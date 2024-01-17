MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-17-2024 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

SALE OF TIMBER

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL, at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day

of Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud for the sale of designated timber situated on the following described land owned by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL

Portions of Section 16, Township 3 South, Range 2 West (Indian Springs)

Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 2 West (Scoutshire)

Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 3 West (Russell Road)

said sale areas being pine plantation thinning operations approximately 116,100 and 97 acres in size respectively.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website: www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Mon-Fri. Should you have any questions please call Melody Roh @ (251) 221-4473.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference

will be held Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

at Pillans Middle School

2051 Military Road

Mobile, AL 36605

BID ON: PILLANS MIDDLE SCHOOL

GYM FLOOR REPLACEMENT

BSC #24-02

BID DATE: Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

Notice to Contractors

Federal Aid Project No. NH-HSIP-0016(536)

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 26, 2024 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Planing, Resurfacing, Guardrail Installation, Traffic Signal Upgrades, and Traffic Stripe on SR-16 (US-90) from the east abutment of the Fowl River Bridge to the Halls Mill Creek Bridge in Tillmans Corner. Length 6.277 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed By December 31, 2024. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $5.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,484,880 To $5,481,520.

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER, Transportation Director

Call News January 10, 17 & 24, 2024

|

To All Bidders

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for our project: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. This project is 100% Federally Funded. Bidders eligible to bid on the project must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Contractors will be responsible for removing and replacing specified components located at 251 N Bayou Street, based on the construction documents / Job Scope provided by MCHD. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at the Mobile County Health Department Keeler Campus, Building 2 Conference Room, located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama, 36603. The first meeting will take place Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the second meeting will take place Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log” to be posted at the meeting. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Bid opening will occur Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Building 2 Conference Room, at the Keeler Building located at 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL. Sealed bids must bear the wording: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank or an Alabama Surety Company) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Bank or Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A Payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors. Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Vendor Disclosure Statement, W-9, Beason-Hammond Affidavit, Certification of Insurance Liability and any other required information. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. Sealed Bids must be submitted to Mr. Danny Richardson, Manager Purchasing & Contractual Services. Mobile County Health Department, Room 107, 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Allow time for delivery and receipt prior to the bid date and time. The official bid form, bid specifications, and all bid documents required can be obtained from the MCHD web site http://www.mchd.org under Legal Notices/Bids tab. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985 email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. The bidding process will follow the laws and regulations as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901252.00S

LaTisha Byrd, Plaintiff

Vs

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., Defendant

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: William C. Poole

917 Western American Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

TELEPHONE (251) 344-5015

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901153.00S

Reginald O’Neal Smith, Plaintiff

Vs

Florence Smith, Defendant

Florence Smith (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

Reginald Smith (Pro-Se)

6774 View Point Road

Eight Mile, Alabama 36613

TELEPHONE (251) 520-2326

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900997.00S

Meloney Stork, Plaintiff

Vs

Rodney StorkRodney Stork (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 12, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Lonnie E. Weaver

P.O. Box 1050

Grand Bay, AL 36541

TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300

Atty for Plaintiff

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900541.00S

Lillie Samone Johnson, Plaintiff

Vs

Taurean DeWayne Conner, Defendant

Taurean D. Conner (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 12, 2023.

/Sharla_Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: James Bodiford

501 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36602

TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300

Atty for Plaintiff

Call News December 27, 2023, January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

Complaint

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF

COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-901361

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF

VS.

JUSTIN COLE HYATT, ET AL, DEFENDANTS

The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2018 Southern Energy manufactured home, VIN# RUS072378AL.

Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt, who are believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 11, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2023-901361, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

DONE this the 12th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk Circuit Court of Mobile County

Jillian L. Guin White

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Parkway

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News January 17, January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: CV-2023-902113.00

LUKE NELSON TAYLOR, JR., Plaintiff

VS.

SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE, Defendant

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking a judgment against the Defendant, Savonya Taylor Lee, was filed against you in said court on October 6, 2023, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court on December 21, 2023, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Ron Pearman, Esquire, whose address is 555-A Iroquois Street, Chickasaw, Alabama 36611, an answer to the complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, to-wit:

By the 1st day of March, 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Clerk of Court

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Ron Pearman

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

(251) 382-6025

Email: icando3012@comcast.net

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

CASE NO 02-DR-2007-500716.03S

Tracie Office, Plaintiff

Vs

Marion K. Office, Defendant

Notice is hereby given to Tracie Office, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion modify child support interest and arrearage filed by Marion K. Office will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile Alabama, on 03/08, 2024, at 09:00 a.m., at which time said plaintiff is to appear.

Done this 29th day of December, 2023.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Renee E. Thiry

1911 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

TELEPHONE {251} 478-8880

Attorney for Defendant

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904172

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

Vs

Linda S. Johnson, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $8,320.39

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904228

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

vs

Carolyn A. Simon, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $16,753.68

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

Notice is hereby given to Makayla Meshell Anthony, the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13.

Heretofore on September 20, 2023, came WHITNEY AND BOBBY DAUGETTE and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of said child for the purpose of adoption.

The said Makayla Meshell Anthony, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 12th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 01-03-24, 01-10-24, 01-17-24, 01-24-24

|

State of Alabama

County of Mobile

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Anthony Trainer and Carolyn Witherspoon, to Oscar C. Anez on the 22nd day of July, 2011, said vendor’s lien deed recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Book 6805, Page 1245; with said vendor’s lien deed and note subsequently assigned to CSA Investments, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Instrument 2012043828 said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the front entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse in City of Mobile, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 78, First Addition to Brierwood, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page122, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and all expenses incident to this sale.

