MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 02-14-2024 CLICK HERE

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF

THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03508

Capital Budget Number: 1H

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Warrior Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, and repairs including installing shell manholes, sampling system, sump pit inside, mixing system, roof ventilation covers, roof finial vents screens, drain valve, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, cable climb system inside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started. This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Warrior Tank, 301 10th Street West, Warrior, Alabama 35180. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner: The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

E-mail: Tony.Free@bwwb.org

Call News February 14, 21, 28, and March 6, 13, 20, 2024

|

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF

THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank

Project Number: P.03507

Capital Budget Number: 1H

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the Painting & Repairs to Cahaba Cove Potable Water Tank will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E.; Chief Engineer, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the Engineering Department Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Main Campus Building located at 3600 First Avenue, North in Birmingham, Alabama, at which time they will be opened and read. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

The Contractor shall provide all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals required to do all cleaning, silt removal inside tank, surface preparation, painting, replacement of interior ladder rungs, relocation of the interior portion of the overflow pipe to the tank exterior, and repairs including installing roof ventilation cover, roof finial vents screens, any repairs requiring welding, removal and replacement of foundation grout and caulk, new cable climb system inside and outside, refinishing of concrete surfaces, protection of all finished paint surfaces of the tank, and other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the Work. It will be the responsibility of the contractor to maintain the roadway once the project is started.

This Work includes all structural, sanitary, safety and repair items as instructed in the attached report in Appendix A. In this attached report, regarding the Repair item #2 listed on page 5, the contractor is to leave the antenna in place and is not to remove or repair this item. Regarding the sampling system currently installed on this tank, only the existing sample lines should be replaced in the riser pipe. Please see the attached drawings in Appendix A for further information regarding this item.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the BWWB Project Manager – Engineering Department – Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer, The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue, North, Birmingham, AL 35222.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of $250.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents and drawings in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $250.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Ms. Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter his bid within sixty (60) calendar days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in the Engineering Department Conference Room located as shown above. After a short pre-bid meeting, a site visit will follow at the Cahaba Cove Tank, 106 Pine Bluff Trail, Trussville, Alabama 35173. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. The purpose of the Pre-Bid Conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding Documents and Contract Documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site visit. All Prospective Bidders must complete and include the HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) with their sealed bid (NO EXCEPTIONS). HUB Program Acknowledgement (HUB Form 1), HUB Compliance Form (HUB Form 2), HUB Subcontractor Performance Form (HUB Form 5) and HUB Subcontractor Utilization Form (HUB Form 6) of Section 00451 HUB Program must be submitted at the Bid Opening as shown above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $10,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor & Material Payment Bond each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00201. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible Bidder, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 60 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner: The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye D. McCarroll, P.E., Chief Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4182

Owner’s Contact for Plans and Specifications

Engineering Department Administrative Assistant

Telephone: (205) 244-4180

Facsimile: (205) 244-4680

Owner’s Project Manager:

Primary Contact:

Mr. Tony Free, Project Engineer

Telephone: (205) 244-4288

E-mail: Tony.Free@bwwb.org

Call News February 14, 21, 28, and March 6, 13, 20, 2024

|

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

Installation of Scoreboards

Invitation Bid Meeting

RFQ-02-05-2024-002

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority (MCHA) is soliciting for sealed bids for Project: RFQ-02-05-2024-002.

This project includes installation of four scoreboards in Mt. Vernon, AL. The Contractor shall furnish all labor, tools, equipment, and incidentals thereto required for completion of the project. The contractor will furnish all material for the project. A mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority, 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560 on February 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM (CT). Bids are due on February 29, 2024, at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority by 12:00 PM (CT) at 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560, Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the MCHA Conference Room on October February 29, 2024 @ 12:00pm. MCHA reserves the right to reject any or all the bids. The awarding of bids will be pending approval of the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority.

This invitation for Bid is open to selected General Contractors; however, the award shall be made under unrestricted solicitation to the lowest/responsive/responsible bidder using the “X” Factor tabulation (Indian Preference). The Project will be awarded to one Prime Contractor.

All bids must be sealed and addressed to the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority and plainly marked with the Bidder’s name and the Project name. Bids shall be on a Lump Sum basis per the Project documents; segregated bids will not be accepted. Bid documents and specifications are made a part of this Invitation for Bid.

For additional information contact Lillie Steiner at lilliesteiner@mowachoctaw.com or Johnny Weaver at 251-295-7392.

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560 251-829-5000

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID WIDE AREA NETWORK (WAN) AND INTERNET SERVICES – E-RATE

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at

its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of Monday, March 11, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website:

www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M-4:00 P.M. Should you have any questions, please call Melody Roh at (251) 221-4473. BID ON: WIDE AREA NETWORK (WAN) AND INTERNET SERVICES – E-RATE BID #24-10

BID DATE: MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News February 14, 21, and 28, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the Satsuma Streets Resurfacing will be received by the City of Satsuma, at the City Hall, until 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2024, and then at said location publicly opened and read aloud.

A pre-bid conference will be held on MARCH 6, 2024, at 9 A.M., at the Satsuma City Hall, Satsuma, Alabama. All prospective bidders should have a representative present at the pre-bid conference.

Engineer’s Estimate Range: $150,000.00 to $200,000.00 including additive alternate.

Deadline for request for information shall be Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 10:00 AM. All requests shall be submitted via email to Driven Engineering, Inc.

Plans and specifications may be purchased and printed via Driven Engineering, Inc. ($150.00) and may also be viewed and examined at the City of Satsuma, 5464 Old Highway 43, Satsuma, AL 36572.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities.

Guarantee will be required with each bid for at least 5% of the amount of the bid filed in the form of a certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Satsuma. Bid Bonds shall include certification that the bonding company is listed in Circular 570 of the U.S. Treasury Department. Each bidder must submit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to submit 100% performance bond and a 50% payment bond.

Each bidder must be licensed as a Contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with provisions of Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama, 1985, and must submit with this bid satisfactory evidence of such license.

All bids SHALL be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer. All bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the Bidder, Bidder’s license number, license expiration date, category, address, and name of the project. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to the Honorable Mark Barlow, Mayor, City of Satsuma, 5464 Old Highway 43, Satsuma, AL 36572: Satsuma Streets Resurfacing, Project No. 23041.

The City of Satsuma is an equal opportunity employer and encourages the participation of women and minority owned businesses (OMBEs) and Section 3 qualified contractors in all project contract procurements.

Honorable Mark Barlow, Mayor

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received from qualified General Contractors at the offices of:

The Mobile County Public School System’s Facilities Conference Room, 1 Magnum Pass Building F, Mobile, Alabama 36618

until 2:00 PM local prevailing time, March 12, 2024, and thereafter opened publicly for construction of:

NEW ACCESS DRIVE AND PARKING AREA AT BAKER HIGH SCHOOL FOR MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, MOBILE, ALABAMA

2. General Description: The work includes earthwork, drainage, paving and related operations to create a new parking lot at Baker High School, with all trades incorporated in the in the general contract.

Obtaining Bid Documents: Electronic images of bid documents may be viewed on-line at no cost through Alabama Graphics web site (www.algraphicsplanroom.com) and hard copies at the office of the Architect. Questions pertaining to accessing the web site should be directed to Bryant Haynie 334/263-0529. Access jobs under “PUBLIC JOBS” for the above-named project. Bidders may obtain Bid Documents as directed below. Bid Documents may only be obtained from:

Alabama Graphics

350 E. Fred D. Gray Ave

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Bid Documents: Bid Documents either paper copies OR full sets of electronic copies (pdf format) may be purchased through the Alabama Graphics DPR web site upon payment to Alabama Graphics. The cost will be $90.00 per set. This is the full cost of printing, handling, and distribution.

Official interpretations will be based on complete, full-size sets. Bid documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and constructing this project. Documents may not be copied in whole or in part by electronic or other means. Anyone placing an order for plans and specifications will be notified of all addenda by e-mail. The architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents.

Award will be made only to competent and responsible bidders as mandated by Title 39 of the Code of Alabama respondents who have the experience and other qualifications as set forth in the bid documents. Pre-bid qualification is not required. All bidders must be licensed under Title 34 of the Code of Alabama and evidence thereof must appear on the proposal envelope (outside in clear view) or it will not be opened.

Pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM, local time on March 5, 2024, at: the location where bids will be received for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions.

This project qualifies for the Sales Tax Saving Program and the Owner intends to implement this program.

Pursuant to State Law a cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must be enclosed with the bid to secure the bid for at least 30 days. Conditional bids will be rejected. A list of major subcontractors must be submitted as indicated in the Supplemental Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of specified insurance are pre-requisites of contract award. The right is reserved by the Awarding Authority to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Chresal D. Threadgill,

Superintendent of Schools

Mobile County Public School System

(Awarding Authority)

By: PH&J Architects, Inc.

807 S. McDonough St. (36104)

P.O. Box 215 (36101)

Montgomery, Alabama

Telephone (334) 265-8781

Email: phj@phjarch.com

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

EICHOLD-MERTZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-33, DCM #2023733

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Aabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MARYVALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-36, DCM #2023735

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

GEORGE HALL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN No.: 23-35, DCM #2023738

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

OLD SHELL ROAD MAGNET SCHOOL CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-39, DCM #2023737

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MARY W BURROUGHS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHILLER REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-28, DCM #2023734

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Vigor High School CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN No.: 23-43, DCM #2023736

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Forest Hill CHILLER REPLACEMENT,

FPN No.: 23-34, DCM #2023741

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Murphy High School CHILLER REPLACEMENT, FPN No.: 23-38, DCM #2023740

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL CHILLER

REPLACEMENT

FPN 23-31, DCM #2023739

Sealed proposals will be received by Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama at its Facilities Department Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. A Mandatory Pre bid Meeting will be held in the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Bid Documents (hardcopy and digital) may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $50.00 per set. Deposit will be refunded in full on the first set issued to each General Contractor submitting a bona fide bid and upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for General Contractors, and sets for subcontractors and suppliers, may be obtained for a flat rate of $50.00 per set which is non-refundable. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, 909 E Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, (850) 434-5444, and the Facilities Department, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms included in the bid documents or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by dearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors If, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News 1/31/24, 2/7/24, 2/14/24

|

INVITATION FOR BIDS

D.I.P FORCE MAIN EXTENSION TO DAY SPRINGS ROAD

Project No. 448934

Sealed Proposals, subject to the conditions herein, will be received by MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY (MCWS), 5780 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL., 36582 until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, February 21, 2024 and then publicly opened and read for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work for constructing D.I.P Force Main Extension To Day Springs Road (Project No. 448934). The work consists primarily of the installation of approximately 6,000 LF of 6” HDPE sanitary sewer force main and approximately 40 LF of 12” Steel Encasement by horizontal directional drill and open cut methods.

Plans and specifications may be viewed at the office of MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY and at VOLKERT, INC, 1110 Montlimar Blvd Suite 1050, AL 36609. Also, electronic specifications may be obtained by email for review only from Volkert, Inc. (contact: keturah.doherty@volkert.com). All bids must be submitted on a hard copy numbered set of plans and specifications obtained from Volkert, Inc. as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the Plans and Specifications for bidding purposes may be obtained from Volkert, Inc. upon payment of a charge of $50.00 for each set to Volkert, Inc., to cover the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution and will not be refunded. No plans and specifications will be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

An envelope containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to the MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY, 5780 Theodore Dawes Road, Theodore, AL., 36582 “Bid for D.I.P Force Main Extension to Day Springs Road (Project No. 448934), to be opened at 2:00 p.m., Local Time, February 21, 2024. The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number shall be included on the envelope containing the submitted proposal.

