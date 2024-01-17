MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-17-2024 CLICK HERE
BID NOTICES
LEGAL NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
SALE OF TIMBER
Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL, at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day
of Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud for the sale of designated timber situated on the following described land owned by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL
Portions of Section 16, Township 3 South, Range 2 West (Indian Springs)
Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 2 West (Scoutshire)
Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 3 West (Russell Road)
said sale areas being pine plantation thinning operations approximately 116,100 and 97 acres in size respectively.
Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website: www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Mon-Fri. Should you have any questions please call Melody Roh @ (251) 221-4473.
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID
A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED
for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference
will be held Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.
at Pillans Middle School
2051 Military Road
Mobile, AL 36605
BID ON: PILLANS MIDDLE SCHOOL
GYM FLOOR REPLACEMENT
BSC #24-02
BID DATE: Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 2:00 P.M.
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
Notice to Contractors
Federal Aid Project No. NH-HSIP-0016(536)
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 26, 2024 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Planing, Resurfacing, Guardrail Installation, Traffic Signal Upgrades, and Traffic Stripe on SR-16 (US-90) from the east abutment of the Fowl River Bridge to the Halls Mill Creek Bridge in Tillmans Corner. Length 6.277 mi.
The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.
The Entire Project Shall Be Completed By December 31, 2024. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.
A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $5.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.
Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.
Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.
The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.
The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,484,880 To $5,481,520.
The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.
Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.
In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.
The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42
U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.
JOHN R. COOPER, Transportation Director
Call News January 10, 17 & 24, 2024
|
To All Bidders
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for our project: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. This project is 100% Federally Funded. Bidders eligible to bid on the project must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Contractors will be responsible for removing and replacing specified components located at 251 N Bayou Street, based on the construction documents / Job Scope provided by MCHD. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at the Mobile County Health Department Keeler Campus, Building 2 Conference Room, located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama, 36603. The first meeting will take place Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the second meeting will take place Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log” to be posted at the meeting. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Bid opening will occur Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Building 2 Conference Room, at the Keeler Building located at 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL. Sealed bids must bear the wording: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank or an Alabama Surety Company) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Bank or Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A Payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors. Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Vendor Disclosure Statement, W-9, Beason-Hammond Affidavit, Certification of Insurance Liability and any other required information. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. Sealed Bids must be submitted to Mr. Danny Richardson, Manager Purchasing & Contractual Services. Mobile County Health Department, Room 107, 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Allow time for delivery and receipt prior to the bid date and time. The official bid form, bid specifications, and all bid documents required can be obtained from the MCHD web site http://www.mchd.org under Legal Notices/Bids tab. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985 email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. The bidding process will follow the laws and regulations as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
|
Divorce
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA
DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION
NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901252.00S
LaTisha Byrd, Plaintiff
Vs
Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., Defendant
Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.
Done this December 21, 2023.
s/Sharla_Knox (vay)
SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK
ATTY: William C. Poole
917 Western American Circle, Ste. 210
Mobile, Alabama 36609
TELEPHONE (251) 344-5015
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA
DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION
NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901153.00S
Reginald O’Neal Smith, Plaintiff
Vs
Florence Smith, Defendant
Florence Smith (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.
Done this December 21, 2023.
s/Sharla_Knox (vay)
SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK
Reginald Smith (Pro-Se)
6774 View Point Road
Eight Mile, Alabama 36613
TELEPHONE (251) 520-2326
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA
DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION
NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900997.00S
Meloney Stork, Plaintiff
Vs
Rodney StorkRodney Stork (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.
Done this December 12, 2023.
s/Sharla_Knox (vay)
SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK
ATTY: Lonnie E. Weaver
P.O. Box 1050
Grand Bay, AL 36541
TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300
Atty for Plaintiff
Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024
|
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA
DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION
NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-900541.00S
Lillie Samone Johnson, Plaintiff
Vs
Taurean DeWayne Conner, Defendant
Taurean D. Conner (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by February 20, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.
Done this December 12, 2023.
/Sharla_Knox
SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK
ATTY: James Bodiford
501 Government St.
Mobile, AL 36602
TELEPHONE (251) 432-7300
Atty for Plaintiff
Call News December 27, 2023, January 3, 10, 17, 2024
|
Complaint
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF
COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF
THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. CV-2023-901361
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF
VS.
JUSTIN COLE HYATT, ET AL, DEFENDANTS
The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2018 Southern Energy manufactured home, VIN# RUS072378AL.
Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt, who are believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 11, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2023-901361, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.
DONE this the 12th day of January, 2024.
s/Sharla Knox
Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk Circuit Court of Mobile County
Jillian L. Guin White
Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.
ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.
2200 Jack Warner Parkway
P.O. Box 2727
Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403
(205) 344-5000
Call News January 17, January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024
|
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: CV-2023-902113.00
LUKE NELSON TAYLOR, JR., Plaintiff
VS.
SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE, Defendant
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking a judgment against the Defendant, Savonya Taylor Lee, was filed against you in said court on October 6, 2023, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court on December 21, 2023, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Ron Pearman, Esquire, whose address is 555-A Iroquois Street, Chickasaw, Alabama 36611, an answer to the complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, to-wit:
By the 1st day of March, 2024.
s/ Sharla Knox
Sharla Knox, Clerk of Court
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Ron Pearman
555-A Iroquois Street
Chickasaw, AL 36611
(251) 382-6025
Email: icando3012@comcast.net
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA
DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION
NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION
CASE NO 02-DR-2007-500716.03S
Tracie Office, Plaintiff
Vs
Marion K. Office, Defendant
Notice is hereby given to Tracie Office, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion modify child support interest and arrearage filed by Marion K. Office will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile Alabama, on 03/08, 2024, at 09:00 a.m., at which time said plaintiff is to appear.
Done this 29th day of December, 2023.
s/Sharla Knox
SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK
ATTY: Renee E. Thiry
1911 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36606
TELEPHONE {251} 478-8880
Attorney for Defendant
Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024
|
BREACH OF CONTRACT
LEGAL NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,
MOBILE COUNTY
CASE NO. DV-2023-904172
Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF
Vs
Linda S. Johnson, DEFENDANT
CLAIM: $8,320.39
FOR: Breach of Contract
Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.
NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.
ISSUED: 1/11/24
Sharla Knox
Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County
Attorney for the Plaintiff:
Josuah D. Friedman
Post Office Box 2767
Mobile, Alabama 36652
Call News January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2024
|
LEGAL NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,
MOBILE COUNTY
CASE NO. DV-2023-904228
Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF
vs
Carolyn A. Simon, DEFENDANT
CLAIM: $16,753.68
FOR: Breach of Contract
Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.
NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.