This is sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CSA Investments, LLC

P. O. Box 7718

Mobile, AL 36670

251-623-0660

Call News January 17, 24, 31 of 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 6, 2015 by Randall Mason Baria, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, and recorded in LR7280 at 537 on July 9, 2015, and modified in and corrected by Affidavit recorded September 2, 2022 in Instrument 2022057921, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 12, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel 1:

Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition, as recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama; LESS AND EXCEPT A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A Portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right of way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds West 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00 degrees 17 minutes 59 seconds West 165.55, feet to a point; thence N 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds East 263.95 feet to the said West right of way; thence S 00 degrees 27 minutes 35 seconds West 153.27 feet to a point; thence S 27 degrees 44 minutes 55 seconds East 13.85 feet to the point of beginning.

Parcel 2:

A portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama , described as follows: beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right-of-way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89°42’01” W 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00°17’59”W 165.55 feet to a point; thence N 89°42’01”E 263.95 feet to the said West right-of way; thence S 00°27’35”W 153.27 feet to a point; then S 27°44’55” E 13.85 feet to the Point of Beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 19335 Robert Walker Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 22-021080

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 12/15/2015, by Paul Albert Turppa and Gayle Johnson Turppa Husband and Wife, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7330 at Page 983 on 12/16/2015 and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 6/5/2023 in Instrument # 2023034348, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 2/21/2024.

LOT 62, CAMELLIA PLACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 120 OF THE RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Powe a/k/a Marcus D. Powe, a married man joined by his spouse, Corina B. Powe, to Resource Bancshares Mortgage Group, Inc.

, on August 28, 1997, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 2, 1997 at Book RP 4500, at Page 0602; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on April 9, 2018, and said modification being recorded on May 16, 2018 at Book LR7636, at Page 1886. Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Summer Place, Unit Two, According to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, page 46 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1848 Summer Pl Dr E, Mobile, AL 36618

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JOHN LANCE HARRIS, an unmarried man, as Mortgagor(s) to NEW HORIZONS CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, dated the 30th day of September, 2009, and recorded in Book 6586, Page 408, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 20th day of February, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 27, Dead Lake Acres, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 202, as revised in revisions to West line of Dead Lake Acres, according to Map Book 12, Page 73, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

NEW HORIZONS CREDIT UNION

Holder of said Mortgage

Robert D. Johnston, Jr.

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF VENDOR’S LIEN FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on the 1st day of August, 2019, by MARK C. CAGLE and BRANDY CAGLE in favor of JARED KEITH as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2018047589, and said default continuing,

WHEREAS, Jared Keith assigned his interest and rights to the Vendor’s Lien Deed to Wiggins 6, LLC as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2024001051.

The lienholder, under power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Mobile County Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on February 13, 2024, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 42 INVERNESS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 9 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing on said vendor’s lien, paying the debt secured therein, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE VENDOR’S LIEN DEED AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXITS THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The lienholder reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Joshua B. Sullivan at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

/s/Joshua B. Sullivan Joshua B. Sullivan

Attorney for Lienholder, Wiggins 6,LLC

KNOWLES & SULLIVAN, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ALAN L. CLARK A/K/A ALFRED L. CLARK, unmarried, on the 23rd day of December 2014, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Bk: LR7219, Page 158, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 8, 2024, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the SW corner of S21, T6S, R4W, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run N00°43’15”W 14.78 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of McDonald Lane, also known as the SE corner of Lot 1 Walker Farm Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 65, Page 22, said point is also the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence run N00°20’08”E 326.04 feet along the East line of said Lot 1 of Walker Farm Subdivision to a point; thence run S89°58’05”E 668.00 feet to a point; thence run S00°19’55”W 326.04 feet to a point on aforesaid North right-of-way line; thence run N89°58’05”W 668.02 feet along the aforementioned North right-of-way to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2015 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. CS2017560TN;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News January 17, January 24, and January 31, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robbin Henderson, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on October 13, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020063581; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Douglas Hills, Formerly McAnally Addition to Wilmer according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5120 Wilmer Rd, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09423

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Omni Llc Of Alabama to Veristone Fund I, LLC dated December 16, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on December 20, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021083107 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Veristone Fund I, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1: Lot 21, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel 2: Lot 22, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 4816 Bayou Jonas Dr, Coden, AL 36523.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

VERISTONE FUND I, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05088AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry L Walker Jr and Keri L. Armentrout a/k/a Keri Armentrout husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on October 30, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019063728; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Greenview Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 15, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7041 Cambridge Drive , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09533

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phelan Hodge and Nadia Fields, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on December 27, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2018071861; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 21, Pecan Terrace, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 42, Page 97 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7130 Pecan Terrace Dr , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09527

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 02/27/2017, by Latoya Domonice Vinnette, an unmarried female, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7482, Page 1403 on 3/2/2017, and subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 01/31/2023 in Instrument # 2023004705, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/15/2024.

