Price, LLC

P.O. Box 653, Birmingham, AL 35201

(205) 263-2798; rmorgan@krpfirm.com

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mike Turnmire, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on September 20, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7564 Page 1877 with Scriveners Error Affidavit recorded in Instrument No. 2020006542 and being modified in Instrument No. 2020013648; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, “Cottage Hill Estates”, First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 88, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2401 Sequoia Dr E , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09538

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Queen E. Williams, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns, on May 24, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 1, 2004 at Book 5599, at Page 1611, as Document Number 2004040148. AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Pines Addition to Alpine Hills, Unit Five, Part A, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 20, Page 129 of the records in the office of the judge of Probate, Mobile, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 6262 Lausanne Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latisha Ann Edmonds, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New South Federal Savings Bank, on July 28, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5822 Page 736; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 202, Block D, Trinity Gardens, First Addition, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 332, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2806 Banks Ave , Mobile, AL 36617-6201. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40648

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ericka S Turner, unmarried, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on December 15, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6480 Page 264; with mortgage modification agreement recorded in BK: LR7241 Page 876; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, Middle Ring Addition to Alpine Hills, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 103 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1108 Middle Ring Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09471

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 22, 2017 by Jason Ryan Quinnelly, single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc as nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC, and recorded in LR7589 at 1966 on December 29, 2017, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 15, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 16, Kensington Place, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 67, Page 23 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8579 Tunbridge Wells Dr N, Semmes, AL 36575.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 22-021453

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in that deed to Nathaniel Richardson, III, from Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC dated February 3rd, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number 2022063056, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on February 9, 2024, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lots 13 and 14, Block B, Neely Place, as per plat thereof, recorded in Deed Book 135, NS, Pages 32-33, in the records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

ATTORNEY FOR VENDOR:

R. Jason Crane

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251)344-0880

ABBS 88292

Call News January 10, 17, and 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marvin Reed, a married male & Ashlye Reed, a married female, together as a married couple, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 29, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 1, 2016 at Book 7407, at Page 1439, as Document Number 2016041625. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 20, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 48, Phase Two, Cambridge Place, as per plat recorded in Map Book 130, page 65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 394 Paget Dr E, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patricia Ann Watson, a single woman, originally in favor of American General Financial Services, Inc., on April 14, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6363 Page 925; with Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Book 6627 Page 1934; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2020- R7 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R7, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: All of Lots Four (4) and Five (5) and the West Ten (10) feet of Lot Six (6) of “The Oaks” Subdivision, as per plat of said Subdivision recorded in Deed Book 132, N.S. Pages 340-1 in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 550 Crawford Lane , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2020- R7 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R7, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07994

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles E. Osborne an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, on June 12, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2020036211; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 36, Theodore Highlands, Sixth Addition according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 126, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6851 Sandra Drive , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08786

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 2/7/2017, by Jason M. Richardson and Alana N. Richardson, Husband and Wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7484, Page 1962 on 3/8/2017, and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/22/2023 in Instrument No. 2023073986, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/07/2024.

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF AL, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 11, CHASE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 114, PAGE 87, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JASON M. RICHARDSON FROM TADD BROWN, A SINGLE MAN BY DEED DATED 12/08/2009 AND RECORDED 12/10/2009 IN BOOK 6608, PAGE 528 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18545 BRANNON ROAD, CITRONELLE AL 36522

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, and 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 14, 2021 by Kendrick L. Cooks, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # 2021038608 on June 15, 2021, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded February 9, 2023 at Instrument Number 2023006864, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 21, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 31, Fourth Addition, Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. and the West ten (10) feet of Lot 30, Fourth Addition to Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98, of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1612 Regency Dr, Mobile, AL 36693.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-022938

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael A Spruill Erica Lang-Spruill Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated September 19, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on September 30, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020060228 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2023070821 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Hunter’s Cove, Unit 4, Phase 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 16 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 5189 Cheyenne Ct, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05386AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/03/2024,01/10/2024,01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Britttany J Wood, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC, on May 27, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021035830 and modified in Instrument No. 2022047937; the undersigned AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 45A, Chapel Hill, Resubdivision of Lots 44 and 45, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 108, Page 7 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8436 Chapel Hill Court, Mobile, AL 36695