ISSUED: 1/11/24
Sharla Knox
Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County
Attorney for the Plaintiff:
Josuah D. Friedman
Post Office Box 2767
Mobile, Alabama 36652
Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024
|
PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF
CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor
CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05
Notice is hereby given to Makayla Meshell Anthony, the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:
IN THE MATTER OF CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor
CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05
In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13.
Heretofore on September 20, 2023, came WHITNEY AND BOBBY DAUGETTE and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of said child for the purpose of adoption.
The said Makayla Meshell Anthony, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.
It is ORDERED by the Court that the 12th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.
Linda C. Jensen, District Judge
Call News 01-03-24, 01-10-24, 01-17-24, 01-24-24
|
State of Alabama
County of Mobile
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Anthony Trainer and Carolyn Witherspoon, to Oscar C. Anez on the 22nd day of July, 2011, said vendor’s lien deed recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Book 6805, Page 1245; with said vendor’s lien deed and note subsequently assigned to CSA Investments, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Instrument 2012043828 said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the front entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse in City of Mobile, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 78, First Addition to Brierwood, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page122, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.
This property will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and all expenses incident to this sale.
This is sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
CSA Investments, LLC
P. O. Box 7718
Mobile, AL 36670
251-623-0660
Call News January 17, 24, 31 of 2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 6, 2015 by Randall Mason Baria, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, and recorded in LR7280 at 537 on July 9, 2015, and modified in and corrected by Affidavit recorded September 2, 2022 in Instrument 2022057921, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 12, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:
Parcel 1:
Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition, as recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama; LESS AND EXCEPT A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A Portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right of way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds West 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00 degrees 17 minutes 59 seconds West 165.55, feet to a point; thence N 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds East 263.95 feet to the said West right of way; thence S 00 degrees 27 minutes 35 seconds West 153.27 feet to a point; thence S 27 degrees 44 minutes 55 seconds East 13.85 feet to the point of beginning.
Parcel 2:
A portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama , described as follows: beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right-of-way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89°42’01” W 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00°17’59”W 165.55 feet to a point; thence N 89°42’01”E 263.95 feet to the said West right-of way; thence S 00°27’35”W 153.27 feet to a point; then S 27°44’55” E 13.85 feet to the Point of Beginning.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 19335 Robert Walker Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.
Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns
Mortgagee or Transferee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 333-8107/ 22-021080
Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee
Call News January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 12/15/2015, by Paul Albert Turppa and Gayle Johnson Turppa Husband and Wife, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7330 at Page 983 on 12/16/2015 and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 6/5/2023 in Instrument # 2023034348, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 2/21/2024.
LOT 62, CAMELLIA PLACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 120 OF THE RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Kent D. McPhail
McPhail Sanchez, LLC
Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Powe a/k/a Marcus D. Powe, a married man joined by his spouse, Corina B. Powe, to Resource Bancshares Mortgage Group, Inc.
, on August 28, 1997, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 2, 1997 at Book RP 4500, at Page 0602; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on April 9, 2018, and said modification being recorded on May 16, 2018 at Book LR7636, at Page 1886. Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 21, Summer Place, Unit Two, According to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, page 46 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
More commonly known as: 1848 Summer Pl Dr E, Mobile, AL 36618
This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee (“Transferee”)
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
Call News January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024
|
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JOHN LANCE HARRIS, an unmarried man, as Mortgagor(s) to NEW HORIZONS CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, dated the 30th day of September, 2009, and recorded in Book 6586, Page 408, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 20th day of February, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 27, Dead Lake Acres, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 202, as revised in revisions to West line of Dead Lake Acres, according to Map Book 12, Page 73, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.
NEW HORIZONS CREDIT UNION
Holder of said Mortgage
Robert D. Johnston, Jr.
PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
Post Office Box 161389
Mobile, Alabama 36616
(251) 338-1300
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF VENDOR’S LIEN FORECLOSURE
WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on the 1st day of August, 2019, by MARK C. CAGLE and BRANDY CAGLE in favor of JARED KEITH as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2018047589, and said default continuing,
WHEREAS, Jared Keith assigned his interest and rights to the Vendor’s Lien Deed to Wiggins 6, LLC as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2024001051.
The lienholder, under power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Mobile County Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on February 13, 2024, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 42 INVERNESS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 9 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing on said vendor’s lien, paying the debt secured therein, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE VENDOR’S LIEN DEED AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXITS THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS
The lienholder reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Joshua B. Sullivan at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.
/s/Joshua B. Sullivan Joshua B. Sullivan
Attorney for Lienholder, Wiggins 6,LLC
KNOWLES & SULLIVAN, LLC
413 Broad Street
Gadsden, Alabama 35901
(256) 547-7200
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ALAN L. CLARK A/K/A ALFRED L. CLARK, unmarried, on the 23rd day of December 2014, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Bk: LR7219, Page 158, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 8, 2024, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Commencing at the SW corner of S21, T6S, R4W, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run N00°43’15”W 14.78 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of McDonald Lane, also known as the SE corner of Lot 1 Walker Farm Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 65, Page 22, said point is also the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence run N00°20’08”E 326.04 feet along the East line of said Lot 1 of Walker Farm Subdivision to a point; thence run S89°58’05”E 668.00 feet to a point; thence run S00°19’55”W 326.04 feet to a point on aforesaid North right-of-way line; thence run N89°58’05”W 668.02 feet along the aforementioned North right-of-way to the point of beginning.
INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2015 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. CS2017560TN;
together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.
Lori C. Baird
Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.
ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.
2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200
P.O. Box 2727
Tuscaloosa, AL 35403
(205) 344-5000
Call News January 17, January 24, and January 31, 2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robbin Henderson, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on October 13, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020063581; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Douglas Hills, Formerly McAnally Addition to Wilmer according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5120 Wilmer Rd, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09423
Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024
|
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Omni Llc Of Alabama to Veristone Fund I, LLC dated December 16, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on December 20, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021083107 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Veristone Fund I, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Parcel 1: Lot 21, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
Parcel 2: Lot 22, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 4816 Bayou Jonas Dr, Coden, AL 36523.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
VERISTONE FUND I, LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 216-4238
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 23-05088AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry L Walker Jr and Keri L. Armentrout a/k/a Keri Armentrout husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on October 30, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019063728; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Greenview Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 15, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7041 Cambridge Drive , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09533
Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phelan Hodge and Nadia Fields, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on December 27, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2018071861; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 21, Pecan Terrace, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 42, Page 97 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7130 Pecan Terrace Dr , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09527
Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 02/27/2017, by Latoya Domonice Vinnette, an unmarried female, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7482, Page 1403 on 3/2/2017, and subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 01/31/2023 in Instrument # 2023004705, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/15/2024.