MOBILE COUNTY WATER, SEWER AND FIRE PROTECTION AUTHORITY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Kushla Water District at 6210 U.S. Highway 45, Eight Mile, Alabama 36613, until 9:30 a.m. local time, February 16, 2024, and then publicly opened for furnishing all labor and materials, and performing all work required by Kushla Water District and described as follows:

Water Line Relocation for Project No. CDP-121-22 – Mausap Road

Twenty (20) consecutive calendar days are allowed for the construction of the project.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder’s Bond, payable to Kushla Water District, for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, but in no event more than ten thousand dollars, shall be filed with the proposal, the Bidder’s Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the Water District in an amount not less than the sum bid will be required at the signing of the contract, and in addition, a bond in form and terms approved by the Water District in an amount not less than fifty percent (50%) of the contract price insuring payment for all labor and materials. In addition, the Contractor must furnish to the Water District at the time of the signing of the Contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications which will include comprehensive insurance, Contractor’s Automobile Liability Insurance, Owner’s Protective Liability Insurance, or a Comprehensive General and Public Liability policy naming the Kushla Water District, its agents and employees as additionally insured, and where applicable, subcontractor’s Public Liability and Property Damage Insurance. The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said Contract.

Liquidated damages for non‑completion of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

Specifications are on file and may be seen in the office of the Kushla Water District, and in the office of SPEAKS & ASSOCIATES, CONSULTING ENGINEERS, INC. Plans and Specifications may be obtained by completing a Request for Bid Documents form (which may be obtained by emailing brendah@speaks.cc and requesting it) and depositing fifty ($50) dollars with the Project Engineer for each set. This amount represents the cost of printing and handling and will not be refunded. Contract Documents will not be issued to contractors later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to the time indicated above for receiving bids.

No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non‑resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non‑residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama.

No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Kushla Water District.

KUSHLA WATER DISTRICT

BY: CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS, CHAIRMAN

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

NETWORK EQUIPMENT AND

INSTALLATION SERVICES – E-RATE

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10:00 A.M., then

publicly opened and read aloud.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website:

www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked

up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass

Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M-4:00 P.M.

Should you have any questions, please

call Karen Henderson at (251) 221-4473.

BID ON: NETWORK EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION SERVICES – E-RATE

BID #24-06

BID DATE: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00 P.M. CST on Monday, February 26, 2024 for the:

DISTRICT WIDE MDF GENERATORS

BSC #22-08; FPN #22-02; BC #2023011

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of CDC Engineers, 4912 Oak Circle Drive North, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (251) 662-5891; the Facilities Department – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618; F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham; and CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, Georgia 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 A.M. CST on Monday, February 19, 2024 at MCPSS Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F.

Bid documents may be obtained from CDC Engineers by contacting Michelle Davis at mdavis@cdcengineers.com or (251) 662-5891 for a cost of $200.00 per hard copy set or to receive an electronic version in PDF format for $0.00. There are no refunds for hard copy sets.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 1:00 p.m. CST on February 27, 2024 for MARY G. MONTGOMERY CANOPY

DCM#2024036 FPN# 23-15

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 9:00am at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F, on February 20, 2024.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect, the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, February 7 and 14, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2024, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Description of property offered:

LOT 2 MANCHESTER WOODS UNIT 1 MBK 39 P 53 #SEC 30 T4S R2W #MP28 09 30 3 000

The property is located at or near Lot 2 Hitt Rd, Mobile, AL 36695;

Parcel Identification Number: 28-09-30-3-000-001.032; as described in Book: LR7148, Page 496.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by drive-by only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $6,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services Division-Sealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2023

|

Complaint

LEGAL NOTICE

TO: Those Whom It May Concern

NOTICE TO (1) ALABAMA MORTGAGE LOANS, INC., (2) PEOPLES MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., (3) JOHN D. BRYANT, AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES IF DECEASED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO MICHAEL BRYANT, AND (4) KNOWN AND UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NO. 02-CV-2023-901652.00, Leonard Nelson, Plaintiff, v.

Lands Described, etc., John Bryant, et al., Defendants.

Take notice that on August 9, 2023, Plaintiff filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama a complaint concerning the title to the following described real estate:

Lot 2, Resubdivision of Bernard Estates, according to the plat therefore recorded in Map Book 9, Page 310, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Defendants are (1) the lands described above, (2) John D. Bryant (and his heirs and devisees if deceased), (3) Alabama Mortgage Loans, Inc., (4) Mary P. Reynolds (and her heirs and devisees if deceased), (5) Four Star Oil and Gas Company, Inc., (6) Crutcher-Tufts Corporation, (7) Peoples Mortgage Company, and (8) any and all other persons claiming or who may claim any present, future, contingent, reversion, remainder, or other interest in said lands.

All persons having any interest in said lands or portion thereof, including the individually named Defendants, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint herein on or before the 3rd day of April, 2024, failing which a judgment by default or other appropriate relief may be rendered against such claimants, it being intended that this notice shall constitute the perfection of service against all persons who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint herein.

WITNESS my hand this the 14th day of February, 2024.

ATTEST:

s/Sharla Knox

CLERK, CIRCUIT COURT

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Mark E. Harris

Johnstone Adams, LLC

Post Office Box 1988

Mobile, Alabama 36633

Phone: (251) 441-9270

Fax: (251) 432-2800

E-Mail: meh@johnstoneadams.com

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

Call News February 14, 21, 28, and March 6, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2024-900004

BRANNAN BUILDERS, LLC, Plaintiff

v.

PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002051XXX, KEY NO. 363859

(LOT 105), PARCEL ID. NO. R2405210002050XXX, KEY NO. 363840 (LOT 106), AND PARCEL ID. NO. R2405210002049XXX, KEY NO. 363831 (LOT 107), AND LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: LOTS 105, 106, AND 107, CHURCHHILL DOWNS, UNIT 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 84 IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

AND FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained, Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2024-900004, BRANNAN BUILDERS, LLC v. PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – LOTS 105, 106 AND 107 CHURCHHILL DOWNS, UNIT 2, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above (PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002051XXX, KEY NO. 363859

(LOT 105); PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002050XXX, KEY NO. 363840 (LOT 106); AND PARCEL ID NO. R2405210002049XXX, KEY NO. 363831 (LOT 107).

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 2nd day of January, 2024, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by March 28th, 2024 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 5th day of February, 2024.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-900752

FIRSTBANK, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

BRITTANY D. STEPHENSON, ET AL, DEFENDANTS.

The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Brittany D. Stephenson a monetary judgment in the amount of $82,346.05, attorney’s fees in the amount of $12,351.91 and a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2022 Southern manufactured home, VIN# SRB039485AL.

Defendant Brittany D. Stephenson, who is believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 25, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. CV-2023-900752, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

DONE this the 23rd day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Circuit Court of Mobile County

Jillian L. Guin White

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Parkway

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

(205) 344-5000

gjohnson@rosenharwood.com

Call News January 31, February 7, February 14 and February 21, 2024

|

QUIET TITLE PETITION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 02-CV-2024-900233.00

FNA 2019-1, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

THE LAND DESCRIBED AS:

From a point on the East line of Lot “D” of the Owens Division of the St. Louis Tract, Range 4 West, at the intersection of said East line and the present North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, run Southwestwardly along the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road 226 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein conveyed, thence North 45 degrees West along the Southwest line of property of the grantors herein, a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence Northeastwardly and parallel with the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, a distance of 80 feet to a point, thence South 45 degrees East a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence Northeastwardly and parallel with the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, a distance of 10 feet to a point, thence South 45 degrees East 65 feet to a point on the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, thence Southwestwardly along the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road 90 feet to the point of beginning;

And also described as:

BEG AT INT OF W/L ANTON ST & N/L WOLF RIDGE RD TH SWLY 136 FT TO PT OF BEG CONT SWLY 90 FT TH NWLY 185 FT TH NELY 80 FT TH SELY 120 FT TH NELY 10 FT TH SELY 65 FT TO BEG #SEC 44 T3S R1W #MP22-10-44-0-012,

Parcel Number: 22-10-44-0-012-124.001; Key #: 1890859,

V.

STEPHEN QUINNELLY, NAPPER LAND, LLC, and fictitious Defendants, A, B, C, & D being those individuals or entities claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

All unknown defendants are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to quiet title in the following described property:

From a point on the East line of Lot “D” of the Owens Division of the St. Louis Tract, Range 4 West, at the intersection of said East line and the present North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, run Southwestwardly along the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road 226 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein conveyed, thence North 45 degrees West along the Southwest line of property of the grantors herein, a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence Northeastwardly and parallel with the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, a distance of 80 feet to a point, thence South 45 degrees East a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence Northeastwardly and parallel with the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, a distance of 10 feet to a point, thence South 45 degrees East 65 feet to a point on the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road, thence Southwestwardly along the North right of way line of Wolf Ridge Road 90 feet to the point of beginning.

And also described as:

BEG AT INT OF W/L ANTON ST & N/L WOLF RIDGE RD TH SWLY 136 FT TO PT OF BEG CONT SWLY 90 FT TH NWLY 185 FT TH NELY 80 FT TH SELY 120 FT TH NELY 10 FT TH SELY 65 FT TO BEG #5C 4 T35 R1W#MP22-10-44-0-012

Parcel Number: 22-10-44-0-012-124.001; Key #: 1890859

in the Plaintiff has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication hereinbefore entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of the Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, C. Andrew Harrell, Jr., P.O. Box 4850, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36547, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment will be entered against you, to-wit, by the 28th day of March, 2024.

This the 6th day of February, 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox

Clerk of Circuit Court

Mobile County, Alabama

CLARK, MAY, PRICE, LAWLEY, DUNCAN & PAUL, LLC

2201 West 1st Street

2nd Floor

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

rknotts@clarkmayprice.com

Call News February 14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 02-CV-2023-901616

DAVID JOHN STUTZ and LOLA CHARLENE STUTZ, Plaintiffs,

v.

RETHA J. BRANNON; that parcel of real property located in Mobile County, Alabama having parcel identification number R022202102000018 and Key #00181109 and a legal description of IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 8 DRIVERS SUB MBK 5/681 #SEC 10 T3S R1W #MP22 02 10 2 000; and fictitious Defendants A,B,C,D,E and F, being any and all unknown parties, and any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Notice is hereby given that an in rem Quiet Title action has been initiated in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, case number 02-CV-2023-901616, against the following described real property:

IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 8 DRIVERS SUB MBK 5/681 #SEC 10 T3S R1W #MP22 02 10 2 000.

Any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after February 28, 2024, the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in said Complaint; to J. Willis Garrett, III, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 3263 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36606, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of the Court by such date.

Galloway, Wettermark & Rutens, LLP

P.O. Box 16629

Mobile, Alabama 36616

251-476-4493 office

251-479-5566 fax

cgrimes@gallowayllp.com

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902130.00

KEISHA KALTENBACH, individually, Plaintiff,

v.