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, “Mortgagee/Transferee”

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

2501 20th Place South

Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09457

Call News January 3, 2024, January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nelson Oxner, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 16, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2021046396; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO -WIT:

LOT 29, AUGUSTA, UNIT TWO, PHASE TWO, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 93, PAGE 43, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8868 Augusta Ct Mobile, AL 36695

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 12/27/2023, 1/3/2024, 1/10/2024

|

State of Alabama

County of Mobile

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Assignment of Mortgage executed by Venetia TJH Investments, to Alabama Capital Corporation on the 10th day of January, 2002, said lien retained in deed from Pemberton Mortgage and Investments, LLC to Arkeya L. Mitchell dated the 15th day of February, 2016 recorded in BK:LR7348, Page 478. Said lien was assigned to Venetia TJH Investments, by Assignment date the 4th day of April,2016 (#4 on the Assignment) in BK: LR7365, Page 464 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; this Assignment was subsequently assigned to Anez Investments, Inc. and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on the 12th day of December,2023 in Instrument #20230711953; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 at the front entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse in City of Mobile, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 41, First Unit, Curtwood Lake Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 31 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile, Alabama.

The property address is known as 709 Walter Circle, Eight Mile, AL 36613.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING:

Any and all easements, restrictions applicable to the above described property of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and all expenses incident to this sale.

This is sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CSA Investments LLC

P. O. Box 7718

Mobile, AL 36670

Call News December 27, 2023, January 4 and 11, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by LASHONDA LINDSEY, and dated October 27, 2011 and recorded in Real Property Book 6828, Page 1086 of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Thames, Jackson, Harris Company, Inc.; and which mortgage was thereafter transferred and assigned unto VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC by instrument dated May 10, 2012 and recorded on June 6, 2012 as Instrument No. 2012032730 (Book 6899, Page 1927) of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama; and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 18th day of January, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 57, Morningside Manor, Second Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 553-554 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1554 Fleetwood Drive E., Mobile, AL 36605

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Venetia TJH Investments, LLC

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News December 27, 2023, January 3, 2024 and January 10, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from KIMBERLY ANN HUNTER, UNMARRIED to CONSECO FINANCE CORP, on the 22nd day of February, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2000, in Deed/Mortgage Book 4807, Page 689, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 32, RAINBOW DOWNS, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 83, PAGE 125 AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 6348 RAINBOW DOWNS LN, GRAND BAY, AL 36541.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SHP-23-05939-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly A. Wilkerson, Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc as nominee for Suntrust Mortgage Corporation, Mortgagee, on February 27, 2004, said mortgage being recorded on March 1, 2004 in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama in Instrument Number 2004014034, Book 5545, Page 1087, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on January 17, 2024 the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 11, Oakland Park, First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 15, Page 52, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama

Commonly known as: 8070 Old Henry Drive North, Theodore, AL 36528

Parcel ID #: 34-07-36-4-000-026-001

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Kimberly A. Wilkerson

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2023-01353

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald Jones and Denisha Jones, husband and wife, originally in favor of Amsouth Bank, on February 4, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5726 Page 470 and modified in Book LR7414 Page 241; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 47, Malibar Heights, 5th Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 12, Page 40 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4303 Via Alta Dr, Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09123

Call News 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024

|

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF

ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ashlon G James An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns dated October 29, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on November 3, 2014, in Book LR7203, Page 582 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 2023057992 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 22, Block A, Rosswood, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, page 248 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 501 Farnell Ln, Mobile, AL 36606.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05471AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 12/27/2023,01/03/2024,01/10/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronnie D. Golden and Judy M. Golden, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Ally Bank Corp. f/k/a GMAC Bank, on December 30, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6618 Page 794; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 25, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land situated in the State of Alabama, County of Mobile, with a street location address of 119 Bishop Ln N; Mobile, Al 36608-5806 having a Tax Indentification Number of R-02-28-06-37-1-001-069 and further described as Lot 1 PPTY of Lena Dahlgren being a Sub of North 1/2 of Lot 92 of Sub of Sec 13 T4S R2W Springhill Bk 2 P 12 #Sec 37 T4S R2W #MP28 06 31 1 001 The hereinabove described property being the same property as described in deed recorded in RP 2855 Page 952 as follows: Lot 1, as per plat of survey of property of Lena Dahlgren (being a subdivision of the North Half of Lot 92 of subdivision of Section 13, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, Springhill, Alabama) as per plat recorded in Map Book 2, page 12 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 119 Bishop Lane N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09078