LOT 10, 6TH UNIT, MORNINGSIDE MANOR, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 117 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, and 01/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sonya Hawkins, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on May 12, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5976 Page 1359 and modified in Book LR7050 Page 9; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18,19,20,21 and 22 of Block 70 according to map of survey of North Mobile, made for the North Mobile Development Company, Inc., by B.F. Bates Civil Engineer of said map being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 145 N.S. Pages 252-263 INCL.. Property street address for informational purposes: 314 Delaware St, Mobile, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06450

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy T Culp, a married man, and Angelia L. Culp, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on January 16, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7014 Page 862; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 40 Stevens Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Pages 667 through 670 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5280 Daniel Dr , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09536

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonja M Scott, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Nominee for First Savings Bank, on April 17, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020024202; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 68, Phase 1 of Burlington Estates, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 138, Page 81, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10745 Burlington Way N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09570

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Vincent, Jr An Individual And Unmarried Man Soley to Wells Fargo Financial Alabama, Inc. dated October 12, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 18, 2006, in Book 6064, Page 328 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5 in Instrument 2021008790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 16, GARRITY SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 85, PAGE 345 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1158 Freeman St, Mobile, AL 36605.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2020-GS5

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05097AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Waltine G. Jones A/K/A Waltina G. Jones And Bennie J Jones Wife And Husband to Associates Financial Services Company of Alabama, Inc. dated December 15, 1999; said mortgage being recorded on December 16, 1999, in Book 4785, Page 929 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1 in Instrument 2023058374 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 27 Block “1”, The Western Part of McDonald Bros. Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Page 419 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1914 Luckie St, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE OF CIM TRUST 2023-NR1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04510AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from Cherlion D. Chisholm, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Whitney National Bank, on the 20th day of November, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 22, 2006, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6084, Page 1393, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

UNIT 216, COTTAGE GREEN CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION AND EXHIBITS THERETO DATED DECEMBER 5, 1983 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 1 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND AMENDED BY SUPPLEMENTAL DECLARATION (AMENDMENT) TO DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED JANUARY 18, 1984 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 64, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS DECLARED IN SAID DECLARATION TO BE AN APPURTENANCE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED UNIT.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 5608 COTTAGE HILL RD APT 216, MOBILE, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-05360-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry Davis and Earline Davis, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for FirstBank, on December 11, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7112 Pg: 946; the undersigned LongBridge Financial, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Lots 29 and 31 in Block 8, Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama, according to a plat recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except that parcel of land beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 31; then run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; then run South 150 feet to a point; thence run West 200 feet to a point; then run North along the West line of Lot 31, 150 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning. Parcel B: A part of Lot 31, Block 8, Town of Citronelle, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot 31 and run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; thence South 150 feet to a point; thence West 200 feet to a point; thence North along the West line of said Lot 31, 150 feet to the point of beginning. Excepting and Reserving: That certain tract of land located in Citronelle, Alabama located in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 1 North, Range 3 West, St. Stephens Meridian, said tract more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 29, Block 8, the Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 in the Office of the Judge of Probate for Mobile County, Alabama; said corner as monumented by a 3/4 inch crimp top iron pipe and also being the Northwest corner of Parcel 9.01 as shown on tax map 02-07-01-01-2, said parcel described by Deed recorded in Real Property Book 4974, Page 660 in the Office of the Judge of Probate aforementioned; Thence S 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds W along the East line of Lot 29 a distance of 256.24 feet to a point; Thence N 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds W a distance of 170.00 feet to a point; Thence N 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds E a distance of 256.24 feet to a point on the South right-of-way of South Street; thence S 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds E a distance of 170.00 feet along the said right-of-way to the point of beginning; said tract more particularly described on a plat of survey prepared by Gregory C Spies, Surveyor, dated November 21, 2001; said tract containing 1.00 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8525 W South Street , Citronelle, AL 36522. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. LongBridge Financial, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08816

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 08/09/2019, by Timothy Marquis Barnes, a single man, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument # 2019048710 on 08/20/2019, and subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/08/2021 in Instrument # 2021080648, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 3/20/2024.

LOT 36, PARK PLACE OF SATSUMA (REVISED), AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 85, PAGE 110 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melvin Williams, a single person, originally in favor of Homeservices Lending, LLC Series A dba Mortgage South, on December 23, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6475 Page 1015; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Dave’s First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 120, Page 25, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4026 Lloyd Station Road , Mobile, AL 36693-5245. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40623

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms of the mortgage and real estate note, executed on the 12th day of February, 2021 by VERNON SCOTT NEWTON, JR., an unmarried man, as Mortgagor, in favor of AZALEA CITY CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, original mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of MOBILE County, Alabama, in Book No. 2021-010103 (12 pages), and said default continuing, the Mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, on the courthouse steps preceding the main entrance to the MOBILE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, located in MOBILE, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale (11am – 4pm, central standard time), on the 5th day of February, 2024, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in MOBILE County, Alabama, whose legal description is:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North, Range 1 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the East line of right of way of St. Stephens Road and the North line of the Wilson Carmen Tract, Section 47; thence run North 8 degrees 30 minutes East along said right of way 705.3 feet to the point of intersection with the South line of street; thence run South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 268.5 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 115 feet to a point; thence run South 2 degrees 18 minutes West 140 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 30 minutes West 115 feet to a point; thence run North 2 degrees 16 minutes 30 seconds East 150.3 feet to the Point of Beginning. Being Lot 3 according to a resubdivision of a subdivision of a part of Lot 8 of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North Range 1 East, as per plat of survey by Albert Towle, dated November 30, 1916, said resubdivision having been made by Henry G. Miller on November 1, 1956.

With a physical address of: 1355 Denny Street, Mount Vernon, AL 36560 (Mobile Co.)

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property, or a substantial and material part thereof, is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. This sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage and paying the mortgage debt, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property, and to credit its purchase price against the indebtedness secured by this property, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is subject to any unpaid taxes or assessments owed as of the date of foreclosure, whether or not of record.