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northern or Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

BRADLEY ROBERTSON,JOE BRUNSON, AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCE, INC. Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northernor Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly

described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel #R022910380003024

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January , 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902131.00

KEISHA BURKS, individually, Plaintiff

Vs

LOT OF LAND BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF DUNHAM STREET ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NINE (9) INCHES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF DUNHAM AND TEXAS STREETS; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING WESTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH DUNHAM STREET

FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET, THE POINT OF BEGINNING. #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

GEORGE WATTS, JR. CITY OF MOBILE, Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

LOT 8 OF LAND BDED BY A LINE DESC AS BEG AT A PT ON THE W/S OF DUNHAM ST 104 FT 9 IN NLY FROM THE NW COR OF DUNHAM & TEXAS ST TH RUN NWLY ALG THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO PT THE RUN WLY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO A PT TH RUN SLY & PAR WITH DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO APT TH ELY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST THE POB #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

Parcel #R022910380003080

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

Breach of Contract

LEGAL NOTICE

CIRCUIT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. CV-2023-901845

NAVIGATOR CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF

vs.

ELIZABETH KATHRYN DUFFIE, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $18,403.82 FOR Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: January 18th, 2024

S/Sharla Knox

Clerk, Circuit Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

J. Daniel Barlar, Jr.

Barlar Law, LLC

1406 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Case No.: 65-CV-2022-900077.00

NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION

In The Circuit Court of

Washington County, Alabama

JAMES T. MARTIN, Plaintiff,

vs.

SHERRI LYNN MARTIN, WILLIAM ANTHONY MARTIN, TERRY ANDREW MARTIN, and JOHN TRACY MARTIN, Defendants.

Notice To: Sherri Lynn Martin, an affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because the defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated January 26th, 2024, you are hereby notified that on November 29th, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint to Partition of Heirs Property. On January 26th, 2024, the Court granted Plaintiffs Motion for Service by Publication. You must file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiffs attorney, Joseph J. Minus, at Phelps Dunbar, LLP, 101 Dauphin Street, Suite 1000, Post Office Box 2727, Mobile, Alabama 36602, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Done this 26th day of January, 2024

Valerie Knapp

Circuit Court Clerk

Joseph J. Minus

Phelps Dunbar, LLP

101 Dauphin Street, Suite 1000

Mobile, Alabama 36602

Post Office Box 2727

Call News February 14, 21, 28, and March 6, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE SALE BY CLERK

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2018-901926

LARRY TURNER, Plaintiff

v.

ARNOLD PLACE ASSOCIATION, INC., Defendant

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE BY CLERK

Under and by virtue of the provisions of that certain decree made and entered in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, on the 11th day of September, 2023, in the above styled cause, and as amended by the Court’s Order of December 20, 2023, the undersigned will proceed to sell at the Front Door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, in the City of Mobile, Alabama, on the 29th day of February,2024, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m., to the highest bidder for cash, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to wit:

Unit 11 of Arnold Place, a condominium, according to that certain declaration and exhibits thereto recorded in Apartment Ownership Book 41, page 1 et seq., in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, together with an undivided percentage of interest in the common areas and facilities declared in said Declaration to be appurtenant to the above-described unit.

For informational purposes only, the real property is commonly known as 6401 Cedar Bend Court, Unit 11, Mobile, Alabama 36608.

WITNESS my hand this the 24th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, Clerk Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Lawrence J. Seiter

Johnstone, Adams

One Saint Louise Centre

1 Saint Louis St, Ste 4000

Phone: 251-441-9271

E-mail: ceh@johnstoneadams.com

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

district court notice

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF

ALABAMA, MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-23-904980

FARMER CRAB ORCHARD, LLC, PLAINTIFF

Vs

JUDSON LEE SKELTON, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $20,000

FOR: BREACH OF CONTRACT, MONEY LENT AND FRAUD

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THRITY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: January 29, 2024.

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama,

Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Clifford C. (Kip) Sharpe, Esq.

307 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157

ksharpe@kiplaw.net

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-1114.02

IN THE MATTER OF UNITY WINONA ROSE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Appatchie Spring Lett, the mother of Unity Winona Lett, born 07-02-22, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF UNITY WINONA ROSE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-1114.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Unity Winona Lett, born 07-02-22;

Heretofore/This 1st day of November, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Appatchie Spring Lett, Mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of May, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 02-07-24, 02-14-24, 02-21-24, 02-28-24

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Uricka Shanice Jackson on behalf of Myrtlewood Ave LLC, originally in favor of Groundfloor Real Estate 1, LLC on May 5, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2022033551; the undersigned Groundfloor Properties GA LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 63, MAUVILLA FOREST ESTATES, UNIT NO. 1, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGES 173-176 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PROPERTY ADDRESS IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 406 MYRTLEWOOD AVENUE, CHICKASAW, AL 36611.

Property street address for informational purposes: 406 Myrtlewood Avenue, Chickasaw, AL 36611

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Groundfloor Properties GA LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024, 2/28/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John M. McDow, an unmarried man, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A on November 22, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7580, Page 865; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tax Id Number(s): 33 06 24 3 001017.XXX, 01133446 3306243001017.XXX

Land situated in the County of Mobile in the State of AL

LOT 9, BLOCK NO. 3, UNIT NO. 2, CYPRESS SHORES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDEDIN MAP

BOOK 9, PAGE 103, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SOURCE OF TITLE: BOOK 6478 PAGE 1928

Commonly known as: 4113 Canal Cir e. Mobile, AL 36619

THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES

Property street address for informational purposes: 4113 Canal Cir E Mobile, AL 36619

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024, 2/28/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gloria L. Ruffin, unmarried, originally in favor of Southtrust Mortgage Corporation on April 26, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 4829, Page 1129; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Wellington Street and Prichard Lane and running thence in a Southwestwardly direction along the South line of Prichard Lane a distance of 107.38 feet to a point; thence running Southwardly and parallel with the East line of Lubel Avenue a distance of 256.34 feet to a point which point is the place of beginning; thence continue Southwardly and parallel with Lubel Avenue a distance of 40 feet to a point; thence Eastwardly at right angles a distance of 93.04 feet to a point which point is on the West line of Wellington Street; thence Northwardly along the West line of Wellington Street a distance of 40 feet to a point; thence Westwardly and parallel with the South line of the property herein described a distance of 93.80 feet to the point of beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1065 Wellington St Mobile, AL 36617

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024, 2/28/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Jane Glover Dunne, unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, dated April 25, 2022, and recorded at Instrument # 2022031614 on May 4, 2022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation by assignment, recorded on February 5, 2024, Instrument Number 2024005610 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Seventy-Five Thousand and 0/100 dollars ($75,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 21, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

The following described property:

SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE AND STATE OF ALABAMA:

LOT 29, SECOND ADDITION TO SPRINGWOOD SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 313 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SOURCE OF TITLE: BOOK/PAGE 358/6786

Assessor’s Parcel No: 2801123002075

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Jane Glover Dunne or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 327 Dalewood Dr, Mobile, AL 36608.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

659-202-0281

B&S File No.: 24-01695

Call News February 14, 21, 18, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage from DEBORAH NETTLES to SIXTY ST. FRANCIS STREET, INC. dated August 14, 2008 and recorded in in Real Property Book 6427, Page 1997 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and which mortgage thereafter transferred and assigned to TRUST BANK OF OLNEY, IL AS CUSTODIAN FOR JOHN C. GRAY, IRA, by instrument dated September 19, 2022 and recorded as Instrument No. 2022064845 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; and which mortgage was lastly transferred and assigned to TRUST BANK OF OLNEY, IL AS CUSTODIAN FOR LINDA DAVIS GRAY, IRA, by instrument dated June 1, 2023 and recorded as Instrument No. 2023040516 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records, and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 6th day of March, 2024, in front of the front or main door of the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, Government Plaza, in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot G-7, Pine Springs Farm, First Extension, according to the plat thereof recorded in map Book 10, Page 277 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

TRUST BANK OF OLNEY, IL AS

CUSTODIAN FOR LINDA DAVIS GRAY, IRA

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601

(251) 433-0738

Call News February 14, February 21 and February 28, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Donald E. Richard, a single man, to Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. dated September 19th, 2011, and recorded in Real Property Book 6820, Page 1523 and transferred to FIRST US BANK by Instrument dated

October 2nd, 2023 and recorded in Instrument No. 2023063781, and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on March 7th, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. 7, Block 55D, of the Land Disposal Map Unit 12, Map 4, Central Texas Street Area, Project Ala-R-38 as recorded in Map Book 29, Page 73, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

SUBJECT TO:

1. Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor.

2. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision.

3. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

4. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

FIRST US BANK as holder of said first Mortgage

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles Lucian Harmon, Jr. and Alison Groover Harmon, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for LoanDepot.com, LLC, on July 24, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7294 Page 356; the undersigned loanDepot.com, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 10, according to the Map and Survey of Legacy, Phase Three, as recorded in Map Book 127, Page 13, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 200 Heritage Cir , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. loanDepot.com, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-01163-LD-AL

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lisa R. Brown, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, on June 20, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5992 Page 322; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for ATC2021 Trust , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 26, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 7, Beverly Road Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 36, Page 53 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8800 Three Mile Road , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for ATC2021 Trust , (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09196

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paige Danielle Breazzeal and Carl Anthony Saxon a/k/a Carl Saxon, Jr., wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, its successors and assigns, on May 26, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7517, Page 704; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 4, QUAIL RUN, UNIT 5, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 31, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OR PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 5658 Quail Run W Theodore, AL 36582

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024, 2/28/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason L Jackson, a single person and Valerie J Thompson, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., on April 12, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5146 Page 1964; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-RF4, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 11, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 54, Whitney Woods, Unit One, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 27, Page 66 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4760 Gold Drive , Mobile, AL 36619-1601. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-RF4, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-40035-WF-AL

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew J. Tucker aka Andrew Tucker, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on June 23, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2022038647; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 39, Block D, Parkview Estates, Part 3, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 156 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 5663 Diane Drive, Mobile, AL 36618.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209.

www.bellcarrington.com.

File Number: 23-57876.

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph B. Hall, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, on February 26, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6340 Page 1363; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, Angelo Place, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 120 Probate Court records of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1558 Tallahassee Dr , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-05685

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by ADLEAN BONITA JOHNSON dated October 27, 1995 and recorded in Book 4304, Page 1217, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to bhf contracting, inc.; and thereafter said mortgage was assigned to SIXTY ST. FRANCIS STREET, INC. by instrument dated October 27, 1995 and recorded in Real Property Book 4304, Page 1222 of the aforesaid probate court records; and thereafter said mortgage was assigned unto First Community Bank by instrument dated July 24, 2015 and recorded in Book LR7286, Page 521 of the aforesaid probate court records; and thereafter said mortgage was assigned unto SNAPPER POOL I, LLC, by instrument recorded May 25, 2018 in Book LR 7639, Page 1462 of the aforesaid probate court records (specifically reference is made to item 20 of said Assignment); and which mortgage was thereafter transferred to CIRAS, LLC by instrument dated October 6, 2021 and recorded as Instrument No. 2021066464 of the aforesaid Probate court records; and which mortgage was thereafter transferred to SIXTY ST. FRANCIS STREET, INC. by instrument presently being recorded in the aforesaid Probate Court Records; and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 6th day of March, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15 OF Park Court Subdivision, First Addition, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 99 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

SIXTY ST. FRANCIS STREET, INC.

Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News February 14, February 21 and February 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Willie Ward Unmarried to AmSouth Bank dated March 18, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on April 2, 2003, in Book 5337, Page 1329 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to PNC Bank, National Association to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 18, FIRST ADDITION TO BARBARA DALE AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8 PAGE 322 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 661 Wellington St, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05441AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/14/2024,02/21/2024,02/28/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JANET L. MERRIFIELD and BRITT MERRIFILED aka BRITT A. MERRIFIELD, wife and husband, as Mortgagor(s) to Union Planters Bank, N.A., now REGIONS BANK successor by merger to Union Planters Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee, dated the 5th day of May, 2003, and recorded in Book 5366, Page 1632 and re-recorded in Book 5470, Page 1523, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 14th day of March, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Still Water, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 86, Page 61, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK successor by merger to Union Planters Bank, N.A.

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donna Lee Daw, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on January 13, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6744 Page-544; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 19, Theodore Highlands Estates, 9th Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 28, Page 98 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6680 David Dr S , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04155

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marion M. McQuitery, joined in by spouse, Sheila L. Quinnie, originally in favor of Magnolia Mortgage Company, LLC, on April 21, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5357 Page 0496; the undersigned The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as indenture trustee for the noteholders of the CWABS Inc., asset-backed notes Series 2007-SEA2, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 7, Bellingrath Road Country Club Estates, Second Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 87, page 98 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5470 Drexel Drive , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as indenture trustee for the noteholders of the CWABS Inc., asset-backed notes Series 2007-SEA2, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00860-SM-AL

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Elizabeth Miles, widow and Oliver Miles Jr., single, originally in favor of American General Financial Services of Alabama, Inc., on October 24, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6068 Page 131 and modified in Book LR7092 Page 1618; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 3, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 12 in Muth’s Subdivision of Lee Place, said lot being more particularly described as beginning at a point of the North side of Lasalle Avenue 53 feet Westwardly from the Northwest intersection of Lasalle Avenue and Houston Street, as said corner was located according to the original map of Lee Place recorded in Deed Book 132, N.S., Page 344, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, which Point of Beginning is 49.55 feet Westwardly from the present Northwest intersection of Lasalle Avenue and Houston Street, as said corner of property is now indicated by corrected plat of a part of the Muth’s Subdivision of Lee Place made by Durant Engineering Company recorded in Map Book 3, Page 325-6, of the records in the office of the Judger of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and from said Point of Beginning runs Westwardly on the North side of Lasalle Avenue 50 feet to the southwest corner of said Lot 12, thence running Northwardly along the West line of said Lot 12 for a distance of 142 feet to a point; thence running Eastwardly 50 feet to a point 47.3 feet Westwardly from the West line of Houston Street, said distance of 47.3 feet being according to the corrected map of Muths Subdivision above referred to, thence running Southwardly along the East line of said lot for a distance of 142 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1802 La Salle St , Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2021-NR3, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06807

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Tartt and Gloria Tartt, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., on September 28, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 6588, Page 563; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10, Block “A” Neese’s Addition to Crichton, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 168-169 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 2804 Josephine Street, Mobile, AL 36607.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 23-58394.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cassaundra Inge Burks and William Louis Burks, III, a married couple, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns, on August 31, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 7, 2006 at Book 6076, at Page 941, as Document Number 2006086708. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS9, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 4788 PAGE 857 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH SIDE OF AUGUSTA STREET 52 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY FROM, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF AUGUSTA AND MARINE STREETS; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH MARINE STREET A DISTANCE OF 80.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE LEFT OF 81 DEGREES 57 MINUTES RUN NORTHWESTARDLY A DISTANCE OF 18.8 FEET TO A FENCE CORNER POST; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE RIGHT OF 81 DEGREES 57 MINUTES RUN NORTHEASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH MARINE STREET A DISTANCE OF 37.56 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE LEFT OF 90 DEGREES 03 MINUTES RUN NORTHWESTARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH AUGUSTA STREET A DISTANCE OF 29.39 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE LEFT OF 89 DEGREES 57 MINUTES RUN SOUTHWESTARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH MARINE STREET A DISTANCE OF 120.21 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH SIDE OF AUGUSTA STREET; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE LEFT OF 90 DEGREES 03 MINUTES RUN SOUTHEASTWARDLY A DISTANCE OF 48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Part of Lot 15, Square 48, West Gordon Division of Favre Tract as described above.

More commonly known as: 952 Augusta St, Mobile, AL 36604

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS9 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 14, 2024, February 21, 2024, February 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gregg L. Abrams, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns, on January 11, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2021002214; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 54, GLENDALOCKE SUBDIVISION, NOW COMMONLY KNOWN AS DRIFTWOOD WEST, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 31, PAGE 5, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8088 Waterford Court, Irvington, AL 36544

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tiffany Carter, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for American Financial Network, Inc.,, on August 23, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7676 Page 1609; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Beginning at a point located at the Northeast corner of the West 1/2 of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 3 West, thence running West 132 feet, thence running South 330 feet, thence running East 132 feet, thence running North 330 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing one acre more or less. All located in Mobile County, Alabama. Being a part of the property recorded in the Office of the Probate Judge in Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 441, Page 209. Parcel B: Beginning at a point 660 feet East of the Northwest corner of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 3 West, thence running East 72 feet, thence running South 330 feet, thence running West 72 feet, thence running North 330 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 1/2 acre more or less. This being part of the same property recorded in Deed Book 441, Page 209, in the Office of the Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10361 Tom Waller Rd , Grand Bay, AL 36541. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00739-FS-AL

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brian Keith Hudgins aka Brian Hudgins and Krystal G Dunnah aka Krystal G. Dunnam, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on June 15, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7578 Pg: 730; with loan modification agreement(s) recorded in Instrument Number 2020000444 and Instrument Number 2020056260; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16 Ashland Hills Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 114, Page 19 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9820 Ashland Hills Court , Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00593-MT-AL

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Colton A. Rider, aka Colton Rider, and Emily Rider, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, a FSB, on March 31, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2022026847; the undersigned M&T Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 34, Plantation Oaks, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 34, Page 46 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6325 Old Pascagoula Road , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. M&T Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07017

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Marilyn Maureen Sullivan, a single woman, to Paul Smith Powers, FKA Paul L. Smith, Jr., a married man, dated May 7th, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No. 2020028380, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Georgetown Hills Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 69, Page 38 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. – RAW LAND –

SUBJECT:

1. Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor.

2. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision.

3. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

4. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property.

5. Georgetown Hills Estates Restrictive Covenants and Home Owner’s Association Road Maintenance Agreement as shown in Real Property Book 4479 Pages 1955-1959 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

6. A non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress along Georgetown Hills Estates (a private road).

7. Property being conveyed is not the Grantors homestead.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

PAUL SMITH POWERS, FKA

PAUL L. SMITH, JR.

as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

WILLIAM C. POOLE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

William C. Poole

917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Margie Russell, a single woman, originally in favor of Urban Financial Group, on June 13, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6416 Page 1034; the undersigned Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, Block 1, Oak Drive Court, as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 484-486 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 563 Oak Drive Court , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 20-02968

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by TORRY KIDD, JR. and MARTHA ANN KIDD, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 15th day of November, 2011, and recorded in Book 6834, Page 1743, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 4th day of April, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 7 and 8, Block 9, Resubdivision of Bay Division Shore Acres according to the plat recorded in Deed Book 156, Page 510 through 513 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sarah Phelps Wilson, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Advisors Group, its successors and assigns, on August 28, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7553, Page 127; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 30, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That certain real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, thence run North 430 feet along the East line of said Section 21 to the point of beginning; thence run 130 feet in a Northerly direction and along the East boundary of the said Section 21 to a point; thence run West 657 feet and 8 inches parallel to the Southern boundary of the said Section 21 to a point; thence run South a distant of 130 feet, parallel to the Eastern boundary of the said Section 21 to a point;

thence run East 657 feet and 8 inches to the point of beginning.

Excepting therefrom all oil, gas and other minerals in, on and/or under the above described property, which are hereby expressly reserved by the grantors; together with the right of ingress and egress for the purpose of exploring, mining and drilling said land for oil, gas and other minerals and removing the same therefrom;

And

All that certain real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, thence run North 560 feet along the east line of said Section 21 to the point of beginning, thence run 260 feet in a Northerly direction and along the East boundary of the said Section 21 to a point, thence run West 657 feet and Eight inches parallel to the Southern boundary of the said Section 21 to a point, thence run South a distance of 260 feet, parallel to the Eastern boundary of the said Section 21, to a point, thence run East 657 feet and eight inches to the point of beginning.

Property street address for informational purposes: 4119 Snow Road N Semmes, AL 36575

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024, 2/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John E Spencer A Married Person And Gladys T Franklin-Spencer A Married Person, Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for WILMINGTON FINANCE INC., its successors and assigns dated November 16, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on January 14, 2008, in Book 6318, Page 1600 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Trustee of CIM Trust 2020-R5 in Instrument 2024003568 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Trustee of CIM Trust 2020-R5under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

The East half of Lot 13, Hillview Park Addition, as recorded in Map book 3, page 532 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Excepting therefrom all Oil, Gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith.

Said property is commonly known as 2021 Ormerd Road, Eight Mile, AL 36613.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS TRUSTEE OF CIM TRUST 2020-R5

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05517AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cleopha Pair and Barbara J. Pair, husband and wife, originally in favor of Household Finance Corporation of Alabama, on May 31, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-5169 Page-1844; the undersigned MTGLQ Investors, L.P., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Block E, Terry’s Subdivision of a part of the original Mandeville Tract, as recorded in Deed Book 80, Page 544-545, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1452 D Street , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MTGLQ Investors, L.P., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08536

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cathy P. Holloway and Katogdrel Holloway, as joint tenants, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for EquiFirst Corporation, its successors and assigns, on November 23, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 6, 2005 at Book 5883, at Page 1908, as Document Number 2005088480. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-EFC1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 4, TIMBERLAND ESTATES, FIRST UNIT, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 96 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 5463 Orchard St, Satsuma, AL 36572

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-EFC1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 14, 2024, February 21, 2024, February 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by James R Marler And Wife Ruth Marler to Compass Bank dated May 7, 2004; said mortgage being recorded on June 11, 2004, in Book 5606, Page 767 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bankunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Cobblestone, Phase IV, Revised Plat, as recorded in Map Book 38, Page 44 of the records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 31 Old Mill Ct, Mobile, AL 36608.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04735AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher Walsh A Single Person to Compass Bank dated October 9, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on November 4, 2003, in Book 5488, Page 1003, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 6270, Page 692 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bankunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE WEST 20 FEET OF LOT NUMBER 1 AND THE EAST 30 FEET OF LOT NUMBER 2 IN BLOCK NUMBER 5 OF DEMOUY PLACE EXTENSION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING ON THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NUMBER 1 AND RUNNING WESTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET A DISTANCE OF 53 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2 A DISTANCE OF 130.3 FEET; THENCE RUNNING WESTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOTS NUMBERS 1 AND 2 A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS NUMBERS 2 AND 3, A DISTANCE OF 130.5 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF KELLY STREET A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING; ACCORDING TO MAP MADE BY C. L. STRANGE AND DATED MAY 28, 1921, AND FILED FOR RECORD IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, IN DEED BOOK 156, N.S., PAGES 360-362.