LOT 10, 6TH UNIT, MORNINGSIDE MANOR, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 117 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Kent D. McPhail
McPhail Sanchez, LLC
Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, and 01/31/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sonya Hawkins, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on May 12, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5976 Page 1359 and modified in Book LR7050 Page 9; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18,19,20,21 and 22 of Block 70 according to map of survey of North Mobile, made for the North Mobile Development Company, Inc., by B.F. Bates Civil Engineer of said map being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 145 N.S. Pages 252-263 INCL.. Property street address for informational purposes: 314 Delaware St, Mobile, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-06450
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy T Culp, a married man, and Angelia L. Culp, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on January 16, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7014 Page 862; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 40 Stevens Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Pages 667 through 670 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5280 Daniel Dr , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09536
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonja M Scott, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Nominee for First Savings Bank, on April 17, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020024202; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 68, Phase 1 of Burlington Estates, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 138, Page 81, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10745 Burlington Way N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09570
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Vincent, Jr An Individual And Unmarried Man Soley to Wells Fargo Financial Alabama, Inc. dated October 12, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 18, 2006, in Book 6064, Page 328 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5 in Instrument 2021008790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.
The undersigned, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 16, GARRITY SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 85, PAGE 345 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Said property is commonly known as 1158 Freeman St, Mobile, AL 36605.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2020-GS5
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 216-4238
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 23-05097AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024
|
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Waltine G. Jones A/K/A Waltina G. Jones And Bennie J Jones Wife And Husband to Associates Financial Services Company of Alabama, Inc. dated December 15, 1999; said mortgage being recorded on December 16, 1999, in Book 4785, Page 929 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1 in Instrument 2023058374 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.
The undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 27 Block “1”, The Western Part of McDonald Bros. Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Page 419 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 1914 Luckie St, Mobile, AL 36617.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE OF CIM TRUST 2023-NR1
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 216-4238
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 23-04510AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from Cherlion D. Chisholm, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Whitney National Bank, on the 20th day of November, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 22, 2006, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6084, Page 1393, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
UNIT 216, COTTAGE GREEN CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION AND EXHIBITS THERETO DATED DECEMBER 5, 1983 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 1 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND AMENDED BY SUPPLEMENTAL DECLARATION (AMENDMENT) TO DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED JANUARY 18, 1984 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 64, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS DECLARED IN SAID DECLARATION TO BE AN APPURTENANCE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED UNIT.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 5608 COTTAGE HILL RD APT 216, MOBILE, AL 36609.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee
11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-05360-1
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry Davis and Earline Davis, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for FirstBank, on December 11, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7112 Pg: 946; the undersigned LongBridge Financial, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Lots 29 and 31 in Block 8, Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama, according to a plat recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except that parcel of land beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 31; then run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; then run South 150 feet to a point; thence run West 200 feet to a point; then run North along the West line of Lot 31, 150 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning. Parcel B: A part of Lot 31, Block 8, Town of Citronelle, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot 31 and run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; thence South 150 feet to a point; thence West 200 feet to a point; thence North along the West line of said Lot 31, 150 feet to the point of beginning. Excepting and Reserving: That certain tract of land located in Citronelle, Alabama located in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 1 North, Range 3 West, St. Stephens Meridian, said tract more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 29, Block 8, the Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 in the Office of the Judge of Probate for Mobile County, Alabama; said corner as monumented by a 3/4 inch crimp top iron pipe and also being the Northwest corner of Parcel 9.01 as shown on tax map 02-07-01-01-2, said parcel described by Deed recorded in Real Property Book 4974, Page 660 in the Office of the Judge of Probate aforementioned; Thence S 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds W along the East line of Lot 29 a distance of 256.24 feet to a point; Thence N 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds W a distance of 170.00 feet to a point; Thence N 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds E a distance of 256.24 feet to a point on the South right-of-way of South Street; thence S 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds E a distance of 170.00 feet along the said right-of-way to the point of beginning; said tract more particularly described on a plat of survey prepared by Gregory C Spies, Surveyor, dated November 21, 2001; said tract containing 1.00 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8525 W South Street , Citronelle, AL 36522. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. LongBridge Financial, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-08816
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 08/09/2019, by Timothy Marquis Barnes, a single man, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument # 2019048710 on 08/20/2019, and subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/08/2021 in Instrument # 2021080648, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 3/20/2024.
LOT 36, PARK PLACE OF SATSUMA (REVISED), AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 85, PAGE 110 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Kent D. McPhail
McPhail Sanchez, LLC
Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melvin Williams, a single person, originally in favor of Homeservices Lending, LLC Series A dba Mortgage South, on December 23, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6475 Page 1015; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Dave’s First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 120, Page 25, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4026 Lloyd Station Road , Mobile, AL 36693-5245. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-40623
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms of the mortgage and real estate note, executed on the 12th day of February, 2021 by VERNON SCOTT NEWTON, JR., an unmarried man, as Mortgagor, in favor of AZALEA CITY CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, original mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of MOBILE County, Alabama, in Book No. 2021-010103 (12 pages), and said default continuing, the Mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, on the courthouse steps preceding the main entrance to the MOBILE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, located in MOBILE, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale (11am – 4pm, central standard time), on the 5th day of February, 2024, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in MOBILE County, Alabama, whose legal description is:
A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North, Range 1 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the East line of right of way of St. Stephens Road and the North line of the Wilson Carmen Tract, Section 47; thence run North 8 degrees 30 minutes East along said right of way 705.3 feet to the point of intersection with the South line of street; thence run South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 268.5 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 115 feet to a point; thence run South 2 degrees 18 minutes West 140 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 30 minutes West 115 feet to a point; thence run North 2 degrees 16 minutes 30 seconds East 150.3 feet to the Point of Beginning. Being Lot 3 according to a resubdivision of a subdivision of a part of Lot 8 of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North Range 1 East, as per plat of survey by Albert Towle, dated November 30, 1916, said resubdivision having been made by Henry G. Miller on November 1, 1956.
With a physical address of: 1355 Denny Street, Mount Vernon, AL 36560 (Mobile Co.)
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property, or a substantial and material part thereof, is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. This sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage and paying the mortgage debt, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees.
Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property, and to credit its purchase price against the indebtedness secured by this property, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is subject to any unpaid taxes or assessments owed as of the date of foreclosure, whether or not of record.