Call News 12/27/2023, 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by ASHLEY SCOTT GUY and LISA M. GUY, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 30th day of November, 2006, and recorded in Book 6088, Page 978, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 23rd day of January, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF PROPERTY OF BEN F. WELBORN BEING IN LOT 7,COTTAGE HILL WOODLANDS, ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OR SURVEY OF THE SAID BEN F. WELBORN PROPERTY UNDER DATE OF MARCH 20, 1956, BY SHERWOOD O. BROWN, SURVEYOR, COPY OF WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8, AT PAGE 245 OF THE PROBATE RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES, 34 MINUTES, 56 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF l00 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 306 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON STAKE ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PIERCE ROAD, NOW KNOWN AS GRANADA AVENUE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 2 MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PIERCE ROAD NOW KNOWN AS GRANADA AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 306.92 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARY NICOLE FUNDERBURK, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor(s) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 18th day of May, 2010, and recorded in Book 6667, Page 985, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 23rd day of January, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, Woodland Hills, Unit Five, as recorded in Map Book 105, Page 57, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2511

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KIMBERLY WILLIAMS ALLEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1929

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARSHA PLATT STILTNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Richard E. Shields, Esq.

209 N Joachim Street

Mobile, AL 36603

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2474

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THOMAS H. BUCE, Ill and KENNETH GIDDENS BUCE as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Gilbert F. Dukes, III, Esq.

Haley H. Carter; Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street, Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2515

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALMA JEAN LITTLEFIELD as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. Vaughan Drinkard, Esq.

1070 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2513

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROL COLLINS as Executrix under the last will and testament of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2481

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law; or they will be barred.

MARY CATHERINE JORDAN, CURTIS JOHNSON and MARK GERALD as Executor under the last will and testament of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Britten Britt, Esq.

Phelps Dunbar

P.O. Box 2727

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2472

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILLIAM PAUL WARREN II as Executor under the last will and testament of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jene W. Owens, Jr., Esq.

3755 Professional Parkway, Suite B

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2384

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LEONARD HANSON BISHOP as Executor under the last will and testament of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2524

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT WOLSTENHOLME as Executor under the last will and testament of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

L. Daniel Mims, Esq.

952 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2431

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KARLYN Y. GREENE-WATSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Mitchell Goldbach, Esq.

3523 Montlimar Plaza Drive

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2019-0694-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID ALAN SCOTT, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of February, 2024 at 3:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY JANE LASKA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ERIC CROMWELL

1032 HILLCREST RD.

MOBILE, AL 36695

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK

Case No. 2022-2557

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LLEWELLYN MARK II as Administrator of the estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, AL 36609

ANDREW J. CRANE, Esq.

2607 DAUPHIN ST., STE C

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD

MIDGETTE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2423

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LESLIE MIDGETTE HOPPER as Executrix under the last will and testament of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD MIDGETTE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS

Case No. 2023-1865

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of October, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred

BOBBY DARNELL WILLIAMS as Administrator of the estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR, Esq.

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS

Case No. 2023-1725

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT E. EVERETT III as Executor of the estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JANET DIANE THORNTON

P. O. Box 40446

Mobile, AL 36640

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2318

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARGIE BALDWIN CALHOUN as Executrix under the last will and testament of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT G JACKSON, JR.