By: Ryan E. Morgan, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Kudulis, Reisinger, & Price, LLC

P.O. Box 653, Birmingham, AL 35201

(205) 263-2798; rmorgan@krpfirm.com

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mike Turnmire, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on September 20, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7564 Page 1877 with Scriveners Error Affidavit recorded in Instrument No. 2020006542 and being modified in Instrument No. 2020013648; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, “Cottage Hill Estates”, First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 88, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2401 Sequoia Dr E , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09538

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Queen E. Williams, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns, on May 24, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 1, 2004 at Book 5599, at Page 1611, as Document Number 2004040148. AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Pines Addition to Alpine Hills, Unit Five, Part A, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 20, Page 129 of the records in the office of the judge of Probate, Mobile, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 6262 Lausanne Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latisha Ann Edmonds, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New South Federal Savings Bank, on July 28, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5822 Page 736; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 202, Block D, Trinity Gardens, First Addition, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 332, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2806 Banks Ave , Mobile, AL 36617-6201. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40648

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ericka S Turner, unmarried, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on December 15, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6480 Page 264; with mortgage modification agreement recorded in BK: LR7241 Page 876; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, Middle Ring Addition to Alpine Hills, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 103 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1108 Middle Ring Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09471

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 22, 2017 by Jason Ryan Quinnelly, single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc as nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC, and recorded in LR7589 at 1966 on December 29, 2017, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 15, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 16, Kensington Place, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 67, Page 23 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8579 Tunbridge Wells Dr N, Semmes, AL 36575.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 22-021453

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in that deed to Nathaniel Richardson, III, from Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC dated February 3rd, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number 2022063056, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on February 9, 2024, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lots 13 and 14, Block B, Neely Place, as per plat thereof, recorded in Deed Book 135, NS, Pages 32-33, in the records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

ATTORNEY FOR VENDOR:

R. Jason Crane

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251)344-0880

ABBS 88292

Call News January 10, 17, and 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marvin Reed, a married male & Ashlye Reed, a married female, together as a married couple, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 29, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 1, 2016 at Book 7407, at Page 1439, as Document Number 2016041625. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 20, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 48, Phase Two, Cambridge Place, as per plat recorded in Map Book 130, page 65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 394 Paget Dr E, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles E. Osborne an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, on June 12, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2020036211; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 36, Theodore Highlands, Sixth Addition according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 126, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6851 Sandra Drive , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08786

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 2/7/2017, by Jason M. Richardson and Alana N. Richardson, Husband and Wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7484, Page 1962 on 3/8/2017, and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/22/2023 in Instrument No. 2023073986, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/07/2024.

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF AL, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 11, CHASE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 114, PAGE 87, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JASON M. RICHARDSON FROM TADD BROWN, A SINGLE MAN BY DEED DATED 12/08/2009 AND RECORDED 12/10/2009 IN BOOK 6608, PAGE 528 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18545 BRANNON ROAD, CITRONELLE AL 36522

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, and 01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 14, 2021 by Kendrick L. Cooks, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # 2021038608 on June 15, 2021, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded February 9, 2023 at Instrument Number 2023006864, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 21, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 31, Fourth Addition, Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. and the West ten (10) feet of Lot 30, Fourth Addition to Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98, of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1612 Regency Dr, Mobile, AL 36693.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 23-022938

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael A Spruill Erica Lang-Spruill Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated September 19, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on September 30, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020060228 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2023070821 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Hunter’s Cove, Unit 4, Phase 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 16 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 5189 Cheyenne Ct, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05386AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/03/2024,01/10/2024,01/17/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Britttany J Wood, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC, on May 27, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021035830 and modified in Instrument No. 2022047937; the undersigned AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 45A, Chapel Hill, Resubdivision of Lots 44 and 45, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 108, Page 7 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8436 Chapel Hill Court, Mobile, AL 36695

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, “Mortgagee/Transferee”

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

2501 20th Place South

Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09457

Call News January 3, 2024, January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from KIMBERLY ANN HUNTER, UNMARRIED to CONSECO FINANCE CORP, on the 22nd day of February, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2000, in Deed/Mortgage Book 4807, Page 689, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 32, RAINBOW DOWNS, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 83, PAGE 125 AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 6348 RAINBOW DOWNS LN, GRAND BAY, AL 36541.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SHP-23-05939-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024

|

POSTPONEMENT

CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Ameriquest Mortgage Company on September 21, 2004, by Dorothy S. Hudson, and recorded in Book 5666, Page 1902 and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Chase Mortgage Holdings, Inc. s/b/m to JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC as reflected by instrument recorded in Book 6479, Page 1782 and Book 6851, Page 540 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on the October 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

That certain lot of land bounded by a line described as follows: Beginning at a point on the West line of Section 17, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, 495 feet North of the SE corner of said Section 17, thence run East and parallel with the South line of Section 17, a distance of 1620 feet to a point; thence run North along a line parallel with the west line of Section 17, a distance of 330 feet to a point; thence run West and parallel with the South line of Section 17 a distance of 1620 feet to a point on the West line of Section 17, thence run South along the West line of Section 17 a distance of 330 feet to the point of beginning.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service and Southern Lease Management Group, LLC, 2000 Soutbridge Pkwy Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35209.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4295 Linbar Lane West, Semmes, AL 36575. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”, Huntsville, AL 35806, 704-333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Chase Mortgage Holdings, Inc. s/b/m to JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”

Huntsville, AL 35806

704-333-8107/18-014863

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News – Run ad: on June 7, 2023 and June 14, 2023 and June 21, 2023.

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on October 26, 2023, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the February 1, 2024, at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Call News January 17, 2024

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2276

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MICHAEL HOLLAND as Executor under the last will and testament of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ronald P. Davis, Esq.

11 North Water Street, Suite 24290

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2479

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRIAN D. JORDAN as Executor under the last will and testament of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD

Case No. 2023-1555

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SIDNEY WAYNE WINGARD as Executor of the estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

John M. Lassiter, Esq.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36603

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2484

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA ANN HARRIS as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

BARBARA ANN HARRIS, PRO SE

306 WINGFIELD DRIVE

MOBILE. AL 36607

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2430

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN B KYNES as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael D. Langan, Esq.