By: Ryan E. Morgan, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee
Kudulis, Reisinger, & Price, LLC
P.O. Box 653, Birmingham, AL 35201
(205) 263-2798; rmorgan@krpfirm.com
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mike Turnmire, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on September 20, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7564 Page 1877 with Scriveners Error Affidavit recorded in Instrument No. 2020006542 and being modified in Instrument No. 2020013648; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, “Cottage Hill Estates”, First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 88, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2401 Sequoia Dr E , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09538
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Queen E. Williams, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns, on May 24, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 1, 2004 at Book 5599, at Page 1611, as Document Number 2004040148. AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 15, Pines Addition to Alpine Hills, Unit Five, Part A, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 20, Page 129 of the records in the office of the judge of Probate, Mobile, Alabama.
More commonly known as: 6262 Lausanne Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608
This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee (“Transferee”)
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latisha Ann Edmonds, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New South Federal Savings Bank, on July 28, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5822 Page 736; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 202, Block D, Trinity Gardens, First Addition, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 332, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2806 Banks Ave , Mobile, AL 36617-6201. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-40648
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ericka S Turner, unmarried, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on December 15, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6480 Page 264; with mortgage modification agreement recorded in BK: LR7241 Page 876; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, Middle Ring Addition to Alpine Hills, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 103 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1108 Middle Ring Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09471
Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 22, 2017 by Jason Ryan Quinnelly, single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc as nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC, and recorded in LR7589 at 1966 on December 29, 2017, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 15, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:
Lot 16, Kensington Place, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 67, Page 23 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8579 Tunbridge Wells Dr N, Semmes, AL 36575.
Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns
Mortgagee or Transferee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 333-8107/ 22-021453
Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee
Call News January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024
|
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in that deed to Nathaniel Richardson, III, from Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC dated February 3rd, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number 2022063056, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on February 9, 2024, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:
Lots 13 and 14, Block B, Neely Place, as per plat thereof, recorded in Deed Book 135, NS, Pages 32-33, in the records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC
Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien
ATTORNEY FOR VENDOR:
R. Jason Crane
ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.
One Maison, Suite 203
3800 Airport Boulevard
Mobile, Alabama 36608
(251)344-0880
ABBS 88292
Call News January 10, 17, and 24, 2024
|
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marvin Reed, a married male & Ashlye Reed, a married female, together as a married couple, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 29, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 1, 2016 at Book 7407, at Page 1439, as Document Number 2016041625. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 20, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 48, Phase Two, Cambridge Place, as per plat recorded in Map Book 130, page 65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
More commonly known as: 394 Paget Dr E, Mobile, AL 36608
This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles E. Osborne an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, on June 12, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2020036211; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 36, Theodore Highlands, Sixth Addition according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 126, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6851 Sandra Drive , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-08786
Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 2/7/2017, by Jason M. Richardson and Alana N. Richardson, Husband and Wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7484, Page 1962 on 3/8/2017, and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/22/2023 in Instrument No. 2023073986, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 02/07/2024.
ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF AL, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT 11, CHASE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 114, PAGE 87, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
BEING ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JASON M. RICHARDSON FROM TADD BROWN, A SINGLE MAN BY DEED DATED 12/08/2009 AND RECORDED 12/10/2009 IN BOOK 6608, PAGE 528 IN THE LAND RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 18545 BRANNON ROAD, CITRONELLE AL 36522
Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Kent D. McPhail
McPhail Sanchez, LLC
Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee
126 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
251-438-2333
Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, and 01/17/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 14, 2021 by Kendrick L. Cooks, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # 2021038608 on June 15, 2021, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded February 9, 2023 at Instrument Number 2023006864, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 21, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:
Lot 31, Fourth Addition, Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. and the West ten (10) feet of Lot 30, Fourth Addition to Crestview, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 98, of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1612 Regency Dr, Mobile, AL 36693.
Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns
Mortgagee or Transferee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 333-8107/ 23-022938
Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
|
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael A Spruill Erica Lang-Spruill Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated September 19, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on September 30, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020060228 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2023070821 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.
The undersigned, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 12, Hunter’s Cove, Unit 4, Phase 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 16 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 5189 Cheyenne Ct, Theodore, AL 36582.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 216-4238
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 23-05386AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Call News 01/03/2024,01/10/2024,01/17/2024
|
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Britttany J Wood, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Movement Mortgage, LLC, on May 27, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021035830 and modified in Instrument No. 2022047937; the undersigned AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 45A, Chapel Hill, Resubdivision of Lots 44 and 45, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 108, Page 7 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
Property street address for informational purposes: 8436 Chapel Hill Court, Mobile, AL 36695
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.
The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.
This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, “Mortgagee/Transferee”
Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.
2501 20th Place South
Suite 300
Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-09457
Call News January 3, 2024, January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from KIMBERLY ANN HUNTER, UNMARRIED to CONSECO FINANCE CORP, on the 22nd day of February, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2000, in Deed/Mortgage Book 4807, Page 689, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 31, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 32, RAINBOW DOWNS, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 83, PAGE 125 AS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 6348 RAINBOW DOWNS LN, GRAND BAY, AL 36541.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, Mortgagee/Transferee
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee
11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SHP-23-05939-2
rlselaw.com/property-listing
Call News 01/03/2024, 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024
|
POSTPONEMENT
CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Ameriquest Mortgage Company on September 21, 2004, by Dorothy S. Hudson, and recorded in Book 5666, Page 1902 and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Chase Mortgage Holdings, Inc. s/b/m to JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC as reflected by instrument recorded in Book 6479, Page 1782 and Book 6851, Page 540 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on the October 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:
That certain lot of land bounded by a line described as follows: Beginning at a point on the West line of Section 17, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, 495 feet North of the SE corner of said Section 17, thence run East and parallel with the South line of Section 17, a distance of 1620 feet to a point; thence run North along a line parallel with the west line of Section 17, a distance of 330 feet to a point; thence run West and parallel with the South line of Section 17 a distance of 1620 feet to a point on the West line of Section 17, thence run South along the West line of Section 17 a distance of 330 feet to the point of beginning.
Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service and Southern Lease Management Group, LLC, 2000 Soutbridge Pkwy Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35209.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4295 Linbar Lane West, Semmes, AL 36575. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”, Huntsville, AL 35806, 704-333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
Chase Mortgage Holdings, Inc. s/b/m to JPMC Specialty Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns
Mortgagee or Transferee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”
Huntsville, AL 35806
704-333-8107/18-014863
Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee
Call News – Run ad: on June 7, 2023 and June 14, 2023 and June 21, 2023.
The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on October 26, 2023, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the February 1, 2024, at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.
Call News January 17, 2024
|
Estate Administration
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2276
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
MICHAEL HOLLAND as Executor under the last will and testament of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Ronald P. Davis, Esq.
11 North Water Street, Suite 24290
Mobile, AL 36602
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2479
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
BRIAN D. JORDAN as Executor under the last will and testament of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq
2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101
Mobile, AL 36608
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD
Case No. 2023-1555
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
SIDNEY WAYNE WINGARD as Executor of the estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD, deceased
Attorney of Record:
John M. Lassiter, Esq.