Said property is commonly known as 1809 Clearmont St, Mobile, AL 36606.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04736AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by FLOYD E. KILLBREATH and SHIRLEY A. KILLBREATH, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 17th day of April, 2017, and recorded in Book LR7503, Page 417, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 7th day of March, 2024, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST 1074.90 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF LOTT ROAD; THENCE NORTH 75 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 148.43 FEET;, THENCE SOUTH 02 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF RAINBOW DRIVE 304.80 TO POINT OF BEGINNING· THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 38 SECONDS EAST 79.67 FEET· THENCE SOUTH 05 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST 117.36 FEET; THENCE NORTH 82 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 73.98 FEET; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 32 EAST ALONG EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF RAINBOW DRIVE 115.63 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Paul McDow and Tanya McDow, a married couple, to Mary Collins, a widow, dated February 4, 2020, and recorded in Instrument # 2021068562 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on March 19, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 44, Robinwood Subdivision, (Formerly Known as Golden Acres, Second Addition), according to the Plat Thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 49, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

SUBJECT TO:

All building and setback lines, restrictions, and conditions of record.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorneys fee.

Mary Collins as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

Charles H. Jones, Jr.

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 2022

Mobile, Alabama 36652

(251) 423-3378

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News January 31, February 7, February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kiyante Jamel Russell, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, on December 28, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019000264; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 26, Hunters Cove, Unit One, Phase One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 18, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5329 Cimaron Ct, Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09846

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert J Davidson, Jr. and Patricia Davidson, originally in favor of Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on February 14, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5733 Page 277; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for ABFC 2005-AQ1 Trust, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-AQ1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 65, Maryknoll, First Unit as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 2 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2016 Marian Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for ABFC 2005-AQ1 Trust, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-AQ1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00529-PH-AL

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 10/17/2007, by Monthong Southammavong and Thongphan Southammavong, husband and wife, as Mortgagors, to Habitat for Humanity in Mobile County, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6278, Page 1932 in Instrument # 2007083337 on 10/24/2007, and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama f/k/a Habitat for Humanity in Mobile County, Inc. is currently the holder of the Mortgage, and underlying promissory note secured thereby, and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note; and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 3/6/2024

Lot 25, Magnolia Crest Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 116, Page 16 in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024 and 2/21/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 9, 2020 executed by Wayne M. Eslava Jr. an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded January 14, 2020, in Inst. No. 2020002485, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. No. 2024004182, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 03/06/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 26, Emmie’s Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 593-594 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4751 Bit And Spur Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01026

Call News February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024 and February 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leonard Odell Hughen A/K/A Leonard O Hughen And Cary M Hughen Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, its successors and assigns dated October 31, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on November 2, 2017, in Book 7572, Page 669 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC in Instrument 2023050018 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10 Summerfield, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 84, page 100, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 10168 Summerfield Way, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

AMERIHOME MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05423AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/07/2024,02/14/2024,02/21/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cartez Horton and Katina Horton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, its successors and assigns, on January 14, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 6484, Page 317, as modified at Instrument Number 2020068804, and further modified at Instrument Number 2022027459; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 28, BAKERFIELD, UNIT ONE, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 67, PAGE 49 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL ID: R022708270000004.810

Property street address for informational purposes: 9595 Hanford Ct Mobile, AL 36695

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 1//31/2024, 2/7/2024, 2/14/2024

|

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kayla Lakin Winstanley, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on October 18, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Inst. # 2021069410; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 8, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, Grant Park, as recorded in Map Book 94, Page 55, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 899 Grant Park Drive, Mobile, AL 36606.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 23-58456.

Call News 1/31, 2/7 and 2/14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amber D. Clark, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns, on October 30, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020067348; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Carl Maddox Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 114 in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9230 Stone Rd , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09822

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed executed by SAMUEL HOWELL, JR. and HEATHER HOWELL, dated December 3, 2020 and recorded as Instrument No. 2020076752, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to COMBO PROPERTIES II, L.L.C., and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 20th day of February, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Two and the North 70 feet of the West 45.8 feet of Lot Three of what is known as the Sweetie Jones lands in the South half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 2 South, Range 1 West of Mobile County, Alabama, according to map or plat thereof of record in Map Book 17, Page 61, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property known as: 57 Willie Crook Avenue).

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Combo Properties II, L.L.C.

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601

(251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Deanna H Morgan And David W Morgan Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc,, its successors and assigns dated June 7, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on June 19, 2022, in Book 5990, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trustee in Instrument 2022036778 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, FirstKey Master Funding 2021-A Collateral Trust, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Collateral Trust Trusteeunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Hickory Ridge, Unit Seven as recorded in Map Book 34, Page 62 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1820 East Timberly Rd, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FIRSTKEY MASTER FUNDING 2021-A COLLATERAL TRUST, U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS COLLATERAL TRUST TRUSTEE

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03121AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/31/2024,02/07/2024,02/14/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by DONNIE NORWOOD, dated November 30, 2023 and recorded as Instrument No. 2023070144, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Mobile Capital Company, LLC, and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 20th day of February, 2024, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 7, Township 2 South, Range 1 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run East 50 feet to a point; thence run North along the East line of Celeste Road 2217 feet to a point of beginning; thence continue North along said East line of Celeste Road 160 feet to a point; thence run East 350 feet to a point; thence run South 160 feet to a point; thence run West 350 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

MOBILE CAPITAL COMPANY, L.L.C.

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOHN H. THOMPSON ALSO KNOWN AS JOHN H. THOMPSON, JR., A SINGLE MAN AND LISA T. COCHRAN, A SINGLE WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR MAGNOLIA MORTGAGE COMPANY,LLC, on the 30th day of June, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on July 12, 2005, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5809, Page 121, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF2 ACQUISITION TRUST, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF2 ACQUISITION TRUST, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 45-D, ACCORDING TO THE LAND DISPOSAL MAP, RESUBDIVISION OF UNITS 2, 3 AND 20, CENTRAL TEXAS STREET AREA, PROJECT ALA. R- 38; ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 48 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 607 TEXAS STREET, MOBILE, AL 36603.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF2 ACQUISITION TRUST, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SEF-22-02797-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024

|

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness JIMMY B. McMILLAN dated December 20, 2018 and recorded as Instrument No. 2018072322, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to GUS B. THAMES, JR. and MARGARET S. THAMES, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the FEBRUARY 20, 2024 at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 38, Gentilly Woods, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 30, Page 59, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property Address: 1636 Gentilly Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36618)

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

GUS B. THAMES, JR. AND MARGARET S. THAMES

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Janna Kaye Frenkel, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Company, LLC, its successors and assigns, on March 9, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 14, 2022, as Document Number 2022019118. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on April 3, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, Golden Acres, Second Addition, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 24, Page 49 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Together with the North half of Ruby Drive (vacated) adjacent to and contiguous with the South line of Lot 11. .

More commonly known as: 4724 Emerald Dr W, Mobile, AL 36619

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024, February 21, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 17, 2015 executed by Susan Kirkland, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded July 28, 2015, in Book LR7286, Page 1199, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. No. 2020014253, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/03/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 12, Kings Branch Subdivision Phase Two, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page(s) 84, of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 6489 Meadow Lane N, Mobile, AL 36618. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01020

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on the 09/23/2006, by Ursula A. Stallworth, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6057, Page 1087 on 10/06/2006, and subsequently assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 06/29/2022 in Instrument No. 2022043996, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 2/29/2024

LOT 1, ZIEGLER BOULEVARD ESTATES, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 213, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY AS CONVEYED TO URSULA A. STALLWORTH, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN IN A WARRANTY DEED DATED 2/20/2001 AND FILED FOR RECORD ON 2/23/2001 IN BOOK 4936 AT PAGE 1737 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/31/2024, 2/7/2024 and 2/14/2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated March 26, 2021 executed by Mason N. Anderson, an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded April 6, 2021, in Inst. #2021020960, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2024002235, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/03/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 3 Grant Place Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 58, Page 27, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 303 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36606. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01347

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 14, 2021 executed by Nakila Hall Ellis an unmarried person, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded May 25, 2021, in Inst. #2021033500, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2024003182, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 03/06/2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 29, Block E, Resubdivision of Westlawn, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Page 516-520 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2653 Ralston Road, Mobile, AL 36606. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-24-01001

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024 and February 14, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald G Weaver Sr and Joan H Weaver, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on March 17, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6762 Page 1260; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Carden Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 32 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5912 Cansler Drive , Mobile, AL 36609-7004. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-40020-WF-AL

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sadie Gamble, un unmarried woman a/k/a Sadie Blount Sullivan, to Option One Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation, on April 20, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on April 27, 2004 at Book 5579, at Page 0566, as Document Number 2004030399. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-6, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 20, 21 and 24, Block Number Four, in Lincoln Park Subdivision Number One, being the Resubdivision of Lots 5 and 6, Range 4 West, of the Owen Division of the St. Louis Tract, Township 4, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 260-261, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1704 Butler St, Mobile, AL 36617

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-6 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert H. Logan, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on February 20, 1998, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 3, 1998 at Book 4556, at Page 709, as Document Number 98014618. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 1998-AQ1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 30 of Gulf Dale Fourth Unit, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11 Page 56 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 2903 Alston Ct, Mobile, AL 36605

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association, as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 1998-AQ1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from WILLIAM D DUBUISSON, JR AND LYNN S DUBUISSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS AND TO THE SURVIVOR OF THEM to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS BANK, on the 17th day of September, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on October 4, 2013, in Deed/Mortgage Book LR7081, Page 1575, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Situate in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama:

Lot 44, Wildwood Heights, formerly Malibar Heights, 4th Unit, as recorded in Map Book 13, pages 110A and 110 B in the

Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama;

Excepting Therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in

connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others; it being the intentional of the grantors

to convey to grantees only the interest grantors own therein

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1874 PANORAMA BLVD W, MOBILE, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. PNY-23-06173-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024, 02/14/2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L. Watt, Jr. and Bessie B. Watt, Husband and Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Finance America, LLC, its successors and assigns, on November 1, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 2, 2005 at Book 5868, at Page 1801, as Document Number 2005080945; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on September 26, 2010, and said modification being recorded on December 14, 2010 at Book 6731, at Page 110. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 5, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23, 24, and 25, Block 70, North Mobile, according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 145, Page 252, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 467 6th Ave, Chickasaw, AL 36611-2317

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Isadore Williams and Annie Williams, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Meritage Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on September 11, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 17, 2003 at Book 5458, at Page 1148, as Document Number 2003083646; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on January 2, 2007, and said modification being recorded on March 30, 2007 at Book 6155, at Page 554. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage 2003-1, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That certain parcel of land bounded by a line beginning at a point on the West side of Iris Avenue, a distance of 707.5 feet North of Howell Avenue, thence continue North along the West line of Iris Avenue a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at the exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes run Westwardly along a fence line a distance of 150 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at an exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes thence run Southwardly and parallel with Iris Avenue a distance of 70 feet to a point, thence deflecting to the left at an exterior angle of 90 degrees 15 minutes run Eastwardly a distance of 150 feet to the point of beginning of the property described, being a portion of Lots 7 and 8 of Shannon Heights as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 307 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama now known as Iris Place, Lot 1, Map Book 24, Page 97

More commonly known as: 712 Iris Ave, Mobile, AL 36606

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Meritage 2003-1 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from STEVEN T DRIVER, A SINGLE MAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC., on the 21st day of May, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on May 25, 2021, at Instrument Number 2021033625, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 20, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 25, F.M. PATRICK SUBDIVISION, UNIT NO. 2, A RESUBDIVISION OF THE WEST HALF OF PINE CREST ADDITION TO GRAND BAY, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 82 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 13275 PINE DR, GRAND BAY, AL 36541.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SHP-23-06444-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 02/14/2024, 02/21/2024, 02/28/2024

|

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick Shawn Becker Jr. and Shellie Newton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp, on December 27, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2022000495; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Scenic Hills Estates, Resubdivision of Lots Numbered 3 through 11, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 25, Page 36 of records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9450 Scenic Hills Dr , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 16, 2023 until December 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 21, 2023 until January 25, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 25, 2024 until February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-02955

Call News October 25, 2023, November 1, 2023, November 8, 2023, November 29, 2023, January 3, 2024, February 14, 2024

|

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MINA E. BOLTON, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0184

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JULIE ANN HARGROVE as Executrix under the last will and testament of MINA E. BOLTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jene W. Owens, Jr., Esq.