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH. Deceased

Case No. 2023-1396

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

IRMA MCCLAURIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Anthony M. Hoffman. Esq.

P. O. Box 11

Mobile. AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALONZO GEORGE

Case No. 2023-2355

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANICE E. CHANEY BOLDEN as Administratrix of the estate of ALONZO GEORGE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P.O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2432

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GREGORY DONALD OVERSTREET as Executor under the last will and testament of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Lonnie E. Weaver, Esq.

P. O. Box 1050

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2482

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County

Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILEY R. HAYES JR as Executor under the last will and testament of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

William Daniel Calhoun, Esq.

319 Magnolia Avenue

Fairhope, AL 36532

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2511

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KIMBERLY WILLIAMS ALLEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1929

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARSHA PLATT STILTNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Richard E. Shields, Esq.

209 N Joachim Street

Mobile, AL 36603

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2474

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THOMAS H. BUCE, Ill and KENNETH GIDDENS BUCE as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Gilbert F. Dukes, III, Esq.

Haley H. Carter; Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street, Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2515

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALMA JEAN LITTLEFIELD as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. Vaughan Drinkard, Esq.

1070 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2513

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROL COLLINS as Executrix under the last will and testament of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2481

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law; or they will be barred.

MARY CATHERINE JORDAN, CURTIS JOHNSON and MARK GERALD as Executor under the last will and testament of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Britten Britt, Esq.

Phelps Dunbar

P.O. Box 2727

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2472

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILLIAM PAUL WARREN II as Executor under the last will and testament of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jene W. Owens, Jr., Esq.

3755 Professional Parkway, Suite B

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2384

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LEONARD HANSON BISHOP as Executor under the last will and testament of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2524

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT WOLSTENHOLME as Executor under the last will and testament of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

L. Daniel Mims, Esq.

952 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2431

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KARLYN Y. GREENE-WATSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Mitchell Goldbach, Esq.

3523 Montlimar Plaza Drive

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2019-0694-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID ALAN SCOTT, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of February, 2024 at 3:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY JANE LASKA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ERIC CROMWELL

1032 HILLCREST RD.

MOBILE, AL 36695

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK

Case No. 2022-2557

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LLEWELLYN MARK II as Administrator of the estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, AL 36609

ANDREW J. CRANE, Esq.

2607 DAUPHIN ST., STE C

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD MIDGETTE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2423

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LESLIE MIDGETTE HOPPER as Executrix under the last will and testament of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD MIDGETTE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS

Case No. 2023-1865

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of October, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred

BOBBY DARNELL WILLIAMS as Administrator of the estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR, Esq.

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS

Case No. 2023-1725

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT E. EVERETT III as Executor of the estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JANET DIANE THORNTON

P. O. Box 40446

Mobile, AL 36640

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2318

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARGIE BALDWIN CALHOUN as Executrix under the last will and testament of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT G JACKSON, JR.

1 ST. LOUIS STREET, SUITE 4000

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2369

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALICE M. ROWLEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2372

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ELIZABETH HEAD as Executrix under the last will and testament of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. VAUGHN DRINKARD. JR

1070 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD

Case No. 2023-2122

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KATABA D. KIDD as Executrix of the estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE

Case No. 2023-0369

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 22nd day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMIE ANNICE LYNN and DAVID WILEY HILSEE JR as Co-Administrators of the estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

William H. Saliba, Esq.

525 Springpark Dr E

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-2383

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Anthony Curtis, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Eleanor Curtis on December 12, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Jason Hagmaier, Esq.

P.O. Box 154

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 09, 2024

Case No. 2023-2081-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAURI LYNN KRAHN, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 10:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

RICHARD E. SHIELDS

209 N. JOACHUM ST.

MOBILE, AL 36603

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 11, 2024

Case No. 2023-2523

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, Deceased

On to-wit the 4th day of March, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF LOST WILL as filed by CAROL JANE MASON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JEAN M. POWERS

PO BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 11, 2024

Case No. 2019-0320-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of AUGUSTA D. BRADLEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 15, 2023

Case No. 2020-1442-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ARTHUR LEE EMANUEL SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by NATASHA E SMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

LARRY C. MOORER

107 N JACKSON ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 10, 2024

Case No. 2021-2103-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GREGORY A TEAGUE, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2022-1757-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARITY SIMMONS, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2022-1756-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM SIMMONS SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 17, 24, and 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2023-1963-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LORI ANNE PHILLIPS, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 04, 2024

Case No. 2019-2223-9

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL BRUCE REAVES, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY CUTTS REAVES. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN M ODOWD

P.O. BOX 123

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2021-2517-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TIMOTHY ANDREW GEORGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM In COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement and Report of Insolvency as filed by JULIA GEORGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

EDWARD T. OVERTON SR.

P.O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2022-0078-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JONATHAN RAINER NEESMITH, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by REBECCA A NEESMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN A WENZEL

218 NORTH ALSTON ST

FOLEY, AL 36535

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2018-1748-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE WAYNE WILLIAMSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2023-2229

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HARRIET FAYE HODGE AKA FAYE HALE HODGE AKA FAYE H. HODGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ROY BRUCE HODGE JR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LINDA MICHELLE NICHOLAS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CHRISTOPHER A. TOMLINSON

724 N. DEAN ROAD, SUITE 100

AUBURN, AL 36830

Call News January 10,17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2021-2045-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSE JESUS HURTADO CARMONA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

P O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 29, 2023

Case No. 2013-0738-13

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELLA WILSON CONAWAY, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by ERMA TAYLOR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRENDA J PIERCE

P.O. BOX 1084

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 29, 2023

Case No. 2021-0087-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY BLACK, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition and Accounts for Final Settlement as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

Adoption

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0461

To: TaMarcus Gales, the alleged father of A.W.A, a minor.