2053 Dauphin Street
Mobile, AL 36603
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2484
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
BARBARA ANN HARRIS as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
BARBARA ANN HARRIS, PRO SE
306 WINGFIELD DRIVE
MOBILE. AL 36607
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2430
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
SUSAN B KYNES as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Michael D. Langan, Esq.
267 Houston Street
Mobile, AL 36606
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH. Deceased
Case No. 2023-1396
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
IRMA MCCLAURIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Anthony M. Hoffman. Esq.
P. O. Box 11
Mobile. AL 36601
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ALONZO GEORGE
Case No. 2023-2355
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
JANICE E. CHANEY BOLDEN as Administratrix of the estate of ALONZO GEORGE, deceased
Attorney of Record:
Michael R. Holberg, Esq.
P.O. Box 47
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2432
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
GREGORY DONALD OVERSTREET as Executor under the last will and testament of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Lonnie E. Weaver, Esq.
P. O. Box 1050
Grand Bay, AL 36541
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2482
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County
Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
WILEY R. HAYES JR as Executor under the last will and testament of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
William Daniel Calhoun, Esq.
319 Magnolia Avenue
Fairhope, AL 36532
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2511
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
KIMBERLY WILLIAMS ALLEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Ron Pearman, Esq.
555-A Iroquois Street
Chickasaw, AL 36611
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased
Case No. 2023-1929
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
MARSHA PLATT STILTNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Richard E. Shields, Esq.
209 N Joachim Street
Mobile, AL 36603
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2474
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
THOMAS H. BUCE, Ill and KENNETH GIDDENS BUCE as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Gilbert F. Dukes, III, Esq.
Haley H. Carter; Esq
2610-B Dauphin Street, Suite 101
Mobile, AL 36606
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2515
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ALMA JEAN LITTLEFIELD as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
B. Vaughan Drinkard, Esq.
1070 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36604
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2513
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
CAROL COLLINS as Executrix under the last will and testament of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Michael R. Holberg, Esq.
P. O. Box 47
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
|
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2481
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law; or they will be barred.
MARY CATHERINE JORDAN, CURTIS JOHNSON and MARK GERALD as Executor under the last will and testament of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Britten Britt, Esq.
Phelps Dunbar
P.O. Box 2727
Mobile, AL 36652
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2472
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
WILLIAM PAUL WARREN II as Executor under the last will and testament of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Jene W. Owens, Jr., Esq.
3755 Professional Parkway, Suite B
Mobile, AL 36609
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2384
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
LEONARD HANSON BISHOP as Executor under the last will and testament of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Michael R. Holberg, Esq.
P. O. Box 47
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2524
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
SCOTT WOLSTENHOLME as Executor under the last will and testament of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
L. Daniel Mims, Esq.
952 Government Street
Mobile, AL 36604
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2431
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
KARLYN Y. GREENE-WATSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
Mitchell Goldbach, Esq.
3523 Montlimar Plaza Drive
Mobile, AL 36609
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 02, 2024
Case No. 2019-0694-5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of DAVID ALAN SCOTT, Deceased
On to-wit the 8th day of February, 2024 at 3:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY JANE LASKA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ERIC CROMWELL
1032 HILLCREST RD.
MOBILE, AL 36695
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK
Case No. 2022-2557
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
LLEWELLYN MARK II as Administrator of the estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK, deceased
Attorney of Record:
WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.
917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210
Mobile, AL 36609
ANDREW J. CRANE, Esq.
2607 DAUPHIN ST., STE C
MOBILE, AL 36606
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD MIDGETTE, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2423
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
LESLIE MIDGETTE HOPPER as Executrix under the last will and testament of VIRGINIA LYNN BEARD MIDGETTE, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ROBERT M. GALLOWAY
P. O. BOX 16629
MOBILE, AL 36616
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS
Case No. 2023-1865
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of October, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred
BOBBY DARNELL WILLIAMS as Administrator of the estate of RONNIE EUGENE WILLIAMS, deceased
Attorney of Record:
B. VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR, Esq.
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS
Case No. 2023-1725
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ROBERT E. EVERETT III as Executor of the estate of GWENDOLYN DIKET STEPHENS, deceased
Attorney of Record:
JANET DIANE THORNTON
P. O. Box 40446
Mobile, AL 36640
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2318
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
MARGIE BALDWIN CALHOUN as Executrix under the last will and testament of BETTY JEAN BALDWIN, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ROBERT G JACKSON, JR.
1 ST. LOUIS STREET, SUITE 4000
MOBILE, AL 36602
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2369
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ALICE M. ROWLEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of SANDRA C. MITCHELL, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ROBERT M. GALLOWAY
P. O. BOX 16629
MOBILE, AL 36616
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased
Case No. 2023-2372
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
MARY ELIZABETH HEAD as Executrix under the last will and testament of RONNIE L. HEAD SR, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
B. VAUGHN DRINKARD. JR
1070 GOVERNMENT STREET
MOBILE, AL 36604
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD
Case No. 2023-2122
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
KATABA D. KIDD as Executrix of the estate of MARTHA ANN PRINGLE KIDD, deceased
Attorney of Record:
ROBERT M. GALLOWAY
P. O. BOX 16629
MOBILE, AL 36616
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE
Case No. 2023-0369
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 22nd day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
JAMIE ANNICE LYNN and DAVID WILEY HILSEE JR as Co-Administrators of the estate of JOSHUA HARRIS HILSEE, deceased
Attorney of Record:
William H. Saliba, Esq.
525 Springpark Dr E
Mobile, AL 36608
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
Court Proceeding
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
CASE NO. 2023-2383
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Anthony Curtis, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Eleanor Curtis on December 12, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.
Don Davis, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
Jason Hagmaier, Esq.