3755 Professional Parkway, Suite B

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYNDA PEARL JONES, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0137

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ADRIAN ANTHONY JONES and ASHLEE REBECCA JONES FKA ASHLEY REBECCA JONES MASSEY as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of LYNDA PEARL JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Robert M. Galloway, Esq.

P. O. Box 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EVELYN JEAN BRUYN, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0052

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CORNELIUS H. BRUYN JR as Executor under the last will and testament of EVELYN JEAN BRUYN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Robert M. Galloway, Esq.

P. O. Box 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYDIA E.A. WALKER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0185

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

IRENE WALKER BERTRAM as Executrix under the last will and testament of LYDIA E.A. WALKER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Robert M. Galloway, Esq.

P. O. Box 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BEVERLY JEAN STRACHAN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2381

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CLEOPHUS GAINES JR as Executor under the last will and testament of BEVERLY JEAN STRACHAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ed Parish, Esq.

P. O. Box 52

Montgomery, AL 36101

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS IRVING MCMANUS SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2284

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICKI LYNN MCMANUS as Executrix under the last will and testament of THOMAS IRVING MCMANUS SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Kevin M. Ryan, Esq.

P. O. Box 2161

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY J. REESE-BROADNAX

Case No. 2023-2415

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GREGORY BROADNAX as Administrator of the estate of DOROTHY J. REESE-BROADNAX, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CREOLA G. RUFFIN, Esq.

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JERRY BOB WIDDER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1967

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EUGENE J WIDDER as Executor under the last will and testament of JERRY BOB WIDDER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GWENDOLYN BRIDGES BONHAM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1933

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROLYN RHODES as Executrix under the last will and testament of GWENDOLYN BRIDGES BONHAM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Larry Moorer, Esq.

107 N Jackson Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PEARL O. LEYTHAM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1991

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JEANETTE FRANKLIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of PEARL O. LEYTHAM, Deceased

Attorney of Record: John M. Lassiter, Esq.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36603

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT GEORGE MOIREN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2385

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACK RONALD MOIREN as Executor under the last will and testament of ROBERT GEORGE MOIREN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Anna Maggio Williams, Esq.

P. O. Drawer 446

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOANNE E. TRIPPE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2069

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAIME B. MCGOWAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOANNE E. TRIPPE, Deceased

Attorney of Record: John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEONA W. HOUSTON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2438

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 7th day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CRAIG HOUSTON as Executor under the last will and testament of LEONA W. HOUSTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record: J. Michael Newton, Esq.

605 Bel Air Blvd, Suite 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL CRAIG MCADAMS AKA MICHAEL C. MCADAMS, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0135

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALLISON M. WEBB and LESLIE M. COLLIER as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of MICHAEL CRAIG MCADAMS AKA MICHAEL C. MCADAMS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

605 BEL AIR BLVD, SUITE 22

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROOSEVELT TURNER JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-1797

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN TURNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROOSEVELT TURNER JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record: Rick A. La Trace, Esq.

Mark E. Harris, Esq.

P. O. Box 1988

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARRA MONIQUE RYAN AKA CARRA M. RYAN; FKA CARRA MONIQUE STEELE; FKA CARRA M. STEELE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2126

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RICKY L. TAYLOR as Executor under the last will and testament of CARRA MONIQUE RYAN AKA CARRA M. RYAN; FKA CARRA MONIQUE STEELE; FKA CARRA M. STEELE, Deceased

Attorney of Record: William C. Poole, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Suite 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LITTLE JR, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0046

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ELIZABETH LITTLE BAKER as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT LITTLE JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

P. O. BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KEITH ALLEN RYDZYNSKI

Case No. 2023-1983

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY D BISHOP as Administratrix of the estate of KEITH ALLEN RYDZYNSKI, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FAIRE JACOBUS FEAZ, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0089

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WENDY FEAZ SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of FAIRE JACOBUS FEAZ, Deceased

Attorney of Record

Eucellis Sullivan, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORMA JEAN RESPESS, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0125

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT EDWARD RESPESS JR as Executor under the last will and testament of NORMA JEAN RESPESS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7,14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL SETH MAZEY

Case No. 2023-2491

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RICHARD M. MAZEY as Administrator of the estate of MICHAEL SETH MAZEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

BRITTEN LESLIE BRITT, Esq.

CHRISTOPHER LUKE NIXON, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY W GILES

Case No. 2023-1903

Take notice that Ancillary Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2024, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DARRYL H DENNIS as Administrator of the Ancillary Estate of ANTHONY W GILES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CHRISTOPHER LUKE NIXON, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JASON SCOTT CLARK

Case No. 2023-2352

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHASITY WELBORN CLARK as Administratrix of the estate of JASON SCOTT CLARK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES KNOX BOTELER III, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHYRHON RAJEAN ALLEN A/K/A SHYRHON RAYJEAN ALLEN

Case No. 2023-2413

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHIRON ALLEN as Administrator of the estate of SHYRHON RAJEAN ALLEN A/K/A SHYRHON RAYJEAN ALLEN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PATRICIA ELLEN GILGER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0131

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY H. DALTON as Executrix under the last will and testament of PATRICIA ELLEN GILGER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Camille R. Ford, Esq.

27180 Pollard Road

Daphne, AL 36526

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELIZABETH SUTTON KAISER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0060

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOROTHY SUTTON KAUFFMAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELIZABETH SUTTON KAISER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Steven D. Sciple, Esq.

Johnstone Adams, LLC

1 St. Louis St., Ste. 4000

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORMA GEORGE, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0134

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACK ROGER GEORGE as Executor under the last will and testament of NORMA GEORGE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

A Evans Crowe, Esq.

Post Office Box 655

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ORA DEE AUTRY

Case No. 2023-0922

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MONICA MUNNERLYN HUNT, as

Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of ORA DEE AUTRY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA A. JACKSON

Case No. 2023-0986

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANGELA R. SCOTT, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of BARBARA A. JACKSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GORDON LEE ORR

Case No. 2023-2409

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TIMOTHY ORR as Administrator of the estate of GORDON LEE ORR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RON PEARMAN, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EVELYN JEAN BRUYN, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0052

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CORNELIUS H. BRUYN JR as Executor under the last will and testament of EVELYN JEAN BRUYN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Robert M. Galloway, Esq.

P. O. Box 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ARTHUR W CASH

Case No. 2023-2144

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred

REBECCA C. ROOT as Administratrix of the estate of ARTHUR W CASH, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY, Esq.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLOTTE FAYE SCARBROUGH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1939

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 25th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DINA SCARBROUGH WEST and TAMMY DENISE SCARBROUGH as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of CHARLOTTE FAYE SCARBROUGH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R. J. Perloff, Esq.

75 St. Michael Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MELVINA NANCY HESTER

Case No. 2023-1728

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 26th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENNIFER BROWN as Administratrix of the estate of MELVINA NANCY HESTER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Wesley H. Blacksher, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SUSAN ZACKRISON BROWN, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0077

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JULIAN RILEY BROWN JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of SUSAN ZACKRISON BROWN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAPHNE ANNE FOSTER, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0080

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SHANNON MARIA JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAPHNE ANNE FOSTER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jean M. Powers, Esq.

P. O. Box 161051

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAYNE D. DAVIS, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0078

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES DAWSON DYESS as Executor under the last will and testament of JAYNE D. DAVIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of INELL BROWN CRAIG, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2115

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA J. JOHNSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of INELL BROWN CRAIG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael S. McNair, Esq.

2151 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT STANLEY

Case No. 2023-2328

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 12th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA ADAMS STANLEY as Administratrix of the estate of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT STANLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Page Stanley Ellis, Esq.

169 Dauphin Street, Ste. 304

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN ROBERT GREEN

Case No. 2023-2367

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN CLIFTON GREEN SR as Administrator of the estate of JOHN ROBERT GREEN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES DORGAN, Esq.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THEODORE H. TIMS SR

Case No. 2023-2097

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY TIMS as Administratrix of the estate of THEODORE H. TIMS SR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 05, 2024

Case No. 2023-0688-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GEORGE A WELLS, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM In COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile. County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by BRUCE WELLS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RON PEARMAN

555-A IROQUOIS ST

CHICKASAW, AL 36611

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 01, 2024

Case No. 2021-1910-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BOBBY GLEN PILGRIM A/K/A BOBBIE GLEN PILGRIM, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 11:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY LUCILLE PILGRIM. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

605 Bel Air Blvd Ste 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 5, 2024

Case No. 2020-2008-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JANICE ELLEN WOLFE, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 6, 2024

Case No. 2022-1482

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH WARREN BELANGER, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2024 at 9:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, the Court will proceed to consider the RENEWED MOTION TO SET ASIDE AND/OR ANNUL MARRIAGE AS VOID as filed by MARY ZIMMERMANN BERTUCCI. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically BRANDI LINDSAY AKA BRANDI BELANGER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper within thirty (30) days from the last run date of this publication. Failure to attend the hearing could result in the imposition of sanctions, dismissal of a party’s pending matter, and/or the granting of the relief requested by the opposing party.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

STEVEN C. PEARSON

P.O. BOX 290

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News February 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 31, 2024

Case No. 2021-2506-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDY DIANE YORK, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by TROY E. YORK. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANDREW M, JONES

P. O. BOX 1746

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 02, 2024

Case No. 2020-1812-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DELOIS JEAN MARSHALL, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 02, 2024

Case No. 2022-1333-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DALE EDWARD CREAL, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by TERESA CREAL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

2151 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO.: 2023-2415

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY J. REESE-BROADNAX, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March 2024 at 3:45 p.m. in Courtroom #1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the Court will proceed to consider ANNUAL AND PARTIAL SETTLEMENTS, INVENTORY, HANDBOOK CERTIFICATE and PROOF OF PUBLICATION TO CREDITORS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest specifically GREGORY BROADNAX who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Creola G. Ruffin

Post Office Box 40404

Mobile, Alabama 36640

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 31, 2024

Case No. 2022-2393-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHARON KAY WILSON A/K/A SHARON LEE WILSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by NATIONWIDE MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 31, 2024

Case No. 2022-0729-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HUNTER LOGAN TURBERVILLE, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY FORMER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE as filed by TAMMY TURBERVILLE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 30, 2024

Case No. 2021-1929-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of D B P, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by DAISHIA DALTON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney Name and Address:

A. EVANS CROWE

P. O. Box 655

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 7, 14., 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 30, 2024

Case No. 2022-0422-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARIE DIANE ROSE, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by JOHN B ROSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in Interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto If they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

NOEL J. NELSON

P. O. BOX 2573

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 19, 2024

Case No. 2016-1578-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of OSCAR SIGLER JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the SALE OF REAL PROPERTY as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically MARTHA SIGLER LEE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2021-2045-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSE JESUS HURTADO CARMONA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

P. O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 10, 2024

Case No. 2020-1101-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHERYL POWERS BOND, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 18, 2024

Case No. 2020-0736-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CALVIN L JENKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 22, 2023

Case No. 2023-2060

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIE FLORENCE GILES, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by BARBARA GILES PORTER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LEFREDERICK ROWE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

Election Notice

NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE OF ALABAMA)

COUNTY OF MOBILE)

Judge of Probate of said County

Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code §17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County, do hereby give notice that a Presidential Preference Primary, Alabama Statewide Primary and Constitutional Amendment Election will be conducted in the various wards and precincts in Mobile County on March 5, 2024, with Runoff primaries, to be conducted April 16, 2024. The offices to appear on the ballot are as follows (unopposed offices will not appear on the ballot):

United States President/Vice-President

United States Representative – 1st Congressional District and 2nd Congressional District

Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Alabama Court of Civil Appeals Judge Place 2

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place 2

Alabama Public Service Commission – President

Circuit Court Judge – Place 11

District Court Judge – Place 6

Circuit Clerk

Mobile County Commission, District 2

Mobile County License Commissioner

Mobile County School Board – District 1

Mobile County Constable – Precinct 14

“Shall the following Amendment to the Constitution of Alabama be adopted?”