1 ST. LOUIS STREET, SUITE 4000

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2369

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALICE M. ROWLEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2372

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ELIZABETH HEAD as Executrix under the last will and testament of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD. JR

1070 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD

Case No. 2023-2122

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KATABA D. KIDD as Executrix of the estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE

Case No. 2023-0369

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 22nd day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMIE ANNICE LYNN and DAVID WILEY HILSEE JR as Co-Administrators of the estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

William H. Saliba, Esq.

525 Springpark Dr E

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of AMELIA RUTH KINSEY KNAPP

Case No. 2023-2093

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILLIAM KNAPP JR as Administrator of the estate of AMELIA RUTH KINSEY KNAPP, deceased

Attorney of Record:

William Poole, Esq.

917 Western America Cir, Ste 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID ALAN MADDEN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2377

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THERESA AVERY MADDEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAVID ALAN MADDEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

RSA BATTLE HOUSE TOWER

11 NORTH WATER STREET, SUITE 24290

MOBILE, AL 36602-5024

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCELLA D. GRAY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2317

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RAQUAL D. PETERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of FRANCELLA D. GRAY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR.

1070 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDY DARLENE GILES

Case No. 2023-2139

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOSHUA RYAN VAUGHN as Administrator of the estate of JUDY DARLENE GILES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARRY V. SATTERWHITE, Esq.

1325 DAUPHIN ST.

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BIRTIE MAE RESTER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2314

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICKIE LYNN RESTER FLOYD as Executrix under the last will and testament of BIRTIE MAE RESTER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JENE W. OWENS JR.

3755 PROFESSIONAL PARKWAY, SUITE B

MOBILE, AL 36609

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SENNA LOUISE CARTIER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1720

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TAMMY DENISE RYALS SILCOX as Executrix under the last will and testament of SENNA LOUISE CARTIER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

164 ST. FRANCIS STREET, SUITE 201

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2022-1569-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARK ALAN GRISSO, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RUSSELL GRISSO, BESSIE HITCHCOCK, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRANDON ROBINSON

Case No. 2023-2351

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of BRANDON ROBINSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS FRANK AUSBURN

Case No. 2023-1027

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 11th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of THOMAS FRANK AUSBURN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARJORIE B. WEHNER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1458

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred,

STEVEN W. WEHNER as Executor under the last will and testament of MARJORIE B. WEHNER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

J. WILLIS GARRETT Ill

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616-0629

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2023-1963-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LORI ANNE PHILLIPS, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 04, 2024

Case No. 2019-2223-9

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL BRUCE REAVES, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY CUTTS REAVES. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JOHN M ODOWD

P.O. BOX 123

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2021-2517-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TIMOTHY ANDREW GEORGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM In COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement and Report of Insolvency as filed by JULIA GEORGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

EDWARD T. OVERTON SR.

P.O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2022-0078-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JONATHAN RAINER NEESMITH, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by REBECCA A NEESMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JOHN A WENZEL

218 NORTH ALSTON ST

FOLEY, AL 36535

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2018-1748-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE WAYNE WILLIAMSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2023-2229

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HARRIET FAYE HODGE AKA FAYE HALE HODGE AKA FAYE H. HODGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ROY BRUCE HODGE JR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LINDA MICHELLE NICHOLAS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CHRISTOPHER A. TOMLINSON

724 N. DEAN ROAD, SUITE 100

AUBURN, AL 36830

Call News January 10,17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2021-2045-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSE JESUS HURTADO CARMONA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

P O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 29, 2023

Case No. 2013-0738-13

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELLA WILSON CONAWAY, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by ERMA TAYLOR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRENDA J PIERCE

P.O. BOX 1084

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 29, 2023

Case No. 2021-0087-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY BLACK, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition and Accounts for Final Settlement as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2015-2057-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KENZLEE LASHAE STEED, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 13, 2023

Case No. 2018-0395-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTINE EVANS, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by SOLOMON CURRY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

GERALD C BROOKS

9617 PARKWAY EAST

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35215

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

814 ST. FRANCIS STREET

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 12, 2023

Case No. 2019-1559-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERIC W FINLEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANDRE FINLEY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

814 ST. FRANCIS STREET

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2021-0263-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLES BERNARD JONES, Deceased