P.O. Box 154
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 17, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 09, 2024
Case No. 2023-2081-2
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LAURI LYNN KRAHN, Deceased
On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 10:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P. O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
RICHARD E. SHIELDS
209 N. JOACHUM ST.
MOBILE, AL 36603
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 11, 2024
Case No. 2023-2523
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, Deceased
On to-wit the 4th day of March, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF LOST WILL as filed by CAROL JANE MASON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
JEAN M. POWERS
PO BOX 161051
MOBILE, AL 36616
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 11, 2024
Case No. 2019-0320-6
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of AUGUSTA D. BRADLEY, Deceased
On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P. O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
December 15, 2023
Case No. 2020-1442-2
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ARTHUR LEE EMANUEL SR, Deceased
On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by NATASHA E SMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
LARRY C. MOORER
107 N JACKSON ST
MOBILE, AL 36602
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 10, 2024
Case No. 2021-2103-4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GREGORY A TEAGUE, Deceased
On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P. O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 05, 2024
Case No. 2022-1757-1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of CHARITY SIMMONS, Deceased
On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
WILLIAM C. POOLE
917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210
Mobile, AL 36609
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 05, 2024
Case No. 2022-1756-1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of WILLIAM SIMMONS SR, Deceased
On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
WILLIAM C. POOLE
917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210
Mobile, AL 36609
Call News January 17, 24, and 31, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 05, 2024
Case No. 2023-1963-2
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LORI ANNE PHILLIPS, Deceased
On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P. O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 04, 2024
Case No. 2019-2223-9
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MICHAEL BRUCE REAVES, Deceased
On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY CUTTS REAVES. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
JOHN M ODOWD
P.O. BOX 123
MOBILE, AL 36601
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 03, 2024
Case No. 2021-2517-4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of TIMOTHY ANDREW GEORGE, Deceased
On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM In COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement and Report of Insolvency as filed by JULIA GEORGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ROBERT M. GALLOWAY
P. O. BOX 16629
Mobile, AL 36616
EDWARD T. OVERTON SR.
P.O. BOX 16629
MOBILE, AL 36616
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 03, 2024
Case No. 2022-0078-3
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JONATHAN RAINER NEESMITH, Deceased
On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by REBECCA A NEESMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
JOHN A WENZEL
218 NORTH ALSTON ST
FOLEY, AL 36535
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 03, 2024
Case No. 2018-1748-6
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LESLIE WAYNE WILLIAMSON, Deceased
On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P. O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 03, 2024
Case No. 2023-2229
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of HARRIET FAYE HODGE AKA FAYE HALE HODGE AKA FAYE H. HODGE, Deceased
On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ROY BRUCE HODGE JR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LINDA MICHELLE NICHOLAS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
CHRISTOPHER A. TOMLINSON
724 N. DEAN ROAD, SUITE 100
AUBURN, AL 36830
Call News January 10,17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
January 02, 2024
Case No. 2021-2045-3
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JOSE JESUS HURTADO CARMONA, Deceased
On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
MICHAEL R HOLBERG
P O. BOX 47
MOBILE, AL 36601
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
December 29, 2023
Case No. 2013-0738-13
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ELLA WILSON CONAWAY, Deceased
On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by ERMA TAYLOR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
BRENDA J PIERCE
P.O. BOX 1084
Mobile, AL 36633
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
December 29, 2023
Case No. 2021-0087-1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GARY BLACK, Deceased
On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition and Accounts for Final Settlement as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III
P.O. BOX 1109
MOBILE, AL 36633
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 2024
Adoption
NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY
CASE NO. 2023-0461
To: TaMarcus Gales, the alleged father of A.W.A, a minor.
Please take note that a petition for the adoption of the above named minor child who was born to J.C. on or about the 30th day of December 2021 has been filed in said Court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, P. O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.
The trial in this matter is March 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Probate Courthouse 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Attorney for Petitioner(s):
Donna Ames
P. O. Box 82232
Mobile, AL 36689
Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024
Completion Notice
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Saraland Second Avenue Drainage Improvements, Phase 2 Neel-Schaffer’s Project No. 14605.015. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Saraland Building Department, 933 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL 36571.
Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024
NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF
CONTRACT
Playworld Preferred, Inc. has completed the work, turnkey playground project at N Mobile Middle School, BCS #23-14, in Mobile County, AL. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY Playworld Preferred, Inc. 11515 Vanstory Drive, Suite 100, Huntersville NC 28262. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the final publication of this notice.
Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that TRP Construction Group, has completed the contract for replacement of existing traffic markings inside the limits of the City of Mobile indicated by the plans of Project No. 2022-2060-06 Roadway striping and markings for various city streets, City of Mobile and have made request for financial settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project• should immediately notify TRP Construction Group, 8164 US HWY 431, Waverly, AL 36582, 334-663-9685.
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC has completed the contract with the State of Alabama, Alabama State Port Authority for the Muddy Creek Boardwalk Replacement Project at the Muddy Creek Interpretive Nature Trail located on Industrial Road in Theodore, AL. Project 11128 Task 01. Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Engineer of the Alabama State Port Authority at his office within the time and manner required by law, or same will be barred.
ALABAMA STATE DOCKS
P.O. BOX 1588
MOBILE, AL 36633-1588
Youngblood-Barrett Construction & Engineering, LLC
5482 Todd Acres Drive Mobile, AL 36619
Call News December 27, 2023 and January 3, 10, 17, 2024
STORAGE SALE
Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
3259: 8781 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Auction Date: 1/26/2024 at 11:30 AM
Units: B79, C191, G451, H458, I529, J618, K657, K662, K781, K791, K810
Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Call News January 17, 2024
In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at The Storage Center location(s) listed below.
The Storage Center #8059
3641 Government Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36693
Unit 2165 Shakendra Pryor 1121 Azalea Rd Mobile, Al 36693, Unit 2330 Mikel Gould 606 S University Blvd Mobile, Al 36609, Unit 3381 10745 Burlington Way North Mobile, Al 36608, Unit 3037 Parisjean Lovett 124 S Joseph Ave Mobile, Al 36610.
And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at public auction to be held at www.storagetreasure.com, which will end Thursday, January 18, 2024 @ 10 A.M. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.
Call News January 10, 17, 2024
OTHER LEGALS
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following are due Bonds restitution money on deposit with the Saraland Municipal Court and have failed to collect it, such that one year from prior notices, and on last publication of this notice, said funds shall revert to the General Fund of the Municipality of Saraland, as authorized by City Council Ordinance #925 Section 18-8
AUSTIN, MILLARD RAY
AZBELL, LATASHA PERRLYNE
BARDEAUX, SIMON
BUCKLES, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL
DIXON, SHANE RANDALL
DUFFIE, KATHRYN E.
FOSTER, YVETTE A.
GALLOWAY, BILLY DUSTIN
GUY, DUSTIN/ELLISON, CHARLES SURETY
HERRING, DAN T./BRIDGES, JAMES SURETY
HOLLAND, JESSIE DEWAYNE
MORRIS, MICHAEL KEITH
MORRIS, VALENCIA SHONTRA
REED, CYNTHIA HUGHES
RESENDIC, MARTIN ESCALANTE
RILEY, CLINTON LESHAY
ROBERTSON, STEVEN WILLIAM/SMITH, GREG SURETY
SCOTT, JOSEPH WILLARD
SMITH, JUANITA MARIE
THOMAS, KASHONNA LACHELLE
TURNER, RON DANIEL
Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024
BILL
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:
A BILL
TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT
SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission.
Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:
A BILL
TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT
Relating to Mobile County; to amend Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, to increase the compensation of election officials; and to authorize the appointment of computer technical assistants and to provide for the compensation of computer technical assistants.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:
Section 1. Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:
“§45-49-111.01
(a) In Mobile County, the compensation of the election officers holding general, special, primary, and municipal elections shall be two hundred fifty dollars ($200$250) per day for inspectors, onetwo hundred seventy-fivetwenty-five dollars ($175$225) per day for chief clerks, and onetwo hundred fifty dollars ($150$200) per day for the other election officersprovisional ballot, registration list, ballot distribution, and ballot counter clerks. The compensation of the inspectors, and chief clerks, and provisional ballot officers for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be thirty fifty dollars ($30)($50). The compensation of other election officials for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be fifteen twenty-five dollars ($15)($25). The county treasury and, when appropriate, the treasuries of the various municipalities within the county, shall pay such amounts necessary, which, when combined with any amount payable by the state will total the amounts hereinabove provided in this subsection. The returning officer shall be entitled to mileage allowance according to law in addition to the compensation herein provided.
(b) The Mobile County Election Official Appointment Board, with approval of the Mobile County Commission, may appoint computer technical assistants for each election polling place to provide technical assistance during an election. The compensation for computer technical assistants shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission. The compensation of the computer technical assistants for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission.
(b)(c) Any payments made to election officials in Mobile County during the 2006 election cycle are ratified and confirmed.
(c)(d) Subject to applicable general law, the county commission shall determine the amount of compensation to be paid to the absentee election manager for the performance of his or her duties with respect to absentee ballots for a period approved by the county appointing board not to exceed 120 days prior to and 120 days following an election for which his or her services are required.”
Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2024.
Call News January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024
PUBLIC MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING
The State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama will hold its regular hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday,
February 6, 2024, and Thursday, February 8, 2024, in the Board Room of State Oil and Gas Board, Walter B. Jones Hall, University of Alabama Campus, 420 Hackberry Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to consider among other items the following Motion:
Docket No. 02-06-24-02
MOTION BY THE STATE OIL AND GAS BOARD OF ALABAMA to amend the regulations governing the filing of forms to state that the Supervisor may provide for the electronic filing of forms. Specifically, by this Motion, the Board proposes to amend Rule 400-1-1.06, Rule 400-2-1-.06, and Rule 400-3-1-.06 of the State Oil and Gas Board Administrative Code related to Forms. The State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama was established pursuant to Alabama Oil and Gas Conservation Laws as set forth in the Section 9-17-1 et seq. of the Code of Alabama (1975).
The jurisdiction and authority of the Board is set forth in Section 9-17-1 et seq. of the Code of Alabama (1975).
Hearings of the State Oil and Gas Board are public hearings, and members of the public are
invited to attend and present their position concerning the Motion. Requests to continue or
oppose a motion should be received by the Board at least two (2) days prior to the hearing.
The public should be aware that a motion may be set for hearing on the first day or second day
of the hearing or may be continued to another hearing at a later date. We suggest, therefore,
that prior to the hearing, interested parties contact the Board to determine the status of a
particular motion. For additional information, you may contact Marvin Rogers, General
Counsel for State Oil and Gas Board, P. O Box 869999 Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486-6999,
Telephone Number 205-349-2852, Fax Number 205-349-2861, or by email at
petitions@ogb.state.al.us.
Call News January 17, 2024
Abandoned Vehicle Auction
In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.
1993 BUICK ROADMASTER
1G4BN5372PR408422
2012 FORD EXPEDITION
1FMHK7D90CGA07195
1995 MITSUBISHI 3000 GT
JA3AM54J3SY018973
2005 CHEVROLET CLASSIC
1G1ND52F25M237445
MERCEDES BENZ C250
WDDGF4HB4EG213533
2008 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL24E78C254723
2000 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO
2G1WK12K779266040
2008 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1BE46K89U407186
2017 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL3AP9HC190096
2009 PONTIAC G6
1G2ZK57K394231975
2013 FORD EDGE
2FMDK3GC6DBA35090
1995 LEXUS GS
JT8GK13T6S0113120
2017 DODGE CHALLENGER
2C3CDZAG6HH503190
1998 ACURA CL
19UYA225XWL013870
2003 GMC YUKON XL
1GKEC16Z43J114997
2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE
1GNEK13Z62R143007
2000 ACURA TL
19UUA5661YA027626
2014 BMW X1
2007 FORD MUSTANG
1ZVFT80N575277314
2022 HYUNDAI SONATA
5NPEG4JA7NH138290
2011 FORD FUSION HYBRID
3FADP0L3XBR117595
2020 DODGE CHARGER
2C3CDXGJXLH242341
2013 DODGE CHARGER
2C3CDXBG1DH663538
2018 HYUNDAI SONATA
5NPE34AF2JH711050
2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA
2G1WT58K289157012
2015 HYUNDAI SONATA
5NPE34AF3FH043881
2017 LEXUS RX 350
2T2ZZMCA4HC053130
2013 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
2GNFLDE35D6185842
2012 KIA FORTE
KNAFU4A21C5552620
2010 HYUNDAI SONATA
5NPET4AC3AH584444
2003 TOYOTA SOLARA
2T1FF22PX3C606110
2005 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1BE32K15U631393
2021 FORD MUSTANG
1FA6P8TH7M5126375
2006 CHEVROLET ENVOY
1GKDS13S362181241
2006 FORD MUSTANG
1ZVFT85H065215613
2003 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS
ZMEHM75W33X700306
2015 HONDA PILOT
5FNYF3H53FB014990
2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA
3VWD17AJ0FM281718
2001 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4DL01A01C120564
2012 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1BF1FK4CU573367
2009 HONDA ACCORD
1HGCP26309A122727
2004 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO
2G1WW12E149287750
2009 HONDA ODYSSEY
5FNRL387X9B003083
2014 FORD FUSION
3FA6P0H75ER167779
2003 HONDA ACCORD
JHMCM56313C000378
2001 CHEVROLET TAHOE
1GNEK13T11R137478
2001 GMC JIMMY
1GKCS13W112208539
Call News January 17, 24, 2024
The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 2/28/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 2700 Newman Rd, Mobile, AL 36695.
2017 HONDA CBR600
JH2PC40J5HK300338
Call News January 17, 24, 2024
The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on February 28, 2024 at 9 a.m.