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO APPEAR ON THE BALLOT STATEWIDE:

STATEWIDE AMENDMENT 1

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to amend Section 71.01 authorizing the Legislature to sign and transmit local laws or constitutional amendments before the transmission of basic appropriations. (Proposed by Act 2023-562)

Call News February 14, 2024

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Mobile County Commission, pursuant to the authority granted by Section 11-19-3, Code of Alabama (1975), at its second meeting in February, 2024 proposes to adopt a revised Mobile County Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. Copies of said ordinance are available for inspection and review prior to adoption at the Mobile County Engineering & Public Works Department, 205 Government Street, 6th Floor, South Tower, Mobile, Alabama 36644-1600, to be effective no later than 5:00 pm March 1st, 2024; In accordance with the requirements, the Mobile County Commission authorizes advertisement of the proposed flood ordinance for three weeks in paper(s) published in the county.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

REGISTRATION OF FICTITIOUS NAMES AFFIDAVIT

I, the undersigned, being duly sworn, do hereby declare under oath that the names of all persons interested in the business or profession carried on under the names of EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FAMILY OF FRASE ESTATE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE and EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE at 7272 Theodore Dawes Rd -Ste C Theodore, AL 36582. Mobile, County Alabama has complied with Alabama Statute § 6-8-60 (Publication of legal notices). As per attached affidavit of Publication and the extent of the interest of each, is as follows: Name Extent of Interest

Bryan D. Frase, (Co-Trustee), 100%

On this 16th day of January, 2024, by Glenda Gibbons, Notary Public Alabama State at Large.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

STORAGE SALE

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at The Storage Center location(s) listed below.

The Storage Center #8059

3641 Government Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36693

251-219-0608

Unit 1208 India Jackson 2909 Longleaf Dr. Mobile, Al 36609, Unit 2186 Celeste Marshall 3600 Michael Blvd Apt P23 Mobile, Al 36609, Unit 2217 Lakesha North P.O. Box 257 Loxley, Al 36551, Unit 3336 Gregory Davison 6513 Shady Ln Mobile, Al 36695

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at public auction to be held at www.storagetreasure.com, which will end Thursday, February 22, 2024, 2024 @ 10 A.M. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at The Storage Center location(s) listed below.

The Storage Center #8071

5951 Grelot Rd.

Mobile, AL 36609

251.706.7202

Unit 1023, Sharice Williams 6146 Rester Rd, Theodore, AL 36582

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at public auction to be held at www.storagetreasure.com, which will end Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 10 A.M. Any questions regarding the above information are to be addressed to the manager of this facility at the phone number shown above.

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide for the qualifications of the sheriff; and to require completion of continuing education.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply in Mobile County.

Section 2. On or after June 1, 2024, an individual qualifying for election to the office of sheriff in the county or any individual appointed to serve as a sheriff in the county shall meet all of the following minimum qualifications,

in addition to any other qualifications required by law:

(1) Is a citizen of the United States.

(2) Has been a resident of the county for at least one year immediately prior to the qualification date.

(3) Has the qualifications of an elector pursuant to state and federal law and has been registered to vote in the county at least one year immediately prior to qualifying.

(4) Has been awarded a high school diploma or a GED equivalent.

(5) Is 25 years of age or older prior to qualifying.

(6) Has three or more years of prior service as a sworn law enforcement officer having the power of arrest.

(7) Has never been convicted of a felony criminal offense in this state or convicted of a criminal offense in another jurisdiction where a conviction of the offense would be considered a felony offense in this state.

Section 3. Upon election or appointment, the sheriff of the county shall attend annually a minimum of 12 hours of executive level continuing education approved by the Alabama Sheriffs Association or the National Sheriffs’ Association, or any other recognized executive level continuing education

program designed for law enforcement.

Section 4. This act shall become effective June 1, 2024.

Call News February 14, 21, 28, and March 6, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide for the salary and expense allowance of the sheriff; and to repeal Section 45-49-230, Code of Alabama 1975.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall apply only in Mobile County.

Section 2. (a) The Sheriff of Mobile County shall continue to receive the annual salary the sheriff is receiving on the effective date of this act for the remainder of the

current term of office which commenced in January 2023.

(b) In addition to the salary provided in subsection (a), the sheriff shall be entitled to an additional expense allowance of thirty-nine thousand dollars ($39,000) per year,

payable in equal monthly installments from the general fund of the county. This expense allowance shall be in addition to all other compensation or benefits provided to the sheriff and shall be treated the same as salary for retirement purposes.

(c) Effective at the end of the term of office of the sheriff commencing in January 2023, the expense allowance provided in subsection (b) shall be repealed, and the annual salary of the sheriff shall be increased by thirty-nine thousand dollars ($39,000) per year effective beginning the next term of office of the sheriff commencing in January 2027.

(d) In addition to any other compensation provided to the sheriff, the sheriff shall be entitled to cost-of-living increases or other uniform increases in compensation in the same manner and amount provided to county employees. The amount of any cost-of-living increase or other uniform increase shall be based on the total compensation of the sheriff, including any salary and expense allowances provided to the sheriff. During any term of office of the sheriff, any cost-of-living increase or other uniform increase shall be paid as an expense allowance to the sheriff, and effective beginning the next term of office of the sheriff, any cumulative uniform increases during a term shall be converted to salary. Any expense allowance provided to the sheriff shall be treated the same as salary for retirement purposes.

Section 3. Section 45-49-230 of the Code of Alabama 1975, is repealed.

Section 4. This act shall become effective on the first day of the first month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission; to authorize certain usage of maritime data in pilotage of vessels.

Call News January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024, February 14, 2024, February 21, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12771

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Michael P. Williams aka Michael Williams

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 26, 2024 at the hour of 12:10 p.m., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Michael P. Williams aka Michael Williams, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

COMM AT SW COR OF SEC 12 T8S R2W RUN TH E 28.61 CHAINS TO POB OF PPTY DESC TH RUN N 3.16 CHAINS TH RUN E 3.16 CHAINS TH RUN S 3.16 CHAINS TO S/L OF SEC 12 T8S R2W TH RUN W W 3.16 CHAINS TO PL OF BEG HERON BAY LOOP RD #SEC 12 T8S R2W #MP48 01 12 3 000 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12771

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Alabama Department of Revenue

VS

Richard Corrigan aka Richard E. Corrigan

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Alabama Department of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 26, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Richard Corrigan aka Richard E Corrigan, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Lot 37 Llanfair 1st Unit MBK 10 P 89 #SEC 23 T4S R2W #MP28 06 23 4 002 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

STATEWIDE AMENDMENT

STATE OF ALABAMA

PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2023 Second Special Session enacted Act No. 2023-562 (SB3), proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022;

WHEREAS, in conformity with Section 284 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, as amended, the Legislature has ordered an election by the qualified electors of the state upon such proposed amendment; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, which shall be published once a week for at least four successive weeks immediately preceding the day appointed for the election;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, an election will be held in the State of Alabama in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendment to the Constitution of 2022 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY

ACT NO. 2023-562

“Section 71.01

(A) The following words and phrases, whenever used in this amendment, shall have the following respective meanings:

“Basic Appropriations” means, with respect to any regular session of the legislature, such appropriations as the legislature may deem appropriate for the expenditures by the state during the ensuing budget period for the ordinary expenses of the executive, legislative and judicial departments branches of the state, for payment of the public debt, and for education (excluding, however, any item within the scope of the foregoing that is at the time provided for by a continuing appropriation or otherwise).

“Budget Period” means a fiscal year of the state or such period other than [a] a fiscal year as may hereafter be fixed by law as the period with respect to which state budgets are prepared and state appropriations are made.

(B) On or before the second legislative day of each regular session of the legislature, beginning with the first regular session after January 1, 1983, the governor shall transmit to the legislature for its consideration a proposed budget for the then next ensuing budget period.

(C) The duty of the legislature at any regular session to make the basic appropriations for any budget period that will commence before the first day of any succeeding regular session shall be paramount; and, accordingly, beginning with the first regular session held after January 1, 1983, no bill (other than a bill making any of the basic appropriations) shall be signed by either the presiding officer of the house or senate and transmitted to the other house until bills making the basic appropriations for the then ensuing budget period shall have been signed by the presiding officer of each house of the legislature in accordance with Section 66 of this Constitution and presented to the governor in accordance with Section 125 of this Constitution; provided, that this paragraph (C) shall not affect the passage of local laws or local constitutional amendments, the adoption of resolutions, or the conduct of any other legislative functions that do not require a third reading; and provided further, that following adoption, by vote of either house of not less than three-fifths of a quorum present, of a resolution declaring that the provisions of this paragraph (C) shall not be applicable in that house to a particular bill, which shall be specified in said resolution by number and title, the bill so specified may proceed to final passage therein.

(D) Upon the signing and presentation to the governor in accordance with the said Sections 66 and 125 of bills making the basic appropriations, the provisions of the foregoing paragraph (C) prohibiting the final passage of bills in the house and senate (other than bills making any part of the basic appropriations) shall cease to be effective and shall not be revived or become again effective as a result of (i) the subsequent legislative history of any bill so signed and presented, including any veto, return with executive amendment, or any other action, or failure to act, by either the governor or the legislature under the provisions of the said Section 125; or (ii) a determination, by either judicial decree or opinion of the justices of the Alabama Supreme Court, that any bill so signed and presented is wholly or in part invalid.

(E) The legislature may, by statute or rule, make such further provisions for the timely passage of bills making the basic appropriations as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution.

(F) Nothing contained herein shall be construed as requiring the legislature to make any appropriation not otherwise required by this Constitution to be made.

(G) Notwithstanding any provision of this amendment, any resolution authorizing the consideration of a bill proposing a local law adopted before November 8, 2016March 5, 2024, that conformed to the rules of either body of the Legislature at the time it was adopted, is ratified, approved, validated, and confirmed, and the application of any such resolution is effective from the date of original adoption.”

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in every county as required by law.

Call News February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2024

|

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice of Public Hearing

City of Saraland

There will be a public hearing held by the Saraland City Council located; in the City of Saraland Municipal Annex at 937 Saraland Blvd. S., Saraland, Alabama, during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Saraland City Council on February 22, 2024 following the 6:00 p.m. premeeting. The purpose of the hearing is:

THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE

FLOODPLAIN DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE

The hearing is open to the public.