Please take note that a petition for the adoption of the above named minor child who was born to J.C. on or about the 30th day of December 2021 has been filed in said Court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, P. O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

The trial in this matter is March 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Probate Courthouse 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Donna Ames

P. O. Box 82232

Mobile, AL 36689

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

Completion Notice

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Saraland Second Avenue Drainage Improvements, Phase 2 Neel-Schaffer’s Project No. 14605.015. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Saraland Building Department, 933 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL 36571.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF

CONTRACT

Playworld Preferred, Inc. has completed the work, turnkey playground project at N Mobile Middle School, BCS #23-14, in Mobile County, AL. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY Playworld Preferred, Inc. 11515 Vanstory Drive, Suite 100, Huntersville NC 28262. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the final publication of this notice.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that TRP Construction Group, has completed the contract for replacement of existing traffic markings inside the limits of the City of Mobile indicated by the plans of Project No. 2022-2060-06 Roadway striping and markings for various city streets, City of Mobile and have made request for financial settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project• should immediately notify TRP Construction Group, 8164 US HWY 431, Waverly, AL 36582, 334-663-9685.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC has completed the contract with the State of Alabama, Alabama State Port Authority for the Muddy Creek Boardwalk Replacement Project at the Muddy Creek Interpretive Nature Trail located on Industrial Road in Theodore, AL. Project 11128 Task 01. Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Engineer of the Alabama State Port Authority at his office within the time and manner required by law, or same will be barred.

ALABAMA STATE DOCKS

P.O. BOX 1588

MOBILE, AL 36633-1588

Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC

5482 Todd Acres Drive Mobile, AL 36619

Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024

|

STORAGE SALE

Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3259: 8781 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 1/26/2024 at 11:30 AM

Units: B79, C191, G451, H458, I529, J618, K657, K662, K781, K791, K810

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News January 17, 2024

|

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at The Storage Center location(s) listed below.

The Storage Center #8059

3641 Government Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36693

Unit 2165 Shakendra Pryor 1121 Azalea Rd Mobile, Al 36693, Unit 2330 Mikel Gould 606 S University Blvd Mobile, Al 36609, Unit 3381 10745 Burlington Way North Mobile, Al 36608, Unit 3037 Parisjean Lovett 124 S Joseph Ave Mobile, Al 36610.

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at public auction to be held at www.storagetreasure.com, which will end Thursday, January 18, 2024 @ 10 A.M. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

|

OTHER LEGALS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following are due Bonds restitution money on deposit with the Saraland Municipal Court and have failed to collect it, such that one year from prior notices, and on last publication of this notice, said funds shall revert to the General Fund of the Municipality of Saraland, as authorized by City Council Ordinance #925 Section 18-8

AUSTIN, MILLARD RAY

AZBELL, LATASHA PERRLYNE

BARDEAUX, SIMON

BUCKLES, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL

DIXON, SHANE RANDALL

DUFFIE, KATHRYN E.

FOSTER, YVETTE A.

GALLOWAY, BILLY DUSTIN

GUY, DUSTIN/ELLISON, CHARLES SURETY

HERRING, DAN T./BRIDGES, JAMES SURETY

HOLLAND, JESSIE DEWAYNE

MORRIS, MICHAEL KEITH

MORRIS, VALENCIA SHONTRA

REED, CYNTHIA HUGHES

RESENDIC, MARTIN ESCALANTE

RILEY, CLINTON LESHAY

ROBERTSON, STEVEN WILLIAM/SMITH, GREG SURETY

SCOTT, JOSEPH WILLARD

SMITH, JUANITA MARIE

THOMAS, KASHONNA LACHELLE

TURNER, RON DANIEL

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, to increase the compensation of election officials; and to authorize the appointment of computer technical assistants and to provide for the compensation of computer technical assistants.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-49-111.01

(a) In Mobile County, the compensation of the election officers holding general, special, primary, and municipal elections shall be two hundred fifty dollars ($200$250) per day for inspectors, onetwo hundred seventy-fivetwenty-five dollars ($175$225) per day for chief clerks, and onetwo hundred fifty dollars ($150$200) per day for the other election officersprovisional ballot, registration list, ballot distribution, and ballot counter clerks. The compensation of the inspectors, and chief clerks, and provisional ballot officers for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be thirty fifty dollars ($30)($50). The compensation of other election officials for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be fifteen twenty-five dollars ($15)($25). The county treasury and, when appropriate, the treasuries of the various municipalities within the county, shall pay such amounts necessary, which, when combined with any amount payable by the state will total the amounts hereinabove provided in this subsection. The returning officer shall be entitled to mileage allowance according to law in addition to the compensation herein provided.

(b) The Mobile County Election Official Appointment Board, with approval of the Mobile County Commission, may appoint computer technical assistants for each election polling place to provide technical assistance during an election. The compensation for computer technical assistants shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission. The compensation of the computer technical assistants for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission.

(b)(c) Any payments made to election officials in Mobile County during the 2006 election cycle are ratified and confirmed.

(c)(d) Subject to applicable general law, the county commission shall determine the amount of compensation to be paid to the absentee election manager for the performance of his or her duties with respect to absentee ballots for a period approved by the county appointing board not to exceed 120 days prior to and 120 days following an election for which his or her services are required.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2024.