2005 KIA SORENTO SILVER
KNDJD733155343112 479270
2013 HYUNDAI AZERA RED
KMHFG4JG9DA262314 479114 LL
2000 FORD MUSTANG BLUE
1FAFP4042YF231027 479319
2011 NISSAN MAXIMA BLUE
1N4AA5AP2BC841089 479761
2003 CHEVROLET TAHOE TAN
1GNEK13ZX3J2737879 479805
2007 JAGUAR S-TYPE RED
SAJWA01B57HN74789 479903 LL
2019 FORD F-250 BLACK
1FT7W2B69KEF51057 479365
2007 AUDI A6 BLACK
WAUDH74F87N014529 479899 LL
2004 NISSAN FRONTIER WHITE
1N6DD26T34C470625 480144
2016 KIA FORTE BLACK
KNAFK4A60G5514939 480249
2021 FORD F-650 BOX TRK WHITE
1FDNF6ANXMDF02672 480260
2012 HONDA ACCORD SILVER
1HGCP3F89CA028810 480383 LL
2006 CHEVROLET COLORADO GRAY
1GCDT136X68178944 480586
2004 GMC SIERRA 1500 BLACK
2GTEC19T341261939 480648
Call News January 17, 24, 2024
The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on February 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.
2009 Scion Tc
JTKDE167890300369
1993 Toyota Camry
4T1SK12E8PU282064
2004 Ford Ranger
1FTYR44UX4PB06885
2006 Chevy Cobalt
1G1AK55F767864979
2008 Hyundai Elantra
kmhdu46d18u554137
2009 Toyota Camry
4t1be46k39u813599
2002 Work Van 010000
5b4hp42r223339108
2008 Audi A4
wauef78e58a048545
2016 Hyundai Sonata
5npe24a2gh349684
2015 Dodge Journey
3c4pdcab7ft746848
2014 Missan Versa
3n1cn7ap1el865351
2017 Hyundia Sonata
5npe24af6hh450938
1989 Jeep Cherokee
1j4fj58l2kl623845
2019 Ford F-150
1ftew1eb7kkd30911
2003 Toyota 4runner
jtebt17r838005278
2001 Dodge Ram 2500
3b7kc23621g237369
2008 Chevy Trailblazer
1gnds13s582217789
2008 Jeep Wrangler
1j4gb3912l602487
1998 Dodge Ram 1500
3b7hc12z7wm215635
Call News January 17, 24, 2024
In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.
2000 HONDA ACCORD
JHMCG5673YC032377
1991 FORD RANGER
1FTCR10AXMPB08284
2017 BUICK REGAL
2008 NISSAN ARMADA
5N1BA08D68N617510
2002 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE
1J4GW48S72C322320
2007 HONDA PILOT
5FNYF28627B021014
1995 MITSUBISHI 3000
JA3AM54J3SY018973
1996 DODGE INTREPID
1B3HD46T9TF136470
2006 SCION
JTKKT624660140834
1997 FORD ESCORT
1FALP13P2VW393775
2003 VOLVO S60
YV1RS61T532271961
2011 FORD FIESTA
3FADP4AJ6BM221667
2015 NISSAN SENTRA
3N1AB7AP8FY285728
1996 BUICK CENTURY
1G4AG55M6T6423607
2005 CHEVROLET TAHOE
1GNEC13T95R219042
2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU
1G1ND52F25M237445
2018 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL3AP8JC180097
2015 CHEVROLET CAMARO
2G1FD3D32F9147352
2019 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4BL4BV5KC203778
1993 FORD RANGER
1FTCR14A2PPA60357
2007 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL21E37N411476
2009 ACURA MDX
2HNYD28229H533852
2006 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL11D06C254405
2005 TOYOTA AVALON
4T1BK36B75U022599
2008 DODGE RAM 1500
1D7HA18K88J206061
2016 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL3AP8GC290365
2014 MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS
WDDGF4HB4EG213533
2009 FORD EXPLORER
1FMYU60E12UD73853
1998 FORD EXPLORER
1FMYU22EXWUD31337
2004 HONDA ACCORD
1HGCM55814A037752
2015 FORD FUSION
3FA6P0H78FR261592
1995 GMC RALLEY
1GDEG25K1SF507881
2014 KIA RIO
KNADM4A32E6325207
2001 DODGE RAM
1B7HC16Y81S239556
2015 FORD EXPLORER
1FM5K7B87FGA85426
2008 MERCURY MARINER
4M2CU81148KJ51263
2007 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN
1GNFC16017R379649
2008 HYUNDAI SONATA
5NPET46C78H370849
2009 CHEVROLET SILVERADO
1GCEK29019Z184999
2008 NISSAN VERSA
3N1BC11E08L380846
2017 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL3APXHN339944
2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA
5NPD74LF2JH354188
2013 KIA SOUL
KNDJT2A61D7561895
2013 TOYOTA VENZA
4T3ZA3BB0DU066490
2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA
5NPD84LF6JH363585
1999 TOYOTA 4RUNNER
JT3GM84R7X0045493
1996 BUICK ROADMASTER
1G4BN52P0TR400444
1992 CHEVROLET CK 1500
1GCDC14K3NZ200318
2003 INFINITI G35
JNKCV51E63M320571
2019 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1B11HK2KU242443
2004 FORD EXPEDITION
1FMRU17W64LB11731
2017 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL3APXHN310329
2015 KIA SOUL
KNDJN2A27F7759763
1996 GMC JIMMY
1GKCS13W6V2501794
2008 HONDA ACCORD
1HGCP36848A078683
2012 NISSAN MAXIMA
1N4AA5AP7CC807974
2021 LOAD TRAILER GOOSE NECK
NO VIN
Call News January 10, 17, 2024
The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 2/22/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 2700 Newman Rd, Mobile, AL 36695.
2007 Toyota Rav 4
JTMZD35V975035635
Call News January 10, 17, 2024
The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on February 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.
2014 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL3AP1EC287112
2009 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL21E89N472521
2006 HONDA RIDGELINE
2HJYK16476H540507
1987 CHEV R/10
1GCDR14K1HF335799
1993 NISSAN TRUCK
1N6HD16S2PC430690
2002 SUBARU IMPRZA
JF1GD675X2H516349
2001 FORD RANGER
1FTYR10D21PB77661
2005 FORD CROWN VIC
2FAFP71W95X139270
1993 LINCOLIN TOWN CAR
1LNLM81W6PY713947
2017 NISSAN ALTIMA
1N4AL3AP1HC270637
2003 TOYOTA CAMRY
4TBE32K03U680906
Call News January 10, 17, 2024
Bay City Paint & Body Inc, 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, ALA., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on February 19, 2024 @ 9:00 a.m.
2000 DODGE RAM
1B7HC16Y5YS568970
2004 NISSAN 350Z
JN1AZ34D44M101438
2002 TOYOTA SEQUOIA
5TDZT34A22S104038
2006 CHEVY HHR
3GNDA23D16S652627
Call News January 10 & 17, 2023