On to-wit the 29th day of January, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by NASHIKA KIDD. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

814 ST. FRANCIS STREET

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 19, 2023

Case No. 2022-1482

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH WARREN BELANGER, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of March, 2024 at 1:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, the Court will proceed to consider the RENEWED MOTION TO SET ASIDE AND/OR ANNUL MARRIAGE AS VOID as filed by MARY ZIMMERMANN BERTUCCI. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically BRANDI LINDSAY AKA BRANDI BELANGER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper within thirty (30) days from the last run date of this publication. Failure to attend the hearing could result in the imposition of sanctions, dismissal of a party’s pending matter, and/or the granting of the relief requested by the opposing party.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

STEVEN C. PEARSON

P.O. BOX 290

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

Completion Notice

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that TRP Construction Group, has completed the contract for replacement of existing traffic markings inside the limits of the City of Mobile indicated by the plans of Project No. 2022-2060-06 Roadway striping and markings for various city streets, City of Mobile and have made request for financial settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project• should immediately notify TRP Construction Group, 8164 US HWY 431, Waverly, AL 36582, 334-663-9685.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC has completed the contract with the State of Alabama, Alabama State Port Authority for the Muddy Creek Boardwalk Replacement Project at the Muddy Creek Interpretive Nature Trail located on Industrial Road in Theodore, AL. Project 11128 Task 01. Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Engineer of the Alabama State Port Authority at his office within the time and manner required by law, or same will be barred.

ALABAMA STATE DOCKS

P.O. BOX 1588

MOBILE, AL 36633-1588

Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC

5482 Todd Acres Drive Mobile, AL 36619

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given

that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Citronelle Parking Area Sealing & Striping project. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Speaks & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. 732 Oak Circle Drive West Mobile, AL 36609

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF OLD FILE COPIES

Contact the Law OFfice of Y.D. Lott, Jr., Attorney at Law, if you seek possible copies of your file papers dating back to January 1, 2016 that belong to you by 12:00 NOON on February 9, 2024 to reclaim them if existent, else the same will be disposed of. Y.D. Lott, Jr., Attorney at Law

Call News January 10, 2024

STORAGE SALE

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at The Storage Center location(s) listed below.

The Storage Center #8059

3641 Government Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36693

Unit 2165 Shakendra Pryor 1121 Azalea Rd Mobile, Al 36693, Unit 2330 Mikel Gould 606 S University Blvd Mobile, Al 36609, Unit 3381 10745 Burlington Way North Mobile, Al 36608, Unit 3037 Parisjean Lovett 124 S Joseph Ave Mobile, Al 36610.

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at public auction to be held at www.storagetreasure.com, which will end Thursday, January 18, 2024 @ 10 A.M. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 1/26/2024 at 12:30 PM

Units: 1023, 1065, 1219, 2058, 2229

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News January 10, 2024

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Auction Date: 1/26/2024 at 12:00 PM

Units: 7, 115, 1088, 1255

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News January 10, 2024

Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3259: 8781 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 1/24/2024 at 11:30 AM

Units: B79, C191, G451, H458, I529, J618, K657, K662, K781, K791, K810

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News January 10, 2024

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, to increase the compensation of election officials; and to authorize the appointment of computer technical assistants and to provide for the compensation of computer technical assistants.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-49-111.01

(a) In Mobile County, the compensation of the election officers holding general, special, primary, and municipal elections shall be two hundred fifty dollars ($200$250) per day for inspectors, onetwo hundred seventy-fivetwenty-five dollars ($175$225) per day for chief clerks, and onetwo hundred fifty dollars ($150$200) per day for the other election officersprovisional ballot, registration list, ballot distribution, and ballot counter clerks. The compensation of the inspectors, and chief clerks, and provisional ballot officers for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be thirty fifty dollars ($30)($50). The compensation of other election officials for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be fifteen twenty-five dollars ($15)($25). The county treasury and, when appropriate, the treasuries of the various municipalities within the county, shall pay such amounts necessary, which, when combined with any amount payable by the state will total the amounts hereinabove provided in this subsection. The returning officer shall be entitled to mileage allowance according to law in addition to the compensation herein provided.