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING

The State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama will hold its regular hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday,

February 6, 2024, and Thursday, February 8, 2024, in the Board Room of State Oil and Gas Board, Walter B. Jones Hall, University of Alabama Campus, 420 Hackberry Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to consider among other items the following Motion:

Docket No. 02-06-24-02

MOTION BY THE STATE OIL AND GAS BOARD OF ALABAMA to amend the regulations governing the filing of forms to state that the Supervisor may provide for the electronic filing of forms. Specifically, by this Motion, the Board proposes to amend Rule 400-1-1.06, Rule 400-2-1-.06, and Rule 400-3-1-.06 of the State Oil and Gas Board Administrative Code related to Forms. The State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama was established pursuant to Alabama Oil and Gas Conservation Laws as set forth in the Section 9-17-1 et seq. of the Code of Alabama (1975).

The jurisdiction and authority of the Board is set forth in Section 9-17-1 et seq. of the Code of Alabama (1975).

Hearings of the State Oil and Gas Board are public hearings, and members of the public are

invited to attend and present their position concerning the Motion. Requests to continue or

oppose a motion should be received by the Board at least two (2) days prior to the hearing.

The public should be aware that a motion may be set for hearing on the first day or second day

of the hearing or may be continued to another hearing at a later date. We suggest, therefore,

that prior to the hearing, interested parties contact the Board to determine the status of a

particular motion. For additional information, you may contact Marvin Rogers, General

Counsel for State Oil and Gas Board, P. O Box 869999 Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486-6999,

Telephone Number 205-349-2852, Fax Number 205-349-2861, or by email at

petitions@ogb.state.al.us.

Call News January 17, 2024

|

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

1993 BUICK ROADMASTER

1G4BN5372PR408422

2012 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMHK7D90CGA07195

1995 MITSUBISHI 3000 GT

JA3AM54J3SY018973

2005 CHEVROLET CLASSIC

1G1ND52F25M237445

MERCEDES BENZ C250

WDDGF4HB4EG213533

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E78C254723

2000 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO

2G1WK12K779266040

2008 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE46K89U407186

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP9HC190096

2009 PONTIAC G6

1G2ZK57K394231975

2013 FORD EDGE

2FMDK3GC6DBA35090

1995 LEXUS GS

JT8GK13T6S0113120

2017 DODGE CHALLENGER

2C3CDZAG6HH503190

1998 ACURA CL

19UYA225XWL013870

2003 GMC YUKON XL

1GKEC16Z43J114997

2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEK13Z62R143007

2000 ACURA TL

19UUA5661YA027626

2014 BMW X1

2007 FORD MUSTANG

1ZVFT80N575277314

2022 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEG4JA7NH138290

2011 FORD FUSION HYBRID

3FADP0L3XBR117595

2020 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXGJXLH242341

2013 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXBG1DH663538

2018 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE34AF2JH711050

2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA

2G1WT58K289157012

2015 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE34AF3FH043881

2017 LEXUS RX 350

2T2ZZMCA4HC053130

2013 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNFLDE35D6185842

2012 KIA FORTE

KNAFU4A21C5552620

2010 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPET4AC3AH584444

2003 TOYOTA SOLARA

2T1FF22PX3C606110

2005 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K15U631393

2021 FORD MUSTANG

1FA6P8TH7M5126375

2006 CHEVROLET ENVOY

1GKDS13S362181241

2006 FORD MUSTANG

1ZVFT85H065215613

2003 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

ZMEHM75W33X700306

2015 HONDA PILOT

5FNYF3H53FB014990

2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

3VWD17AJ0FM281718

2001 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4DL01A01C120564

2012 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK4CU573367

2009 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP26309A122727

2004 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO

2G1WW12E149287750

2009 HONDA ODYSSEY

5FNRL387X9B003083

2014 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0H75ER167779

2003 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCM56313C000378

2001 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEK13T11R137478

2001 GMC JIMMY

1GKCS13W112208539

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 2/28/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 2700 Newman Rd, Mobile, AL 36695.

2017 HONDA CBR600

JH2PC40J5HK300338

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on February 28, 2024 at 9 a.m.

2005 KIA SORENTO SILVER

KNDJD733155343112 479270

2013 HYUNDAI AZERA RED

KMHFG4JG9DA262314 479114 LL

2000 FORD MUSTANG BLUE

1FAFP4042YF231027 479319

2011 NISSAN MAXIMA BLUE

1N4AA5AP2BC841089 479761

2003 CHEVROLET TAHOE TAN

1GNEK13ZX3J2737879 479805

2007 JAGUAR S-TYPE RED

SAJWA01B57HN74789 479903 LL

2019 FORD F-250 BLACK

1FT7W2B69KEF51057 479365

2007 AUDI A6 BLACK

WAUDH74F87N014529 479899 LL

2004 NISSAN FRONTIER WHITE

1N6DD26T34C470625 480144

2016 KIA FORTE BLACK

KNAFK4A60G5514939 480249

2021 FORD F-650 BOX TRK WHITE

1FDNF6ANXMDF02672 480260

2012 HONDA ACCORD SILVER

1HGCP3F89CA028810 480383 LL

2006 CHEVROLET COLORADO GRAY

1GCDT136X68178944 480586

2004 GMC SIERRA 1500 BLACK

2GTEC19T341261939 480648

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on February 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.