Call News January 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

|

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 350

MOBILE COUNTY

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Ala. Code §§22-22A-1 to 22-22A-17, as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to RPS Composites Alabama, the owner/operator of a fiberglass reinforced plastic pipe, fittings, and flanges manufacturing facility currently operating in Mobile, Alabama.

The violations consisted of exceeding a permitted emission limit and a failure to notify the Department of the exceedance.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $16,000. The Order, if issued, would require RPS Composites Alabama to pay the Alabama Department of Environmental Management within 45 days of the effective date, and comply with the terms, limitations, and conditions of the Permit and Department’s regulations immediately.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Ronald W. Gore, Chief

ADEM‑Air Division

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

airmail@adem.alabama.gov

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed Order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt, or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 14th day of February, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News February 14, 2024

|

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on March 20, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.

1999 CHEVY SILVERADO

2GEC19V0X1202949

1983 CHEVY MONTE CARLO

1G1AZ377XDR169032

2007 HYUNDAI VERACRUZ

KM8NU73C67U015853

2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

3GNAXLEU1JL161725

2014 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NEB4AC7EH856938

2002 BUICK LESABRE

1G4HP5K12U252550

2010 HONDA CIVIC

2HGFA1F50AH547994

2001 CHEVROLET CAVALIER

1G1JC124917270959

2000 TOYOTA CAMRY

2T1CF22P1YC411216

2003 CHEVROLET SUB

3GNEC16Z23G148652

2010 LEXUS GS

JTHBE1KS3A0050342

2012 FORD F350

1FT8W3BTOCEB14615

2006 TOYOTA RVA4

JTMZD32V365020051

2012 INFINITI FX 35

JN8AS1MW6CM154460

2014 BMW 320I

WBA3B1G5ENS77229

2001 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCG56461C001619

2006 DODGE DURANGO

1D4HB48N56F178032

2013 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF3DU277371

2015 MISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP3FN86729

2010 FORD FOCUS

1FAHP3FN4AW180560

2010 CHEVROLET SUB

1GNUKJE31AR237296

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

The following car has been abandoned at 9161 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL 36608 and will be sold at public auction on March 22, 24 at 9 a.m.

1G11E5SA5DF203387

13 Chev Malibu

3FA6P0H72HR259078

17 Ford Fusion

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 18, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582.

2012 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB6AP8CL652064

2012 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BFKXCU609675

2014 HONDA PILOT

5FNYF4H94EB052137

2013 KIA OPTIMA

5XXGM4A76DG246187

2010 CHEV EQUINOX

2CNFLDEY7A6376545

2007 TOYOTA SIENNA

5TDZK23C87S021527

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., April 9, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604. Details about vehicles listed for this auction will be available in mid to late March 2024 at www.mobilepd.org/impounds.

2019 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0LU3KR180944

2008 MERCURY MARINER

4M2CU87178KJ18748

2006 FORD F-150

1FTRX12W16KD98052

2011 GMC YUKON

1GKS1AE04BR171647

2003 CHEVROLET 1500

2GCEC19V231231668

2009 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE46K79U919098

2005 SATURN ION

1G8AL54F25Z107801

2012 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK4CU573367

2009 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP26309A122727

2004 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO

2G1WW12E149287750

2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

3VWD17AJ0FM281718

2005 CHRYSLER PACIFICA

2C8GM68455R261309

2000 FORD F150

1FTRX17W0YNC12124

2009 HONDA ODYSSEY

5FNRL387X9B003083

2003 TOYOTA SOLARA

2T1FF22PX3C606110

2013 BMW X5

5UXZV4C56D0E09781

2005 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN

2D4GP24R35R201289

2003 GMC YUKON

1GKEC13V23R303134

2020 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXCT7LH106742

2016 CHEVY MALIBU

1G1ZB5ST0GF199542

2013 KIA RIO

KNADM4A35D6274588

2007 DODGE NITRO

1D8GT58K77W631460

2007 MITSUBISHI ECLIIPSE

4A3AK24F37E046117

2008 TOYOTA YARIS

JTDBT923771178021

2004 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

3GNFK16274G171868

2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

3GNAXKEV5LS598381

1993 FORD F150

1FTEX15N4PKB32625

2005 DODGE NEON

1B3ES56C75D172199

1997 LAND ROVER

SALJY1244VA727316

2003 FORD E-SERIES VAN

1FTNE242X3HA19448

2014 TOYOTA COROLLA

2T1BURHE7EC216670

NISSAN TITAN

TG7A87N209811

1993 TOYOTA COROLLA

1NXAE09E7PZ063714

2015 KIA SPORTAGE

KNDPB3AC2F7751099

2013 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK7DU229887

2016 COLEMAN MINI BIKE

LWCPCMLC9KA114990

2010 NISSAN VERSA

3N1BC1AP8AL396672

2012 DODGE CHALLENGER

2C3CDYAG3CH275507

2001 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4DL01A01C120564

2001 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEK13T11R137478

2000 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM75W9YX719652

2003 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCM56313C000378

2014 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0H75ER167779

2021 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

5NPLS4AG5MH033756

2008 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE

3GNEC12008G192583

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned MARCH 13, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582.

2007 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66467A015848

2004 CHEV IMPALA

2G1WF52E449284462

1997 GMC CK/1500

1GTEC14R1VZ509660

1996 CHEV CK/1500

2GCEC19W1T1163968

2014 KIA FORTE

KNAFK4A68E5145437

2007 DODGE CHARGER

2B3KA43GX7H718846

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E09N542450

2015 DODGE JOURNEY

36C4PDCAB2FT537615

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

F&S Towing and Recovery 801 Schillinger’s Rd. N. Mobile, AL 36608 will auction off the following vehicles on March 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

2014 Honda CBR 650F

MLHRC7401E5000999

2008 Hyundai ELANTRA (Silver)

KMHDU46D48U381438

2011 Nissan Altima (Black)

1N4AL2AP9BN429281

1994 Ford F-150

1FTEF15N4RNA38636

2007 Toyota Camry Solara (White

4T1CE30P47U759357

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2GCEK19V441123721

2002 Toyota Tundra

5TBRN341X2S225466

1998 Dodge Dakota (Black)

1B7GG22Y0WS620045

Call News February 14, 21, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 6, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582

1987 FORD F-150

1FTDF15Y2HLA23603

2013 KIA OPTIMA

5XXGM4A76DG246187

2014 TOYOTARAV4

2T3WFREV1EW093227

2007 TOYOTA 4RUNNER

JTEZU14R578082891

2010 MAZDAMAZDA3

JM1BL1SF1A1293457

2021 KAWASAKI Z125

JKABRRJ1XMDA19256

2004 ACURA MDX

2HNYD18964H545146

2001 CHEV S10

1GCCS14541K127679

2007 CHEV COBALT

1G1AK55F377382639

2010 MAZDA MAZDA3

JM1BL1S50A1265060

2009 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHDU46D59U741866

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

|

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., April 9, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604. To register online for vehicle auctions, go to mobilepd.org and select the Impound icon.

2014 FORD F150

1FT8W3DT3EEA25024

1998 GMC SIERRA

2GTEK19R4W1501154

2005 SATURN ION

1G8AJ52F75Z125008

2020 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4BV0LC221073

2012 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4AC6CH442577

2009 KIA OPTIMA

KNAGE228195290423

2006 BUICK LACROSSE

2G4WC582161210474

2003 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

2GCEK19T431112022

2017 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE24AF2HH583485

2015 INFINITI QX80

JN8AZ2NF1F9572948

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA

1NXBU40E59Z096533

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP5HN346087

1996 CHEVROLET C-1500

1GCEC14W9TZ124138

2008 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

3VWRM71KX8M074780

2019 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXGJ8KH603287

2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA

5TBET34146S560314

2009 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

1GNDS33S192103415

2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN

2C4RDGBG5KR648960

2018 DODGE DURANGO

1C4RDHAG8JC451604

2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

1GCRKTE34BZ381226

2014 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP2E8XEG170959

2003 FORD F150

1FTRX18L9YKA78526

2016 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP8GC290365

2023 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

ML32FUFJ9PHF02134

2015 CHRYSLER 200

1C3CCCAB6FN714477

1991 GEO METRO

2C1MR2463M6765599

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E78C254723

2014 BMW X1

WBAVM1C50EVW49277

2021 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMJK2AT7MEA27283

2003 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56183A073650

2017 BUICK REGAL

2G4GL5EX3H9148567

2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA

2G1WT58K289157012

2022 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEG4JA7NH138290

2005 NISSAN ARMADA

5N1AA08A55N734394

2003 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEHM75W33X700306

2007 DODGE CALIBER

1B3HB48B67D526731

2008 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP25W78G144726

2000 ACURA TL

19UUA5661YA027626

2007 FORD MUSTANG

1ZVFT80N575277314

2002 FORD RANGER

1FTYR10D52PA18702

2013 DODGE DART

1C3CDFBA6DD106370

2005 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

3GNEC16Z85G105078

2006 ACURA MDX

2HNYD18236H543568

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle will be held for public auction on 3-8-24 at 7970 Zeigler Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608 at 10:00 AM.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7403805

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned MARCH 13, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582.

2016 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7AP9GY324425

2007 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66467A015848

2004 CHEV IMPALA

2G1WF52E449284462

1997 GMC CK/1500

1GTEC14R1VZ509660

1996 CHEV CK/1500

2GCEC19W1T1163968

2014 KIA FORTE

KNAFK4A68E5145437

2007 DODGE CHARGER

2B3KA43GX7H718846

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL21E09N542450

2015 DODGE JOURNEY

36C4PDCAB2FT537615

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 18, 2024 at 5681 Katherine Hankins Dr Theodore, AL 36582.

2012 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB6AP8CL652064

2012 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FKXCU609675

Call News February 7, 14, 2024

|

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on March 27, 2024 at 9 a.m.

2011 CHEVROELT HHR RED

3GNBABFW8BS588696 480660 LL

2021 TOYOTA CAMRY SILVER

4T1G11AK7MU477391 480663

1994 CHEVROLET S-10 MAROON

1GCCS19Z3R8207544 480680

2011 KIA FORTE GRAY

KNAFU4A2XB5459352 480780

2006 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE BLACK

3GNEC12Z66G133355 467617

2005 DODGE RAM 1500 SILVER

1D7HU18N55S282201 480911 LL

2016 KENWORTH T680 RED

1XKYDP9XXGJ482341 481336

2013 CHEVROLET SONIC GRAY

1G1JA55G5D4215888 481436

1990 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER GOLD

JT3FJ62G6L1118805 481577

2002 HYUNDAI ELANTRA TAN

KMHDN45D72U372724 481607

2004 JEEP GR CHEROKEE RED

1J4GW48S24C376661 481713

2018 RAM 3500 WHITE

3C63RPGL0JG342791 481330 LL

2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON BLUE

KM8J23A44HU472767 481741 LL

2008 HYUNDAI ACCENT BLUE

KMHCN46C58U198775 481820 LL

2012 NISSAN ALTIMA BLACK

1N4AL2AP3CC107507 481843 LL

2013 MERCEDES BENZ C-CLASS WHITE

WDDGF4HB7DR252071 481983

2013 NISSAN JUKE BLUE

JN8AF5MR7DT203940 481984

2001 HONDA ODYSSEY GOLD

2HKRL18691H528282 458172

1992 DODGE DAKOTA WHITE

1B7FL26X3NS580292 458173

Call News February 14, 21, 2024