(b) The Mobile County Election Official Appointment Board, with approval of the Mobile County Commission, may appoint computer technical assistants for each election polling place to provide technical assistance during an election. The compensation for computer technical assistants shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission. The compensation of the computer technical assistants for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission.

(b)(c) Any payments made to election officials in Mobile County during the 2006 election cycle are ratified and confirmed.

(c)(d) Subject to applicable general law, the county commission shall determine the amount of compensation to be paid to the absentee election manager for the performance of his or her duties with respect to absentee ballots for a period approved by the county appointing board not to exceed 120 days prior to and 120 days following an election for which his or her services are required.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2024.

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill regarding procedure used to fill a vacancy on the board of trustees for fire districts situated entirely within Mobile County will be offered in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made substantially as follows:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 45‑49‑140.08 is amended to read as follows:

Board of trustees.

(a) The affairs and business of the district shall be managed by a board of trustees consisting of five members who shall be elected by the qualified electors of the district unless a candidate is unopposed for office. A candidate who is unopposed for office shall be declared elected by the judge of probate immediately following the close of the qualification period. Beginning with the year 1998, the election shall be held on the last Tuesday in March of each year and any runoff election, if needed, shall be held three weeks later. The election shall be nonpartisan and shall be administered by the judge of probate. No person shall be elected to the board unless the person is a property owner of the district. The election shall be for a term of four years; provided, however, that two of the initial five members shall be for a term of two years, two shall be for a term of three years, and one shall be for a term of four years. The term of office shall begin immediately upon certification of the trustee election or the declaration of election of an unopposed candidate by the judge of probate. The term of any incumbent trustee in office on May 5, 2009, shall be extended until a qualified successor is chosen pursuant to the revised election schedule provided in this section.

(b) The election of the board of trustees shall be conducted using paper ballots or any other ballot method authorized by the judge of probate. The judge of probate may utilize one staff member of the probate court at the polls to work on election day for every citizen poll worker appointed. The staff members shall receive no additional compensation for working at the polls on the election day.

(c) The board of trustees shall elect annually from its own number a president and secretary. The members of the board of trustees shall not be entitled to any compensation for their services, but shall be entitled to reimbursement for all reasonable expenses incurred by them in the performance of their duties. Upon the death or resignation of a member of the board of trustees, or in the event no person qualifies for candidacy to fill an expiring term, the remaining trustees shall name a replacement trustee to complete the unexpired term of office.

(d) Upon the death or resignation of a member of the board of trustees, or in the event no person qualifies for candidacy to fill an expiring term, the remaining trustees shall name a successor trustee to complete the unexpired term of office. In the event a vacancy is not filled within 60 days after it occurs, the Mobile County Commission shall appoint a successor trustee to complete the unexpired term of office. If the Mobile County Commission fails to make an appointment within 90 days after the vacancy occurs, the judge of probate shall call a special election to fill the vacancy.

(Act 90‑697, p. 1352, § 10; Act 95‑445, p. 941, § 1; Act 97‑260, p. 477, § 1; Act 2009‑358, p. 680, § 2.)

Call News December 20, 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to provide that any population increase in the period between a decennial federal census as a result of annexation of territory into a Class 2 municipality shall immediately be computed and included in the total population of the municipality for purposes of the distribution of simplified sellers use tax.

Call News Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD 12767

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Timothy Williams

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 5, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street Entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Timothy Williams, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lots 61 & 62 Brighton Estates Phase Two MBK 98/17 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 10, 2024