2009 Scion Tc

JTKDE167890300369

1993 Toyota Camry

4T1SK12E8PU282064

2004 Ford Ranger

1FTYR44UX4PB06885

2006 Chevy Cobalt

1G1AK55F767864979

2008 Hyundai Elantra

kmhdu46d18u554137

2009 Toyota Camry

4t1be46k39u813599

2002 Work Van 010000

5b4hp42r223339108

2008 Audi A4

wauef78e58a048545

2016 Hyundai Sonata

5npe24a2gh349684

2015 Dodge Journey

3c4pdcab7ft746848

2014 Missan Versa

3n1cn7ap1el865351

2017 Hyundia Sonata

5npe24af6hh450938

1989 Jeep Cherokee

1j4fj58l2kl623845

2019 Ford F-150

1ftew1eb7kkd30911

2003 Toyota 4runner

jtebt17r838005278

2001 Dodge Ram 2500

3b7kc23621g237369

2008 Chevy Trailblazer

1gnds13s582217789

2008 Jeep Wrangler

1j4gb3912l602487

1998 Dodge Ram 1500

3b7hc12z7wm215635

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on February 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.

2009 Scion TC

JTKDE167890300369

1993 Toyota Camry

4T1SK12E8PU282064

2004 Ford Ranger

1FTYR44UX4PB06885

2006 Chevy Cobalt

1G1AK55F767864979

2008 Hyundai Elantra

kmhdu46d18u554137

2009 Toyota Camry

4t1be46k39u813599

2002 Work Van 010000

5b4hp42r223339108

2008 Audi A4

wauef78e58a048545

2016 Hyundai Sonata

5npe24a2gh349684

2015 Dodge Journey

3c4pdcab7ft746848

2014 Missan Versa

3n1cn7ap1el865351

2017 Hyundia Sonata

5npe24af6hh450938

1989 Jeep Cherokee

1j4fj58l2kl623845

2019 Ford F-150

1ftew1eb7kkd30911

2003 Toyota 4runner

jtebt17r838005278

2001 Dodge Ram 2500

3b7kc23621g237369

2008 Chevy Trailblazer

1gnds13s582217789

2008 Jeep Wrangler

1j4gb3912l602487

1998 Dodge Ram 1500

3b7hc12z7wm215635

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

2000 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCG5673YC032377

1991 FORD RANGER

1FTCR10AXMPB08284

2017 BUICK REGAL

2008 NISSAN ARMADA

5N1BA08D68N617510

2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

1J4GW48S72C322320

2007 HONDA PILOT

5FNYF28627B021014

1995 MITSUBISHI 3000

JA3AM54J3SY018973

1996 DODGE INTREPID

1B3HD46T9TF136470

2006 SCION

JTKKT624660140834

1997 FORD ESCORT

1FALP13P2VW393775

2003 VOLVO S60

YV1RS61T532271961

2011 FORD FIESTA

3FADP4AJ6BM221667

2015 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7AP8FY285728

1996 BUICK CENTURY

1G4AG55M6T6423607

2005 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEC13T95R219042

2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ND52F25M237445

2018 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP8JC180097

2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO

2G1FD3D32F9147352

2019 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4BV5KC203778

1993 FORD RANGER

1FTCR14A2PPA60357

2007 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E37N411476

2009 ACURA MDX

2HNYD28229H533852

2006 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL11D06C254405

2005 TOYOTA AVALON

4T1BK36B75U022599

2008 DODGE RAM 1500

1D7HA18K88J206061

2016 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP8GC290365

2014 MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS

WDDGF4HB4EG213533

2009 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU60E12UD73853

1998 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU22EXWUD31337

2004 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM55814A037752

2015 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0H78FR261592

1995 GMC RALLEY

1GDEG25K1SF507881

2014 KIA RIO

KNADM4A32E6325207

2001 DODGE RAM

1B7HC16Y81S239556

2015 FORD EXPLORER

1FM5K7B87FGA85426

2008 MERCURY MARINER

4M2CU81148KJ51263

2007 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

1GNFC16017R379649

2008 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPET46C78H370849

2009 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

1GCEK29019Z184999

2008 NISSAN VERSA

3N1BC11E08L380846

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3APXHN339944

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPD74LF2JH354188

2013 KIA SOUL

KNDJT2A61D7561895

2013 TOYOTA VENZA

4T3ZA3BB0DU066490

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPD84LF6JH363585

1999 TOYOTA 4RUNNER

JT3GM84R7X0045493

1996 BUICK ROADMASTER

1G4BN52P0TR400444

1992 CHEVROLET CK 1500

1GCDC14K3NZ200318

2003 INFINITI G35

JNKCV51E63M320571

2019 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1B11HK2KU242443

2004 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMRU17W64LB11731

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3APXHN310329

2015 KIA SOUL

KNDJN2A27F7759763

1996 GMC JIMMY

1GKCS13W6V2501794

2008 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP36848A078683

2012 NISSAN MAXIMA

1N4AA5AP7CC807974

2021 LOAD TRAILER GOOSE NECK

NO VIN

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 2/22/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 2700 Newman Rd, Mobile, AL 36695.

2007 Toyota Rav 4

JTMZD35V975035635

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on February 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.

2014 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP1EC287112

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E89N472521

2006 HONDA RIDGELINE

2HJYK16476H540507

1987 CHEV R/10

1GCDR14K1HF335799

1993 NISSAN TRUCK

1N6HD16S2PC430690

2002 SUBARU IMPRZA

JF1GD675X2H516349

2001 FORD RANGER

1FTYR10D21PB77661

2005 FORD CROWN VIC

2FAFP71W95X139270

1993 LINCOLIN TOWN CAR

1LNLM81W6PY713947

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP1HC270637

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY

4TBE32K03U680906

Call News January 10, 17, 2024

|

Bay City Paint & Body Inc, 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, ALA., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on February 19, 2024 @ 9:00 a.m.

2000 DODGE RAM

1B7HC16Y5YS568970

2004 NISSAN 350Z

JN1AZ34D44M101438

2002 TOYOTA SEQUOIA

5TDZT34A22S104038

2006 CHEVY HHR

3GNDA23D16S652627

Call News January 10 & 17, 2023