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

2000 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCG5673YC032377

1991 FORD RANGER

1FTCR10AXMPB08284

2017 BUICK REGAL

2008 NISSAN ARMADA

5N1BA08D68N617510

2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

1J4GW48S72C322320

2007 HONDA PILOT

5FNYF28627B021014

1995 MITSUBISHI 3000

JA3AM54J3SY018973

1996 DODGE INTREPID

1B3HD46T9TF136470

2006 SCION

JTKKT624660140834

1997 FORD ESCORT

1FALP13P2VW393775

2003 VOLVO S60

YV1RS61T532271961

2011 FORD FIESTA

3FADP4AJ6BM221667

2015 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7AP8FY285728

1996 BUICK CENTURY

1G4AG55M6T6423607

2005 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEC13T95R219042

2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ND52F25M237445

2018 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP8JC180097

2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO

2G1FD3D32F9147352

2019 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4BV5KC203778

1993 FORD RANGER

1FTCR14A2PPA60357

2007 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E37N411476

2009 ACURA MDX

2HNYD28229H533852

2006 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL11D06C254405

2005 TOYOTA AVALON

4T1BK36B75U022599

2008 DODGE RAM 1500

1D7HA18K88J206061

2016 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP8GC290365

2014 MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS

WDDGF4HB4EG213533

2009 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU60E12UD73853

1998 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU22EXWUD31337

2004 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM55814A037752

2015 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0H78FR261592

1995 GMC RALLEY

1GDEG25K1SF507881

2014 KIA RIO

KNADM4A32E6325207

2001 DODGE RAM

1B7HC16Y81S239556

2015 FORD EXPLORER

1FM5K7B87FGA85426

2008 MERCURY MARINER

4M2CU81148KJ51263

2007 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

1GNFC16017R379649

2008 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPET46C78H370849

2009 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

1GCEK29019Z184999

2008 NISSAN VERSA

3N1BC11E08L380846

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3APXHN339944

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPD74LF2JH354188

2013 KIA SOUL

KNDJT2A61D7561895

2013 TOYOTA VENZA

4T3ZA3BB0DU066490

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPD84LF6JH363585

1999 TOYOTA 4RUNNER

JT3GM84R7X0045493

1996 BUICK ROADMASTER

1G4BN52P0TR400444

1992 CHEVROLET CK 1500

1GCDC14K3NZ200318

2003 INFINITI G35

JNKCV51E63M320571

2019 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1B11HK2KU242443

2004 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMRU17W64LB11731

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3APXHN310329

2015 KIA SOUL

KNDJN2A27F7759763

1996 GMC JIMMY

1GKCS13W6V2501794

2008 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP36848A078683

2012 NISSAN MAXIMA

1N4AA5AP7CC807974

2021 LOAD TRAILER GOOSE NECK

NO VIN

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 2/22/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 2700 Newman Rd, Mobile, AL 36695.

2007 Toyota Rav 4

JTMZD35V975035635

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on February 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.

2014 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP1EC287112

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E89N472521

2006 HONDA RIDGELINE

2HJYK16476H540507

1987 CHEV R/10

1GCDR14K1HF335799

1993 NISSAN TRUCK

1N6HD16S2PC430690

2002 SUBARU IMPRZA

JF1GD675X2H516349

2001 FORD RANGER

1FTYR10D21PB77661

2005 FORD CROWN VIC

2FAFP71W95X139270

1993 LINCOLIN TOWN CAR

1LNLM81W6PY713947

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP1HC270637

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY

4TBE32K03U680906

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 2-2-24 at 9 a.m. at 5781 Three Notch Rd., Mobile, AL 36619, if not redeemed before then.

VOLKS 3VWPF71K07M070026

KIA KNAFK4A67G5573566

CHEV 1G1ZD5ST8JF143933

Call News January 3, 10, 2024

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned February 8, 2024 at 5385 Barry Dr., Theodore, AL 36582 at 10:00 a.m.

2013 CHEVY SILVERADO

1GCRCSE06DZ124925

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4AC9DH735164

2013 NISSAN MURANO

JN8AZ1MU7DW200846

2013 CHEVY EQUINOX

1GNALPEK7DZ122779

Call News January 3, 10, 2024

Bay City Paint & Body Inc, 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, ALA., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on February 19, 2024 @ 9:00 a.m.

2000 DODGE RAM

1B7HC16Y5YS568970

2004 NISSAN 350Z

JN1AZ34D44M101438

2002 TOYOTA SEQUOIA

5TDZT34A22S104038

2006 CHEVY HHR

3GNDA23D16S652627

Call News January 10 & 17, 2023